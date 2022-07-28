Professional Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record Quarter for Net Income and Loan Production Results in Earnings per Share of $0.52

Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") PFHD, the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.0 million, or $0.52 per share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.3 million, or $0.47 per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

"We are extremely proud of our record setting quarter of loan production and net income. Our team continues to deliver high quality results and we look forward to building on this momentum in the future," said Abel Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income increased $4.6 million, or 189.1%, to $7.0 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior quarter, due to higher net interest income of $2.9 million, higher noninterest income of $0.5 million, and lower noninterest expense of $3.9 million, partially offset by higher provision expense of $1.4 million and higher income tax provision of $1.3 million.

Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 15.0%, to $21.9 million compared to $19.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the Federal Reserve's target Federal Funds Rate increases during the second quarter as the Company maintains an asset sensitive balance sheet. The Company's yield on average interest earning assets increased 45 basis points while cost of funds decreased four basis points compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income also benefited from average loan growth of $79.2 million to $1.9 billion compared to $1.8 billion in the prior quarter.

Provision for loan losses expense increased $1.4 million, or 163.2%, to $2.2 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior quarter primarily due to loan growth during the second quarter. The ratio of annualized charge-offs to average loans was 0.14% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0% in the prior quarter.

Noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 39.9% to $1.8 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. The increase was comprised of higher income from bank-owned life insurance primarily due to purchases of approximately $15.0 million during the quarter and $0.5 million of expected insurance proceeds on a previously recognized contingency, partially offset by a decrease in swap fee income of $0.1 million due to a lower volume of swap transactions.

Noninterest expense decreased $3.9 million, or 23.6%, to $12.6 million compared to $16.5 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits of $3.7 million. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits reflects the first quarter expense of $2.9 million related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer. In addition, in the second quarter the Company began capitalizing certain qualified costs in connection with the development of internal-use software, including $0.4 million related to salary expense, and increased capitalization of deferred salaries cost of $0.4 million as a result of the current quarter record loan production.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income decreased $1.7 million, or 15.3%, to $9.4 million compared to $11.1 million in the prior year, due to increased noninterest expense driven by the expenses associated with the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and higher provision expense, partially offset by higher net interest income.

Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 16.7%, to $41.0 million compared to $35.1 million in the prior year, primarily as a result of the Federal Reserve's target Federal Funds Rate increases in 2022 as the Company maintains an asset sensitive balance sheet, in addition to an increase in average loans from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022. Interest income also benefited from increased average balances and higher yields in the investment portfolio.

Provision for loan losses increased $1.3 million, or 71.7%, to $3.1 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year primarily due to loan growth. The ratio of annualized charge-offs to average loans was 0.07% during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.80% in the prior year.

Noninterest income decreased $0.4 million, or 10.7% to $3.1 million compared to the prior year. The decrease primarily reflected lower service charges of $0.5 million on deposit accounts compared to prior year due to service charges of approximately $0.7 million, associated with acting as a correspondent bank for a Payroll Protection Program lender. Swap fee income and loans held for sale income also decreased $0.5 million and $0.2 million, respectively in 2022 compared to 2021 due to lower volume in both noninterest income categories. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.8 million in other noninterest income, comprised of $0.5 million of expected insurance proceeds on a previously recognized contingency and a $0.2 million loss on fixed asset disposals recorded in 2021.

Noninterest expense increased $6.4 million, or 28.0%, to $29.1 million compared to $22.7 million in the prior year primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $4.8 million and higher other noninterest expense of $1.5 million, partially offset by prior year acquisition costs of $0.7 million. The increase in salaries and benefits was driven by the $2.9 million expense related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, and higher employee compensation costs from higher headcount and bonus and sales incentives paid out during the 2022 period. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily comprised of a $0.7 million loss related to a previously recognized contingency from the first quarter, and a $0.3 million increase related to our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") mutual fund investment valuation.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2022:

Total assets decreased $0.2 billion, or 28.8%, annualized to $2.7 billion, compared to March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of decreases in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by an increase in loans.

Total loans increased $164.5 million, or 36.2%, annualized to $2.0 billion, compared to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase was driven by loan originations of approximately $315.8 million, partially offset by paydowns and prepayments of $85.8 million. The Professional Bank PPP loan balance decreased $22.9 million, or 73.7%, to $8.2 million from March 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased $0.2 billion, or 31.9% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022, with decreases in interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts. Cost of deposits decreased two basis points to 0.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from 0.26% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets decreased $0.7 million to $1.5 million compared to $2.1 million at March 31, 2022, due to a charge-off of a nonperforming consumer loan of $0.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022. There were no net charge-offs in the prior quarter.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to remain well capitalized per regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% and a leverage capital ratio of 8.1%. The Company maintains a strong liquidity position. At June 30, 2022, in addition to its balance sheet liquidity, the Company had the ability to generate approximately $488.1 million in liquidity through available resources. Additionally, the Company retained $10.5 million in cash at the holding company.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Net interest income was $21.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of the Company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity, together with the average yields on assets and the average costs of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the respective periods. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's cost of funds was 0.28%.

