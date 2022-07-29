Colgate Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL:

Net sales increased 5.5%; Organic sales* increased 9.0% with growth in every division and all four categories

GAAP EPS declined 13% to $0.72; Base Business EPS* declined 10% to $0.72

GAAP Gross profit margin and Base Business Gross profit margin* both decreased 300 basis points to 57.0%

Net cash provided by operations was $914 million for the first six months of 2022

Colgate's leadership in toothpaste continued with its global market share at 39.6% year to date

Colgate's leadership in manual toothbrushes continued with its global market share at 31.3% year to date

The Company raised its organic sales growth guidance for full year 2022 to 5% to 7%





Second Quarter Total Company Results (GAAP) ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Change Net Sales $4,484 $4,260 +5.5% EPS (diluted) $0.72 $0.83 -13% Second Quarter Total Company Results (Base Business - Non-GAAP)* ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Change Organic Sales Growth +9.0% Base Business EPS (diluted) $0.72 $0.80 -10%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to "Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today reported results for second quarter 2022. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Base Business second quarter results, "We are very pleased to have delivered our 14th consecutive quarter of organic sales growth at or above our targeted range of 3% to 5%. Net sales increased 5.5% and organic sales grew 9.0%, a significant acceleration versus the first quarter. Our focus on premium innovation, brand building and digital capabilities drove broad-based organic sales growth, with growth in every division and all four of our categories, including double-digit organic sales growth in oral care and pet nutrition.

"We are especially encouraged by the increase in our global toothpaste market share year to date led by share growth in the U.S. where our focus on more premium innovation is driving share gains.

"As expected, significant increases in raw and packaging material and logistics costs continued during the quarter and currencies remained volatile in many parts of the world. We acted boldly on pricing and are accelerating our revenue growth management plans, including additional pricing, in the balance of the year. We are also increasing our efforts around funding-the-growth and other productivity initiatives to help offset these headwinds.

"Our solid results this quarter, despite significant headwinds from raw materials, foreign exchange and the broader macro environment, demonstrate that our strategies are working. We will continue to deliver impactful innovation that provides value to our customers and consumers as we work to offset these headwinds and deliver sustainable, profitable growth over the long term."

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Based on current spot rates:

The Company still expects net sales growth to be at the higher end of 1% to 4%, now including a mid-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange.

The Company now expects organic sales growth to be in the 5% to 7% range.

On a GAAP basis, the Company still expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth.

On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company still expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and a mid-single-digit earnings-per-share decline.

Divisional Performance

The following are comments about divisional performance for second quarter 2022 versus the year ago period. See attached "Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 5 - Segment Information" for additional information on net sales and operating profit by division.

Second Quarter Sales Growth By Division (% change 2Q 2022 vs. 2Q 2021) Net Sales Organic Sales* As Reported Volume Organic Volume Pricing FX North America +6.0% +6.0% +3.0% +3.0% +3.0% —% Latin America +12.5% +12.5% —% —% +12.5% —% Europe -10.0% +0.5% -3.0% -3.0% +3.5% -10.5% Asia Pacific +3.5% +9.0% +3.0% +3.0% +6.0% -5.5% Africa/Eurasia -3.5% +5.0% -17.0% -17.0% +22.0% -8.5% Hill's +14.5% +18.0% +5.5% +5.5% +12.5% -3.5% Total Company +5.5% +9.0% +0.5% +0.5% +8.5% -3.5%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to "Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Second Quarter Operating Profit By Division ($ in millions) 2Q 2022 % Change vs 2Q 2021 % to Net Sales Change in basis points vs 2Q 2021 % to Net Sales North America $196 -2% 20.3% -160 Latin America $264 4% 25.9% -210 Europe $133 -20% 20.8% -260 Asia Pacific $164 -18% 23.6% -610 Africa/Eurasia $50 -9% 19.5% -130 Hill's $212 —% 23.3% -340 Total Company, As Reported $884 -11% 19.7% -370 Total Company, Base Business* $897 -8% 20.0% -280

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to "Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

North America (22% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was broad based across oral care, personal care and home care.

