OP Bancorp Reports Net Income for Second Quarter 2022 of $8.5 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.54

2022 Second Quarter Highlights compared with 2021 Second Quarter:

Financial Results: Net income of $8.5 million, up $2.1 million, or 33% Diluted earnings per share of $0.54, up $0.12, or 29% Net interest income of $19.1 million, up $4.5 million, or 31% Provision for loan losses of $996 thousand, up $2.1 million Noninterest income of $5.4 million, up $3.1 million, or 141% Noninterest expense of $11.5 million, up $2.7 million, or 31% Pre-provision net revenue (1) of $12.9 million, up $4.9 million, or 61% Total assets of $1.93 billion, up $332.4 million, or 21% Total loans (2) of $1.55 billion, up $237.7 million, or 18%; Average loans (2) of $1.56 billion, up $318.0 million, or 26% Total deposits of $1.74 billion, up $307.5 million, or 21%; Average deposits of $1.70 billion, up $354.0 million, or 26% Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 47.1%, up from 46.6% Net interest margin of 4.21%, up from 3.98% Return on average equity of 20.29%, up from 17.10% Return on average assets of 1.79%, up from 1.68% Efficiency ratio of 47.07%, an improvement from 52.30%

Credit Quality: Allowance for loan losses to gross loans of 1.19%, compared to 1.18% Adjusted allowance to gross loans (1) of 1.25%, compared to 1.46% Net loan recoveries to average gross loans of 0.01% Nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.15%, compared to 0.06% Criticized loans (3) to gross loans of 0.20%, down from 0.67%

Capital Levels: Quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, a 20% increase from $0.10 per share Capital position well-capitalized with a Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 12.29%. Book value per common share of $11.16, up 11%



(1) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Includes special mention, substandard, doubtful, and loss categories.

OP Bancorp (the "Company") OPBK, the holding company of Open Bank, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, compared with $8.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and $6.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Min Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings performance and balance sheet growth. Our net income and diluted earnings per share increased 33% and 29%, respectively, from a year ago, while our average loans and deposits grew 26% each during the same period. These results were accompanied by expanded net interest margin, improved efficiency, and maintenance of strong asset quality. We are also pleased to announce that OP Bancorp's Board of Directors approved a 20% increase of the quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share, up from $0.10 per share. Despite external headwinds related to supply chain bottlenecks, inflation, and market rate increases by the Federal Reserve, we remain optimistic about our future growth and performance and will continue to focus on executing our strategic goals while maintaining appropriate risk and control environment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Selected Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 19,079 $ 17,290 $ 14,586 10.3 % 30.8 % Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 996 341 (1,112 ) 192.1 n/a Noninterest income 5,359 4,216 2,220 27.1 141.4 Noninterest expense 11,503 9,662 8,789 19.1 30.9 Income tax expense 3,459 3,351 2,750 3.2 25.8 Net Income $ 8,480 $ 8,152 $ 6,379 4.0 % 32.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.42 1.9 % 28.6 % Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total loans (1) $ 1,551,973 $ 1,514,653 $ 1,314,262 2.5 % 18.1 % Total deposits $ 1,741,623 $ 1,672,003 $ 1,434,103 4.2 % 21.4 % Total assets $ 1,934,242 $ 1,863,945 $ 1,601,860 3.8 % 20.7 % Average loans (1) $ 1,560,064 $ 1,444,054 $ 1,242,058 8.0 % 25.6 % Average deposits $ 1,702,860 $ 1,570,376 $ 1,348,910 8.4 % 26.2 % Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans $ 2,177 $ 2,806 $ 757 (22.4 ) % 187.6 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average gross loans (2) (0.01 ) % (0.00 ) % 0.01 % (0.01 ) % (0.02 ) % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Financial Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.79 % 1.85 % 1.68 % (0.06 ) % 0.11 % Return on average equity (2) 20.29 % 19.54 % 17.10 % 0.75 % 3.19 % Net interest margin (2) 4.21 % 4.12 % 3.98 % 0.09 % 0.23 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.29 % 12.11 % 12.62 % 0.18 % (0.33 ) % Leverage ratio 9.48 % 9.80 % 9.96 % (0.32 ) % (0.48 ) % Efficiency ratio (3) 47.07 % 44.93 % 52.30 % 2.14 % (5.23 ) % Book value per common share $ 11.16 $ 10.97 $ 10.04 1.7 % 11.2 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Annualized. (3) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Interest Income Interest income $ 20,148 $ 17,944 $ 15,349 12.3 % 31.3 % Interest expense 1,069 654 763 63.5 40.1 Net interest income $ 19,079 $ 17,290 $ 14,586 10.3 % 30.8 %

