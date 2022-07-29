EVgo Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Conference Call

EVgo Services, LLC ("EVgo"), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.
Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo's website at https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 407-4018 or for international callers, (201) 689-8471 and referencing EVgo. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the event.
An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo's website.
About EVgo
EVgo EVGO is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles. With more than 850 charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network is powered by 100% renewable energy and serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 375,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.
