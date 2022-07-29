Gigaphoton Increases Production Capacity for Excimer Laser Light Sources with Construction of New Building

Production Capacity to 2.5 times to Respond to a Significant Increase in Market Demand
Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President and CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a manufacturer of lightsources used in semiconductor lithography, has announced that it will increase its production capacity by 2.5 times through the construction of the new building.
In recent years, demand for semiconductors has increased significantly, and as major semiconductor customers in various countries are strengthening their supply chains, investment in the semiconductor industry is further accelerated.
Gigaphoton, a leading manufacturer of lightsources used in semiconductor lithography, is also seeing increased market demand. To meet this increase in demand, Gigaphoton has invested about 5 billion yen in the construction of the new facility to increase its production capacity. Construction began in July of this year, with completion expected in June 2023. This will increase our total production capacity by 2.5 times compared to FY2020.
Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton said, "With demand for semiconductors on the rise around the world, we will do our utmost to meet the demand from our customers. This past fiscal year, we have already completed a new building thereby doubling our production capacity, and we will further strengthen our production by 2.5x through this newly announced additional investment. Furthermore, we have confirmed that there is an area for additional expansion of production facilities just east of our buildings. As a supplier of lithography lightsources which are essential for semiconductor manufacturing, we will continue to contribute to semiconductor industry by strengthen the supply and service of our products".
About GIGAPHOTON
Since it was founded in 2000, GIGAPHOTON has delivered valuable solutions to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world as a manufacturer of light sources. In every stage from R&D to manufacture, sales, and maintenance services, GIGAPHOTON is committed to providing world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users. For more information, please visit https://www.gigaphoton.com/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005492/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.