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/Rate (1) Interest-earning Assets Loans $ 1,560,064 $ 19,108 4.91 % $ 1,444,054 $ 17,257 4.84 % $ 1,242,058 $ 14,971 4.83 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,817,157 $ 20,148 4.44 % $ 1,698,799 $ 17,944 4.28 % $ 1,469,163 $ 15,349 4.19 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 859,072 $ 1,069 0.50 % $ 786,915 $ 654 0.34 % $ 733,525 $ 763 0.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 859,072 $ 1,069 0.50 % $ 786,915 $ 654 0.34 % $ 736,550 $ 763 0.42 % Ratios Net interest Income/interest rate spreads $ 19,079 3.94 % $ 17,290 3.94 % $ 14,586 3.77 % Net interest margin 4.21 % 4.12 % 3.98 % Total deposits / cost of deposits $ 1,702,860 $ 1,069 0.25 % $ 1,570,376 $ 654 0.17 % $ 1,348,910 $ 763 0.23 % Total funding liabilities / cost of funds $ 1,702,860 $ 1,069 0.25 % $ 1,570,376 $ 654 0.17 % $ 1,351,935 $ 763 0.23 %

(1) Annualized.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Yield % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Interest & Fees Yield (1) Interest & Fees Yield (1) Interest & Fees Yield (1) 1Q22 2Q21 Loan Yield Component Contractual interest rate $ 17,441 4.48 % $ 15,312 4.29 % $ 13,189 4.26 % 0.19 % 0.22 % SBA discount accretion 1,151 0.30 1,433 0.40 1,161 0.38 (0.10 ) (0.08 ) Amortization of net deferred fees 493 0.13 500 0.14 618 0.20 (0.01 ) (0.07 ) Amortization of premium (197 ) (0.05 ) (188 ) (0.05 ) (170 ) -0.06 0.00 0.01 Net interest recognized on nonaccrual loans 5 0.00 34 0.01 37 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Prepayment penalties (2) and other fees 215 0.05 166 0.05 136 0.04 — 0.01 Yield on loans $ 19,108 4.91 % $ 17,257 4.84 % $ 14,971 4.83 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Amortization of net deferred fees: PPP loan forgiveness (3) $ 351 0.09 % $ 483 0.13 % $ 290 0.09 % (0.04 ) % — % Other 142 0.04 17 0.01 328 0.11 0.03 (0.07 ) Total amortization of net deferred fees $ 493 0.13 % $ 500 0.14 % $ 618 0.20 % (0.01 ) % (0.07 ) %

(1) Annualized. (2) Prepayment penalty income of $118 thousand, $95 thousand and $116 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was from commercial real estate and C&I loans. (3) As of June 30, 2022, there were unamortized net deferred fees of $183 thousand to be recognized over the estimated life of the loans as a yield adjustment on the loans.

Impact of Hana Loan Purchase on Average Loan Yield and Net Interest Margin

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased an SBA portfolio of 638 loans with an ending balance of $100.0 million, excluding loan discount of $8.9 million from Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. ("Hana"). The following table presents impacts of the Hana loan purchase on average loan yield and net interest margin:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Hana Loan Purchase: Contractual interest rate $ 956 $ 976 $ 473 Purchased loan discount accretion 592 772 381 Other fees 24 7 6 Total interest income $ 1,572 $ 1,755 $ 860 Effect on average loan yield (1) 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.13 % Effect on net interest margin (1) 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.13 %