In the United States, Colgate's share of the toothpaste market is 34.3% year to date and its share of the manual toothbrush market is 42.9% year to date.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and higher logistics costs, partially offset by cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives, higher pricing, decreased advertising investment and overhead efficiencies.

Latin America (22% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and higher logistics costs, partially offset by higher pricing, cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives, a value-added tax refund, overhead efficiencies and decreased advertising investment.

Europe (14% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by Poland and France, partially offset by organic sales declines in the Filorga business.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and higher logistics costs, partially offset by decreased advertising investment, cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives, higher pricing and overhead efficiencies.

Asia Pacific (16% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by the Greater China region, Australia and the Philippines.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs, increased advertising investment and higher logistics costs, partially offset by cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives and higher pricing.

Africa/Eurasia (6% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by Turkiye and South Africa, partially offset by organic sales declines in Russia and Ukraine.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs, which included foreign exchange transaction costs, and higher logistics costs, partially offset by higher pricing, decreased advertising investment and cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives.

Hill's Pet Nutrition (20% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by the United States, Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and higher logistics costs, partially offset by higher pricing, decreased advertising investment, overhead efficiencies and cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives.

Prepared Materials and Webcast Information

At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET today, Colgate will post its prepared materials (in PDF format) regarding second quarter results to the Investor Center section of its website at https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations.

At 8:00 a.m. ET today, Colgate will host a conference call regarding second quarter results. To access this call as a webcast, please go to Colgate's website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E

Market Share Information

Management uses market share information as a key indicator to monitor business health and performance. References to market share in this press release are based on a combination of consumption and market share data provided by third-party vendors, primarily Nielsen, and internal estimates. All market share references represent the percentage of the dollar value of sales of our products, relative to all product sales in the category in the countries in which the Company competes and purchases data (excluding Venezuela from all periods).

Market share data is subject to limitations on the availability of up-to-date information. In particular, market share data is currently not generally available for certain retail channels, such as eCommerce and certain club retailers and discounters. The Company measures year-to-date market shares from January 1 of the relevant year through the most recent period for which market share data is available, which typically reflects a lag time of one or two months. The Company believes that the third-party vendors it uses to provide data are reliable, but it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the data or any assumptions underlying the data. In addition, market share information reported by the Company may be different from market share information reported by other companies due to differences in category definitions, the use of data from different countries, internal estimates and other factors.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related webcast may contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth anticipated results based on management's current plans and assumptions. Such statements may relate, for example, to sales or volume growth, net selling price increases, organic sales growth, profit or profit margin levels, earnings per share levels, financial goals, the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of the war in Ukraine, cost-reduction plans, including the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative, tax rates, new product introductions and digital capabilities, commercial investment levels, acquisitions, divestitures, share repurchases, or legal or tax proceedings, among other matters. These statements are made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, the Company does not, nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. The Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. For more information about factors that could impact the Company's business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, investors should refer to the Company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations Department or on the Company's website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides definitions and other information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the related prepared materials and webcast, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

Base Business: Base Business refers to non-GAAP measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Base Business operating results exclude, as applicable, charges relating to the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative and a benefit related to a value-added tax matter in Brazil.

Organic sales growth: Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments.

Free cash flow before dividends: Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures.

