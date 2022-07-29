Bloomin' Brands Announces 2022 Q2 Financial Results

Q2 Diluted EPS of $(0.72) and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.68
Reiterates Full Year Adjusted Profit and EPS Expectations
Raises Full Year Guidance for Total Revenues
Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per share
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN today reported results for the second quarter 2022 ("Q2 2022") compared to the second quarter 2021 ("Q2 2021").
CEO Comments
"We delivered another solid quarter of results that highlights the strength of our portfolio," said David Deno, CEO. "Importantly, we achieved this performance despite increased inflationary headwinds and a softening macro environment in June. The ability to leverage our leading off-premises business, capitalize on growing digital capabilities, and improve operational efficiencies has enabled us to deliver on our commitments. We remain focused on executing against our strategy to elevate the guest experience while driving sustainable sales and profits to thrive in this challenging environment."
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
The following table reconciles Diluted (loss) earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated (unaudited):
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
CHANGE
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
$
|
(1.47
|
)
|
Adjustments (1)
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
1.34
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___________________
Second Quarter Financial Results
|
(dollars in millions, unaudited)
|
Q2 2022
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
CHANGE
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
1,125.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,077.4
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
(4.8
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating income margin
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
(3.8
|
) %
|
Adjusted operating income margin (1)
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
(3.2
|
) %
|
___________________
- The increase in Total revenues was primarily due to: (i) higher comparable restaurant sales primarily in Brazil, (ii) the net impact of restaurant openings and closures and (iii) the effect of foreign currency translation of the Brazilian Real relative to the U.S. dollar.
- Restaurant-level operating margin decreased primarily due to: (i) commodity inflation, (ii) higher operating expenses including utilities, (iii) increased labor costs primarily due to wage rate inflation and (iv) higher advertising expense. These decreases were partially offset by: (i) increases in average check per person, (ii) the net benefit of lapping the impact of COVID-19 in Brazil and (iii) the impact of certain cost saving initiatives.
- Operating income margin decreased due to a decrease in restaurant-level operating margin as described above and benefits from value-added tax court rulings in Brazil during 2021, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.
Second Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales
The following table includes Company-owned comparable restaurant sales for the second quarter ended June 26, 2022 as well as performance relative to 2019 for improved comparability to pre-COVID-19 restaurant sales:
|
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more):
|
COMPARABLE TO 2021
|
|
COMPARABLE TO 2019
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse
|
(1.1) %
|
|
10.1 %
|
Carrabba's Italian Grill
|
(1.0) %
|
|
15.6 %
|
Bonefish Grill
|
(1.1) %
|
|
3.3 %
|
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
|
6.0 %
|
|
31.8 %
|
Combined U.S.
|
(0.4) %
|
|
11.7 %
|
International
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1)
|
95.7 %
|
|
27.6 %
|
_________________
The following table includes Company-owned average restaurant unit volumes for the periods indicated:
|
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
Average restaurant unit volumes (weekly):
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 30, 2019 (1)
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse
|
$
|
77,941
|
|
$
|
69,497
|
Carrabba's Italian Grill
|
$
|
66,016
|
|
$
|
56,285
|
Bonefish Grill
|
$
|
64,113
|
|
$
|
60,018
|
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
|
$
|
112,900
|
|
$
|
81,754
|
International
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2)
|
$
|
61,210
|
|
$
|
66,829
|
_________________
Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchases
On July 19, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on August 24, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2022.
On February 8, 2022, our Board of Directors approved a $125 million share repurchase program. Through July 28, 2022, we repurchased 3.2 million shares for a total of $62 million and had $63 million remaining under this authorization. This authorization will expire on August 9, 2023.
Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
The table below presents our updated expectations for selected 2022 financial operating results. We have increased our full year outlook for total revenues and expect the profit benefits from the increased revenues to be offset by higher than expected inflation. We are reaffirming all other aspects of our full-year financial guidance as previously communicated in our April 29, 2022 earnings release, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share.
|
Financial Results:
|
|
Prior Outlook
|
|
Current Outlook
|
Total revenues
|
|
$4.35B to $4.40B
|
|
$4.40B to $4.45B
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
|
|
$2.23 to $2.32
|
|
$1.11 to $1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP effective income tax rate (2)
|
|
16.5% to 17.5%
|
|
28% to 29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Selected Financial Data:
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity inflation
|
|
11% to 13%
|
|
13% to 14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
$225M to $240M
|
|
$200M to $210M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average adjusted diluted shares (3)
|
|
Approx. 95 million
|
|
Approx. 93 million
|
_________________
Q3 2022 Financial Outlook
The table below presents our expectations for selected fiscal Q3 2022 financial operating results:
|
Financial Results:
|
|
Q3 2022 Outlook
|
Total revenues
|
|
$1.05B to $1.07B
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
|
|
$0.30 to $0.35
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)
|
|
$0.31 to $0.36
|
_________________
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, July 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company's website after the call.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP and include the following: (i) Adjusted income from operations and the corresponding margin, (ii) Adjusted net income, (iii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share and (iv) Adjusted segment income from operations and the corresponding margin.
