AIR Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Raises Same Store Revenue and NOI Guidance, Completes $640M in Acquisitions, Makes $125M in Share Repurchases, and Further Simplifies Balance Sheet.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC was formed to provide investors the most efficient and effective way to allocate capital to multi-family real estate. In only 18 months, or one-half the expected time, the establishment of AIR is complete. The balance sheet has been transformed with leverage reduced by $850 million, or 23%. The relationship with Apartment Investment & Management Company ("Aimco"), approximately 14% of AIR's net asset value ("NAV") at year-end 2020, is now approximately 34 basis points.

What AIR was designed to be is now visible through its:

Market-leading operating platform. The AIR Edge reflects the cumulative results of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge has delivered peer-leading NOI margins over 26 consecutive quarters, while maintaining flat onsite controllable operating expenses for over 12 years.

The AIR Edge reflects the cumulative results of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge has delivered peer-leading NOI margins over 26 consecutive quarters, while maintaining flat onsite controllable operating expenses for over 12 years. High-quality, diversified portfolio . AIR's portfolio has been materially enhanced through recycling approximately $1.4 billion of its gross asset value ("GAV"). The sale of lower rated properties and capital sourced through joint ventures allowed AIR to (i) enhance portfolio quality with pro forma average monthly rent per unit of $2,590, third among our peer group, up 16% in 18 months (ii) exit markets with greater regulatory risks such as New York and Chicago, and (iii) reallocate capital to higher growth submarkets, such as Miami-Dade County and Broward County, now 18% of AIR's portfolio based on GAV and where there is limited REIT competition.

. AIR's portfolio has been materially enhanced through recycling approximately $1.4 billion of its gross asset value ("GAV"). The sale of lower rated properties and capital sourced through joint ventures allowed AIR to (i) enhance portfolio quality with pro forma average monthly rent per unit of $2,590, third among our peer group, up 16% in 18 months (ii) exit markets with greater regulatory risks such as New York and Chicago, and (iii) reallocate capital to higher growth submarkets, such as Miami-Dade County and Broward County, now 18% of AIR's portfolio based on GAV and where there is limited REIT competition. High-growth acquisition portfolio. Since the separation, AIR has used paired trades to fund $1.4 billion of new acquisitions, 11% of AIR's GAV. We expect the properties acquired will benefit from the AIR Edge and earn returns, on an unlevered IRR basis, that are at least 200 basis points higher than the properties sold.

Since the separation, AIR has used paired trades to fund $1.4 billion of new acquisitions, 11% of AIR's GAV. We expect the properties acquired will benefit from the AIR Edge and earn returns, on an unlevered IRR basis, that are at least 200 basis points higher than the properties sold. Efficiency . AIR has capped G&A expense at 15 basis points of GAV. In 2021, our CEO voluntarily returned $2.5 million of compensation for AIR to meet this target. In combination with peer leading NOI margins, low G&A expense results in AIR converting a higher percentage of Same Store Revenue into Free Cash Flow compared to any of our peers, a durable advantage expected to compound over time.

. AIR has capped G&A expense at 15 basis points of GAV. In 2021, our CEO voluntarily returned $2.5 million of compensation for AIR to meet this target. In combination with peer leading NOI margins, low G&A expense results in AIR converting a higher percentage of Same Store Revenue into Free Cash Flow compared to any of our peers, a durable advantage expected to compound over time. Low leverage. AIR has low financial risk after $850 million of leverage reduction. AIR also has well laddered refunding and repricing schedules, and $925 million of available liquidity.

AIR has low financial risk after $850 million of leverage reduction. AIR also has well laddered refunding and repricing schedules, and $925 million of available liquidity. Deep and talented team. AIR values respect for each teammate, collaboration among teammates, and pay-for-performance. These policies have created a strong culture, a stable team, and best-in-class engagement. AIR generally promotes from within its deep talent pool, and will also recruit from outside when doing so strengthens our team.

Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine comments: "With a clear strategy focused on efficient operations, low leverage, a capable team, and an engaged Board, AIR has achieved substantially all of the goals set out by the Board at the separation. AIR is now well positioned to use its platform for growth and so fulfill the potential the Board saw in the separation of AIR's business from Aimco."

