Carter's, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales $701 million

Diluted EPS $0.93; adjusted diluted EPS $1.30

Returned $132 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in Q2; $237 million returned in the first half of fiscal 2022

Full year fiscal 2022 outlook: Net sales of approximately $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion Adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $7.10 to $7.60



Carter's, Inc. CRI, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today reported its second quarter fiscal 2022 results.

"After a strong start to the year, our sales slowed in the second quarter," said Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2021, the United States government provided unprecedented stimulus payments and support to families with young children to help them recover from the pandemic. The absence of that support this year, together with the surge in gas prices and inflation, have weighed on consumers' demand for our brands.

"Since the pandemic began, year-over-year comparisons have been affected by historic challenges and the related disruption to the lives of families with young children. Our performance relative to the pre-pandemic period reflects our progress increasing the profitability of Carter's. By that measure, our earnings are significantly higher in 2022 and have been driven by the structural improvements made to our business since 2019.

"Those improvements include the rationalization of lower margin product choices, closure of less productive stores, investment in inventory management and pricing capabilities, reduction in promotions and improved price realization. These changes enabled Carter's to achieve record earnings in 2021.

"We have revised our outlook for the balance of the year to reflect the trends in our business, and market risks related to inflation and related impact on consumer demand.

"We are focused on mitigating the effects of the current retail environment, including reducing inventory commitments and discretionary spending. We plan to continue investing in our direct-to-consumer, merchandising, brand marketing, and pricing capabilities which we believe will enable us to achieve our longer-term growth objectives."

Adjustments to Reported GAAP Results

In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements, as presented below. These adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements are presented for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future condition or results of operations. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Results" section of this release for additional disclosures and reconciliations regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, a pre-tax adjustment of approximately $19.9 million ($15.2 million net of tax, or $0.38 per diluted share) was made related to a loss on extinguishment of debt.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 2021 (In millions, except earnings per share) Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 75.4 10.8 % $ 37.0 $ 0.93 $ 107.6 14.4 % $ 71.6 $ 1.62 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 15.2 0.38 — — — Restructuring costs — — — 2.2 1.6 0.04 COVID-19 expenses — — — 1.0 0.8 0.02 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — — — (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (0.01 ) As adjusted $ 75.4 10.8 % $ 52.1 $ 1.30 $ 110.4 14.8 % $ 73.7 $ 1.67

First Half 2022 2021 (In millions, except earnings per share) Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 178.0 12.0 % $ 104.9 $ 2.59 $ 235.1 15.3 % $ 157.8 $ 3.58 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 15.2 0.37 — — — COVID-19 expenses — — — 3.2 2.4 0.05 Restructuring costs — — — 2.7 2.0 0.05 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — — — (1.9 ) (1.5 ) (0.03 ) As adjusted $ 178.0 12.0 % $ 120.1 $ 2.97 $ 239.0 15.6 % $ 160.7 $ 3.64 Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

Consolidated Results

The discussion of results below is presented on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis where noted.

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 compared to Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Net sales decreased $45.7 million, or 6.1%, to $700.7 million, driven by declines in the Company's U.S. Retail and U.S. Wholesale sales, partially offset by growth in its International sales. U.S. Retail and U.S. Wholesale net sales declined by 11% and 3%, respectively. International net sales grew 7%. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined 8%. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates used for translation in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, had an unfavorable effect on consolidated net sales of approximately $2.3 million, or 0.3%.

Operating income decreased $32.2 million to $75.4 million, compared to $107.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating margin was 10.8%, compared to 14.4% in the prior-year period. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $35.0 million to $75.4 million, compared to $110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin was 10.8%, compared to 14.8% in the prior year period, reflecting higher ocean freight rates, increased inventory provisions, and fixed cost deleverage on lower sales, partially offset by lower air freight expenses, lower performance-based compensation provisions, and reduction of other discretionary spending.

Net income was $37.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $71.6 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $52.1 million, compared to $73.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.30, compared to $1.67 in the prior-year quarter.