We believe that our use of non-GAAP financial measures permits investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on GAAP results and relative to other companies within the restaurant industry by isolating the effects of certain items that may vary from period to period without correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they form part of the basis for how our management team and Board of Directors evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We maintain internal guidelines with respect to the types of adjustments we include in our non-GAAP measures. These guidelines endeavor to differentiate between types of gains and expenses that are reflective of our core operations in a period, and those that may vary from period to period without correlation to our core performance in that period. However, implementation of these guidelines necessarily involves the application of judgment, and the treatment of any items not directly addressed by, or changes to, our guidelines will be considered by our disclosure committee. You should refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in tables four, five, six and seven included later in this release for descriptions of the actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.
About Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,500 full-service restaurants and off-premises only kitchens in 47 states, Guam and 15 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings "CEO Comments", "Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook" and "Q3 2022 Financial Outlook" are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "guidance," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "on track," "feels," "forecasts," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: consumer reaction to public health and food safety issues; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its depth and duration, as well as the impacts to economic conditions and consumer behavior, including, among others: the inability of workers, including delivery drivers, to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary restaurant closures and capacity restrictions due to reduced workforces or government mandates, the unemployment rate, the extent, availability and effectiveness of any COVID-19 stimulus packages or loan programs, the ability of our franchisees to operate their restaurants during the pandemic and pay royalties, and trends in consumer behavior and spending during and after the end of the pandemic; increases in labor costs and fluctuations in the availability of employees; increases in unemployment rates and taxes; price and availability of commodities and other impacts of inflation; competition; local, regional, national and international economic conditions; our ability to preserve the value of and grow our brands; interruption or breach of our systems or loss of consumer or employee information; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers and distributors; political, social and legal conditions in international markets and their effects on foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates; government actions and policies; the effects of changes in tax laws; changes in patterns of consumer traffic, consumer tastes and dietary habits; challenges associated with our remodeling, relocation and expansion plans; consumer confidence and spending patterns; the seasonality of the Company's business; weather, acts of God and other disasters; compliance with debt covenants and the Company's ability to make debt payments and planned investments; the cost and availability of credit; interest rate changes; and any impairments in the carrying value of goodwill and other assets. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Note: Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments.
|
TABLE ONE
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant sales
|
$
|
1,108,918
|
|
|
$
|
1,055,227
|
|
|
$
|
2,232,493
|
|
|
$
|
2,034,678
|
|
Franchise and other revenues
|
|
16,244
|
|
|
|
22,139
|
|
|
|
33,204
|
|
|
|
30,161
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
1,125,162
|
|
|
|
1,077,366
|
|
|
|
2,265,697
|
|
|
|
2,064,839
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food and beverage costs
|
|
364,459
|
|
|
|
312,102
|
|
|
|
723,829
|
|
|
|
603,972
|
|
Labor and other related
|
|
308,759
|
|
|
|
294,999
|
|
|
|
621,270
|
|
|
|
569,637
|
|
Other restaurant operating
|
|
263,529
|
|
|
|
233,450
|
|
|
|
522,639
|
|
|
|
462,743
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
41,257
|
|
|
|
40,539
|
|
|
|
83,032
|
|
|
|
81,765
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
59,246
|
|
|
|
66,462
|
|
|
|
117,920
|
|
|
|
123,710
|
|
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
5,177
|
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
|
7,377
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
1,037,443
|
|
|
|
952,729
|
|
|
|
2,070,722
|
|
|
|
1,849,204
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
87,719
|
|
|
|
124,637
|
|
|
|
194,975
|
|
|
|
215,635
|
|
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt
|
|
(107,630
|
)
|
|
|
(2,073
|
)
|
|
|
(107,630
|
)
|
|
|
(2,073
|
)
|
Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net
|
|
(17,685
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(17,685
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(12,548
|
)
|
|
|
(14,990
|
)
|
|
|
(26,181
|
)
|
|
|
(29,618
|
)
|
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
|
|
(50,144
|
)
|
|
|
107,574
|
|
|
|
43,479
|
|
|
|
183,965
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