"AIR has low financial risk with leverage at 22% of GAV, low execution risk with no development, and lower regulatory risk after exiting markets with an appetite for rent control."

"AIR is insulated from inflation, not exposed to higher interest rates, and prepared for recession."

Chief Financial Officer Paul Beldin adds: "AIR enjoys accelerating growth. Organic growth in the quarter was strong with signed blended leases rates up 14.1% and Same Store NOI up 16.4%. At the expected levels of year-end loss-to-lease, we see the potential for Same Store Revenue to grow next year at rates in the mid- to high-single digits. We expect operating results for the acquisition portfolio will improve at an even faster pace. For example, market cap rates were in the high 3%s at the times we made our 2021 acquisitions and we now expect an annualized 5% NOI yield by the end of this year."

"AIR's balance sheet is strong with increased flexibility. We expanded our access to debt markets when we issued $400 million of senior unsecured notes. Our floating rate exposure is 2% of total leverage. Only 7% of our debt reprices through the end of 2024. We remain on track to achieve year-end Leverage EBITDAre of 5.5:1."

"Second quarter Pro forma FFO was $0.66 per share; $0.01 above the midpoint of guidance, pro forma for the timing of the repayment of the Aimco note. We had anticipated that the Aimco note would be fully repaid in the second quarter. Instead, the last $147 million was paid in July, shifting $0.03 of prepayment penalty income from June into July. The aggregate prepayment penalty was approximately $0.035 lower than originally anticipated due to higher than forecasted interest rates on short-term treasury notes. This was offset in our second quarter results by the $5.4 million sale, net of tax, of AIR's 2% cost basis investment in the portfolio that served as collateral for the Aimco note."

"Looking forward, we are narrowing our expectations for full year Pro forma FFO to between $2.38 and $2.44 per share, while maintaining the midpoint of $2.41. Similarly, our expectations for run-rate FFO are unchanged at $2.19 per share. Relative to our prior guidance, we now expect:

$0.03 per share of increased contribution from operations; offset by

($0.02) per share of dilution from the Aimco lease cancellation which we expect to recover through future NOI growth; and

($0.01) per share of lower contribution from a combination of other factors."

Financial Results: Second Quarter Pro forma FFO Per Share

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE (all items per common share – diluted) 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Net income (loss) $ 1.26 $ (0.12 ) nm $ 3.66 $ 0.43 nm NAREIT Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 0.64 $ 0.28 128.6 % $ 1.06 $ 0.75 41.3 % Pro forma adjustments 0.02 0.24 nm 0.17 0.27 nm Pro forma Funds From Operations (Pro forma FFO) $ 0.66 $ 0.52 26.9 % $ 1.23 $ 1.02 20.6 %

AIR Operating Results: Second Quarter Same Store NOI Up 3.9% Sequentially and 16.4% Year-Over-Year

The table below includes the operating results of the 64 AIR properties that meet our definition of Same Store. Same Store properties generated approximately 91% of AIR's year to date 2022 rental revenue.

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE Year-over-Year Sequential Year-over-Year ($ in millions) * 2022 2021 Variance 1st Qtr. Variance 2022 2021 Variance Revenue, before utility reimbursements $ 142.1 $ 127.3 11.6 % $ 138.1 2.9 % $ 280.2 $ 253.7 10.4 % Expenses, net of utility reimbursements 37.6 37.5 0.1 % 37.5 0.1 % 75.1 73.9 1.6 % Net operating income (NOI) $ 104.5 $ 89.8 16.4 % $ 100.6 3.9 % $ 205.1 $ 179.8 14.1 %

* Amounts are presented on a rounded basis and the sum of the individual amounts may not foot; please refer to Supplemental Schedule 6.

Second quarter 2022 NOI margins were 73.6%, up 304 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. NOI margins benefited from Residential Rental Income growth of 9.1% and operating expenses that were up only 10 basis points compared to the prior year.

Components of Same Store Revenue Growth – Second quarter year-over-year Same Store revenue growth was impacted by increased residential rental rates, higher average daily occupancy ("ADO"), and lower net bad debt expense. The table below summarizes the change in the components of our Same Store revenue growth.

