Essential Properties Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Second Quarter Net Income per Share of $0.27 and AFFO per Share of $0.38 -

- Closed Investments of $175.7 million at a 7.0% Weighted Average Cash Cap Rate -

- Increases 2022 AFFO Guidance to $1.52 to $1.54 per Share -

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. EPRT "Essential Properties" or the "Company"))) today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Operating Results (compared to Second Quarter 2021): Investments (39 properties) $ Invested $175.7 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 7.0% Dispositions (8 properties) Net Proceeds $26.1 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 6.2% Net Income per Share Increased by 35% $0.27 Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Share Increased by 28% $0.41 Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per Share Increased by 17% $0.41 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per Share Increased by 12% $0.38 Equity Activity: Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program $21.74/share $32.6 million

Year to Date 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Operating Results (compared to YTD Second Quarter 2021): Investments (144 properties) $ Invested $413.5 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 7.0% Dispositions (14 properties) Net Proceeds $44.5 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 6.6% Net Income per share Increased by 41% $0.48 FFO per share Increased by 32% $0.79 Core FFO per share Increased by 27% $0.81 AFFO per share Increased by 23% $0.76 Equity Activity: Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program $24.39/share $192.3 million

Highlights Subsequent to Second Quarter 2022:

Investments (6 properties) $ Invested $45.7 million Equity & Debt Activity: Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program $21.57/share $20.5 million New 2028 Term Loan 5.5 Year Tenor; Adjusted Term SOFR + 95 bps $400.0 million

CEO Comments

Commenting on the second quarter 2022 results, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides, said, "The portfolio's strong operating performance continued into the second quarter with high occupancy, solid same-store rent growth, and increased unit-level coverage." Mr. Mavoides continued, "Despite a challenging capital market environment, our established tenant relationships and direct origination process allowed us to invest at favorable yields once again this quarter. With a robust investment pipeline and our well-priced debt execution recharging our low-levered balance sheet for growth, we are increasing our 2022 AFFO per share guidance to $1.52 to $1.54."

Portfolio Update

Investments

The Company's investment activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Year to Date June 30, 2022 Investments: $ Invested $175.7 million $413.5 million # of Properties 39 144 # of Separate Transactions 23 46 Weighted Average Cash / GAAP Cap Rate 7.0%/8.0% 7.0%/7.9% Weighted Average Lease Term (WALT) 17.2 years 15.9 years % Sale-Leaseback Transactions 100% 100% % Subject to Master Lease 86% 84% % Required Financial Reporting (tenant/guarantor) 100% 100%

Dispositions

The Company's disposition activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Year to Date June 30, 2022 Dispositions: Net Proceeds $26.1 million $44.5 million # of Properties Sold 8 14 Net Gain / (Loss) $10.1 million $11.8 million Weighted Average Cash Cap Rate (excluding vacant properties and sales subject to a tenant purchase option ) 6.2% 6.6%

Loan Repayments

Loan repayments to the Company during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Year to Date June 30, 2022 Proceeds—Principal $37.8 million $48.4 million Proceeds—Prepayment Penalties $0.3 million $0.4 million # of Properties 15 20

Portfolio Highlights

The Company's investment portfolio as of June 30, 2022 is summarized as follows:

Number of properties 1,561 WALT 13.8 years Weighted average rent coverage ratio 4.0x Number of tenants 322 Number of states 46 Number of industries 16 Weighted average occupancy 99.9% Total square feet of rentable space 14,401,377 Cash ABR - service-oriented or experience-based 93.1% Cash ABR - properties subject to master lease 63.8%

Leverage and Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's leverage, balance sheet and liquidity are summarized in the following table.

June 30, 2022 Leverage: Net debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.7x Balance Sheet and Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $26.2 million Unused borrowing capacity $382.0 million Total available liquidity $408.2 million ATM Program: 2022 ATM Program initial availability $500.0 million Aggregate gross sales under the 2022 ATM Program $32.6 million Availability remaining under the 2022 ATM Program $467.4 million Average price per share of gross sales to date $21.74

Subsequent Debt Activity

In July 2022, the Company entered into a new term loan permitting up to $400.0 million of borrowings. The below table provides a summary of this new debt agreement.

