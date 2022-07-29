homegenius Announces Alliance with RE/MAX, LLC as an Approved Supplier

Next-generation real estate technology will enable agents and brokers to work more effectively and efficiently
homegenius, a full-service ecosystem of real estate services leveraging advanced technology and the latest developments in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an agreement with RE/MAX, LLC a global real estate franchisor with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.
Through this agreement, homegenius will enable RE/MAX agents, brokers and owners in the U.S. to access services and solutions including the geniusprice property intelligence engine offered by homegenius Real Estate LLC, which can help agents and brokers save time, streamline workflow, deepen market analyses, and build pipelines of qualified leads, while offering a truly personalized search for homes that meet a buyer's specific requirements.
"This collaboration with RE/MAX signifies homegenius' continued expansion and is an exciting step in implementing our next-level real estate tech throughout the U.S. market," said Eric Ray, Senior Executive Vice President, and Co-Head of homegenius. "We are delighted to provide RE/MAX agents with our innovative technology that will ensure they evolve in sync with the fast paced and ever-changing real estate market."
"homegenius provides its users with technology solutions that enable them to utilize data in a uniquely sophisticated but brilliantly simple way. We are excited that RE/MAX professionals will now get to experience the benefits of our geniusprice technology, so they can continue to serve their clients with the utmost knowledge and expert guidance they are known for," added Brien McMahon, Senior Executive Vice President, and Co-Head of homegenius.
geniusprice is a property intelligence platform that is designed to replace traditional Comparative Market Analytics (CMA), helping agents and brokers gain a deeper understanding of real estate properties and their local real estate market. The geniusprice technology allows users to evaluate and modify suggested comparables instantly, see inside a home using AI-driven computer vision technology, and track market performance trends with a unique Home Price Index. Combined, these technologies deliver real estate pricing estimates in significantly less time, with greater accuracy and less potential for unintended bias.
"With homegenius offering next-level technology and analytics, RE/MAX agents in the U.S. have more access to the latest data science and machine learning tools to generate price estimates in minutes. We are excited to share this platform and powerful lead generation tool to help RE/MAX agents build their businesses," said Madeline Hammer, RE/MAX Executive Director, Strategic Alliances.
About homegenius
homegenius Inc., a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. RDN, and its family of companies combine an array of title, real estate and technology products and services into a full-service ecosystem. homegenius offers innovative experiences from search to close, enabling mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, consumers, GSEs, and real estate brokers and agents to benefit from integrated and personalized solutions leveraging advanced technology and the latest advancements in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence. geniusprice is provided by homegenius Real Estate LLC, doing business as Red Bell Real Estate, LLC in some states where name change approvals are pending. For additional information on the homegenius family of companies, please visit homegenius.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005077/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.