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE Same Store Revenue Components Year-over-Year Sequential Year-over-Year Residential Rents 7.5 % 2.5 % 6.2 % Average Daily Occupancy 1.6 % (1.3 %) 2.1 % Residential Rental Income 9.1 % 1.2 % 8.3 % Bad Debt, net of recoveries 2.0 % 1.1 % 1.3 % Late Fees and Other 0.3 % 0.6 % 0.4 % Residential Revenue 11.4 % 2.9 % 10.0 % Commercial Revenue 0.2 % — % 0.4 % Same Store Revenue Growth 11.6 % 2.9 % 10.4 %

Same Store Rental Rates – We measure changes in rental rates by comparing, on a lease-by-lease basis, the effective rate on a newly executed lease to the effective rate on the expiring lease for the same apartment. A newly executed lease is classified either as a new lease, where a vacant apartment is leased to a new customer, or as a renewal.

The table below details changes in lease rates, as well as the weighted-average blended lease rates for leases executed in the respective period. Transacted leases are those that became effective during a reporting period and are therefore the best measure of immediate effect on current revenues. Signed leases are those executed during a reporting period and are therefore the best measure of current pricing.

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 2022 2021* Variance 2022 2021* Variance April May June July** Transacted Leases* Renewal rent changes 11.1 % 3.2 % 7.9 % 11.2 % 2.5 % 8.7 % 11.8 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 10.6 % New lease rent changes 18.9 % (0.5 %) 19.4 % 18.1 % (3.2 %) 21.3 % 20.4 % 19.2 % 17.9 % 18.2 % Weighted-average rent changes 14.3 % 1.3 % 13.0 % 14.2 % (0.6 %) 14.8 % 15.5 % 14.5 % 13.5 % 14.2 % Signed Leases* Renewal rent changes 10.6 % 5.3 % 5.3 % 10.9 % 4.2 % 6.7 % 10.3 % 10.7 % 10.7 % 11.7 % New lease rent changes 18.4 % 2.5 % 15.9 % 18.0 % (0.4 %) 18.4 % 16.5 % 18.4 % 20.1 % 20.4 % Weighted-average rent changes 14.1 % 3.8 % 10.3 % 14.2 % 1.8 % 12.4 % 13.8 % 13.5 % 14.9 % 16.0 % Average Daily Occupancy 96.8 % 95.2 % 1.6 % 97.4 % 95.3 % 2.1 % 97.3 % 96.8 % 96.1 % 95.6 %

* Amounts are based on our current Same Store population and represent AIR's share, whereas previously these were reported on a non-ownership adjusted basis. Amounts may differ from those previously reported. ** July leasing results are preliminary and as of July 25, 2022. May, June, and July ADO are lower than full year ADO due to the vacancy associated with the increased turnover during the leasing season.

Same Store Markets – In the second quarter, AIR enjoyed stronger than typical consumer demand across all markets. Signed new lease rates were up 18.4% from the prior lease, with renewals up 10.6%, resulting in a weighted-average increase of 14.1%. We saw sequential declines in ADO, associated with higher move out volume during the summer leasing season. Second quarter ADO of 96.8% was 160 bps higher than the prior year.

2021 Acquisition Performance – Included in AIR's acquisition portfolio are five properties acquired in 2021. Leasing at these properties has exceeded our expectations. Transacted new lease rates were up 28%, with renewals up 25%, resulting in a weighted-average increase of 26%. Fourth quarter revenue growth in this portfolio, the first reporting period with a year-over-year comparison, is anticipated to be 600 basis points above the Same Store portfolio. We anticipate our 2022 acquisitions will also grow faster than the Same Store portfolio. We will report their results as comparative data becomes available.

Rent Collection Update

We measure residential rent collection as the dollar value of payments received as a percentage of all residential amounts owed. In the second quarter, we collected 97.9% of all residential revenue billed during the quarter, treating the balance of 2.1% as bad debt. We also received $3 million of government payments on behalf of eligible residents with past due accounts. These payments reduced accounts receivable previously reserved and so reduced second quarter bad debt expense by 190 basis points of revenues, resulting in net bad debt expense of approximately 20 basis points.

