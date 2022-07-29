Barnes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Continued Strong Aerospace Performance, Industrial Confronting Headwinds

Sales of $321 million, similar to the prior year period; Organic Sales up 5%

Operating Margin of -8.8%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 12.5%, up 30 bps from a year ago

GAAP EPS of -$0.78; Adjusted EPS of $0.56, up 24% versus the prior year period

Forecasts 2022 Organic Sales Growth of +5% to +6%

Expecting 2022 Adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.05; Down 2% to Up 6% from 2021 Adjusted EPS of $1.94

Records Automation goodwill impairment and Announces Industrial restructuring actions

Barnes Group Inc. B, a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

"Our second quarter performance demonstrates continued strength in the aerospace recovery, driven by robust performance in our Aerospace Aftermarket business and steady recovery in our OEM business," said Thomas J. Hook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes. "In Industrial, persistent economic headwinds impeded expected performance improvements. Accordingly, we have commenced a systematic multi-phased initiative to significantly reduce costs and integrate our operations, decreasing complexity and focusing on improved business performance. We will leverage the high-quality, technology-based product lines within our Industrial portfolio, and work diligently to drive the value these businesses are capable of," added Hook.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Second quarter 2022 net sales of $321 million were flat compared to the prior year period, with organic sales (1) increasing 5%. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 5%. Operating loss was $28.2 million versus operating income of $38.5 million a year ago, impacted by a goodwill impairment charge of approximately $68 million in the Industrial Segment. Operating margin was -8.8%. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge and $0.1 million of restructuring charges in the current year quarter, adjusted operating income was $40.1 million, up 2%, and adjusted operating margin was 12.5%, up 30 bps from a year ago.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million from the prior year due to the benefits of a lower average interest rate and lower average borrowings. Other income was $0.4 million versus last year's other expense of $1.3 million, primarily driven by foreign exchange gains in the current year versus losses in the prior year.

The Company's effective tax rate in the second quarter was -27.1%. Excluding the goodwill impairment, the adjusted effective tax rate for the second quarter was 22.8% compared with 25.3% a year ago and 21.9% for the full year 2021. The increase in the second quarter 2022 adjusted effective tax rate from the full year 2021 rate was largely due to last year's benefits related to a realignment of Italian tax basis goodwill & intangibles and foreign audit adjustments. These items were partially offset by a change in the mix of earnings between high and low tax jurisdictions.

Net loss for the second quarter was $39.6 million, or -$0.78 per share, compared to net income of $24.5 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.56 was up 24% from $0.45 a year ago. Adjusted net income per share in the second quarter of 2022 excludes a $1.34 per share goodwill impairment, while the prior year period excludes $0.01 of restructuring charges and a net foreign tax benefit of $0.04.

Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $8.5 million versus $85.7 million in the prior year primarily due to an increase in working capital and incentive compensation paid in the current year. Free cash flow was -$5.0 million compared to $68.2 million last year. Capital expenditures were $13.5 million, down from $17.6 million a year ago.

A table reconciling non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including forward looking outlook information, is presented at the end of this press release.

Segment Performance

Industrial

Second quarter sales were $212 million, down 10% from $235 million in the prior year period. Organic sales decreased 3% while unfavorable foreign exchange lowered sales by 6%. Operating loss was $48.7 million versus operating profit of $27.3 million in the prior year period. In the second quarter, the Company performed its assessment of goodwill. In the Automation reporting unit, weak performance and a worsening economic outlook leading to a downward revision of its sales and cash flow forecasts resulted in a non-cash impairment of approximately $68 million. Automation represents the October 2018 acquisition of Gimatic. Excluding the goodwill impairment and restructuring charges of $0.1 million in current year and $0.2 million in the prior year, adjusted operating profit of $19.5 million was down 29% and adjusted operating margin of 9.2% was down 250 bps. Adjusted operating profit was impacted by lower sales volume, lower productivity, in part a result of COVID-19 related absenteeism, and the net impact of inflation. These factors were partially offset by lower incentive compensation.

Aerospace

Second quarter sales were $109 million, up 26% from $86 million last year, benefitting from continued recovery in aerospace end markets. Aerospace original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") sales increased 14%, while aftermarket sales increased 55% compared to the prior year period.

