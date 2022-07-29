Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 4, 2022

New Online Registration Required for Live Call to Ask Questions
Audio-Only Webcast Still Available on Concert's Website
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.
Please note that there is a new system to access the live call in order to ask questions. To join the live call, please register here. A dial in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.
An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert's website for three months.
About Concert
Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.