11,536
|
|
|
|
22,688
|
|
|
|
27,465
|
|
|
|
29,281
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
(61,680
|
)
|
|
|
84,886
|
|
|
|
16,014
|
|
|
|
154,684
|
|
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
1,955
|
|
|
|
2,341
|
|
|
|
4,138
|
|
|
|
3,277
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Bloomin' Brands
|
|
(63,635
|
)
|
|
|
82,545
|
|
|
|
11,876
|
|
|
|
151,407
|
|
Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
691
|
|
Diluted net (loss) income attributable to Bloomin' Brands
|
$
|
(63,635
|
)
|
|
$
|
82,545
|
|
|
$
|
11,876
|
|
|
$
|
152,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
88,898
|
|
|
|
89,075
|
|
|
|
89,127
|
|
|
|
88,721
|
|
Diluted
|
|
88,898
|
|
|
|
109,805
|
|
|
|
102,045
|
|
|
|
110,223
|
|
TABLE TWO
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
SEGMENT RESULTS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
U.S. Segment
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant sales
|
$
|
985,927
|
|
|
$
|
990,293
|
|
|
$
|
2,009,562
|
|
|
$
|
1,890,352
|
|
Franchise and other revenues
|
|
12,700
|
|
|
|
12,765
|
|
|
|
25,472
|
|
|
|
17,624
|
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
998,627
|
|
|
$
|
1,003,058
|
|
|
$
|
2,035,034
|
|
|
$
|
1,907,976
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
104,620
|
|
|
$
|
165,297
|
|
|
$
|
236,846
|
|
|
$
|
287,032
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
International Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant sales
|
$
|
122,991
|
|
|
$
|
64,934
|
|
|
$
|
222,931
|
|
|
$
|
144,326
|
|
Franchise and other revenues (1)
|
|
3,544
|
|
|
|
9,374
|
|
|
|
7,732
|
|
|
|
12,537
|
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
126,535
|
|
|
$
|
74,308
|
|
|
$
|
230,663
|
|
|
$
|
156,863
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
14,126
|
|
|
$
|
2,470
|
|
|
$
|
23,010
|
|
|
$
|
6,007
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Consolidated Income from Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
$
|
104,620
|
|
|
$
|
165,297
|
|
|
$
|
236,846
|
|
|
$
|
287,032
|
|
International
|
|
14,126
|
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
|
|
23,010
|
|
|
|
6,007
|
|
Total segment income from operations
|
|
118,746
|
|
|
|
167,767
|
|
|
|
259,856
|
|
|
|
293,039
|
|
Unallocated corporate operating expense
|
|
(31,027
|
)
|
|
|
(43,130
|
)
|
|
|
(64,881
|
)
|
|
|
(77,404
|
)
|
Total income from operations
|
$
|
87,719
|
|
|
$
|
124,637
|
|
|
$
|
194,975
|
|
|
$
|
215,635
|
|
____________________
|
TABLE THREE
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
DECEMBER 26, 2021
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
95,346
|
|
|
$
|
87,585
|
|
Net working capital (deficit) (1)
|
$
|
(616,924
|
)
|
|
$
|
(631,833
|
)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,229,995
|
|
|
$
|
3,294,271
|
|
Total debt, net
|
$
|
801,733
|
|
|
$
|
793,065
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$
|
262,741
|
|
|
$
|
222,850
|
|
_________________
|
TABLE FOUR
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Consolidated
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
87,719
|
|
|
$
|
124,637
|
|
|
$
|
194,975
|
|
|
$
|
215,635
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franchise and other revenues
|
|
16,244
|
|
|
|
22,139
|
|
|
|
33,204
|
|
|
|
30,161
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
41,257
|
|
|
|
40,539
|
|
|
|
83,032
|
|
|
|
81,765
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
59,246
|
|
|
|
66,462
|
|
|
|
117,920
|
|
|
|
123,710
|
|
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
5,177
|
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
|
7,377
|
|
Restaurant-level operating income
|
$
|
172,171
|
|
|
$
|
214,676
|
|
|
$
|
364,755
|
|
|
$
|
398,326
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
104,620
|
|
|
$
|
165,297
|
|
|
$
|
236,846
|
|
|
$
|
287,032
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franchise and other revenues
|
|
12,700
|
|
|
|
12,765
|
|
|
|
25,472
|
|
|
|
17,624
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
33,545
|
|
|
|
33,579
|
|
|
|
68,303
|
|
|
|
67,224
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
23,648
|
|
|
|
22,953
|
|
|
|
47,093
|
|
|
|
44,045
|
|
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
5,676
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
7,139
|
|
Restaurant-level operating income
|
$
|
149,304
|
|
|
$
|
214,740
|
|
|
$
|
327,019
|
|
|
$
|
387,816
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
14,126
|
|
|
$
|
2,470
|
|
|
$
|
23,010
|
|
|
$
|
6,007
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franchise and other revenues
|
|
3,544
|
|
|
|
9,374
|
|
|
|
7,732
|
|
|
|
12,537
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,020
|
|
|
|
5,565
|
|
|
|
11,556
|
|
|
|
11,285
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
5,331
|
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
|
|
10,259
|
|
|
|
8,721
|
|
Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(708
|
)
|
|
|
1,775
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Restaurant-level operating income
|
$
|
21,933
|
|
|
$
|
2,069
|
|
|
$
|
38,868
|
|
|
$
|
13,475
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
_________________
The following categories of our revenue and operating expenses are not included in restaurant-level operating margin because we do not consider them reflective of operating performance at the
|
(1) Franchise and other revenues, which are earned primarily from franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams, such as rental and sublease income.