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Average loan yield (1) $ 1,560,064 $ 19,108 4.91 % $ 1,444,054 $ 17,257 4.84 % $ 1,242,058 $ 14,971 4.83 % Adjusted average loan yield excluding purchased loans (1)(2) $ 1,490,884 $ 17,536 4.72 % $ 1,369,423 $ 15,502 4.58 % $ 1,204,532 $ 14,111 4.70 % Net interest margin (1) $ 1,817,157 $ 19,079 4.21 % $ 1,698,799 $ 17,290 4.12 % $ 1,469,163 $ 14,586 3.98 % Adjusted interest margin excluding purchased loans (1)(2) $ 1,747,977 $ 17,507 4.01 % $ 1,624,168 $ 15,535 3.87 % $ 1,431,097 $ 13,726 3.85 %

(1) Annualized. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2022

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 10.3%, primarily due to higher interest income on loans. Net interest margin was 4.21%, an increase of 9 basis points from 4.12%.

A $1.9 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to interest income increases of $941 thousand on real estate loans and $763 thousand on home mortgage loans driven by average balance increases of $40.6 million on real estate loans and $77.2 million on home mortgage loans.

The 9 basis point increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a 16 basis point increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.

Average loan yield was 4.91%, a 7 basis point increase from 4.84%, primarily due to a 19 basis point increase in contractual loan yield as a result of market rate increases by the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease from lower SBA discount accretion income as a result of slower SBA loan payoffs.

Average yield on interesting-bearing deposits in other banks was 0.98%, a 79 basis point increase from 0.19%, primarily due to the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.50%, a 16 basis point increase from 0.34%. Average cost of deposits was 0.25%, an 8 basis point increase from 0.17%, primarily due to the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $4.5 million, or 30.8%, primarily due to higher interest income on loans. Net interest margin was 4.21%, an increase of 23 basis points from 3.98%.

A $4.1 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to higher average loan balance from loan growth in home loans, real estate loans, and C&I loans.

The improvement of 23 basis points in net interest margin was primarily due to a 25 basis point increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.

Average loan yield was 4.91%, an 8 basis point increase from 4.83%, primarily due to a 22 basis point increase in contractual loan yield as a result of market rate increases by the Federal Reserve, partially offset by an 8 basis point decrease from lower SBA discount accretion income as a result of lower SBA loan payoffs and a 7 basis point decrease in amortization of net deferred fees as a result of lower balance in net deferred fees on SBA PPP loans.

Average yield on interesting-bearing deposits in other banks was 0.98%, an 88 basis point increase from 0.10%, primarily due to the Federal Reserve's rate increases. Average yield on available-for-sale debt securities was 1.70%, a 90 basis point increase from 0.80%, primarily due to purchases of higher yield securities in 2022.

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.50%, an 8 basis point increase from 0.42% primarily due to the Federal Reserve's rate increases. Average cost of deposits was 0.25%, a 2 basis point increase from 0.23%, primarily due to the Federal Reserve's rate increases, partially offset by higher average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits.

Provision for loan losses

Second Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2022

The Company recorded $996 thousand provision for loan losses, compared with a $341 thousand provision for loan losses. The $996 thousand provision for loan losses was primarily due to an increase of $746 thousand in quantitative reserves from loan growth in real estate and home mortgage loans and an adjustments of $270 thousand in qualitative assessments of our loan portfolio.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

The Company recorded $996 thousand provision for loan losses, compared with $1.1 million reversal of loan losses.

Noninterest Income

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits $ 427 $ 388 $ 393 10.1 % 8.7 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 654 447 302 46.3 116.6 Gain on sale of loans 3,873 3,238 1,210 19.6 220.1 Other income 405 143 315 183.2 28.6 Total noninterest income $ 5,359 $ 4,216 $ 2,220 27.1 % 141.4 %

Second Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2022

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 27.1%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans, loan servicing fees and other income.

Gains on sale of loans were $3.9 million, up $635 thousand from the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher loan sales volume partially offset by lower average premium on loan sales. The Company sold $58.6 million in SBA loans at an average premium of 7.02%, compared to the sale of $31.8 million at an average premium of 11.02%.

