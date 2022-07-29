Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter GAAP net income of $10.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings(1) of $19.2 million or $0.38 per diluted common share

-Subsequent to end of second quarter-

Declared third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental dividend of $0.02 per common share

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") ACRE, a specialty finance company engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate assets, reported generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") net income of $10.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings(1) of $19.2 million or $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022.

"We generated another strong quarter of earnings that were driven by incremental investment activity and positive sensitivity of our floating rate loans to rising interest rates," said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. "We continue to expect to fully cover our regular and supplemental dividends from our Distributable Earnings for the full year."

"With a 2.4x debt-to-equity leverage ratio as of the second quarter of 2022 combined with a strong liquidity position, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the current capital market environment," said Tae-Sik Yoon, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. "Our net interest income should continue to benefit from rising interest rates as 98% of our loans are floating rate while 36% of our liabilities are fixed rate or hedged."

(1) Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Schedule I for the definition and reconciliation of Distributable Earnings.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On May 3, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter 2022 dividend and supplemental cash dividend were paid on July 15, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

On July 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter 2022 dividend and supplemental cash dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company issued a presentation of its second quarter 2022 results, which can be viewed at www.arescre.com on the Investor Resources section of our home page under Events and Presentations. The presentation is titled "Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation." The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Company invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.arescre.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (929) 526-1599. All callers will need to enter access code 326916. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through August 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 and to international callers by dialing +44 204 525 0658. For all replays, please reference access code 984066. An archived replay will also be available through August 26, 2022 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein or on the webcast / conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or the Company's future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the returns on current and future investments, rates of repayments and prepayments on the Company's mortgage loans, availability of investment opportunities, the Company's ability to originate additional investments and completion of pending investments, the availability of capital, the availability and cost of financing, market trends and conditions in the Company's industry and the general economy, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, currency fluctuations and challenges in the supply chain; the level of lending and borrowing spreads and interest rates, commercial real estate loan volumes, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on the U.S. and global economy, the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international community's response, which created, and may continue to create, substantial political and economic disruption, uncertainty and risk; the Company's ability to pay future dividends at historical levels or at all, and the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022 and the risk factors described in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on July 29, 2022. Any forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only as of the time of this press release and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call. Projections and forward-looking statements are based on management's good faith and reasonable assumptions, including the assumptions described herein.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,625 $ 50,615 Loans held for investment ($1,026,784 and $974,424 related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 2,605,893 2,414,383 Current expected credit loss reserve (27,613 ) (23,939 ) Loans held for investment, net of current expected credit loss reserve 2,578,280 2,390,444 Real estate owned held for sale, net — 36,602 Other assets ($2,428 and $2,592 of interest receivable related to consolidated VIEs, respectively; $65,229 and $128,589 of other receivables related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 92,429 154,177 Total assets $ 2,696,334 $ 2,631,838 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Secured funding agreements $ 853,059 $ 840,047 Notes payable — 50,358 Secured term loan 149,107 149,016 Collateralized loan obligation securitization debt (consolidated VIEs) 851,337 861,188 Secured borrowings 22,635 22,589 Due to affiliate 4,562 4,156 Dividends payable 19,198 16,674 Other liabilities ($875 and $570 of interest payable related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 10,436 9,182 Total liabilities 1,910,334 1,953,210 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and 54,438,363 and 47,144,058 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 537 465 Additional paid-in capital 811,411 703,950 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,389 2,844 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (38,337 ) (28,631 ) Total stockholders' equity 786,000 678,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,696,334 $ 2,631,838

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Interest income $ 38,621 $ 30,859 $ 71,986 $ 61,564 Interest expense (13,475 ) (11,092 ) (25,488 ) (23,231 ) Net interest margin 25,146 19,767 46,498 38,333 Revenue from real estate owned — 3,764 2,672 6,421 Total revenue 25,146 23,531 49,170 44,754 Expenses: Management and incentive fees to affiliate 3,766 2,951 6,740 5,518 Professional fees 1,100 615 1,878 1,400 General and administrative expenses 1,587 1,195 3,200 2,351 General and administrative expenses reimbursed to affiliate 796 788 1,631 1,540 Expenses from real estate owned — 3,842 4,309 7,120 Total expenses 7,249 9,391 17,758 17,929 Provision for current expected credit losses 7,768 (3,883 ) 7,174 (7,123 ) Gain on sale of real estate owned — — 2,197 — Income before income taxes 10,129 18,023 26,435 33,948 Income tax expense, including excise tax 98 408 204 593 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 10,031 $ 17,615 $ 26,231 $ 33,355 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.43 $ 0.54 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 0.88 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 50,562,559 41,009,175 48,892,754 37,731,317 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 50,999,505 41,294,597 49,336,267 38,025,933 Dividends declared per share of common stock(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.70 $ 0.70

(1) There is no assurance dividends will continue at these levels or at all.

SCHEDULE I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that helps the Company evaluate its financial performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that it believes are not necessarily indicative of its current loan origination portfolio and operations. To maintain the Company's REIT status, the Company is generally required to annually distribute to its stockholders substantially all of its taxable income. The Company believes the disclosure of Distributable Earnings provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's ability to pay dividends, which is one of the principal reasons the Company believes investors invest in the Company. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Distributable Earnings is defined as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager (Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC), depreciation and amortization (to the extent that any of the Company's target investments are structured as debt and the Company forecloses on any properties underlying such debt), any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss), one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges after discussions between the Company's Manager and the Company's independent directors and after approval by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Loan balances that are deemed to be uncollectible are written off as a realized loss and are included in Distributable Earnings. Distributable Earnings is aligned with the calculation of "Core Earnings," which is defined in the Management Agreement and is used to calculate the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager.

Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Distributable Earnings is set forth in the table below for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands):

For the three months

ended June 30, 2022 For the twelve months

ended June 30, 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 10,031 $ 53,336 Stock-based compensation 699 2,386 Incentive fees to affiliate 965 2,724 Depreciation of real estate owned — (2,009 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 7,768 14,307 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (264 ) 1,697 Distributable Earnings $ 19,199 $ 72,441 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.20 $ 1.11 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.05 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.06 Depreciation of real estate owned — (0.04 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 0.15 0.30 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (0.01 ) 0.04 Basic Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 1.51 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.20 $ 1.10 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.05 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.06 Depreciation of real estate owned — (0.04 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 0.15 0.30 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (0.01 ) 0.04 Diluted Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 1.50

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Distributable Earnings includes a $0.3 million adjustment to reverse the impact of the realized gain from the termination of the interest rate cap derivative that was amortized into GAAP net income.