Outside of California, 98.7% of our residents are current, leaving approximately 150 residents where eviction notices have been filed, but the eviction process is not complete due to a slowed cycle time. Previously, in these locales, an eviction took between 45 and 90 days to complete. Today, the eviction timeline is extended and less predictable, resulting in greater amounts of unpaid rent and increased bad debt. We estimate that the prolonged timeline increased our second quarter bad debt from our historic experience of approximately 20 basis points to 100 basis points.

In California, we continue to be subject to government limitations on our ability to enforce our contractual remedies for nonpayment of rent. This has allowed approximately 400 California residents, about 5% of the total, to become delinquent by two or more months. As a result, gross bad debt expense in California was approximately 3% of second quarter residential revenues. After consideration of government payments reducing accounts receivable previously reserved, net bad debt was a $0.3 million contra-expense.

As of June 30, 2022, our proportionate share of gross residential accounts receivable was $9.9 million. After consideration of tenant security deposits and reserves for uncollectible amounts, our net exposure is $1.1 million, an amount expected to be collected during the third quarter of 2022.

Portfolio Management

Our portfolio of apartment communities is diversified across primarily "A" and "B" price points, averaging "B/B+" in quality, and also across eight core markets in the United States. Since separation, we have reduced our allocation to New York City and Chicago and increased our investment in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to 18% of GAV.

AIR uses "paired trades" to fund acquisitions, basing our cost of capital on the anticipated unlevered internal rates of return ("IRR") of the communities sold. We require an unlevered IRR at least 200 basis points higher on the communities purchased. As our cost of capital has increased, we have raised our required returns.

Since separation, we have acquired $1.4 billion of properties new to the AIR operating platform. This represents approximately 11% of our portfolio; our target is 30%. In a typical AIR Edge acquisition, the acquired property will experience NOI growth at market rates for six to 12 months, as the property is integrated onto AIR's platform. During the following two to four years, NOI growth is expected to exceed the market growth rate by two or three times.

For example, AIR acquired five properties in 2021, at a cost of approximately $730 million. At the time, market cap rates were in the high 3% range. With confidence in the AIR Edge, we underwrote a first year yield of 4.3% and a long-term unlevered IRR of approximately 9%. We now expect these acquisitions will outperform their first-year underwriting by $2.6 million, or 9%, increasing the annualized fourth quarter 2022 yield to 5.0% and the expected long-term unlevered IRRs to over 11%.

When market conditions change, AIR adjusts its target returns and spreads to reflect the new environment. AIR seeks acquisitions that are accretive to earnings in the near term and that generate unlevered IRRs at least 200 basis points higher than the expected returns of the properties sold in the paired trade.

Transactions

Acquisitions

During the second quarter and through July, we acquired four apartment communities, one located in the Washington, D.C. area and three located in South Florida, with 1,351 apartment homes for a total purchase price of $640.1 million.

We also reached an agreement with Aimco to cancel existing master leases at four properties owned by AIR and leased to Aimco for the purpose of their development. With the developments largely completed, we agreed to terminate the leases for a payment of $200 million. The four properties include 865 apartment homes with average monthly rents of approximately $3,400 per home.

In aggregate, we anticipate a first year NOI yield of 4.0%. The yield is anticipated to grow to 5.0%, annualized, by the third quarter of next year. The expected unlevered IRR is approximately 9%.

Dispositions

During the second quarter, we sold four apartment communities, three located in California and one in Virginia, with 718 apartment homes, for gross proceeds of $203.1 million at a trailing twelve-month NOI cap rate of 4.7%, reflecting AIR's low property tax basis. Adjusting for market rate real estate taxes, the NOI cap rate is 4.0%. Net sales proceeds, after transaction costs and repayment of debt at the sold properties, were $186.6 million.

During the balance of 2022, we anticipate selling approximately $550 million of communities in suburban Boston and New York City, at expected trailing twelve-month NOI cap rates of approximately 4%. The proceeds are expected to be used to fund the Aimco lease cancellation, the four apartment communities acquired in 2022, and the completed share repurchases.