This press release discusses Net sales growth (GAAP) and Organic sales growth (non-GAAP). Management believes the organic sales growth measure provides investors and analysts with useful supplemental information regarding the Company's underlying sales trends by presenting sales growth excluding the external factor of foreign exchange as well as the impact from acquisitions and divestments. See "Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 versus 2021 included with this release for a comparison of Organic sales growth to Net sales growth in accordance with GAAP.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, Other (income) expense, net, Operating profit, Operating profit margin, Effective income tax rate, Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company and Diluted earnings per common share are disclosed on both an as reported (GAAP) and Base Business (non-GAAP) basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company's normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, gains and losses from certain acquisitions, divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. Investors and analysts use these financial measures in assessing the Company's business performance, and management believes that presenting these financial measures on a non-GAAP basis provides them with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the Company's underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also enhance the ability to compare period-to-period financial results. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 included with this release for a reconciliation of these financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

The Company uses these financial measures internally in its budgeting process, to evaluate segment and overall operating performance and as factors in determining compensation. While the Company believes that these financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's underlying business performance and trends, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As management uses free cash flow before dividends to evaluate the Company's ability to satisfy current and future obligations, pay dividends, fund future business opportunities and repurchase stock, the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure. See "Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 for a comparison of free cash flow before dividends to Net cash provided by operations as reported in accordance with GAAP.

(See attached tables for second quarter results.)

Table 1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Net sales $ 4,484 $ 4,260 Cost of sales 1,930 1,704 Gross profit 2,554 2,556 Gross profit margin 57.0 % 60.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,657 1,568 Other (income) expense, net 13 (8 ) Operating profit 884 996 Operating profit margin 19.7 % 23.4 % Non-service related postretirement costs 12 18 Interest (income) expense, net 31 25 Income before income taxes 841 953 Provision for income taxes 202 212 Effective tax rate 24.0 % 22.2 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 639 741 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 36 38 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 603 $ 703 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.83 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 836.8 845.6 Diluted 839.4 849.4 Advertising $ 501 $ 494

Table 2 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Net sales $ 8,883 $ 8,604 Cost of sales 3,757 3,411 Gross profit 5,126 5,193 Gross profit margin 57.7 % 60.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,298 3,173 Other (income) expense, net 84 20 Operating profit 1,744 2,000 Operating profit margin 19.6 % 23.2 % Non-service related postretirement costs 50 36 Interest (income) expense, net 58 54 Income before income taxes 1,636 1,910 Provision for income taxes 394 441 Effective tax rate 24.1 % 23.1 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,242 1,469 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 80 85 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 1,162 $ 1,384 Earnings per common share Basic(1) $ 1.39 $ 1.63 Diluted(1) $ 1.38 $ 1.63 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 838.7 847.0 Diluted 841.5 850.4 Advertising $ 1,007 $ 1,029 Note: (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each quarter and any year-to-date period presented. As a result of changes in shares outstanding during the year and rounding, the sum of the quarters' earnings per share may not equal the earnings per share for any year-to-date period.

Table 3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 858 $ 832 $ 937 Receivables, net 1,490 1,297 1,443 Inventories 2,012 1,692 1,700 Other current assets 800 576 572 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,765 3,730 3,665 Goodwill 3,238 3,284 3,753 Other intangible assets, net 2,314 2,462 2,787 Other assets 1,234 1,167 1,142 Total assets $ 15,711 $ 15,040 $ 15,999 Total debt $ 7,986 $ 7,245 $ 7,966 Other current liabilities 4,366 4,000 4,188 Other non-current liabilities 2,801 2,824 2,983 Total liabilities 15,153 14,069 15,137 Total Colgate-Palmolive Company shareholders' equity 168 609 464 Noncontrolling interests 390 362 398 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,711 $ 15,040 $ 15,999 Supplemental Balance Sheet Information Debt less cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities(1) $ 7,008 $ 6,379 $ 6,959 Working capital % of sales (1.0 )% (2.7 )% (3.2 )% Note: (1) Marketable securities of $120, $34 and $70 as of June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, are included in Other current assets.