2028 Term Loan Maturity Date January 2028 Initial Principal Drawn $250.0 million Maximum Available Principal $400.0 million Delayed Draw Period 90 Days Interest Rate Adjusted Term SOFR + 95 bps(1)

________________ 1. Includes 10 bps SOFR premium adjustment.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, on June 2, 2022 Essential Properties' board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on July 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Guidance

2022 Guidance

The Company is increasing its expectation that 2022 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis will be within a range of $1.52 to $1.54 from its previously announced range of $1.50 to $1.53.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, because it is unable to reasonably predict, without unreasonable efforts, certain items that would be contained in the GAAP measure, including items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations, such as, without limitation, potential impairments of real estate assets, net gain/loss on dispositions of real estate assets, changes in allowance for credit losses and stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance periods.

Supplemental Materials

The Company's Supplemental Operating & Financial Data—Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 is available on Essential Properties' website at investors.essentialproperties.com.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,561 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.8 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.0x. In addition, as of June 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio was 99.9% leased to 322 tenants operating 469 different concepts in 16 industries across 46 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "approximately" or "plan," or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions of management. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur as described, or at all.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.

The results reported in this press release are preliminary and not final. There can be no assurance that these results will not vary from the final results reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 that it will file with the Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions

The Company's reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses ("EBITDAre"), adjusted EBITDAre, annualized adjusted EBITDAre, net debt, net operating income ("NOI") and cash NOI ("Cash NOI"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO is used by management, and may be useful to investors and analysts, to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company's peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains and losses on sales (which are dependent on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions).

The Company computes Core FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that it believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of our operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of our peers, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact our operating performance on an ongoing basis.

Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of our core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO include certain transaction related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies its computation of Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain items that it believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance, including straight-line rental revenue, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, other amortization expense, other non-cash charges (including changes to our provision for loan losses following the adoption of ASC 326), capitalized interest expense and transaction costs. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider when assessing the Company's operating performance without the distortions created by non-cash items and certain other revenues and expenses.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our computation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. In 2017, NAREIT issued a white paper recommending that companies that report EBITDA also report EBITDAre. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding gains (or losses) from the sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses. The Company presents EBITDA and EBITDAre as they are measures commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that these measures are useful to investors and analysts because they provide supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures of its operating performance and not as measures of liquidity.

EBITDA and EBITDAre do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, the Company's computation of EBITDA and EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Net Debt

The Company calculates its net debt as its gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.

NOI and Cash NOI

The Company computes NOI as total revenues less property expenses. NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. Cash NOI further excludes non-cash items included in total revenues and property expenses, such as straight-line rental revenue and other amortization and non-cash charges. The Company believes NOI and Cash NOI provide useful information because they reflect only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis.

NOI and Cash NOI are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company's NOI and Cash NOI as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of NOI and Cash NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Adjusted EBITDAre / Adjusted NOI / Adjusted Cash NOI

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI i) based on an estimate calculated as if all investment and disposition activity that took place during the quarter had occurred on the first day of the quarter, ii) to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and iii) to eliminate the impact of lease termination or loan prepayment fees and contingent rental revenue from its tenants which is subject to sales thresholds specified in the lease. The Company then annualizes these estimates for the current quarter by multiplying them by four, which it believes provides a meaningful estimate of the Company's current run rate for all investments as of the end of the current quarter. You should not unduly rely on these measures, as they are based on assumptions and estimates that may prove to be inaccurate. The Company's actual reported EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI for future periods may be significantly less than these estimates of current run rates.

Cash ABR

Cash ABR means annualized contractually specified cash base rent in effect as of the end of the current quarter for all of the Company's leases (including those accounted for as direct financing leases) commenced as of that date and annualized cash interest on its mortgage loans receivable as of that date.