Capital Allocation – Share Repurchases

During the second quarter, AIR repurchased 2.9 million shares for $125 million, an average price of $42.93 per share. We are authorized to purchase an additional $375 million of shares. We regularly consider buybacks relative to alternative uses of capital.

Balance Sheet

We seek to increase financial returns by using leverage with appropriate caution. We limit risk through our balance sheet structure, employing low leverage and primarily long-dated debt. We target a leverage to EBITDAre ratio of approximately 5:5:1, and anticipate the actual ratio will vary based on the timing of transactions. We maintain financial flexibility through ample unused and available credit, holding properties with substantial value unencumbered by property debt, maintaining an investment grade rating, and using partners' capital when it enhances financial returns or reduces investment risk.

Components of Leverage

Our leverage includes our share of long-term, non-recourse property debt encumbering our apartment communities, together with outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, our term loans, unsecured notes payable, and preferred equity.

JUNE 30, 2022 ($ in millions)* Amount Weighted-Avg.

Maturity (Yrs.) Weighted-Avg.

Term Before Repricing (Yrs.) Fixed rate loans payable $ 1,505 8.9 9.2 Floating rate loans payable 138 3.6 4.2 AIR share of long-term, non-recourse property debt 1,643 8.5 8.7 Term loans 800 3.5 5.0 Unsecured notes payable 400 8.0 8.0 Outstanding borrowings on revolving credit facility 148 3.8 3.8 Preferred equity** 81 9.8 9.8 Total Leverage $ 3,072 6.9 7.4 Cash and restricted cash (84 ) Note receivable from Aimco*** (147 ) Net Leverage $ 2,841 Floating rate net leverage % 2 % Fixed rate net leverage % 98 % Total 100 % Net Leverage to Adjusted EBITDAre 6.1x

* Amounts are presented on a rounded basis and the sum of the individual amounts may not foot; please refer to Supplemental Schedule 5. ** AIR's Preferred equity is perpetual in nature; however, for illustrative purposes, we have computed the weighted-average maturity of our preferred OP Units assuming a 10-year maturity and preferred stock assuming it is called at the expiration of the no-call period. *** In July, Aimco repaid the remaining $147 million outstanding note. We consider the note a reduction of leverage, as proceeds were used to repay outstanding borrowings on our term loans and revolving credit facility.

During the second quarter, we issued three tranches of guaranteed, senior unsecured notes, totaling $400 million at a weighted-average effective interest rate of 4.3%, inclusive of the previously placed treasury lock, and a weighted-average maturity of eight years.

Proceeds from the offering were used to repay borrowings on our revolving credit facility. The private placement of unsecured notes is an important step in the transition of AIR from a secured borrower to a primarily unsecured borrower.

During the second quarter, we received $400 million from Aimco in payment on its note to AIR, inclusive of a $12.9 million prepayment penalty. The $147 million balance and a $4.5 million prepayment penalty were repaid in July. Proceeds were used to repay $350 million in term loans and to reduce borrowings on our revolving credit facility.

Liquidity

We use our revolving credit facility for working capital, other short-term purposes, and to secure letters of credit. At June 30, 2022, our share of cash and restricted cash, excluding amounts related to tenant security deposits, was $84 million and we had the capacity to borrow up to $841 million on our revolving credit facility, bringing total liquidity to $925 million.

We manage our financial flexibility by maintaining an investment grade rating from S&P and holding communities that are unencumbered by property debt. As of June 30, 2022, we held unencumbered apartment communities with an estimated fair market value of approximately $7.8 billion, more than double the amount from December 31, 2020.

We anticipate seeking an investment grade credit rating from Moody's. In assigning ratings, Moody's places significant emphasis on the amount of non-recourse property debt as a percentage of the undepreciated book value of a borrower's assets. We have lowered the amount of non-recourse property debt by $1.5 billion since December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2022, the AIR share of non-recourse property debt represented 19% of undepreciated book value.

Dividend and Equity Capital Markets

On July 26, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of AIR Common Stock. This amount is payable on August 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2022.

In setting AIR's 2022 dividend, our Board of Directors targeted a dividend level of approximately 75% of full year FFO per share.