Table 4 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 1,242 $ 1,469 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 276 274 Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash 73 (15 ) Stock-based compensation expense 45 58 Deferred income taxes (16 ) (65 ) Cash effects of changes in: Receivables (191 ) (188 ) Inventories (332 ) (39 ) Accounts payable and other accruals (167 ) (254 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (16 ) (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations 914 1,225 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (300 ) (237 ) Purchases of marketable securities and investments (126 ) (80 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments 35 46 Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired (90 ) — Other investing activities (1 ) (18 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (482 ) (289 ) Financing Activities Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net 988 451 Proceeds from issuance of debt 14 25 Dividends paid (814 ) (796 ) Purchases of treasury shares (791 ) (713 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 236 151 Other (18 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (385 ) (884 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (21 ) (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents 26 49 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 832 888 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 858 $ 937 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures) Net cash provided by operations $ 914 $ 1,225 Less: Capital expenditures (300 ) (237 ) Free cash flow before dividends $ 614 $ 988 Income taxes paid $ 477 $ 542

Table 5 Colgate-Palmolive Company Segment Information For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales Oral, Personal and Home Care North America $ 965 $ 912 $ 1,891 $ 1,835 Latin America 1,019 907 1,973 1,814 Europe 639 709 1,293 1,426 Asia Pacific 696 673 1,422 1,412 Africa/Eurasia 256 265 523 537 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 3,575 3,466 7,102 7,024 Pet Nutrition 909 794 1,781 1,580 Total Net Sales $ 4,484 $ 4,260 $ 8,883 $ 8,604 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Profit Oral, Personal and Home Care North America $ 196 $ 200 $ 359 $ 402 Latin America 264 254 529 526 Europe 133 166 283 346 Asia Pacific 164 200 370 424 Africa/Eurasia 50 55 94 109 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 807 875 1,635 1,807 Pet Nutrition 212 212 416 427 Corporate(1) (135 ) (91 ) (307 ) (234 ) Total Operating Profit $ 884 $ 996 $ 1,744 $ 2,000 Note: (1) Corporate operations include costs related to stock options and restricted stock units, research and development costs, Corporate overhead costs, restructuring and related implementation charges and gains and losses on sales of non-core product lines and assets. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $13 and $76, respectively.

Table 6 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 vs. 2021 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Region Sales

Change

As Reported Organic

Sales Change As Reported

Volume Organic

Volume Pricing

Coupons

Consumer &

Trade

Incentives Foreign

Exchange Total Company 5.5 % 9.0 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 8.5 % (3.5 )% North America 6.0 % 6.0 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 3.0 % — % Latin America 12.5 % 12.5 % — % — % 12.5 % — % Europe (10.0 )% 0.5 % (3.0 )% (3.0 )% 3.5 % (10.5 )% Asia Pacific 3.5 % 9.0 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 6.0 % (5.5 )% Africa/Eurasia (3.5 )% 5.0 % (17.0 )% (17.0 )% 22.0 % (8.5 )% Total CP Products 3.0 % 7.0 % (0.5 )% (0.5 )% 7.5 % (4.0 )% Hill's 14.5 % 18.0 % 5.5 % 5.5 % 12.5 % (3.5 )% Emerging Markets(1) 6.0 % 9.5 % (2.0 )% (2.0 )% 11.5 % (3.5 )% Developed Markets 4.5 % 8.5 % 2.5 % 2.5 % 6.0 % (4.0 )% Note: (1) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 7 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Region Sales