Loan service fees, net of amortization, were $654 thousand, up $207 thousand from first quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower amortization of loan servicing fees as a result of lower SBA loan payoffs.

Other income were $405 thousand, up $262 thousand from first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in credit related fees and net earnings on Company owned life insurance and a decrease in unrealized loss on CRA qualified mutual fund.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

Noninterest income increased $3.1 million, or 141.4%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans and loan service fees.

Gains on sales of loans were $3.9 million, up $2.7 million from the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume partially offset by lower average premium on loan sales. The Company sold $58.6 million in SBA loans at an average premium of 7.02%, compared to the sale of $10.6 million at an average premium of 11.48%.

Loan service fees, net of amortization, were $654 thousand, up $352 thousand from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in loan servicing portfolio and lower amortization of loan servicing fees as a result of lower SBA loan payoffs.

Noninterest Expense

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,109 $ 5,657 $ 5,307 25.7 % 34.0 % Occupancy and equipment 1,489 1,378 1,234 8.1 20.7 Data processing and communication 492 493 467 (0.2 ) 5.4 Professional fees 364 324 303 12.3 20.1 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 192 207 123 (7.2 ) 56.1 Promotion and advertising 165 189 176 (12.7 ) (6.3 ) Directors' fees 190 177 128 7.3 48.4 Foundation donation and other contributions 852 815 640 4.5 33.1 Other expenses 650 422 411 54.0 58.2 Total noninterest expense $ 11,503 $ 9,662 $ 8,789 19.1 % 30.9 %

Second Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2022

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million, or 19.1%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.

Salaries and employee benefits were $7.1 million, up $1.5 million from the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $476 thousand increase in salaries as a result of five additional employees and annual salary adjustments effective in the second quarter of 2022, and a $860 thousand increase in employee incentive accruals.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

Noninterest expense increased $2.7 million, or 30.9%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.

Salaries and employee benefits were $7.1 million, up $1.8 million from the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $748 thousand increase in salaries as a result of 20 additional employees to support continued growth of the Company, and a $767 thousand decrease in deferred loan origination costs compared to higher origination costs related to SBA PPP loans for the second quarter of 2021.

Occupancy and equipment expenses were $1.5 million, up $255 thousand from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a new branch opened in the first quarter of 2022.

Foundation donation and other contributions were $852 thousand, up $212 thousand from the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher donation accruals for Open Stewardship Foundation as a result of higher net income compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Other expenses were $650 thousand, up $239 thousand from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $172 thousand increase in business development expenses.

Income Tax Expense

Second Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2022

Income tax expense was $3.5 million, and the effective tax rate was 29.0%, compared to income tax expense of $3.4 million and the effective rate of 29.1% for the first quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

Income tax expense was $3.5 million and the effective tax rate was 29.0%, compared to income tax expense of $2.8 million and the effective rate of 30.1% for the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

($ in thousands) As of % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Real estate loans $ 776,785 $ 730,841 $ 684,082 6.3 % 13.6 % SBA loans (1) 247,413 253,064 338,751 (2.2 ) (27.0 ) C&I loans 128,620 176,934 102,562 (27.3 ) 25.4 Home mortgage loans 331,362 266,465 119,319 24.4 177.7 Consumer & other loans 538 1,106 1,152 (51.4 ) (53.3 ) Gross loans $ 1,484,718 $ 1,428,410 $ 1,245,866 3.9 % 19.2 %

(1) Includes PPP loans of $8.1 million, $22.1 million and $103.9 million as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

The following table presents new loan originations based on loan commitment amounts for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Real estate loans $ 61,924 $ 49,868 $ 51,107 24.2 % 21.2 % SBA loans (1) 55,085 37,400 76,535 47.3 (28.0 ) C&I loans 2,718 11,876 40,771 (77.1 ) (93.3 ) Home mortgage loans 30,345 22,785 13,262 33.2 128.8 Gross loans $ 150,072 $ 121,929 $ 181,675 23.1 % (17.4 ) %