The after-tax dividend will benefit from AIR's refreshed tax basis. Two-thirds of the 2021 dividend was a tax- free return of capital while the remaining one-third was taxable at capital gain rates. In the same year, approximately 60% of peer dividends were taxed at ordinary income rates, with the remaining 40% taxed at capital gain rates.

In 2022, we currently project a majority of our dividend will be taxed at capital gain rates, with the remainder taxed at ordinary income rates. We believe the tax characteristics of our dividend makes our stock more attractive to taxable investors, such as foreign investors, taxable individuals, and corporations by comparison to peer shares whose dividends are taxed at higher rates.

Corporate Responsibility Update

Corporate responsibility is a longstanding AIR priority and a key part of our culture. We are committed to transparency, and continuous improvement...as measured by GRESB. Based on UN Sustainable Development Goals, we have set targets for energy, water, and greenhouse gas reductions. We contracted for expert review of the environmental impacts of our properties, and we are considering various ways to improve portfolio resilience.

During the quarter, AIR was honored as a Kingsley Elite Five, ranking first among public multi-family companies and second among all multi-family companies in customer satisfaction.

In partnership with the National Leased Housing Association, we continue our longstanding commitment to offer AIR Gives Opportunity Scholarship to students living in affordable housing. During the quarter, we awarded 14 scholarships to students living in affordable housing.

Our team is a critical part of our success. In 2022, AIR was named a National Top Workplaces winner and also for a third year a 2022 Healthiest Employer by the Denver Business Journal.

2022 Outlook

AIR expects full year Pro forma FFO between $2.38 and $2.44 per share. Our midpoint of $2.41 per share remains unchanged. Similarly, our expectations for run-rate FFO are unchanged at $2.19 per share. Relative to our prior guidance, we now expect:

$0.03 per share of increased contribution from operations: $0.02 per share attributable to Same Store and $0.01 per share attributable to 2021 acquisitions; offset by

($0.02) per share of lower contribution from the lease cancellation with Aimco in 2022, net of funding costs; and

($0.01) per share of lower contribution, net, due to higher offsite costs reflecting greater than planned compensation increases due to the higher than expected inflation. Higher casualty losses are offset by the accretive second quarter share repurchases.

The following tables compare our previous FFO expectations, at the midpoint, to today, reflecting the impact of the above:

Previous

Expectation Variance Updated

Expectation 2021 FFO per share $ 2.14 $ — $ 2.14 Growth in Same Store NOI 0.30 0.02 0.32 Contribution from lower leverage and acquisitions, net of related sales dilution (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Change in interest rates (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Change in contribution from Aimco note and gain on sale of cost basis investment 0.05 — 0.05 Reacquisition of properties currently leased to Aimco — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Other* (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 2022 FFO per share at the midpoint $ 2.41 $ — $ 2.41

Previous

Expectation of Pro

forma Run Rate Variance Updated

Expectation of Pro

forma Run Rate 2021 FFO per share $ 2.14 $ — $ 2.14 Less: Interest income on Aimco note, net of borrowing costs (0.12 ) — (0.12 ) 2021 FFO per share before Aimco note contribution $ 2.02 $ — $ 2.02 Growth in Same Store NOI 0.30 0.02 0.32 Net change in leverage, acquisitions and gain on sale of cost basis investment (0.06 ) 0.01 (0.05 ) Change in interest rates (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Reacquisition of properties currently leased to Aimco — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Other* (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 2022 FFO per share at the midpoint $ 2.19 $ — $ 2.19

* Increase in "other" is due to higher offsite costs as a result of increasing teammate compensation at a time of high inflation. The contribution from the second quarter share repurchases is offset by higher than anticipated casualty losses.