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Assets Interest earning assets Interest-earning deposits $ 474,835 $ 963 0.81 % $ 576,478 $ 276 0.19 % $ 580,632 $ 178 0.12 % Federal funds sold 31,584 66 0.84 % 28,234 18 0.26 % 69,506 24 0.14 % Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 7,318 105 5.76 % 7,598 97 5.18 % 7,391 99 5.37 % Investment securities - taxable 177,082 704 1.59 % 187,273 638 1.38 % 70,137 161 0.92 % Investment securities - tax exempt 28,422 232 3.27 % 25,902 213 3.34 % 20,172 189 3.76 % Loans(1) 1,853,077 21,600 4.68 % 1,773,887 19,780 4.52 % 1,699,403 18,311 4.32 % Total interest earning assets 2,572,318 23,670 3.69 % 2,599,372 21,022 3.28 % 2,447,241 18,962 3.11 % Loans held for sale 639 693 2,638 Noninterest earning assets 152,134 136,270 115,358 Total assets $ 2,725,091 $ 2,736,335 $ 2,565,237 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1,663,120 1,491 0.36 % 1,672,387 1,586 0.38 % 1,377,712 1,430 0.42 % Borrowed funds 25,735 270 4.21 % 50,493 389 3.12 % 56,347 330 2.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,688,855 1,761 0.42 % 1,722,880 1,975 0.46 % 1,434,059 1,760 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 784,252 764,763 890,292 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 21,098 16,666 17,690 Stockholders' equity 230,886 232,026 223,196 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,725,091 $ 2,736,335 $ 2,565,237 Net interest income $ 21,909 $ 19,047 $ 17,202 Net interest spread(2) 3.27 % 2.82 % 2.62 % Net interest margin(3) 3.42 % 2.97 % 2.82 %

_________________________________________ (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. (4) Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $1.4 million, $1.6 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Net interest income was $41.0 million and the Company's cost of funds was 0.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Assets Interest earning assets Interest earning deposits $ 525,376 $ 1,238 0.48 % $ 380,989 $ 224 0.12 % Federal funds sold 29,918 85 0.57 % 56,955 40 0.14 % Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 7,457 202 5.46 % 7,676 194 5.10 % Investment securities - taxable 182,150 1,342 1.49 % 69,968 340 0.98 % Investment securities - tax-exempt 27,169 445 3.30 % 20,902 392 3.78 % Loans (1) 1,813,701 41,380 4.60 % 1,681,566 37,544 4.50 % Total interest earning assets 2,585,771 44,692 3.49 % 2,218,056 38,734 3.52 % Loans held for sale 666 1,999 Noninterest earning assets 144,246 122,420 Total assets $ 2,730,683 $ 2,342,475 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1,667,728 3,077 0.37 % 1,293,693 2,747 0.43 % Borrowed funds 38,046 659 3.49 % 101,129 906 1.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,705,774 3,736 0.44 % 1,394,822 3,653 0.53 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 774,562 708,215 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,894 18,288 Shareholders' equity 231,453 221,150 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,730,683 $ 2,342,475 Net interest income $ 40,956 $ 35,081 Net interest spread (2) 3.05 % 2.99 % Net interest margin (3) 3.19 % 3.19 %

__________________________________ (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. (4) Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $3.0 million and $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses increased $1.4 million, or 163.2%, to $2.2 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior quarter primarily due to loan growth during the quarter.

Investment Securities

The Company's investment portfolio decreased $14.5 million, or 6.8%, to $198.4 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to $10.6 million in investment calls, redemptions and paydowns coupled with an increase in unrealized losses of $5.8 million during the quarter, partially offset by purchases of approximately $2.1 million of municipal bonds. To supplement interest income earned on the Company's loan portfolio, the Company invests in high quality mortgage-backed securities, government agency bonds, corporate bonds, community development district bonds, and equity securities (including mutual funds). Equity securities include $0.9 million of investments, made through our subsidiary Pro Opp Fund LLC, in businesses directly and indirectly related to the Company's core business as permitted under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act. Pro Opp Fund LLC has an additional $0.8 million of unfunded investments outstanding.