First Half of Fiscal 2022 compared to First Half of Fiscal 2021

Net sales decreased $51.8 million, or 3.4%, to $1.48 billion, driven by a decline in the Company's U.S. Retail segment, partially offset by growth in its International and U.S. Wholesale segments. U.S. Retail net sales declined 10%, reflecting the comparison to the first half of 2021 which benefited from significant and unprecedented government stimulus payments made to consumers in response to the pandemic and a lower store count related to the closure of low-margin stores. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined 7%. International and U.S. Wholesale net sales increased by 9% and 3%, respectively. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates used for translation in the first half of fiscal 2022, as compared to the first half of fiscal 2021, had an unfavorable effect on consolidated net sales of approximately $2.5 million, or 0.2%.

Operating income decreased $57.0 million to $178.0 million, compared to $235.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. Operating margin was 12.0%, compared to 15.3% in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $60.9 million to $178.0 million, compared to $239.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin was 12.0%, compared to 15.6% in the prior year period, reflecting higher ocean freight rates, increased inventory provisions, and fixed cost deleverage on lower sales, partially offset by lower air freight, lower performance-based compensation provisions, and reduction in other discretionary spending.

Net income was $104.9 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $157.8 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, in the first half of fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $120.1 million, compared to $160.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) was $2.97, compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $3.64 in the first half of fiscal 2021.

Net cash used in operations in the first half of fiscal 2022 was $93.6 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $49.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. The decline primarily reflected lower net sales, planned earlier inventory receipts to improve second half deliveries, and payment of fiscal 2021 performance-based compensation, partially offset by a decrease in payment terms to certain of our vendors in 2021.

See the "Business Segment Results" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Results" sections of this release for additional disclosures regarding business segment performance and non-GAAP measures.

Return of Capital

In the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2022, the Company returned to shareholders a total of $131.7 million and $236.8 million, respectively, through share repurchases and cash dividends as described below.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased and retired 1.3 million shares of its common stock for $101.8 million at an average price of $80.02 per share. In the first half of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased and retired 2.1 million shares of its common stock for $176.3 million at an average price of $85.36 per share. These first half repurchases represent approximately 5% of shares outstanding as of the beginning of fiscal year 2022. Fiscal year-to-date through July 28, 2022, the Company has repurchased and retired a total of 2.5 million shares for $206.8 million at an average price of $83.86 per share. All shares were repurchased in open market transactions pursuant to applicable regulations for such transactions. As of July 28, 2022, the total remaining capacity under the Company's previously announced repurchase authorizations was approximately $842 million.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.75 per share totaling $29.9 million. In the first half of fiscal 2022, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $60.5 million. Future payments of quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors based on a number of factors, including the Company's future financial performance and other considerations.

Early Extinguishment of Debt

On April 4, 2022, the Company redeemed senior notes with a principal amount of $500 million, bearing an interest rate of 5.5%. Cash on hand was utilized to extinguish this debt.

2022 Business Outlook

The Company's outlooks for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and fiscal year 2022 reflect:

A continuation of second quarter demand trends;

Inventory commitments aligned with our revised sales outlook, and a better mix and level of inventories relative to last year, supporting the upcoming back-to-school and holiday seasons;

Improving supply chain performance;

Reduced discretionary spending;

Improved price realization;

Continued investment in our direct-to-consumer, merchandising, brand marketing, and pricing capabilities;

Lower interest expense; and

Benefit of share repurchases.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company projects:

Net sales of approximately $850 million to $865 million;

Adjusted operating income of approximately $90 million to $100 million, compared to $123.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021; and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.50 to $1.70, compared to $1.93 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

For fiscal year 2022, the Company projects:

Net sales of approximately $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion;

Adjusted operating income of approximately $415 million to $440 million, compared to $500.8 million in fiscal 2021; and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $7.10 to $7.60, compared to $7.87 in fiscal 2021.