Change

As Reported Organic

Sales Change As Reported

Volume Organic

Volume Pricing

Coupons

Consumer &

Trade

Incentives Foreign

Exchange Total Company 3.0 % 6.5 % (0.5 )% (0.5 )% 7.0 % (3.5 )% North America 3.0 % 3.0 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 1.0 % — % Latin America 9.0 % 9.5 % (1.5 )% (1.5 )% 11.0 % (0.5 )% Europe (9.5 )% (1.5 )% (4.0 )% (4.0 )% 2.5 % (8.0 )% Asia Pacific 0.5 % 4.5 % (0.5 )% (0.5 )% 5.0 % (4.0 )% Africa/Eurasia (3.0 )% 6.5 % (11.5 )% (11.5 )% 18.0 % (9.5 )% Total CP Products 1.0 % 4.5 % (1.5 )% (1.5 )% 6.0 % (3.5 )% Hill's 12.5 % 15.5 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 11.0 % (3.0 )% Emerging Markets(1) 3.5 % 7.0 % (3.0 )% (3.0 )% 10.0 % (3.5 )% Developed Markets 3.0 % 6.0 % 1.5 % 1.5 % 4.5 % (3.0 )% Note: (1) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 8 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 1,657 $ 1,568 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (3 ) — Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 1,654 $ 1,568 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales 2022 2021 Basis Point

Change Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP 37.0 % 36.8 % 20 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (0.1 )% — % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP 36.9 % 36.8 % 10 Other (Income) Expense, Net 2022 2021 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 13 $ (8 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (10 ) — Value-added tax matter in Brazil — 26 Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 3 $ 18 Operating Profit 2022 2021 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 884 $ 996 (11 )% 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 13 — Value-added tax matter in Brazil — (26 ) Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 897 $ 970 (8 )% Operating Profit Margin 2022 2021 Basis Point

Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 19.7 % 23.4 % (370 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.3 % — % Value-added tax matter in Brazil — % (0.6 )% Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 20.0 % 22.8 % (280 ) Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs 2022 2021 Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP $ 12 $ 18 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 5 — Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP $ 17 $ 18

Table 8 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2022 Income Before Income Taxes Provision For Income Taxes(1) Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interests Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests Net Income Attributable To Colgate- Palmolive Company Effective Income Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 841 $ 202 $ 639 $ 36 $ 603 24.0 % $ 0.72 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 8 2 6 1 5 — % — Non-GAAP $ 849 $ 204 $ 645 $ 37 $ 608 24.0 % $ 0.72 2021 Income Before Income Taxes Provision For Income Taxes(1) Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interests Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests Net Income Attributable To Colgate- Palmolive Company Effective Income Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 953 $ 212 $ 741 $ 38 $ 703 22.2 % $ 0.83 Value-added tax matter in Brazil (26 ) (6 ) (20 ) — (20 ) — % (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 927 $ 206 $ 721 $ 38 $ 683 22.2 % $ 0.80 The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. Notes: (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. (2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Table 9 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 3,298 $ 3,173 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (3 ) — Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 3,295 $ 3,173 Other (Income) Expense, Net 2022 2021 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 84 $ 20 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (73 ) — Value-added tax matter in Brazil — 26 Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 11 $ 46 Operating Profit 2022 2021 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 1,744 $ 2,000 (13 )% 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 76 — Value-added tax matter in Brazil — (26 ) Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 1,820 $ 1,974 (8 )% Operating Profit Margin 2022 2021 Basis Point

Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 19.6 % 23.2 % (360 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.9 % — % Value-added tax matter in Brazil — % (0.3 )% Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 20.5 % 22.9 % (240 ) Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs 2022 2021 Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP $ 50 $ 36 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (14 ) — Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP $ 36 $ 36

Table 9 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2022 Income Before Income Taxes Provision For Income Taxes(1) Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interests Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests Net Income Attributable To Colgate- Palmolive Company Effective Income Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 1,636 $ 394 $ 1,242 $ 80 $ 1,162 24.1 % $ 1.38 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 90 19 71 1 70 (0.2 )% 0.08 Non-GAAP $ 1,726 $ 413 $ 1,313 $ 81 $ 1,232 23.9 % $ 1.46 2021 Income Before Income Taxes Provision For Income Taxes(1) Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interests Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests Net Income Attributable To Colgate- Palmolive Company Effective Income Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 1,910 $ 441 $ 1,469 $ 85 $ 1,384 23.1 % $ 1.63 Value-added tax matter in Brazil (26 ) (6 ) (20 ) — (20 ) — % (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 1,884 $ 435 $ 1,449 $ 85 $ 1,364 23.1 % $ 1.60 The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. Notes: (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. (2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

