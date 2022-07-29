Renesas Announces Appointment of Julie Pope as First Chief Human Resources Officer

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that Julie Pope, now Vice President of Human Resources (HR), has been named Senior Vice President and the company's first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective September 1, 2022.
As SVP and CHRO, Julie will oversee Renesas' global HR organization, including talent acquisition and management, Renesas Culture promotion, compensation and benefits, diversity, equity & inclusion and HR operations. Under Julie's leadership, Renesas aims to accelerate its efforts to make it the best place to work for its employees by accelerating the globalization and streamlining of its HR efforts.
Julie joined Renesas in August 2021, following the completion of the acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc, where she served as Senior Vice President of HR. She brings about 30 years of HR experience across several global organizations. Throughout her career, Julie has developed expertise in driving organizational effectiveness and helping to revitalize organizations to enhance profitability and growth.
"Our success starts with our people and our culture," said Julie Pope, Vice President of Human Resources at Renesas. "As Renesas' first CHRO, I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue to cultivate an engaging and rewarding workplace for our employees. By building talented, diverse teams and fostering career development, this will enable us to drive sustainable growth in the global semiconductor market."
Please see below for a brief biography of Julie Pope.
Brief Biography of Julie Pope
Julie Pope joined Renesas in August 2021 with the acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Julie is a business focused HR executive with extensive international experience in talent planning, compensation and benefits, change management, mergers and acquisitions and global talent acquisition.
Julie began her career as an actuarial consultant at The Wyatt Company and then KPMG before joining IBM Corporation in 1998 where she worked in New York and Paris holding various HR roles. Julie joined American Express Company in New York in 2003 and held HR roles spanning New York, Sydney and London.
In May 2017, Julie joined Dialog Semiconductor Plc as SVP, HR and held that position until the acquisition of Dialog by Renesas.
Julie holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Psychology from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries.
