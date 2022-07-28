Voya Financial declares common and preferred stock dividends

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.20 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The common stock dividend is payable on Sept. 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 26, 2022.
Voya's board also declared a semi-annual dividend of $30.625 per share on the company's Series A 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company's Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. Both preferred stock dividends are payable on Sept. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 26, 2022.
About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA, is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $707 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2022. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728006027/en/
