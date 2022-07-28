COPT Reports 2Q 2022 Results

Raises Midpoint of Full-Year Guidance for FFOPS, As Adjusted for Comparability by 1-Cent to $2.35, Implying 2.6% Growth

Reports EPS of $0.29 in 2Q22;

FFO per Share, as Adjusted for Comparability, of $0.59 at High-End of Guidance

Increased Midpoint of Full-Year Same-Property Occupancy to 92.5%;

Maintains Full-Year Guidance for Change in Same-Property Cash NOI at (2%)-0%;

2.4% Decrease in Same-Property Cash NOI During Quarter, In-Line with Expectations

Core Portfolio 91.8% Occupied & 93.7% Leased

80,000 SF of 94% Leased Developments Placed into Service in 2Q22

1.9 Million SF of Active Developments are 91% Leased

Solid Leasing

Total Leasing of 558,000 SF in 2Q22 and 1.4 Million SF Year-to-Date

Tenant Retention of 58% in 2Q22 and 62% Year-to-Date;

Increased Midpoint of Year-End Tenant Retention Rate to 75%

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT" or the "Company") OFC announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Defense/IT investment strategy concentrating on priority missions at U.S. defense installations continues to produce strong, reliable results that are not correlated to traditional office fundamentals. Second quarter results were slightly favorable to our plan, positioning the Company to achieve or exceed our full-year operating, leasing, and FFOPS objectives. Second quarter FFOPS exceeded the midpoint of guidance by $0.01, and we are elevating full-year guidance by $0.01 at the midpoint and narrowing the range. Same-property cash NOI was slightly better than expectations, declining 2.4% as a result of prior quarter non-renewals. Leasing volume met our expectations and sets the stage for a very strong remainder of the year. We pre-leased another full building build-to-suit in The National Business Park for a Fortune 100 defense contractor, our second in the past year. The 120,000 square feet of vacancy leasing we achieved was concentrated in Defense/IT Locations and equaled our 5-year average for the second quarter. The 58% tenant retention rate in the quarter was expected and reflected some proactive portfolio management in Huntsville, transitioning space from an existing tenant to a new contractor to support another new development in Redstone Gateway. We expect full-year retention to exceed our initial guidance, and we are elevating our target range."

He continued, "During the quarter, we placed 80,000 square feet into service, bringing our year-to-date deliveries to 363,000 square feet that are 99% leased. We further expanded our active development pipeline to 1.9 million square feet that are 91% leased and we expect to place another 900,000 square feet of fully leased projects into service by year end. Lastly, the midpoint of our elevated full-year guidance implies 2.6% growth in diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, reduced by roughly 2% from the dilutive sale of DC-6 during the first quarter."

Financial Highlights

2nd Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.38 for the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS"), as calculated in accordance with Nareit's definition, was $0.59 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.35 for the second quarter of 2021.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.59 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.58 for the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At June 30, 2022, the Company's 21.9 million square foot core portfolio was 91.8% occupied and 93.7% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed into service 80,000 square feet of developments that were 94% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At June 30, 2022, COPT's 20.3 million square foot same-property portfolio was 91.6% occupied and 93.6% leased.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company's same-property cash NOI decreased 2.4% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company leased 558,000 square feet, including 228,000 square feet of renewals, 120,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 211,000 square feet in development projects. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company executed 1.4 million square feet of total leasing, including 676,000 square feet of renewals, 277,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 476,000 square feet in development projects.

Tenant Retention Rates : During the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company renewed 58% and 62%, respectively, of expiring square feet.

Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, straight-line rents on renewals increased 7.8% and 1.2%, respectively, and cash rents on renewed space decreased 0.8% and 4.1%, respectively. For the same time periods, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Lease Terms : In the second quarter of 2022, lease terms averaged 4.3 years on renewing leases, 6.4 years on vacancy leasing, and 11.1 years on development leasing. For the first six months, lease terms averaged 3.6 years on renewing leases, 6.4 years on vacancy leasing, and 13.3 years on development leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : The Company's development pipeline consists of 12 properties and an expansion of one fully-operational property totaling 1.9 million square feet that were 91% leased at June 30, 2022. These projects represent a total estimated investment of $646.3 million, of which $274.9 million has been spent.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company's adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.3x.

At June 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.4x and its net debt adjusted for fully-leased development to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.8x.