(1) Includes PPP loans of $13.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The following table presents changes in gross loans by loan activity for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Loan activities: Gross loans, beginning $ 1,428,410 $ 1,314,019 $ 1,155,872 New originations 150,072 121,929 181,675 Net line advances (46,773 ) 17,455 (33,569 ) Purchases 56,455 81,552 99,849 Sales (57,954 ) (31,819 ) (15,732 ) Paydowns (16,011 ) (15,972 ) (12,688 ) Payoffs (33,098 ) (45,391 ) (53,230 ) PPP Payoffs (14,347 ) (19,079 ) (29,953 ) Other 17,964 5,716 (46,358 ) Total 56,308 114,391 89,994 Gross loans, ending $ 1,484,718 $ 1,428,410 $ 1,245,866

Second Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2022

Gross loans were $1.48 billion at June 30, 2022, up $56.3 million from March 31, 2022, primarily due to new loan originations and home mortgage loan purchases.

Home mortgage loans of $56.5 million were purchased from third party mortgage originators, compared to $81.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. New loan originations and loan payoffs were $150.1 million and $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $121.9 million and $64.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Of the PPP loans, $14.3 million in principal amount has been forgiven under the program, compared to a $18.2 million of PPP loans forgiven in the first quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

Gross loans were $1.48 billion at June 30, 2022, up $238.9 million from June 30, 2021, primarily due to new loan originations and home mortgage loan purchases.

The following table presents the composition of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates as of the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 % Rate % Rate % Rate Fixed rate 34.9 % 4.19 % 33.3 % 4.11 % 34.8 % 3.85 % Hybrid rate 28.2 4.47 25.6 4.30 20.2 4.74 Variable rate 36.9 5.77 41.1 5.09 45.0 4.91 Gross loans 100.0 % 4.85 % 100.0 % 4.56 % 100.0 % 4.51 %

The following table presents the maturity of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of June 30, 2022 Within One Year One Year Through Five Years After Five Years Total Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Fixed rate $ 21,542 4.05 % $ 313,372 4.31 % $ 183,646 4.01 % $ 518,560 4.19 % Hybrid rate — — 50,346 5.26 368,276 4.36 418,622 4.47 Variable rate 111,724 5.48 136,586 5.38 299,226 6.06 547,536 5.77 Gross loans $ 133,266 5.25 % $ 500,304 4.70 % $ 851,148 4.88 % $ 1,484,718 4.85 %

Deposits

($ in thousands) As of % Change 1Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Amount % Amount % Amount % 1Q22 2Q21 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 820,311 47.1 % $ 848,531 50.8 % $ 668,244 46.6 % (3.3 ) % 22.8 % Money market deposits and others 519,389 29.8 % 456,890 27.3 386,612 27.0 % 13.7 34.3 Time deposits 401,923 23.1 % 366,582 21.9 379,247 26.4 % 9.6 6.0 Total deposits $ 1,741,623 100.0 % $ 1,672,003 100.0 % $ 1,434,103 100.0 % 4.2 % 21.4 %

Second Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2022

Total deposits were $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2022, up $69.6 million from March 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in money market deposits and time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Money market deposits and time deposits grew $62.5 million and $35.3 million, respectively, due to management's proactive actions to support loan growth during the second quarter of 2022 including upward adjustments of interest rates on customer deposits and increases in wholesale deposits.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

Total deposits were $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2022, up $307.5 million from June 30, 2021, primarily driven by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and money market deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $820.3 million, up $152.1 million from $668.2 million as of June 30, 2021. The growth in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily due to addition of new customers from our Specialty Deposit Center. Money market deposits were $519.4 million, up $132.8 million from $386.6 million at June 30, 2021, due to increases of $46 million in customer deposits and $87 million in wholesale deposits to support continued growth of the Company.