|
TABLE FIVE
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
(UNFAVORABLE)
|
Consolidated:
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
Restaurant sales
|
100.0 %
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food and beverage costs
|
32.9 %
|
|
29.6 %
|
|
(3.3) %
|
Labor and other related
|
27.8 %
|
|
28.0 %
|
|
0.2 %
|
Other restaurant operating
|
23.8 %
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
(1.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
15.5 %
|
|
20.3 %
|
|
(4.8) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segments - Restaurant-level operating margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
15.1 %
|
|
21.7 %
|
|
(6.6) %
|
International
|
17.8 %
|
|
3.2 %
|
|
14.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
|
(UNFAVORABLE)
|
Consolidated:
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
Restaurant sales
|
100.0 %
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food and beverage costs
|
32.4 %
|
|
29.7 %
|
|
(2.7) %
|
Labor and other related
|
27.8 %
|
|
28.0 %
|
|
0.2 %
|
Other restaurant operating
|
23.4 %
|
|
22.7 %
|
|
(0.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-level operating margin
|
16.3 %
|
|
19.6 %
|
|
(3.3) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segments - Restaurant-level operating margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
16.3 %
|
|
20.5 %
|
|
(4.2) %
|
International
|
17.4 %
|
|
9.3 %
|
|
8.1 %
|
TABLE SIX
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET (LOSS) INCOME AND DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
87,719
|
|
|
$
|
124,637
|
|
|
$
|
194,975
|
|
|
$
|
215,635
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal and other matters (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
Total income from operations adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
$
|
87,719
|
|
|
$
|
118,300
|
|
|
$
|
194,975
|
|
|
$
|
209,298
|
|
Adjusted operating income margin
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net (loss) income attributable to Bloomin' Brands
|
$
|
(63,635
|
)
|
|
$
|
82,545
|
|
|
$
|
11,876
|
|
|
$
|
152,098
|
|
Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment, net of tax (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
691
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Bloomin' Brands
|
|
(63,635
|
)
|
|
|
82,545
|
|
|
|
11,876
|
|
|
|
151,407
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (3)
|
|
107,630
|
|
|
|
2,073
|
|
|
|
107,630
|
|
|
|
2,073
|
|
Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net (4)
|
|
17,685
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,685
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total adjustments, before income taxes
|
|
125,315
|
|
|
|
(4,264
|
)
|
|
|
125,315
|
|
|
|
(4,264
|
)
|
Adjustment to provision for income taxes (5)
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
Net adjustments
|
|
126,637
|
|
|
|
(3,021
|
)
|
|
|
126,637
|
|
|
|
(3,021
|
)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
63,002
|
|
|
$
|
79,524
|
|
|
$
|
138,513
|
|
|
$
|
148,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share (6)
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (7)
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (6)
|
|
88,898
|
|
|
|
109,805
|
|
|
|
102,045
|
|
|
|
110,223
|
|
Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (7)
|
|
92,863
|
|
|
|
98,574
|
|
|
|
93,792
|
|
|
|
97,011
|
|
_________________
Following is a summary of the financial statement line item classification of the net (loss) income adjustments:
|
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Franchise and other revenues
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
(6,337
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
(6,337
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt
|
|
107,630
|
|
|
2,073
|
|
|
|
107,630
|
|
|
2,073
|
|
Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net
|
|
17,685
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,685
|
|
|
—
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
Net adjustments
|
$
|
126,637
|
|
$
|
(3,021
|
)
|
|
$
|
126,637
|
|
$
|
(3,021
|
)
|
TABLE SEVEN
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
SEGMENT INCOME FROM OPERATIONS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
International Segment
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 27, 2021
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
14,126
|
|
|
$
|
2,470
|
|
|
$
|
23,010
|
|
|
$
|
6,007
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal and other matters (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,337
|
)
|
Adjusted income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
14,126
|
|
|
$
|
(3,867