At June 30, 2022, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company's weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 2.75% with a weighted average maturity of 6.7 years; additionally, 96.3% of the Company's debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company's Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT") related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations"). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties"). As of June 30, 2022, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 186 properties encompassed 21.9 million square feet and was 93.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "plan" or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 143,246 $ 137,219 $ 285,526 $ 275,049 Construction contract and other service revenues 42,557 19,988 95,757 36,546 Total revenues 185,803 157,207 381,283 311,595 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 54,116 50,914 111,297 104,190 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 34,812 34,732 69,076 69,232 Construction contract and other service expenses 41,304 19,082 92,954 34,875 General and administrative expenses 6,467 7,293 13,137 13,355 Leasing expenses 1,888 1,929 3,762 4,273 Business development expenses and land carry costs 701 1,372 1,484 2,466 Total operating expenses 139,288 115,322 291,710 228,391 Interest expense (14,808 ) (15,942 ) (29,232 ) (33,461 ) Interest and other income 1,818 2,228 3,711 4,093 Credit loss (expense) recoveries (225 ) (193 ) 91 714 Gain on sales of real estate (19 ) 40,233 (4 ) 39,743 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (25,228 ) (342 ) (58,394 ) Income from continuing operations before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 33,281 42,983 63,797 35,899 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 318 260 1,206 482 Income tax expense (4 ) (24 ) (157 ) (56 ) Income from continuing operations 33,595 43,219 64,846 36,325 Discontinued operations — 679 29,573 1,494 Net Income 33,595 43,898 94,419 37,819 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP") (496 ) (559 ) (1,352 ) (474 ) Other consolidated entities (789 ) (938 ) (1,438 ) (1,613 ) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 32,310 $ 42,401 $ 91,629 $ 35,732 Earnings per share ("EPS") computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 32,310 $ 42,401 $ 91,629 $ 35,732 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (75 ) (125 ) (259 ) (235 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (30 ) (20 ) (69 ) 7 Numerator for diluted EPS $ 32,205 $ 42,256 $ 91,301 $ 35,504 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 112,082 111,974 112,052 111,931 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 429 297 427 280 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests 126 133 129 125 Weighted average common shares - diluted 112,637 112,404 112,608 112,336 Diluted EPS $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 0.81 $ 0.32

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 33,595 $ 43,898 $ 94,419 $ 37,819 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,812 37,555 69,076 74,876 Gain on sales of real estate from continuing and discontinued operations 19 (40,233 ) (28,560 ) (39,743 ) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 525 476 1,051 930 Funds from operations ("FFO") 68,951 41,696 135,986 73,882 FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,178 ) (1,302 ) (2,220 ) (2,329 ) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (357 ) (193 ) (719 ) (353 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic FFO") 67,416 40,201 133,047 71,200 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4 11 (2 ) 70 Diluted FFO adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards 27 — 54 — Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO") 67,447 40,212 133,099 71,270 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 25,228 342 58,394 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 302 — 302 Executive transition costs 137 — 137 — Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards — (137 ) (2 ) (304 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 67,584 65,605 133,576 129,662 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (3,198 ) (1,288 ) (6,387 ) (4,645 ) Amortization of intangibles and other assets included in net operating income 49 41 (323 ) 81 Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 2,154 2,009 4,265 3,913 Amortization of deferred financing costs 541 811 1,138 1,604 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 608 520 1,213 1,062 Replacement capital expenditures (17,717 ) (13,095 ) (35,075 ) (25,325 ) Other 406 178 445 419 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO") $ 50,427 $ 54,781 $ 98,852 $ 106,771 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.59 $ 0.35 $ 1.17 $ 0.63 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 1.17 $ 1.14 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.550 $ 0.550

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,639,751 $ 3,532,944 Total assets 4,185,193 4,262,452 Debt, per balance sheet 2,177,811 2,272,304 Total liabilities 2,462,490 2,578,479 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 26,752 26,898 Equity 1,695,951 1,657,075 Net debt to adjusted book 39.4 % 40.5 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 186 184 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 21,932 21,553 % Occupied 91.8 % 92.6 % % Leased 93.7 % 94.4 %

