DCM to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 42nd Annual Growth Conference

DATA Communications Management Corp. DCMDCMDF ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today announced that Richard Kellam, President and CEO, will present at Canaccord Genuity's 42nd Annual Growth Conference, to be held in person at the InterContinental Boston, from August 8 to August 11, 2022. Joining him will be James Lorimer, CFO.

DCM will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Kellam will present a corporate update that will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and which can be accessed live here:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/dcm.to/2744055

For those unable to join the webcast live, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations section of DCM's website.

About Data Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients' businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we're running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print pieces, our goal is to make every interaction with us surprisingly simple.

