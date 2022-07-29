KuCoin Becomes the First Centralized Exchange to Launch NFT ETF to Support Blue-Chip NFT Investments

KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its NFT ETF Trading Zone on July 29. The new product aims to improve the liquidity of NFT assets and lower the investment threshold of blue-chip NFTs for over 20 million users.

The launch of the NFT ETF makes the KuCoin the first centralized crypto exchange supporting such instruments. KuCoin is also the first market player to introduce a USDT-dominated ETF product that marks particular underlying blue-chip NFT assets. The new Trading Zone will make top NFTs accessible to a broader range of investors seeking to acquire blue-chip NFTs. In partnership with Fracton Protocol, the KuCoin NFT ETF Trading Zone will first list 5 NFT ETFs covering hiBAYC, hiPUNKS, hiSAND33, hiKODA, and hiENS4 as underlying assets as a beginning.

hiBAYC is an ERC-20 token representing 1/1,000,000 ownership of the target BAYC in the BAYC Meta-Swap of the Fracton Protocol. The KuCoin NFT ETF Trading Zone will support hiBAYC token trading first, allowing users to own proportionally shared ownership of native blue-chip NFTs. In the future, KuCoin will launch more NFT ETFs in partnership with the corporate department of the Fracton Protocol.

The launch of the KuCoin NFT ETF Trading Zone gives the exchange a significant boost in its efforts of accelerating the establishment of a mature NFT market by lowering the investment threshold of high-potential and top NFTs in the crypto industry. Moreover, it also provides an exceptional trading experience with world-class liquidity, a better way to invest in top NFTs through direct purchases with USDT, instead of ETH, and without concerns about managing NFT infrastructure elements, such as OpenSea, wallets, and smart contracts.

KuCoin has long held the NFT sector in special focus, as evidenced by the launch of Wonderland in April - KuCoin's interactive NFT launch platform for crypto and traditional games. Wonderland allows users to enjoy a seamless and centralized experience in buying, investing, and managing their in-game NFTs. The month of May saw the release of Windvane, another NFT marketplace providing NFT launchpad, NFT mint, trade, management, and many other services.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, stated, "As a trading platform that is maintaining its rate of penetration in the NFT sector, KuCoin will continue to offer user-friendly products for investors, allowing them to easily participate in NFT investments. We are very excited to become the first centralized crypto exchange to support NFT ETFs that allow users to conveniently invest and trade top NFTs directly with USDT. In the future, KuCoin will keep exploring more NFT-related products for our users."

KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

