Chevron Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Reported earnings of $11.6 billion; adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion

Cash flow from operations of $13.8 billion; free cash flow of $10.6 billion

Completed acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Chevron Corporation CVX today reported earnings of $11.6 billion ($5.95 per share - diluted) for second quarter 2022, compared with $3.1 billion ($1.60 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2021. Included in the current quarter were charges associated with an early contract termination of $600 million, pension settlement costs of $11 million, and a gain on asset sales of $200 million. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $668 million. Adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion ($5.82 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2022 compares to adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion ($1.71 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2021.

Sales and other operating revenues in second quarter 2022 were $65 billion, compared to $36 billion in the year-ago period.

Earnings Summary

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months

Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings by business segment Upstream $ 8,558 $ 3,178 $ 15,492 $ 5,528 Downstream 3,523 839 3,854 844 All Other (459 ) (935 ) (1,465 ) (1,913 ) Total (1)(2) $ 11,622 $ 3,082 $ 17,881 $ 4,459 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ 668 $ 43 $ 450 $ 41 (2) Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1)

"Second quarter financial performance improved as we delivered a return on capital employed of 26 percent," said Mike Wirth, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer. The company also strengthened its balance sheet, lowering its debt ratio to under 15 percent, and increased the top end of its annual share repurchase guidance range to $15 billion.

"We more than doubled investment compared to last year to grow both traditional and new energy business lines," Wirth added. "With Permian production more than 15 percent higher than a year ago and now as one of the leading renewable fuel producers in the United States, Chevron is increasing energy supplies to help meet the challenges facing global markets," Wirth concluded.

This investment includes total capital and exploratory and acquisition-related expenditures as Chevron closed its acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. and completed the formation of a renewable fuels joint venture with Bunge North America, Inc. Also during the second quarter, the company sanctioned the Ballymore project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to require a gross investment of approximately $1.6 billion. The field is planned to be produced through an existing facility with allocated capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The company also advanced its carbon capture and storage (CCS) business this quarter by launching a CCS project aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of its upstream operations in California and forming an expanded joint venture to develop the Bayou Bend CCS hub in Texas, with the goal of it becoming one of the first offshore CCS projects in the United States.

Further, leveraging the company's growing U.S. natural gas production and its global liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain, Chevron signed agreements to export 4 million tonnes per year of LNG out of the U.S. Gulf Coast, commencing in 2026.

UPSTREAM

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.90 million barrels per day in second quarter 2022. International production decreased 13 percent primarily due to the end of concessions in Thailand and Indonesia, while U.S. production increased 3 percent compared to the same period a year ago mainly in the Permian Basin.

U.S. Upstream Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings $ 3,367 $ 1,446 $ 6,605 $ 2,387

U.S. upstream operations earned $3.37 billion in second quarter 2022, compared with $1.45 billion a year earlier. The improvement was primarily due to higher realizations, partially offset by higher operating expenses largely due to an early contract termination.

The company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $89 in second quarter 2022, up from $54 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $6.22 per thousand cubic feet in second quarter 2022, up from $2.16 in last year's second quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.17 million barrels per day in second quarter 2022 was up 36,000 barrels per day from a year earlier. The increase was primarily due to net production increases in the Permian Basin. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production in second quarter 2022 increased 4 percent to 888,000 barrels per day, and net natural gas production increased 2 percent to 1.71 billion cubic feet per day, compared to last year's second quarter.

International Upstream Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings* $ 5,191 $ 1,732 $ 8,887 $ 3,141 *Includes foreign currency effects $ 603 $ 78 $ 459 $ 26

International upstream operations earned $5.19 billion in second quarter 2022, compared with $1.73 billion a year ago. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher realizations and asset sale gains, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Foreign currency effects had a favorable impact on earnings of $525 million between periods.

