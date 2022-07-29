Gigaphoton Increases Production Capacity for Excimer Laser Light Sources with Construction of New Building

Production Capacity to 2.5 times to Respond to a Significant Increase in Market Demand

Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President and CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a manufacturer of lightsources used in semiconductor lithography, has announced that it will increase its production capacity by 2.5 times through the construction of the new building.

In recent years, demand for semiconductors has increased significantly, and as major semiconductor customers in various countries are strengthening their supply chains, investment in the semiconductor industry is further accelerated.

Gigaphoton, a leading manufacturer of lightsources used in semiconductor lithography, is also seeing increased market demand. To meet this increase in demand, Gigaphoton has invested about 5 billion yen in the construction of the new facility to increase its production capacity. Construction began in July of this year, with completion expected in June 2023. This will increase our total production capacity by 2.5 times compared to FY2020.

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton said, "With demand for semiconductors on the rise around the world, we will do our utmost to meet the demand from our customers. This past fiscal year, we have already completed a new building thereby doubling our production capacity, and we will further strengthen our production by 2.5x through this newly announced additional investment. Furthermore, we have confirmed that there is an area for additional expansion of production facilities just east of our buildings. As a supplier of lithography lightsources which are essential for semiconductor manufacturing, we will continue to contribute to semiconductor industry by strengthen the supply and service of our products".

About GIGAPHOTON

Since it was founded in 2000, GIGAPHOTON has delivered valuable solutions to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world as a manufacturer of light sources. In every stage from R&D to manufacture, sales, and maintenance services, GIGAPHOTON is committed to providing world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users. For more information, please visit https://www.gigaphoton.com/en/