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 46.3 % 77.5 % 47.0 % 87.4 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 46.3 % 47.5 % 46.8 % 48.1 % Diluted AFFO 62.0 % 56.9 % 63.2 % 58.4 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 5.3x 4.9x 5.3x 4.6x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.4x 6.3x N/A N/A Net debt adj. for fully-leased development to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio (3) 5.8x 5.8x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 112,637 112,404 112,608 112,336 Weighted average common units 1,476 1,262 1,430 1,254 Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 114,113 113,666 114,038 113,590

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt less costs incurred on properties under development that were 100% leased as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,842 $ 30,811 $ 61,679 $ 61,616 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 407 347 811 694 Common unit distributions - dilutive restricted units 12 — 25 — Dividends and distributions for payout ratios $ 31,261 $ 31,158 $ 62,515 $ 62,310 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre"), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 33,595 $ 43,898 $ 94,419 $ 37,819 Interest expense 14,808 15,942 29,232 33,461 Income tax expense 4 24 157 56 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,812 37,555 69,076 74,876 Other depreciation and amortization 552 1,045 1,159 1,600 Gain on sales of real estate 19 (40,233 ) (28,560 ) (39,743 ) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 760 711 1,518 1,404 EBITDAre 84,550 58,942 167,001 109,473 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 25,228 342 58,394 Net gain on other investments 1 (63 ) (564 ) (63 ) Credit loss expense (recoveries) 225 193 (91 ) (714 ) Business development expenses 385 584 711 1,132 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 302 — 302 Executive transition costs 137 — 137 — Adjusted EBITDA 85,298 85,186 $ 167,536 $ 168,524 Pro forma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period 127 (379 ) Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue 231 — In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 85,656 $ 84,807 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 14,808 $ 15,942 $ 29,232 $ 33,461 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (541 ) (811 ) (1,138 ) (1,604 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (608 ) (520 ) (1,213 ) (1,062 ) COPT's share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs and amortization of net debt premium 233 236 464 470 Scheduled principal amortization 844 959 1,618 1,921 Capitalized interest 1,376 1,707 2,905 3,512 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,112 $ 17,513 $ 31,868 $ 36,698

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 10,655 $ 8,303 $ 20,665 $ 15,442 Building improvements 6,751 6,771 13,583 10,399 Leasing costs 1,748 2,805 4,018 3,934 Net additions to (exclusions from) tenant improvements and incentives 474 (988 ) 2,282 1,912 Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (1,911 ) (3,796 ) (5,473 ) (6,362 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 17,717 $ 13,095 $ 35,075 $ 25,325 Same Properties cash NOI $ 81,641 $ 83,648 $ 161,208 $ 162,298 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,385 ) (1,045 ) (2,888 ) 679 Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 97 98 616 197 Lease termination fees, net 399 1,094 620 2,456 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 1,265 535 2,728 763 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JVs 77 96 160 197 Same Properties NOI $ 82,094 $ 84,426 $ 162,444 $ 166,590

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,185,193 $ 4,262,452 Accumulated depreciation 1,213,711 1,152,523 Accumulated depreciation included in assets held for sale — 82,385 Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs 218,560 215,925 Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs included in assets held for sale — 4,547 COPT's share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 27,296 27,312 COPT's share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 4,911 3,744 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (29,412 ) (29,342 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (20,735 ) (13,262 ) Less: COPT's share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (457 ) (434 ) Adjusted book $ 5,599,067 $ 5,705,850

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 Reconciliation of debt to net debt, net debt adjusted for fully-leased development and pro forma net debt adjusted for fully-leased development Debt, per balance sheet $ 2,177,811 $ 2,272,304 $ 2,109,640 Net discounts and deferred financing costs 23,857 25,982 21,435 COPT's share of unconsolidated JV gross debt 26,250 26,250 26,250 Gross debt $ 2,227,918 $ 2,324,536 $ 2,157,325 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (20,735 ) (13,262 ) (17,182 ) Less: COPT's share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (457 ) (434 ) (373 ) Net debt $ 2,206,726 $ 2,310,840 $ 2,139,770 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (223,485 ) (162,884 ) (171,453 ) Net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 1,983,241 $ 2,147,956 $ 1,968,317 Net debt $ 2,206,726 $ 2,310,840 $ 2,139,770 Debt pay down from Wholesale Data Center sale proceeds N/A (216,000 ) N/A Pro forma net debt $ 2,206,726 $ 2,094,840 $ 2,139,770 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (223,485 ) (162,884 ) (171,453 ) Pro forma net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 1,983,241 $ 1,931,956 $ 1,968,317