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in second quarter 2022 was $102 per barrel, up from $62 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $9.23 per thousand cubic feet in the second quarter, up from $4.92 in last year's second quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.72 million barrels per day in second quarter 2022 was down 266,000 barrels per day from second quarter 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of production following expiration of the Erawan concession in Thailand and Rokan concession in Indonesia, and unfavorable entitlement effects due to higher prices. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production decreased 19 percent to 799,000 barrels per day in second quarter 2022, while net natural gas production decreased 7 percent to 5.55 billion cubic feet per day compared to last year's second quarter.

DOWNSTREAM

U.S. Downstream Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings $ 2,440 $ 776 $ 2,926 $ 646

U.S. downstream operations reported earnings of $2.44 billion in second quarter 2022, compared with earnings of $776 million a year earlier. The increase was mainly due to higher margins on refined product sales, partially offset by lower earnings from the 50 percent-owned Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and higher operating expenses.

Refinery crude oil input in second quarter 2022 decreased 8 percent to 881,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, primarily due to planned turnarounds.

Refined product sales of 1.21 million barrels per day were up 4 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher jet fuel demand as travel restrictions associated with the pandemic continue to ease.

International Downstream Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings* $ 1,083 $ 63 $ 928 $ 198 *Includes foreign currency effects $ 145 $ 1 $ 168 $ 60

International downstream operations reported earnings of $1.08 billion in second quarter 2022, compared with $63 million a year earlier. The increase was mainly due to higher margins on refined product sales and a $144 million favorable swing in foreign currency impacts between periods.

Refinery crude oil input of 634,000 barrels per day in second quarter 2022 increased 9 percent from the year-ago period as refinery runs increased due to higher demand.

Refined product sales of 1.34 million barrels per day in second quarter 2022 increased 4 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher demand for jet fuel as restrictions from the pandemic continue to ease.

ALL OTHER

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Charges* $ (459 ) $ (935 ) $ (1,465 ) $ (1,913 ) *Includes foreign currency effects $ (80 ) $ (36 ) $ (177 ) $ (45 )

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges in second quarter 2022 were $459 million, compared to $935 million a year earlier. The decrease in net charges between periods was mainly due to lower employee benefit costs, pension expenses and interest expense, partially offset by an unfavorable swing in foreign currency effects.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2022 was $21.8 billion, compared with $11.2 billion in 2021. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2022 was $22.2 billion, compared with $12.2 billion in 2021.

TOTAL CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES

Capital and exploratory expenditures, including equity affiliates (Total C&E) in the first six months of 2022 were $6.7 billion, compared with $5.3 billion in 2021. The amounts included $1.5 billion in 2022 and $1.5 billion in 2021 for the company's share of expenditures by affiliates, which did not require cash outlays by the company. Expenditures for upstream represented 79 percent of the company-wide total in 2022. Total C&E for 2022 includes $700 million of inorganic spend largely associated with the formation of the Bunge joint venture. The acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is not included in the company's Total C&E.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole.

Attachment 1 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts) (unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales and other operating revenues $ 65,372 $ 36,117 $ 117,686 $ 67,193 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 2,467 1,442 4,552 2,353 Other income (loss) 923 38 897 80 Total Revenues and Other Income 68,762 37,597 123,135 69,626 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Purchased crude oil and products 40,003 20,629 72,652 38,197 Operating expenses * 7,168 6,160 13,837 12,454 Exploration expenses 196 113 405 199 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,700 4,522 7,354 8,808 Taxes other than on income 1,563 1,566 3,565 2,986 Interest and debt expense 129 185 265 383 Total Costs and Other Deductions 52,759 33,175 98,078 63,027 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 16,003 4,422 25,057 6,599 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,288 1,328 7,065 2,107 Net Income (Loss) 11,715 3,094 17,992 4,492 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 93 12 111 33 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 11,622 $ 3,082 $ 17,881 $ 4,459 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation - Basic $ 5.98 $ 1.61 $ 9.21 $ 2.33 - Diluted $ 5.95 $ 1.60 $ 9.17 $ 2.32 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Basic 1,947,703 1,917,536 1,941,719 1,915,243 - Diluted 1,957,109 1,921,958 1,950,860 1,918,940

EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Upstream United States $ 3,367 $ 1,446 $ 6,605 $ 2,387 International 5,191 1,732 8,887 3,141 Total Upstream 8,558 3,178 15,492 5,528 Downstream United States 2,440 776 2,926 646 International 1,083 63 928 198 Total Downstream 3,523 839 3,854 844 All Other (459 ) (935 ) (1,465 ) (1,913 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 11,622 $ 3,082 $ 17,881 $ 4,459 * Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs

Attachment 2 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary) Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,029 $ 5,640 Marketable securities $ 341 $ 35 Total assets $ 257,936 $ 239,535 Total debt $ 26,235 $ 31,369 Total Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity $ 153,554 $ 139,067 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Total debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 179,789 $ 170,436 Debt ratio (Total debt / Total debt plus stockholders' equity) 14.6 % 18.4 % Adjusted debt (Total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities) $ 13,865 $ 25,694 Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 167,419 $ 164,761 Net debt ratio (Adjusted debt / Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity) 8.3 % 15.6 %

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 TOTAL C&E 2022 2021 2022 2021 Capital Expenditures $ 3,184 $ 1,797 $ 5,144 $ 3,543 Expensed exploration expenditures 97 98 171 180 Capital lease obligations and other (167) 42 (169) 40 Capital and exploratory expenditures, excl. affiliates 3,114 1,937 5,146 3,763 Company's share of expenditures by affiliates 809 849 1,534 1,527 Total C&E 3,923 2,786 6,680 5,290 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received 2,862 — 2,862 — Total C&E plus acquisitions (investment) $ 6,785 $ 2,786 $ 9,542 $ 5,290

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 TOTAL C&E BY SEGMENT* 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States Upstream $ 1,573 $ 1,074 $ 2,873 $ 2,123 Downstream 884 264 1,130 506 Other 86 31 128 83 Total United States 2,543 1,369 4,131 2,712 International Upstream 1,296 1,237 2,414 2,296 Downstream 79 174 129 272 Other 5 6 6 10 Total International 1,380 1,417 2,549 2,578 Worldwide $ 3,923 $ 2,786 $ 6,680 $ 5,290 * Includes interest in affiliates: United States $ 167 $ 80 $ 292 $ 166 International 642 769 1,242 1,361 Total $ 809 $ 849 $ 1,534 $ 1,527

Attachment 3 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Billions of Dollars) (unaudited) SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)(1) Three Months

Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2022 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ 11.7 $ 18.0 $ 4.5 Adjustments Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3.7 7.4 8.8 Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates (1.7 ) (3.2 ) (1.4 ) Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.1 ) Net foreign currency effects (0.5 ) (0.2 ) 0.2 Deferred income tax provision 0.7 1.3 (0.2 ) Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 0.5 (0.4 ) (1.0 ) Other operating activity (0.3 ) (0.6 ) 0.4 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 13.8 $ 21.8 $ 11.2 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2.9 ) (2.9 ) — Capital expenditures (3.2 ) (5.1 ) (3.5 ) Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment 1.1 2.3 0.4 Other investing activity(2) — — — Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (5.0 ) $ (5.6 ) $ (3.1 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net change in debt (3.7 ) (5.7 ) (1.3 ) Cash dividends — common stock (2.8 ) (5.5 ) (5.0 ) Shares issued for share-based compensation 0.8 5.5 0.4 Shares repurchased (2.5 ) (3.8 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests — — — Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities $ (8.1 ) $ (9.5 ) $ (6.0 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 0.6 $ 6.6 $ 2.0 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 13.8 $ 21.8 $ 11.2 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 0.5 (0.4 ) (1.0 ) Cash Flow from Operations Excluding Working Capital $ 13.3 $ 22.2 $ 12.2 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 13.8 $ 21.8 $ 11.2 Less: Capital expenditures 3.2 5.1 3.5 Free Cash Flow $ 10.6 $ 16.7 $ 7.6 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 0.5 (0.4 ) (1.0 ) Free Cash Flow Excluding Working Capital $ 10.1 $ 17.1 $ 8.6

(1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions. (2) Primarily (borrowings) repayments of loans by equity affiliates.