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,010
|
|
|
$
|
(330
|
)
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) margin
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
(5.7
|
) %
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.2
|
) %
|
_________________
|
TABLE EIGHT
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
COMPARATIVE RESTAURANT AND OFF-PREMISES ONLY KITCHEN INFORMATION
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Number of restaurants:
|
MARCH 27, 2022
|
|
OPENINGS
|
|
CLOSURES
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
562
|
|
2
|
|
(1)
|
|
563
|
Franchised
|
130
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
130
|
Total
|
692
|
|
2
|
|
(1)
|
|
693
|
Carrabba's Italian Grill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
199
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
|
198
|
Franchised
|
20
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
|
19
|
Total
|
219
|
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
217
|
Bonefish Grill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
175
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
|
174
|
Franchised
|
7
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
7
|
Total
|
182
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
|
181
|
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
64
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
64
|
Aussie Grill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
7
|
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
5
|
U.S. total
|
1,164
|
|
2
|
|
(6)
|
|
1,160
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1)
|
123
|
|
6
|
|
—
|
|
129
|
Other (1)(2)
|
33
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
33
|
Franchised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse - South Korea
|
78
|
|
1
|
|
(2)
|
|
77
|
Other (2)
|
52
|
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
50
|
International total
|
286
|
|
7
|
|
(4)
|
|
289
|
System-wide total
|
1,450
|
|
9
|
|
(10)
|
|
1,449
|
System-wide total - Company-owned
|
1,163
|
|
8
|
|
(5)
|
|
1,166
|
System-wide total - Franchised
|
287
|
|
1
|
|
(5)
|
|
283
|
____________________
|Number of kitchens (1):
|
MARCH 27, 2022
|
|
OPENINGS
|
|
CLOSURES
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company-owned
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
Franchised - South Korea
|
46
|
|
3
|
|
—
|
|
49
|
System-wide total
|
49
|
|
3
|
|
—
|
|
52
|
____________________
|
TABLE NINE
|
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
|
COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INFORMATION
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED
|
|
TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
JUNE 26, 2022
|
|
COMPARABLE TO
|
|
COMPARABLE TO
|
|
2021
|
|
2019 (1)
|
|
2021
|
|
2019 (1)
|
Year over year percentage change:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse
|
(1.1) %
|
|
10.1 %
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
6.3 %
|
Carrabba's Italian Grill
|
(1.0) %
|
|
15.6 %
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
13.1 %
|
Bonefish Grill
|
(1.1) %
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
9.2 %
|
|
2.5 %
|
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
|
6.0 %
|
|
31.8 %
|
|
23.1 %
|
|
27.6 %
|
Combined U.S.
|
(0.4) %
|
|
11.7 %
|
|
6.4 %
|
|
8.6 %
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3)
|
95.7 %
|
|
27.6 %
|
|
61.1 %
|
|
20.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traffic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse
|
(8.7) %
|
|
(4.5) %
|
|
(5.0) %
|
|
(7.4) %
|
Carrabba's Italian Grill
|
(7.5) %
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
(2.5) %
|
|
3.2 %
|
Bonefish Grill
|
(8.6) %
|
|
(4.9) %
|
|
(1.0) %
|
|
(5.6) %
|
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
|
(2.9) %
|
|
8.8 %
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
7.3 %
|
Combined U.S.
|
(8.3) %
|
|
(2.5) %
|
|
(3.5) %
|
|
(4.8) %
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil
|
57.8 %
|
|
28.8 %
|
|
42.0 %
|
|
23.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average check per person (4):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse
|
7.6 %
|
|
14.6 %
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
13.7 %
|
Carrabba's Italian Grill
|
6.5 %
|
|
11.0 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
9.9 %
|
Bonefish Grill
|
7.5 %
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
8.1 %
|
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
|
8.9 %
|
|
23.0 %
|
|
12.0 %
|
|
20.3 %
|
Combined U.S.
|
7.9 %
|
|
14.2 %
|
|
9.9 %
|
|
13.4 %
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outback Steakhouse - Brazil
|
37.3 %
|
|
— %
|
|
19.2 %
|
|
(2.8) %
|
____________________
