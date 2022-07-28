Heroes to Heroes Foundation Scores Hole in One with 12th Annual Golf Classic

Non-Profit Breaks Record; Raises Nearly $140,000 to Aid U.S. Military Combat Veterans

Last week, Heroes to Heroes Foundation held its 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic to raise critical funds needed to benefit United States veterans suffering from PTSD and moral injury experienced in combat situations. The event raised a record-setting $139,798 for the nonprofit.

A thick blanket of clouds and wet weather didn't keep 132 participants and dozens of volunteers from turning out to honor the organization's noble cause. Players kicked off the day at the luxurious Sunningdale Country Club by indulging in delicious bites from the hosted omelet station and upscale breakfast buffet, followed by a shotgun start promptly at 11:30 a.m.

"We are so incredibly thrilled at the turnout for this event. The amount of support we've received from our community is truly touching," said Judy Isaacson Elias, Founder and CEO of Heroes to Heroes. "We had so much interest in the tournament that we expanded the field of play to accommodate as many players as we could and started a wait list in the event that we had any players who were unable to make it. The spirit of the day was nothing short of inspiring and uplifting, both for our heroes and our donors."

Camaraderie and sense of fellowship were felt throughout the day, as players mingled with Heroes to Heroes program veterans during the four-man scramble. Following nine holes of play, guests took refuge from the rain inside Sunningdale's spatial clubhouse while socializing, noshing on hors d'oeuvres and enjoying some additional competition by bidding on silent and live auction items. But it was an impromptu, yet soul-stirring speech from Heroes to Heroes Engagement Lead Harrison Manyoma that was the highlight of the day.

"Following my service, I was in pain – physically, mentally and emotionally. I had lost my connection with everything and everyone important in my life and I was in a downward spiral. I took my kids to school one day in August and when I came home, I decided I was going to end my life. I had my weapon to my head, ready to end it all. I said one last prayer – ‘Lord, if you are who you say you are… please show me' – and my phone rang," Manyoma recounted.

As he continued to relay the fateful events of that day, he spoke of the life-saving phone call with two Heroes to Heroes coaches that invited him to be a part of the program.

"That phone call was the start of a transformational journey for me with this organization. It's been almost 10 years since that day and I won't lie – the road has been long. But I'm grateful for the opportunity to be standing here with you and to have had the opportunity to heal myself and to now help other veterans like me to do the same. Thank you for supporting Heroes to Heroes – I am living proof that this program saves lives."

Event honorees included Heroes to Heroes Chairman of the Board Michael Haltman, along with Jewish National Fund-USA which received the Cliff Nolan Service Award. Haltman has worked tirelessly alongside Elias since 2015 to further the mission of saving America's heroes who return from combat at serious risk for death by suicide. His work has elevated the nonprofit to new heights, bringing new attention and awareness to its mission through a fervent desire to connect hundreds of new supporters to the nonprofit.

"It is my pleasure to be a part of the Heroes to Heroes mission – the very nature of it drew me right in. The growth that I've seen in the organization has truly been spectacular," said Haltman. "The veterans that go to combat, they serve so that I can do what it is that I do… they do phenomenal, great things so that the rest of us can live our lives. It behooves all of us to help the veterans that serve the American way of life."

Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, accepted the Cliff Nolan Service Award bestowed upon his organization. Newly introduced this year, the award honors the spirit and work of Heroes to Heroes Co-Founder Cliff Nolan, who passed away in February 2020.

"Heroes to Heroes organization, through its power of bringing people together, provides needed support and connection, building a path forward for these soldiers who have sacrificed so much for all of us," remarked Robinson. "Through our shared values, we lift each other up and we give each other strength. That is why Jewish National Fund supports Heroes to Heroes with such enthusiasm and honor."

Heroes to Heroes is a recipient of Jewish National Fund-USA's Boruchin Grant, which focuses on strengthening the historic connection between the land and people of Israel and the United States. Jewish National Fund-USA proudly supports the Heroes to Heroes program, bringing together combat veterans from the United States military and Israel Defense Forces. This network of individuals is based on a commonality of shared experiences and a desire to heal the invisible wounds our service members so often carry home with them following deployment.

With the funds raised from the Heroes to Heroes Foundation 12th Annual Golf Classic, Elias notes that the organization will continue to expand its curriculum, and also be able to implement additional technology that will allow program coaches to serve their participants more efficiently.

About Heroes to Heroes

Heroes to Heroes Foundation is a non-denominational 501(c)(3) organization providing emotional and spiritual healing, suicide prevention and peer support for all combat veterans experiencing challenges with moral injury or returning to civilian life following deployment. Through its 28-month supervised program and specialized curriculum, participants are able to connect with their emotions, faith, family, peers and nation. For more information on the Heroes to Heroes program, visit www.heroestoheroes.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728006064/en/