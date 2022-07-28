Superior Drilling Products to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 12, 2022

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. SDPI ("SDP" or "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, August 12, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results for the quarter and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Friday, August 12, 2022
10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Phone: (201) 689-8470
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.sdpi.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) the day of the teleconference until Friday, August 19, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13731267, or access the webcast replay via the Company's website at www.sdpi.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers' custom products. The Company's strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.
Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.
