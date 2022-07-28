Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company HOFV HOFVW))), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer.
Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company HOFV HOFVW))) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.