The following table sets forth the maturity of time deposits as of June 30, 2022:

As of June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Within Three Months Three to Six Months Six to Nine Months Nine to Twelve Months After Twelve Months Total Time deposits (more than $250,000) $ 118,765 $ 29,487 $ 25,222 $ 62,522 $ 1,638 $ 237,634 Time deposits ($250,000 or less) 41,015 29,282 25,821 61,078 7,093 164,289 Total time deposits $ 159,780 $ 58,769 $ 51,043 $ 123,600 $ 8,731 $ 401,923 Weighted average rate 0.75 % 0.48 % 0.44 % 1.01 % 1.41 % 0.77 %

Capital and Cash Dividend

Basel III OP Bancorp (1) Open Bank Minimum Well Capitalized Ratio Minimum Capital Ratio+ Conservation Buffer (2) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.51 % 13.36 % 10.00 % 10.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.29 % 12.14 % 8.00 % 8.50 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.29 % 12.14 % 6.50 % 7.00 % Leverage ratio 9.48 % 9.36 % 5.00 % 4.00 %

(1) The capital requirements are only applicable to the Bank, and the Company's ratios are included for comparison purpose. (2) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonus to executive officers.

($ in thousands) Basel III % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.51 % 13.29 % 13.87 % 0.22 % (0.36 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.29 % 12.11 % 12.62 % 0.18 % (0.33 ) % Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.29 % 12.11 % 12.62 % 0.18 % (0.33 ) % Leverage ratio 9.48 % 9.80 % 9.96 % (0.32 ) % (0.48 ) % Risk-weighted Assets $ 1,465,707 $ 1,427,569 $ 1,198,373 2.67 % 22.31 %

Capital ratios remained strong during the quarter. Our CET1 and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.29% and 13.51% as of June 30, 2022, respectively, a decrease from a year ago due to year-over-year asset growth.

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on or about August 25, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2022.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2022. Since the announcement of the initial stock repurchase program in January 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 1.57 million shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $8.58 per share through June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q22 vs. 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1Q22 2Q21 Nonperforming loans (1) $ 2,177 $ 2,806 $ 757 (22.4 ) % 187.6 % OREO — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 2,177 $ 2,806 $ 757 (22.4 ) % 187.6 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.06 % (0.05 ) % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.05 % (0.04 ) % 0.06 % Criticized (2) Loan: Special mention loans $ — $ — $ 1,790 — % (100.0 ) % Classified loans (3) 3,020 3,848 6,553 (21.5 ) (53.9 ) Total criticized loans $ 3,020 $ 3,848 $ 8,343 (21.5 ) % (63.8 ) % Criticized (2) loans to gross loans 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.67 % (0.07 ) % (0.47 ) % Classified loans (3) to gross loans 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.53 % (0.07 ) % (0.33 ) % Allowance for loan losses, beginning $ 16,672 $ 16,123 $ 15,339 3.4 % 8.7 % Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (4) 996 546 (625 ) 82.4 n/a Gross charge-offs (18 ) (14 ) (27 ) 28.6 (33.3 ) Gross recoveries 52 17 — 205.9 — Allowance for loan losses, ending (5) $ 17,702 $ 16,672 $ 14,687 6.2 % 20.5 % Allowance for loan losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 0.02 % 0.01 % As an adjusted % of gross loans (6) 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.46 % 0.01 % (0.21 ) % As a % of nonperforming loans 813 % 594 % 1,940 % 219 % (1,127 ) % As a % of nonperforming assets 813 % 594 % 1,940 % 219 % (1,127 ) % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average gross loans (0.01 ) % (0.00 ) % 0.01 % (0.01 ) % (0.02 ) %

(1) Includes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans totaling $346 thousand and $899 thousand as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes special mention, substandard, doubtful and loss categories. (3) Includes substandard, doubtful and loss categories. (4) Excludes reversal of uncollectible accrued interest receivable of $205 thousand and $487 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. (5) Excludes allowance for uncollectible accrued interest receivable of $792 thousand as of June 30, 2021. (6) See the Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures.

Overall, the Company continued to maintain solid asset quality with low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming assets and criticized loans remained below our historical norms, a reflection of our conservative credit culture and expertise in the industries we serve. Our allowance remained strong with an adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio of 1.25%. We expect economic metrics to remain relatively strong over the next year, which bodes well for growth; however, we remain vigilant given potential impacts on our customers from continued supply chain and labor constraints as well as increases in inflation and market rates by the Federal Reserve.