Our adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2022 excludes a pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $19.9 million, which was recorded in the second fiscal quarter.

We have not reconciled forward-looking adjusted operating income or adjusted diluted earnings per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations that are not within our control due to factors described above, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future operating income or diluted EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP metrics to adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, respectively.

CARTER'S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net sales $ 700,695 $ 746,400 $ 1,481,980 $ 1,533,761 Cost of goods sold 364,657 379,793 790,851 781,524 Adverse purchase commitments (inventory and raw materials), net 4,799 (2,100 ) 4,848 (8,430 ) Gross profit 331,239 368,707 686,281 760,667 Royalty income, net 5,602 6,645 13,076 14,108 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 261,423 267,770 521,315 539,697 Operating income 75,418 107,582 178,042 235,078 Interest expense 8,652 15,295 23,784 30,643 Interest income (272 ) (201 ) (610 ) (426 ) Other expense (income), net 17 (723 ) (494 ) (1,640 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 19,940 — 19,940 — Income before income taxes 47,081 93,211 135,422 206,501 Income tax provision 10,111 21,608 30,519 48,702 Net income $ 36,970 $ 71,603 $ 104,903 $ 157,799 Basic net income per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.63 $ 2.60 $ 3.59 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.62 $ 2.59 $ 3.58 Dividend declared and paid per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.40 $ 1.50 $ 0.40

CARTER'S, INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended July 2, 2022 % of

Total Net

Sales July 3, 2021 % of

Total Net

Sales July 2, 2022 % of

Total Net

Sales July 3, 2021 % of

Total Net

Sales Net sales: U.S. Retail $ 379,097 54.1 % $ 423,627 56.8 % $ 745,455 50.3 % $ 830,694 54.2 % U.S. Wholesale 224,016 32.0 % 231,630 31.0 % 531,317 35.9 % 515,007 33.6 % International 97,582 13.9 % 91,143 12.2 % 205,208 13.8 % 188,060 12.2 % Consolidated net sales $ 700,695 100.0 % $ 746,400 100.0 % $ 1,481,980 100.0 % $ 1,533,761 100.0 % Operating income: % of

Segment

Net Sales % of

Segment

Net Sales % of

Segment

Net Sales % of

Segment

Net Sales U.S. Retail $ 55,540 14.7 % $ 87,080 20.6 % $ 105,534 14.2 % $ 163,600 19.7 % U.S. Wholesale 33,593 15.0 % 40,592 17.5 % 94,099 17.7 % 110,650 21.5 % International 12,163 12.5 % 9,007 9.9 % 22,551 11.0 % 18,741 10.0 % Corporate expenses (*) (25,878 ) n/a (29,097 ) n/a (44,142 ) n/a (57,913 ) n/a Consolidated operating income $ 75,418 10.8 % $ 107,582 14.4 % $ 178,042 12.0 % $ 235,078 15.3 %

(*) Corporate expenses include expenses related to incentive compensation, stock-based compensation, executive management, severance and relocation, finance, office occupancy, information technology, certain legal fees, consulting fees, and audit fees.

(dollars in millions) Fiscal Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters Ended July 3, 2021 Charges: U.S.

Retail U.S.

Wholesale International U.S.

Retail U.S.

Wholesale International Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic $ 0.5 $ 0.4 $ 0.1 $ 1.6 $ 1.3 $ 0.3 Restructuring costs (1) (0.6 ) — 2.3 (0.6 ) 0.1 2.3 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain (2) (0.4 ) — — (1.9 ) — — Total charges (3) $ (0.5 ) $ 0.4 $ 2.4 $ (0.9 ) $ 1.4 $ 2.6

(1) Fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021 include $2.3 million of costs associated with the early exit of the Canada corporate office lease. Fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021 also includes corporate charges related to organizational restructuring of $0.5 million and $0.9 million, respectively. (2) Related to gains on the modification of previously impaired retail store leases. (3) Total charges for two fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021 exclude a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

