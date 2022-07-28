Autonomy Adds Tesla Model Y to EV Subscription Service

Autonomy™, the nation's largest electric vehicle subscription company, offering consumers a flexible and affordable way to access an electric vehicle, today announced the expansion of its EV lineup to include the popular Tesla Model Y Long Range.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728006077/en/

Autonomy launched commercially at the end of January with its trailblazing EV subscription mobile app and Tesla Model 3 program. The company provides consumers with a low-commitment and cheaper alternative to getting into a Tesla Model 3 Standard and Long Range, and now a Model Y Long Range, without having to wait months and go into long-term debt. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Autonomy has met the moment for consumers by making subscribing to a cool EV cheaper, faster, and easier than ever before," said Scott Painter, CEO and founder of Autonomy. "During the first quarter of the year, Tesla made up 75% of EVs sold, with Model Y and Model 3 making up 68% of the market by themselves, showcasing the demand and popularity for the vehicles. We're seeing five times the demand we anticipated for our Tesla Model 3 program, and with gas prices soaring, we knew it was time to expand our lineup to include a popular crossover, such as the Model Y."

Autonomy Subscription Program Details for Tesla Model Y:

Model: Low-mileage Tesla Model Y Long Range.

Low-mileage Tesla Model Y Long Range. Subscription Pricing: All subscriptions include basic routine maintenance and roadside assistance (limitations apply). Consumers have flexibility to customize their monthly payment to as low as $690 a month (with a $7,900 start fee) up to $1,350 per month (with a $1,000 start fee and no vehicle upgrades). A $500 security deposit is required when the subscription is activated. Taxes also apply.

All subscriptions include basic routine maintenance and roadside assistance (limitations apply). Consumers have flexibility to customize their monthly payment to as low as $690 a month (with a $7,900 start fee) up to $1,350 per month (with a $1,000 start fee and no vehicle upgrades). A $500 security deposit is required when the subscription is activated. Taxes also apply. Reservation: Fully refundable $100 reservation fee (applied to security deposit at activation).

Fully refundable $100 reservation fee (applied to security deposit at activation). Term: Month to month with a three-month minimum. Terminate with 28-days' notice.

Month to month with a three-month minimum. Terminate with 28-days' notice. Availability: In California for iOS and soon for Android users.

In California for iOS and soon for Android users. Mileage: up to 1,000 miles a month.

up to 1,000 miles a month. How to Subscribe: Reservations can be made via the iOS Autonomy app.

Reservations can be made via the iOS Autonomy app. Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep anywhere in California for $100 plus tax for a limited time, or available for pickup from our Santa Monica delivery center.

"The subscription value proposition is unbeatable," said Georg Bauer, president and co-founder of Autonomy. "When you can beat the legacy options on price, experience, and speed, you are going to win with consumers. We look forward to partnering with OEMs to expand into new brands and models, and giving consumers more choices for flexible and sustainable mobility."

How to Subscribe:

Download the Autonomy app in the Apple App Store and soon in the Google Play Store Scan your driver's license, add a digital form of payment, and enter your car insurance information and other basic info & complete your eligibility check Make your payments through the app Schedule your pickup or delivery

Autonomy's subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company's stock of Tesla vehicles that are available for delivery or pickup within weeks, compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan through Tesla.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is the nation's largest electric vehicle subscription company, on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