Attachment 4 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (unaudited) OPERATING STATISTICS (1) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 NET LIQUIDS PRODUCTION (MB/D): (2) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States 888 857 884 829 International 799 990 828 1,008 Worldwide 1,687 1,847 1,712 1,837 NET NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION (MMCF/D): (3) United States 1,705 1,678 1,766 1,660 International 5,548 5,993 5,832 6,060 Worldwide 7,253 7,671 7,598 7,720 TOTAL NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION (MB/D): (4) United States 1,172 1,136 1,178 1,106 International 1,724 1,990 1,800 2,018 Worldwide 2,896 3,126 2,978 3,124 SALES OF NATURAL GAS (MMCF/D): United States 4,364 3,776 4,412 3,843 International 4,537 4,756 4,705 5,092 Worldwide 8,901 8,532 9,117 8,935 SALES OF NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (MB/D): United States 295 215 298 207 International 224 180 220 166 Worldwide 519 395 518 373 SALES OF REFINED PRODUCTS (MB/D): United States 1,210 1,159 1,214 1,105 International (5) 1,337 1,282 1,332 1,274 Worldwide 2,547 2,441 2,546 2,379 REFINERY INPUT (MB/D): United States 881 956 898 918 International 634 580 626 559 Worldwide 1,515 1,536 1,524 1,477 (1) Includes interest in affiliates; totals may not match sum of parts due to rounding. (2) Includes net production of synthetic oil: Canada 39 54 39 57 (3) Includes natural gas consumed in operations (MMCF/D): United States 57 45 57 45 International 496 525 523 541 (4) Oil-equivalent production is the sum of net liquids production, net natural gas production and synthetic production. The oil-equivalent gas conversion ratio is 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas = 1 barrel of crude oil. (5) Includes share of affiliate sales (MB/D): 383 342 368 341

Attachment 5 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 REPORTED EARNINGS Pre- Tax Income Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax Income Tax After-Tax Pre- Tax Income Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax Income Tax After-Tax U.S. Upstream $ 3,367 $ 1,446 $ 6,605 $ 2,387 Int'l Upstream 5,191 1,732 8,887 3,141 U.S. Downstream 2,440 776 2,926 646 Int'l Downstream 1,083 63 928 198 All Other (459 ) (935 ) (1,465 ) (1,913 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron $ 11,622 $ 3,082 $ 17,881 $ 4,459 SPECIAL ITEMS U.S. Upstream Remediation charge $ — $ — $ — $ (158 ) $ 38 $ (120 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (158 ) $ 38 $ (120 ) Early contract termination (765 ) 165 (600 ) — — — (765 ) 165 (600 ) — — — Int'l Upstream Asset sale gains 328 (128 ) 200 — — — 328 (128 ) 200 — — — U.S. Downstream Legal reserves — — — — — — — — — (140 ) 30 (110 ) All Other Pension settlement costs (12 ) 1 (11 ) (151 ) 36 (115 ) (98 ) 21 (77 ) (468 ) 112 (356 ) Total Special Items $ (449 ) $ 38 $ (411 ) $ (309 ) $ 74 $ (235 ) $ (535 ) $ 58 $ (477 ) $ (766 ) $ 180 $ (586 ) FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS Int'l Upstream $ 603 $ 78 $ 459 $ 26 Int'l Downstream 145 1 168 60 All Other (80 ) (36 ) (177 ) (45 ) Total Foreign Currency Effects $ 668 $ 43 $ 450 $ 41 ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) * U.S. Upstream $ 3,967 $ 1,566 $ 7,205 $ 2,507 Int'l Upstream 4,388 1,654 8,228 3,115 U.S. Downstream 2,440 776 2,926 756 Int'l Downstream 938 62 760 138 All Other (368 ) (784 ) (1,211 ) (1,512 ) Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) $ 11,365 $ 3,274 $ 17,908 $ 5,004 Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share $ 5.82 $ 1.71 $ 9.18 $ 2.61 * Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.