Cash Cap Rate

Cash Cap Rate means annualized contractually specified cash base rent for the first full month after investment or disposition divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable, for the property.

GAAP Cap Rate

GAAP Cap Rate means annualized rental income computed in accordance with GAAP for the first full month after investment divided by the purchase price, as applicable, for the property.

Rent Coverage Ratio

Rent coverage ratio means the ratio of tenant-reported or, when unavailable, management's estimate based on tenant-reported financial information, annual EBITDA and cash rent attributable to the leased property (or properties, in the case of a master lease) to the annualized base rental obligation as of a specified date.

Disclaimer

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Rental revenue1,2 $ 67,089 $ 53,150 $ 133,201 $ 98,582 Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables 3,949 3,879 7,771 6,984 Other revenue 408 37 595 52 Total revenues 71,446 57,066 141,567 105,618 Expenses: General and administrative 7,026 6,470 15,089 12,901 Property expenses3 828 1,174 1,837 2,588 Depreciation and amortization 22,074 17,184 42,387 32,830 Provision for impairment of real estate 6,258 398 10,193 6,120 Change in provision for loan losses 107 (166 ) 167 (128 ) Total expenses 36,293 25,060 69,673 54,311 Other operating income: Gain on dispositions of real estate, net 10,094 3,710 11,752 7,498 Income from operations 45,247 35,716 83,646 58,805 Other (expense)/income: Loss on debt extinguishment4 — (4,461 ) (2,138 ) (4,461 ) Interest expense (9,190 ) (7,811 ) (18,350 ) (15,489 ) Interest income 30 17 48 37 Income before income tax expense 36,087 23,461 63,206 38,892 Income tax expense 275 61 576 117 Net income 35,812 23,400 62,630 38,775 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (159 ) (116 ) (278 ) (196 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 35,653 $ 23,284 $ 62,352 $ 38,579 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 131,271,882 116,318,386 129,068,197 111,678,562 Basic net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 132,019,501 117,513,344 129,983,198 112,770,501 Diluted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.34

_________________ 1. Includes contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) of $159, $62 ,$315 and $231 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2. Includes reimbursable income from the Company's tenants of $501, $399, $1,054 and $852 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 3. Includes reimbursable expenses from the Company's tenants $500, $399, $1,054 and $852 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 4. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, includes debt extinguishment costs associated with the Company's restructuring of its credit and term loan facilities and, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes debt extinguishment costs associated with the full repayment of the Company's remaining secured debt.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, expect share and per share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Investments: Real estate investments, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,124,147 $ 1,004,154 Building and improvements 2,212,212 2,035,919 Lease incentive 14,005 13,950 Construction in progress 22,147 8,858 Intangible lease assets 86,575 87,959 Total real estate investments, at cost 3,459,086 3,150,840 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (238,402 ) (200,152 ) Total real estate investments, net 3,220,684 2,950,688 Loans and direct financing lease receivables, net 194,963 189,287 Real estate investments held for sale, net 21,787 15,434 Net investments 3,437,434 3,155,409 Cash and cash equivalents 17,993 59,758 Restricted cash 8,221 — Straight-line rent receivable, net 70,741 57,990 Derivative assets 27,645 — Rent receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets, net 25,442 25,638 Total assets $ 3,587,476 $ 3,298,795 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured term loans, net of deferred financing costs $ 628,209 $ 626,983 Senior unsecured notes, net 395,005 394,723 Revolving credit facility 218,000 144,000 Intangible lease liabilities, net 12,305 12,693 Dividend payable 36,066 32,610 Derivative liabilities 123 11,838 Accrued liabilities and other payables 29,794 32,145 Total liabilities 1,319,502 1,254,992 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 132,669,947 and 124,649,053 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,327 1,246 Additional paid-in capital 2,346,037 2,151,088 Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings (110,969 ) (100,982 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 24,134 (14,786 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,260,529 2,036,566 Non-controlling interests 7,445 7,237 Total equity 2,267,974 2,043,803 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,587,476 $ 3,298,795