Operating profit was $20.6 million in the second quarter, up 82% from $11.3 million in the prior year period. Excluding restructuring charges of $0.1 million in the current year and $0.4 million in the prior year, adjusted operating profit of $20.6 million was up 76% from a year ago. The increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by the contribution of higher sales volumes, in particular strong aftermarket sales, offset in part by unfavorable productivity due to labor availability. Adjusted operating margin was 18.9%, up 540 bps from 13.5% last year.

Aerospace OEM backlog ended the second quarter at $753 million, up 5% sequentially from March 2022. The Company expects to convert approximately 45% of this backlog to revenue over the next 12 months.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Barnes' balance sheet and liquidity profile remain well-positioned. The Company has liquidity of $72 million in cash and approximately $521 million available under the revolving credit facility, subject to covenants which would have allowed $230 million under our current credit agreements. With respect to the balance sheet, our "Debt to EBITDA" ratio, as defined in our credit agreements, was approximately 2.3 times at quarter end.

Industrial Restructuring

For the Company's Industrial Segment, operational performance and the macroeconomic environment have deteriorated from our prior view. The first half's headwinds are now expected to persist deeper into the year and combine with softening European demand due to impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result, our performance outlook for the second half has been meaningfully reduced. Accordingly, the Company is embarking on a restructuring program to significantly reduce costs and integrate our operations to improve customer engagement and increase efficiency to drive performance. The Company forecasts a restructuring charge of approximately $24 million, with $17 million of the charge in 2022. Annualized cost savings are forecasted to be $14 million. This initial restructuring will be broad-based, touching much of our industrial portfolio.

Updated 2022 Outlook

Barnes now expects 2022 organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and negative foreign exchange of approximately 3%. Adjusted operating margin is now forecasted to be in the range of 11% to 12%, down from our prior view reflecting weaker Industrial performance and macroeconomic headwinds, offset in part by a more favorable view in our Aerospace Segment. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05 per share, down 2% to up 6% from 2021's adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share. 2022 adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to exclude a $0.27 impact related to restructuring activities and a $1.33 impact for the goodwill impairment charge. The Company forecasts capital expenditures of between $40 and $45 million and cash conversion of approximately 100% of net income. The adjusted effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be between 24% and 25%.

Conference Call Information

Barnes will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss second quarter 2022 results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, July 29, 2022. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Barnes' website at www.barnesgroupinc.com.

The conference is also available by direct dial at (888) 510-2379 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0691 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1137078. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, July 29, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, August 5, 2022, by dialing (647) 362-9199; Conference ID 1137078.

Note:

(1) Organic sales growth represents the total reported sales increase within the Company's ongoing businesses less the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisition and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. B pioneers technologies to help change the world. Leveraging world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering, we develop advanced processes, automation solutions and applied technologies for industries ranging from medical and personal care to mobility, packaging and aerospace. Customers benefit from our integrated hardware and software capabilities focused on improving the processing, control, service and sustainability of engineered plastics, factory automation technologies and precision components. For more information, please visit www.barnesgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future operating and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "project," "continue," "will," "should," "may," and similar terms. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These include, among others: the Company's ability to manage economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including global price inflation and shortages impacting the availability of materials; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' responses to the pandemic such as regional lockdowns, including their impacts across our business on demand, supply chains, operations and liquidity; failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements or potential strikes, work stoppages or other similar events; changes in market demand for our products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect and avoid infringing upon intellectual property rights; challenges associated with the introduction or development of new products or transfer of work; higher risks in global operations and markets; the impact of intense competition; the physical and operational risks from natural disasters, severe weather events, climate change which may limit accessibility to sufficient water resources, outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; acts of war, terrorism and other international conflicts; the failure to achieve anticipated cost savings and benefits associated with workforce reductions and restructuring actions; currency fluctuations and foreign currency exposure; impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; our dependence upon revenues and earnings from a small number of significant customers; a major loss of customers; inability to realize expected sales or profits from existing backlog due to a range of factors, including changes in customer sourcing decisions, material changes, production schedules and volumes of specific programs; the impact of government budget and funding decisions; government-imposed sanctions, tariffs, trade agreements and trade policies; changes or uncertainties in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact the Company's business operations or tax status, including those that address climate change, environmental, health and safety matters, and the materials processed by our products or their end markets; fluctuations in the pricing or availability of raw materials, freight, transportation, energy, utilities and other items required by our operations; labor shortages or other business interruptions at transportation centers, shipping ports, our suppliers' facilities or our facilities; disruptions in information technology systems, including as a result of cybersecurity attacks or data security breaches; the ability to hire and retain senior management and qualified personnel; the continuing impact of prior acquisitions and divestitures, and any other future strategic actions, and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such actions; the ability to achieve social and environmental performance goals; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the impact of actual, potential or alleged defects or failures of our products or third-party products within which our products are integrated, including product liabilities, product recall costs and uninsured claims; future repurchases of common stock; future levels of indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company, including, among others, those in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors sections of the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net sales $ 321,268 $ 321,158 0.0 $ 633,651 $ 622,787 1.7 Cost of sales 212,754 203,168 4.7 419,944 397,864 5.5 Selling and administrative expenses 68,507 79,447 (13.8) 142,587 154,000 (7.4) Goodwill impairment charge 68,194 - 100.0 68,194 - 100.0 349,455 282,615 23.7 630,725 551,864 14.3 Operating (loss) income (28,187) 38,543 (173.1) 2,926 70,923 (95.9) Operating margin -8.8% 12.0% 0.5% 11.4% Interest expense 3,325 4,475 (25.7) 6,893 8,416 (18.1) Other expense (income), net (403) 1,272 (131.7) 1,226 2,734 (55.2) (Loss) income before income taxes (31,109) 32,796 (194.9) (5,193) 59,773 (108.7) Income taxes 8,443 8,305 1.7 13,875 15,900 (12.7) Net (loss) income $ (39,552) $ 24,491 (261.5) $ (19,068) $ 43,873 (143.5) Common dividends $ 8,081 $ 8,090 (0.1) $ 16,192 $ 16,194 (0.0) Per common share: Net (loss) income: Basic $ (0.78) $ 0.48 (262.5) $ (0.37) $ 0.86 (143.0) Diluted (0.78) 0.48 (262.5) (0.37) 0.86 (143.0) Dividends 0.16 0.16 - 0.32 0.32 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,004,375 50,933,222 0.1 51,013,346 50,933,373 0.2 Diluted 51,004,375 51,102,303 (0.2) 51,013,346 51,095,198 (0.2)