Allowance for loan losses increased $3.0 million to $17.7 million from a year ago. Excluding the impacts of the purchased Hana loans, PPP loans, adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio was 1.25% as of June 30, 2022.

Criticized loans decreased by $5.3 million or 63.8% from a year ago, and the criticized loans to gross loans ratio improved by 47 basis points, primarily due to a $3.8 million payoff in one C&I relationship as well as improvements in credit risk ratings for SBA loans. Criticized loans are generally consistent with the Special Mention, Substandard, Doubtful and Loss categories defined by regulatory authorities.

Nonperforming assets increased $1.4 million to $2.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets from a year ago. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to home mortgage and SBA loans that were placed on nonaccrual in 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $346 thousand of nonaccrual loans was the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation. The Company did not have OREO as of June 30, 2022 or 2021.

Net recoveries were $34 thousand or 0.01% of average loans in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $27 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

As of June 30, 2022, one C&I loan with outstanding balance of $454 thousand was under COVID-19 loan payment modification, which has ended on July 19, 2022.

Since the PPP's inception through June 30, 2022, we have funded $154.5 million, and $151.3 million of principal forgiveness has been provided on qualifying PPP loans.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP measures, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.

Pre-provision net revenue removes provision for loan losses and income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates a comparison of our performance to prior periods.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Interest income $ 20,148 $ 17,944 $ 15,349 Interest expense 1,069 654 763 Net interest income 19,079 17,290 14,586 Noninterest income 5,359 4,216 2,220 Noninterest expense 11,503 9,662 8,789 Pre-provision net revenue (a) $ 12,935 $ 11,844 $ 8,017 Reconciliation to net income: Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (b) $ 996 $ 341 $ (1,112 ) Income tax expense (c) 3,459 3,351 2,750 Net income (a)+(b) +(c) $ 8,480 $ 8,152 $ 6,379

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased 638 loans from Hana for a total purchase price of $97.6 million. The Company evaluated $100.0 million of the loans purchased in accordance with the provisions of ASC 310-20, Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, which were recorded with a $8.9 million discount. As a result, the fair value discount on these loans is being accreted into interest income over the expected life of the loans using the effective yield method. Adjusted loan yield and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 excluded the impacts of contractual interest and discount accretion of the purchased loans as management does not consider purchasing loan portfolios to be normal or recurring transactions. Management believes that presenting the adjusted average loan yield and net interest margin provide comparability to prior periods and these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Yield on Average Loans Interest income on loans $ 19,108 $ 17,257 $ 14,971 Less: interest income on purchased loans 1,571 1,755 860 Adjusted interest income on loans (a) $ 17,537 $ 15,502 $ 14,111 Average loans $ 1,560,064 $ 1,444,054 $ 1,242,058 Less: Average purchased loans 69,180 74,631 37,526 Adjusted average loans (b) $ 1,490,884 $ 1,369,423 $ 1,204,532 Average loan yield (1) 4.91 % 4.84 % 4.83 % Effect on average loan yield (1) 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.13 % Adjusted average loan yield (1) (a)/(b) 4.72 % 4.58 % 4.70 % Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 19,079 $ 17,290 $ 14,586 Less: interest income on purchased loans 1,571 1,755 860 Adjusted net interest income (c) $ 17,508 $ 15,535 $ 13,726 Average interest-earning assets $ 1,817,157 $ 1,698,799 $ 1,468,623 Less: Average purchased loans 69,180 74,631 37,526 Adjusted average interest-earning assets (d) $ 1,747,977 $ 1,624,168 $ 1,431,097 Net interest margin (1) 4.21 % 4.12 % 3.98 % Effect on net interest margin (1) 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.13 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) (c)/(d) 4.01 % 3.87 % 3.85 %

(1) Annualized.

Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio removes the impacts of purchased loans, PPP loans and allowance on accrued interest receivable. Management believes that this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between the Company's results and those of its peer banks.