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 35,812 $ 23,400 $ 62,630 $ 38,775 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 22,048 17,158 42,335 32,779 Provision for impairment of real estate 6,258 398 10,193 6,120 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (10,094 ) (3,710 ) (11,752 ) (7,498 ) Funds from Operations 54,024 37,246 103,406 70,176 Other non-recurring expenses1 — 4,461 2,138 4,461 Core Funds from Operations 54,024 41,707 105,544 74,637 Adjustments: Straight-line rental revenue, net (6,535 ) (5,220 ) (12,801 ) (8,864 ) Non-cash interest expense 689 417 1,350 896 Non-cash compensation expense 2,188 1,856 5,024 3,451 Other amortization expense 208 1,315 402 2,420 Other non-cash charges 104 (168 ) 160 (132 ) Capitalized interest expense (61 ) (15 ) (127 ) (35 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 50,617 $ 39,892 $ 99,552 $ 72,373 Net income per share2: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 FFO per share2: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.32 $ 0.80 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.32 $ 0.79 $ 0.60 Core FFO per share2: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 AFFO per share2: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.77 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.76 $ 0.62

_____________________ 1. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, includes debt extinguishment costs associated with the Company's restructuring of its credit and term loan facilities and, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes debt extinguishment costs associated with the full repayment of the Company's remaining secured debt. 2. Calculations exclude $97, $68, $187 and $187 from the numerator for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, related to dividends paid on unvested restricted share awards and restricted share units.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Net income $ 35,812 Depreciation and amortization 22,074 Interest expense 9,190 Interest income (30 ) Income tax expense 275 EBITDA 67,321 Provision for impairment of real estate 6,258 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (10,094 ) EBITDAre 63,485 Adjustment for current quarter re-leasing, acquisition and disposition activity1 2,497 Adjustment to exclude other non-core or non-recurring activity2 (58 ) Adjustment to exclude termination/prepayment fees and certain percentage rent3 (276 ) Adjusted EBITDAre - Current Estimated Run Rate 65,648 General and administrative 7,026 Adjusted net operating income ("NOI") 72,674 Straight-line rental revenue, net1 (5,787 ) Other amortization expense 208 Adjusted Cash NOI $ 67,095 Annualized EBITDAre $ 253,940 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre $ 262,592 Annualized Adjusted NOI $ 290,696 Annualized Adjusted Cash NOI $ 268,380

_______________________ 1. These adjustments are made to reflect EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI as if all investments, dispositions and re-leasing activity of real estate made during the three months ended June 30, 2022 had occurred on April 1, 2022. 2. Adjustment is made to exclude non-core expenses added back to compute Core FFO, our provision for loan losses and to eliminate the impact of seasonal fluctuation in certain non-cash compensation expense recorded in the period. 3. Adjustment excludes contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) where payment is subject to exceeding a sales threshold specified in the lease and lease termination or loan prepayment fees, if any.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2022 Unsecured debt: 2024 term loan $ 200,000 2027 term loan 430,000 Senior unsecured notes 400,000 Revolving credit facility1 218,000 Total unsecured debt 1,248,000 Gross debt 1,248,000 Less: cash & cash equivalents (17,993) Less: restricted cash available for future investment (8,221) Net debt 1,221,786 Equity: Preferred stock — Common stock & OP units (133,223,794 shares @ $21.49/share as of 6/30/22)2 2,862,979 Total equity 2,862,979 Total enterprise value ("TEV") $ 4,084,765 Net Debt / TEV 29.9% Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.7x

_____________________ 1. The Company's revolving credit facility provides a maximum aggregate initial original principal amount of up to $600 million and includes an accordion feature to increase, subject to certain conditions, the maximum availability of the facility by up to an additional $600 million. 2. Common equity & units as of June 30, 2022, based on 132,669,947 common shares outstanding (including unvested restricted share awards) and 553,847 OP units held by non-controlling interests.