BARNES GROUP INC. OPERATIONS BY REPORTABLE BUSINESS SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net sales Industrial $ 212,115 $ 234,679 (9.6) $ 423,787 $ 454,671 (6.8) Aerospace 109,153 86,485 26.2 209,864 168,127 24.8 Intersegment sales - (6) - (11) Total net sales $ 321,268 $ 321,158 0.0 $ 633,651 $ 622,787 1.7 Operating (loss) profit Industrial $ (48,743) $ 27,273 (278.7) $ (33,990) $ 48,568 (170.0) Aerospace 20,556 11,270 82.4 36,916 22,355 65.1 Total operating (loss) profit $ (28,187) $ 38,543 (173.1) $ 2,926 $ 70,923 (95.9) Operating margin Change Change Industrial -23.0% 11.6% (3,460) bps. -8.0% 10.7% (1,870) bps. Aerospace 18.8% 13.0% 580 bps. 17.6% 13.3% 430 bps. Total operating margin -8.8% 12.0% (2,080) bps. 0.5% 11.4% (1,090) bps.

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,278 $ 102,860 Accounts receivable 281,773 262,257 Inventories 260,633 239,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,739 75,437 Total current assets 690,423 680,209 Deferred income taxes 18,682 21,976 Property, plant and equipment, net 320,174 341,462 Goodwill 827,131 955,370 Other intangible assets, net 461,161 500,246 Other assets 83,525 77,557 Total assets $ 2,401,096 $ 2,576,820 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Notes and overdrafts payable $ 4 $ 1,900 Accounts payable 137,561 131,076 Accrued liabilities 145,795 175,583 Long-term debt - current 1,502 1,835 Total current liabilities 284,862 310,394 Long-term debt 582,537 599,932 Accrued retirement benefits 74,309 76,784 Deferred income taxes 60,100 66,704 Long-term tax liability 39,086 52,114 Other liabilities 40,108 42,126 Total stockholders' equity 1,320,094 1,428,766 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,401,096 $ 2,576,820