CARTER'S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) July 2, 2022 January 1, 2022 July 3, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,339 $ 984,294 $ 1,120,901 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,758, $7,281, and $7,130, respectively 183,920 231,354 163,957 Finished goods inventories, net of inventory reserves of $18,057, $14,378, and $15,726, respectively 858,258 647,742 619,617 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,482 50,131 66,549 Total current assets 1,354,999 1,913,521 1,971,024 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $548,013, $528,926, and $545,702 respectively 186,778 216,004 231,944 Operating lease assets 449,350 487,748 527,121 Tradenames, net 307,518 307,643 307,768 Goodwill 211,247 212,023 213,195 Customer relationships, net 32,248 33,969 35,777 Other assets 31,747 30,889 29,097 Total assets $ 2,573,887 $ 3,201,797 $ 3,315,926 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 408,006 $ 407,044 $ 356,826 Current operating lease liabilities 142,981 147,537 158,270 Other current liabilities 96,102 176,449 113,240 Total current liabilities 647,089 731,030 628,336 Long-term debt, net 616,275 991,370 990,437 Deferred income taxes 45,730 40,910 58,150 Long-term operating lease liabilities 400,046 441,861 484,881 Other long-term liabilities 43,881 46,440 56,618 Total liabilities $ 1,753,021 $ 2,251,611 $ 2,218,422 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $0.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at July 2, 2022, January 1, 2022, and July 3, 2021 $ — $ — $ — Common stock, voting; par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 39,315,094, 41,148,870, and 44,011,080 shares issued and outstanding at July 2, 2022, January 1, 2022, and July 3, 2021, respectively 393 411 440 Additional paid-in capital — — 31,521 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,203 ) (28,897 ) (27,263 ) Retained earnings 852,676 978,672 1,092,806 Total stockholders' equity 820,866 950,186 1,097,504 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,573,887 $ 3,201,797 $ 3,315,926

CARTER'S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Two Fiscal Quarters Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 104,903 $ 157,799 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 29,838 44,613 Amortization of intangible assets 1,865 1,866 Provisions for excess and obsolete inventory 3,709 1,451 Other asset impairments and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net of recoveries 246 2,056 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,173 1,497 Stock-based compensation expense 12,218 12,322 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss, net (32 ) 61 (Recoveries of) provisions for doubtful accounts receivable from customers (1,520 ) 1,206 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 1,867 (1,279 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 19,940 — Deferred income taxes expense 4,762 5,817 Other 1,019 — Effect of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 48,973 21,620 Finished goods inventories (215,519 ) (19,663 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (32,308 ) (8,724 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (74,729 ) (171,119 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (93,595 ) $ 49,523 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (16,313 ) $ (20,506 ) Proceeds from sale of investments — 5,000 Net cash used in investing activities $ (16,313 ) $ (15,506 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of senior notes due 2025 $ (500,000 ) $ — Premiums paid to extinguish debt (15,678 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (2,420 ) (223 ) Borrowings under secured revolving credit facility 120,000 — Repurchases of common stock (176,306 ) — Dividends paid (60,460 ) (17,596 ) Withholdings from vesting of restricted stock (6,681 ) (3,698 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 311 5,147 Other (321 ) — Net cash used in financing activities $ (641,555 ) $ (16,370 ) Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,492 ) 931 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (752,955 ) $ 18,578 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 984,294 1,102,323 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 231,339 $ 1,120,901

CARTER'S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (dollars in millions, except earnings per share) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended July 2, 2022 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 331.2 47.3 % $ 261.4 37.3 % $ 75.4 10.8 % $ 10.1 $ 37.0 $ 0.93 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) — — — 4.8 15.2 0.38 As adjusted (a) $ 331.2 47.3 % $ 261.4 37.3 % $ 75.4 10.8 % $ 14.9 $ 52.1 $ 1.30