Our guidance ranges are based on the following components:

YEAR-TO-DATE

June 30, 2022 FULL YEAR 2022 PREVIOUS FULL

YEAR 2022 ($ Amounts represent AIR Share) Net Income (loss) per share (1) $3.66 $3.42 to $3.49 $(0.33) to $(0.20) Pro forma FFO per share $1.23 $2.38 to $2.44 $2.37 to $2.45 Run rate Pro forma FFO per share $2.19 $2.19 Pro forma FFO per share at the midpoint $2.41 $2.41 Same Store Operating Components Revenue change compared to prior year 10.4% 10.0% to 10.5% 9.3% to 10.3% Expense change compared to prior year 1.6% 2.0% to 2.5% 3.0% to 2.0% NOI change compared to prior year 14.1% 13.0% to 14.0% 11.5% to 13.5% Offsite Costs General and administrative expenses, as defined below (2) $9M $16M to $18M $15M to $17M Other Earnings Lease income $13M ~$18M ~$30M Value of property acquisitions and cost of lease cancellation $467M ~$840M ~$500M Proceeds from dispositions of real estate, net $774M ~$1.3B ~$809M AIR Share of Capital Enhancements Capital Enhancements $41M $90M to $110M $90M to $110M Balance Sheet Net Leverage to Adjusted EBITDAre (3) 6.1x ~5.5x ~5.5x

(1) Includes gains on sales completed year-to-date and excludes gains from anticipated property sales. (2) For the purposes of this presentation, General and Administrative expenses are defined as follows: All costs that are reported as G&A expenses in our consolidated statements of operations, Less: Asset management fees paid by joint venture partners in reimbursement of G&A-type services provided by AIR. AIR earned $1.7 million of such fees during the quarter. Effective in 2022, G&A in our consolidated statements of operations includes the depreciation of capitalized costs of non-real estate assets applicable to corporate activities. Previously, these costs were presented separately as "depreciation and amortization related to non-real estate assets" in Supplemental Schedule 2a. Our policy is to limit G&A expenses, as defined, to 15 basis points of GAV. In 2021, our CEO waived his cash compensation to meet this metric. (3) Presented net of FFO and Pro forma FFO adjustments.

In the third quarter of 2022, AIR anticipates Pro forma FFO between $0.54 and $0.58 per share, inclusive of $0.03 of prepayment penalty income received in July from the final payment of the Aimco note.

AIR Strategic Objectives

We created AIR to be the most efficient and effective way to invest in U.S. multi-family real estate, due to our simplified business model, diversified portfolio of stabilized apartment communities, and low leverage. The Board of Directors has set the following strategic objectives:

Pursue a simple, efficient, and predictable business model with a low-risk premium

Maintain a high quality and diversified portfolio of stabilized multi-family properties

Improve our best-in-class property operations platform to generate above-market organic growth

Maintain an efficient cost structure with G&A less than or equal to 15 basis points of Gross Asset Value

Maintain a flexible, low levered balance sheet with access to public debt markets

Enhance portfolio quality through a disciplined approach to capital allocation, targeting accretive opportunities on a leverage neutral basis

Develop private capital partnerships as a source of equity capital for accretive growth

Continue our commitment to corporate responsibility with transparent and measurable goals

Earnings Conference Call Information

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Rental and other property revenues (1) $ 181,012 $ 176,721 $ 360,273 $ 351,451 Other revenues 2,488 1,612 4,705 3,295 Total revenues 183,500 178,333 364,978 354,746 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses (1) 63,787 64,758 127,023 129,375 Depreciation and amortization 78,656 75,791 163,205 151,071 General and administrative expenses (2) 5,333 5,221 11,930 9,635 Other (income) expenses, net (3,076 ) 2,515 942 5,391 Total operating expenses 144,700 148,285 303,100 295,472 Interest income (3) 25,652 15,684 39,133 31,656 Interest expense (26,027 ) (33,657 ) (48,134 ) (69,682 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (37,150 ) (23,636 ) (38,160 ) Gain on dispositions of real estate and derecognition of leased properties 175,606 3,353 587,609 87,385 Loss from unconsolidated real estate partnerships (873 ) — (2,887 ) — Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 213,158 (21,722 ) 613,963 70,473 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,499 ) 2,035 (920 ) (1,045 ) Net income (loss) 211,659 (19,687 ) 613,043 69,428 Noncontrolling interests: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships (381 ) 2,397 183 2,632 Net income attributable to preferred noncontrolling interests in AIR OP (1,602 ) (1,603 ) (3,205 ) (3,207 ) Net (income) loss attributable to common noncontrolling interests in AIR OP (12,749 ) 945 (36,916 ) (3,491 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,732 ) 1,739 (39,938 ) (4,066 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AIR 196,927 (17,948 ) 573,105 65,362 Net income attributable to AIR preferred stockholders (43 ) (43 ) (85 ) (93 ) Net income attributable to participating securities (162 ) (39 ) (417 ) (103 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AIR common stockholders $ 196,722 $ (18,030 ) $ 572,603 $ 65,166 Net income (loss) attributable to AIR common stockholders per share – basic and diluted $ 1.26 $ (0.12 ) $ 3.66 $ 0.43 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 155,927 154,608 156,327 151,609 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 156,136 154,608 156,607 152,083

