Smartphone Shipments Decline for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter with 8.7% Drop in 2Q22 Shipments Amidst Global Uncertainty and Softening Demand, According to IDC

Worldwide smartphone shipments declined 8.7% year over year in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of decline for the smartphone market as shipments fell to 286.0 million units in the quarter, about 3.5% lower than forecast.

"What started out as a supply-constrained industry earlier this year has turned into a demand-constrained market," said Nabila Popal research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team. "While supply improved as capacity and production was ramped up, roaring inflation and economic uncertainty has seriously dampened consumer spending and increased inventory across all regions. OEMs have cut back orders for the rest of the year with Chinese vendors making the biggest cuts as their largest market continues to struggle. Although we do expect demand to start picking up in some regions towards the end of the year, the outlook for the 2022 smartphone market will definitely be revised down a few points. We continue to believe that any reduction today is not demand that is lost, but simply pushed forward."

From a regional standpoint, the largest second quarter decline was in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), as expected, with a 36.5% year-over-year drop as the war in Ukraine continues to hamper the region. However, from a volume standpoint, CEE only accounts for 6% of global shipments, so the biggest draw down on global volumes came from China, which declined 14.3% year over year. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) (APeJC), which accounts for nearly half of all shipments worldwide, also declined 2.2% in 2Q22. All other regions, except Canada, saw low-to-mid single digit declines.

Despite the challenging environment, vendor positioning was not altered much during 2Q22. Samsung held the top spot with 21.8% share and healthy growth in all regions except Europe. Apple came in second with 15.6% share, while Xiaomi came in third narrowing the gap at 13.8% share. vivo and OPPO ended the quarter tied* for the fourth position with 8.7% and 8.6% share respectively.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2022 (Preliminary results, shipments in millions of units) Company 2Q22 Shipment Volumes 2Q22 Market Share 2Q21 Shipment Volumes 2Q21 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change 1. Samsung 62.4 21.8% 59.1 18.9% 5.6% 2. Apple 44.6 15.6% 44.4 14.2% 0.5% 3. Xiaomi 39.5 13.8% 53.1 16.9% -25.5% 4. vivo* 24.8 8.7% 31.7 10.1% -21.8% 4. OPPO* 24.7 8.6% 32.8 10.5% -24.6% Others 89.9 31.5% 92.3 29.5% -2.6% Total 286.0 100.0% 313.4 100.0% -8.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, July 28, 2022

Notes:

* IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide smartphone market when there is a difference of 0.1% or less in the share of revenues or shipments among two or more vendors.

Data are preliminary and subject to change.

Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.

The "Company" represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.

Figures represent new shipments only and exclude refurbished units.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 smartphone companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

