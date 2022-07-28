Mitsubishi Electric's "SUSTIE" Net Zero Energy Test Facility Achieves Platinum Level WELL Certification

The first facility in Japan to receive the highest level of BELS, CASBEE Wellness Office and WELL Building Standard certifications
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that its "SUSTIE®" Net Zero Energy Test Facility has obtained Platinum-level WELL Building StandardTM certification, an international certification that evaluates the extent to which a building environment supports the wellbeing of its occupants.
It is expected that improvements to office environments will become more and more important in the future not only as a means of improving the health and productivity of employees but also as a factor when recruiting new staff. The SUSTIE facility has already received a top-level BELS 5-star rating (☆☆☆☆☆) and Net Zero Energy Building (『ZEB』) certification from the Building-Housing Energy-Efficiency Labeling System in Japan, and the highest level "S" rating from the CASBEE Wellness Office. These confirm that SUSTIE has achieved a high level of energy-saving and offers a comfortable working environment.
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005407/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.