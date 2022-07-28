Post Malone and Whatnot Offering $100K Prize for Live Magic: The Gathering Battle

Whatnot, the largest independent live shopping platform in the U.S., is teaming up with GRAMMY® Award-nominated 3x diamond-certified artist and avid Magic: The Gathering enthusiast Post Malone to give one fan the opportunity to play him in a one-on-one match with the chance to win $100k, streamed live in the Whatnot app on August 11, 2022.

On August 4, 2022, Post Malone will select one winner via a Whatnot livestream at postmalone.whatnot.com to play him in a game of Magic: The Gathering for a cash prize of $100K. If the winner is unfamiliar with Magic: The Gathering, Whatnot will enlist expert Reid Duke to help train the participant before battling Post Malone IRL. On August 11, viewers can tune into the Whatnot app for the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone to capture all the exciting gameplay.

"I absolutely love Magic: The Gathering and I can't wait to link up with Whatnot and battle it out with the winner," says Post Malone.

"We built Whatnot with the ethos of offering hands-down the best experiences for the most passionate enthusiasts, hobbyists, and collectors. Post Malone, both as an artist and as a person, fits perfectly into this growing and supportive community," said John Walters, Head of Special Projects. "As a multi-talented artist with skills that extend beyond music -- and as an avid Magic: The Gathering player and formidable opponent -- we're looking forward to seeing him battle it out live with one of our dedicated fans."

Whatnot will also be hosting Magic: The Gathering giveaways with special guests, and audience interactions in the hour leading up to the event on August 11th.

Debuting in 1993, Magic: The Gathering has remained one of the most popular trading card games (TCG), gaining an even bigger boost in popularity in the last few years as the pandemic garnered more interest in traditional and digital TCGs. Magic: The Gathering continues to bring in significant growth in revenue, as reported by parent company Hasbro.

For the full event details and official contest rules, please visit postmalone.whatnot.com and download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the premier independent shopping destination for collectors and enthusiasts. The marketplace seamlessly and safely connects like-minded buyers and sellers and provides the opportunity for anyone to discover new hobbies and interests. Tapping into existing communities online and the entertainment of live shopping, Whatnot has become the largest platform on the market since its inception in 2019. Leveraging their 10+ years of experience at leading tech marketplaces, co-founders Grant Lafontaine and Logan Head addressed the biggest merchant platform pain points by coupling rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a safe space for people to share their passions with others. Whatnot is backed by DST Global, CapitalG, BOND, Andreessen Horowitz, and YC Continuity. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