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended July 2, 2022 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 686.3 46.3 % $ 521.3 35.2 % $ 178.0 12.0 % $ 30.5 $ 104.9 $ 2.59 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) — — — 4.8 15.2 0.37 As adjusted (a) $ 686.3 46.3 % $ 521.3 35.2 % $ 178.0 12.0 % $ 35.3 $ 120.1 $ 2.97

Fiscal Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 368.7 49.4 % $ 267.8 35.9 % $ 107.6 14.4 % $ 21.6 $ 71.6 $ 1.62 Restructuring costs (c) — (2.2 ) 2.2 0.6 1.6 0.04 COVID-19 expenses (d) — (1.0 ) 1.0 0.3 0.8 0.02 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.01 ) As adjusted (a) $ 368.7 49.4 % $ 264.9 35.5 % $ 110.4 14.8 % $ 22.4 $ 73.7 $ 1.67

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended July 3, 2021 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 760.7 49.6 % $ 539.7 35.2 % $ 235.1 15.3 % $ 48.7 $ 157.8 $ 3.58 COVID-19 expenses (d) — (3.2 ) 3.2 0.8 2.4 0.05 Restructuring costs (c) — (2.7 ) 2.7 0.7 2.0 0.05 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 1.9 (1.9 ) (0.5 ) (1.5 ) (0.03 ) As adjusted (a) (e) $ 760.7 49.6 % $ 535.8 34.9 % $ 239.0 15.6 % $ 49.7 $ 160.7 $ 3.64

Fiscal Quarter Ended October 2, 2021 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 408.8 45.9 % $ 293.2 32.9 % $ 124.0 13.9 % $ 23.4 $ 85.0 $ 1.93 COVID-19 expenses (d) — (0.3 ) 0.3 0.1 0.2 — Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 0.3 (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) — Restructuring costs (c) — 0.2 (0.2 ) — (0.1 ) — As adjusted (a) $ 408.8 45.9 % $ 293.3 32.9 % $ 123.9 13.9 % $ 23.3 $ 84.9 $ 1.93

Fiscal Year Ended January 1, 2022 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,662.3 47.7 % $ 1,193.9 34.2 % $ 497.1 14.3 % $ 98.5 $ 339.7 $ 7.81 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 2.6 (2.6 ) (0.6 ) (2.0 ) (0.05 ) COVID-19 expenses (d) — (3.9 ) 3.9 1.0 3.0 0.07 Restructuring costs (c) — (2.4 ) 2.4 0.6 1.8 0.04 As adjusted (a) (e) $ 1,662.3 47.7 % $ 1,190.2 34.1 % $ 500.8 14.4 % $ 99.5 $ 342.5 $ 7.87

(a) In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present gross profit, SG&A, operating income, income tax, net income, and net income on a diluted share basis excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company's results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements included in this earnings release should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other measurement of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements are presented for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future condition or results of operations. (b) Related to the redemption of the $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in April 2022 that were previously issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. (c) Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). (d) Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental employee-related costs, costs associated with additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies, restructuring costs, and a payroll tax benefit. (e) Adjusted results exclude a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

CARTER'S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Weighted-average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic number of common shares outstanding 39,344,834 43,445,780 39,807,354 43,408,262 Dilutive effect of equity awards 29,153 169,631 48,274 151,468 Diluted number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 39,373,987 43,615,411 39,855,628 43,559,730 As reported on a GAAP Basis: (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 36,970 $ 71,603 $ 104,903 $ 157,799 Income allocated to participating securities (536 ) (860 ) (1,480 ) (1,896 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 36,434 $ 70,743 $ 103,423 $ 155,903 Basic net income per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.63 $ 2.60 $ 3.59 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 36,970 $ 71,603 $ 104,903 $ 157,799 Income allocated to participating securities (536 ) (857 ) (1,479 ) (1,890 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 36,434 $ 70,746 $ 103,424 $ 155,909 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.62 $ 2.59 $ 3.58 As adjusted (a): Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 52,121 $ 73,700 $ 120,053 $ 160,687 Income allocated to participating securities (774 ) (886 ) (1,705 ) (1,931 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,347 $ 72,814 $ 118,348 $ 158,756 Basic net income per common share $ 1.31 $ 1.68 $ 2.97 $ 3.66 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 52,121 $ 73,700 $ 120,053 $ 160,687 Income allocated to participating securities (774 ) (883 ) (1,704 ) (1,925 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,347 $ 72,817 $ 118,349 $ 158,762 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.64