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (19,068) $ 43,873 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,861 44,683 Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment 47 (76) Stock compensation expense 6,015 5,632 Non-cash goodwill impairment charge 68,194 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (30,232) (12,660) Inventories (26,671) 89 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,165) (3,473) Accounts payable 10,196 13,880 Accrued liabilities (30,674) 1,721 Deferred income taxes (1,261) (5,101) Long-term retirement benefits (1,871) 889 Long-term tax liability (6,949) (6,949) Other 1,097 3,213 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,519 85,721 Investing activities: Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 92 136 Capital expenditures (13,523) (17,567) Other (1,645) 2,924 Net cash used by investing activities (15,076) (14,507) Financing activities: Net change in other borrowings (1,372) (2,184) Payments on long-term debt (70,369) (56,502) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 80,000 25,000 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 246 210 Common stock repurchases (6,721) (5,229) Dividends paid (16,192) (16,194) Withholding taxes paid on stock issuances (154) (191) Other (9,825) (3,477) Net cash used by financing activities (24,387) (58,567) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (4,475) (1,252) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,419) 11,395 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 111,909 91,468 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 76,490 102,863 Less: Restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,122) (6,970) Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets (2,090) (4,759) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 72,278 $ 91,134

BARNES GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,519 $ 85,721 Capital expenditures (13,523) (17,567) Free cash flow(1) $ (5,004) $ 68,154 Notes: (1) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes that the free cash flow metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that can be used to invest in future growth, pay dividends, repurchase stock and reduce debt. This metric can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company's liquidity.

BARNES GROUP INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change SEGMENT RESULTS Operating (Loss) Profit - Industrial Segment (GAAP) $ (48,743) $ 27,273 (278.7) $ (33,990) $ 48,568 (170.0) Restructuring/reduction in force charges 55 223 359 305 Goodwill impairment charge 68,194 - 68,194 - Operating Profit - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 19,506 $ 27,496 (29.1) $ 34,563 $ 48,873 (29.3) Operating Margin - Industrial Segment (GAAP) -23.0% 11.6% (3,460) bps. -8.0% 10.7% (1,870) bps. Operating Margin - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 9.2% 11.7% (250) bps. 8.2% 10.7% (250) bps. Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment (GAAP) $ 20,556 $ 11,270 82.4 $ 36,916 $ 22,355 65.1 Restructuring/reduction in force charges 71 439 425 449 Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 20,627 $ 11,709 76.2 $ 37,341 $ 22,804 63.7 Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment (GAAP) 18.8% 13.0% 580 bps. 17.6% 13.3% 430 bps. Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 18.9% 13.5% 540 bps. 17.8% 13.6% 420 bps. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Operating (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (28,187) $ 38,543 (173.1) $ 2,926 $ 70,923 (95.9) Restructuring/reduction in force charges 126 662 784 754 Goodwill impairment charge 68,194 - 68,194 - Operating Income as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 40,133 $ 39,205 2.4 $ 71,904 $ 71,677 0.3 Operating Margin (GAAP) -8.8% 12.0% (2,080) bps. 0.5% 11.4% (1,090) bps. Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 12.5% 12.2% 30 bps. 11.3% 11.5% (20) bps. Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share (GAAP) $ (0.78) $ 0.48 (262.5) $ (0.37) $ 0.86 (143.0) Foreign tax matters - (0.04) - (0.04) Restructuring/reduction in force charges - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Goodwill impairment charge 1.34 - 1.34 - Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.56 $ 0.45 24.4 $ 0.98 $ 0.83 18.1 Full-Year 2021 Full-Year 2022 Outlook Operating Margin (GAAP) 11.9% 4.5% to 5.5% Restructuring/reduction in force charges 0.1% 1.2% Goodwill impairment charge - 5.3% Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 12.0% 11.0% to 12.0% Diluted Net Income per Share (GAAP) $ 1.96 $ 0.30 to $ 0.45 Foreign tax matters (0.04) - Restructuring/reduction in force charges 0.02 0.27 Goodwill impairment charge - 1.33 Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 1.94 $ 1.90 to $ 2.05 Notes: (1) The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2022: 1) charges related to restructuring actions at certain businesses and 2) the goodwill impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2022 related to the Automation reporting unit. The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2021: 1) the impact of certain foreign tax matters including a benefit related to the Italy tax realignment, partially offset by a charge related to the UK tax rate and 2) charges related to restructuring actions at certain businesses. The tax effects of the restructuring actions were calculated based on the respective tax jurisdictions and ranged from approximately 15% to approximately 30%. The goodwill impairment charge did not have a tax effect as it is not deductible for book purposes. Management believes that these adjustments provide the Company and its investors with an indication of our baseline performance excluding items that are not considered to be reflective of our ongoing results. Management does not intend results excluding the adjustments to represent results as defined by GAAP, and the reader should not consider it as an alternative measurement calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's performance. Accordingly, the measurements have limitations depending on their use.