(1) Rental and other property revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, are inclusive of $1.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively, of revenues related to sold properties. Rental and other property revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are inclusive of $21.0 million and $41.8 million, respectively, of revenues related to sold properties. Property operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, are inclusive of $0.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively, of expenses related to sold properties. Property operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are inclusive of $7.0 million and $13.9 million, respectively, of expenses related to sold properties. Rental and other property revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are inclusive of $7.2 million and $14.3 million, respectively, of revenues related to the third-party share of properties included in the Washington, D.C. joint venture. Property operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are inclusive of $1.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively, of expenses related to the third-party share of properties included in the Washington, D.C. joint venture. (2) In setting our G&A benchmark of 15 bps of Gross Asset Value, we consider asset management fees earned in our joint ventures as a reduction of general and administrative expenses. In accordance with GAAP, general and administrative expenses are shown gross of these asset management fees. The California joint venture is consolidated on our balance sheet and accordingly fees earned in this venture are included in the determination of net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships. The Washington D.C. area joint venture is not consolidated on our balance sheet and accordingly fees earned in this venture are included in loss from unconsolidated real estate partnerships. (3) Interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes $6.4 million and $13.3 million, respectively, of income associated with our note receivable from Aimco, and $6.5 million and $13.1 million, respectively, of interest income associated with properties leased. In addition, interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes a $12.9 million prepayment penalty from the partial note repayment from Aimco. Interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes $6.9 million and $13.9 million, respectively, of income associated with our note receivable from Aimco, and $6.5 million and $12.9 million, respectively, of interest income associated with properties leased.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Real estate $ 7,379,865 $ 6,885,081 Accumulated depreciation (2,400,722 ) (2,284,793 ) Net real estate 4,979,143 4,600,288 Cash and cash equivalents 74,949 67,320 Restricted cash 25,942 25,441 Note receivable from Aimco 147,039 534,127 Leased real estate assets 466,013 466,355 Goodwill 32,286 32,286 Other assets (1) 707,913 568,051 Assets held for sale — 146,492 Total Assets $ 6,433,285 $ 6,440,360 Liabilities and Equity Non-recourse property debt $ 2,036,027 $ 2,305,756 Debt issue costs (9,514 ) (11,017 ) Non-recourse property debt, net 2,026,513 2,294,739 Term loans, net 795,905 1,144,547 Revolving credit facility borrowings 148,000 304,000 Unsecured notes payable, net 398,039 — Accrued liabilities and other (1) 696,673 592,774 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 85,775 Total Liabilities 4,065,130 4,421,835 Preferred noncontrolling interests in AIR OP 79,330 79,370 Equity: Perpetual preferred stock 2,000 2,129 Class A Common Stock 1,542 1,570 Additional paid-in capital 3,636,906 3,763,105 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,750 — Distributions in excess of earnings (1,521,749 ) (1,953,779 ) Total AIR equity 2,132,449 1,813,025 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships (70,609 ) (70,883 ) Common noncontrolling interests in AIR OP 226,985 197,013 Total Equity 2,288,825 1,939,155 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,433,285 $ 6,440,360

(1) Other assets includes the Parkmerced mezzanine investment and the fair value of an associated interest rate swap option, and accrued liabilities and other includes the offsetting liabilities, both of which equal $406 million. The benefits and risks of ownership of both the Parkmerced mezzanine investment and the interest rate swap option have been transferred to Aimco, but legal transfer has not occurred.