a. In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present per share data excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company has excluded $15.2 million in after-tax expenses from these results for both the fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended July 2, 2022. The Company has excluded $2.1 million and $2.9 million in after-tax expenses from these results for the fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021, respectively. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (dollars in millions) (unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated: Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended Four Fiscal

Quarters Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 Net income $ 37.0 $ 71.6 $ 104.9 $ 157.8 $ 286.9 Interest expense 8.7 15.3 23.8 30.6 53.4 Interest income (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.4 ) (1.3 ) Income tax expense 10.1 21.6 30.5 48.7 80.4 Depreciation and amortization 17.5 22.4 31.7 46.5 79.3 EBITDA $ 73.0 $ 130.7 $ 190.3 $ 283.2 $ 498.7 Adjustments to EBITDA Loss on extinguishment of debt (a) $ 19.9 $ — $ 19.9 $ — $ 19.9 COVID-19 expenses (b) — 1.0 — 3.2 $ 0.8 Restructuring costs (c) — 1.7 — 1.6 (0.4 ) Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — (0.4 ) — (1.9 ) (0.7 ) Total adjustments 19.9 2.3 19.9 2.9 19.6 Adjusted EBITDA (d) $ 92.9 $ 133.0 $ 210.2 $ 286.0 $ 518.3

a. Related to the redemption of the $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in April 2022 that were previously issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. b. Expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. c. Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). Amounts for fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021 exclude $0.5 million, $1.1 million, respectively, and amount for four fiscal quarters ended July 2, 2022 excludes $0.1 million of depreciation expense included in the corresponding depreciation and amortization line item. d. Adjusted EBITDA for the two fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021 excludes a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000.

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items described in footnotes (a) - (d) to the table above.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. These measures also afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance.

The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or cash flows from operations has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. While EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us for working capital, debt service and other purposes.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (dollars in millions) (unaudited) The table below reflects the calculation of constant currency net sales on a consolidated and International segment basis for the fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended July 2, 2022: Fiscal Quarter Ended Reported Net

Sales

July 2, 2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Constant-

Currency Net

Sales

July 2, 2022 Reported Net

Sales

July 3, 2021 Reported

Net Sales %

Change Constant-

Currency

Net Sales

Change Consolidated net sales $ 700.7 $ (2.3 ) $ 703.0 $ 746.4 (6.1 )% (5.8 )% International segment net sales $ 97.6 $ (2.3 ) $ 99.9 $ 91.1 7.1 % 9.6 %

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended Reported Net

Sales

July 2, 2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Constant-

Currency Net

Sales

July 2, 2022 Reported Net

Sales

July 3, 2021 Reported

Net Sales %

Change Constant-

Currency

Net Sales

% Change Consolidated net sales $ 1,482.0 $ (2.5 ) $ 1,484.4 $ 1,533.8 (3.4 )% (3.2 )% International segment net sales $ 205.2 $ (2.5 ) $ 207.7 $ 188.1 9.1 % 10.4 %

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

The Company evaluates its net sales on both an "as reported" and a "constant currency" basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that occurred between the comparative periods. Constant currency net sales results are calculated by translating current period net sales in local currency to the U.S. dollar amount by using the currency conversion rate for the prior comparative period. The Company consistently applies this approach to net sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The Company believes that the presentation of net sales on a constant currency basis provides useful supplemental information regarding changes in our net sales that were not due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such information is consistent with how the Company assesses changes in its net sales between comparative periods.