Loan Portfolio

The Company's primary source of income is derived from interest earned on loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists of loans secured by real estate, as well as commercial business loans, construction and development loans, and other consumer loans. The Company's loan clients primarily consist of small-to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of those businesses, and other professionals, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. The Company's owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, and commercial business loans provide higher risk-adjusted returns, shorter maturities, and more sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and are complemented by the relatively lower risk residential real estate loans to individuals. The Company's lending activities are principally directed to the Miami-Dade MSA. The following table summarizes and provides additional information about certain segments of the Company's loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Loans held for investment: Commercial real estate $ 1,034,487 52.1 % $ 931,904 51.1 % $ 902,654 50.8 % Residential real estate 422,239 21.2 % 381,182 20.9 % 377,511 21.2 % Commercial (non-PPP) (1) 387,317 19.5 % 357,124 19.6 % 325,415 18.3 % Commercial (PPP) 8,176 0.4 % 31,097 1.7 % 58,615 3.3 % Construction and land development 114,938 5.8 % 98,984 5.4 % 91,520 5.1 % Consumer and other 20,076 1.0 % 22,425 1.2 % 21,449 1.2 % Total loans held for investment, gross 1,987,233 100.0 % 1,822,716 100.0 % 1,777,164 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (15,142 ) (13,555 ) (12,704 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 1,972,091 $ 1,809,161 $ 1,764,460 Loans held for sale: Loans held for sale $ — — % $ 988 100.0 % $ 165 100.0 % Total loans held for sale $ — $ 988 $ 165

_________________________________________ (1) Includes search fund lending of $102.1 million, $91.4 million, and $84.0 million for June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had nonperforming assets of $1.5 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to nonperforming assets of $2.1 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to the charge-off of a $0.7 million impaired loan in the consumer loan category.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss ("ALLL")

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $1.6 million, or 11.7%, to $15.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of higher loan production volume during the second quarter as well as a $0.7 million charge-off of a previously disclosed impaired loan. The Company's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment (excluding Professional Bank PPP loans - non-GAAP, see Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures) was 0.77% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2022. There were minimal changes to qualitative loss factors to address rising inflation and threats of a recessionary environment and minimal change in the historical loss factors for the current period with the principal driver for the increased allowance being loan growth.

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,202 $ 45,792 $ 38,469 Interest earning deposits 299,834 671,845 545,521 Federal funds sold 27,043 24,089 13,477 Cash and cash equivalents 368,079 741,726 597,467 Securities available for sale, at fair value - taxable 164,354 175,758 175,536 Securities available for sale, at fair value - tax exempt 27,453 30,446 18,765 Securities held to maturity (fair value June 30, 2022 – $197, March 31, 2022 – $214, December 31, 2021 – $242) 204 218 236 Equity securities 6,359 6,439 6,638 Loans, net of allowance of $15,142, $13,555, and $12,704 as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,972,091 1,809,161 1,764,460 Loans held for sale — 988 165 Premises and equipment, net 8,570 8,499 9,020 Bank owned life insurance 54,134 38,758 38,485 Goodwill and intangibles 25,639 25,698 25,766 Other assets 34,631 29,534 27,573 Total assets $ 2,661,514 $ 2,867,225 $ 2,664,111 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand – noninterest bearing $ 777,501 $ 871,357 $ 674,003 Demand – interest bearing 339,942 356,600 310,362 Money market and savings 1,055,813 1,103,472 1,121,330 Time deposits 208,479 255,848 265,693 Total deposits 2,381,735 2,587,277 2,371,388 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 5,000 35,000 Official Checks 5,815 6,144 4,125 Other borrowings — — 10,000 Subordinated debt 24,436 24,409 — Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,930 14,622 12,074 Total liabilities 2,427,916 2,637,452 2,432,587 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Class A Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares. Issued 14,699,975 and outstanding 13,742,381 shares as of June 30, 2022, issued 14,623,395 and outstanding 13,665,801 shares at March 31, 2022, issued 14,393,750 and outstanding 13,446,400 shares at December 31, 2021 147 146 144 Class B Non-Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding on June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 — — — Treasury stock, at cost (16,201 ) (16,201 ) (16,003 ) Additional paid in capital 215,541 214,351 212,012 Retained earnings 45,533 38,539 36,120 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,422 ) (7,062 ) (749 ) Total stockholders' equity 233,598 229,773 231,524 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,661,514 $ 2,867,225 $ 2,664,111

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 21,600 $ 19,780 $ 18,311 $ 41,380 $ 37,544 Investment securities - taxable 704 638 161 1,342 340 Investment securities - tax-exempt 232 213 189 445 392 Dividend income on restricted stock 105 97 99 202 194 Other 1,029 294 202 1,323 264 Total interest income 23,670 21,022 18,962 44,692 38,734 Interest expense Deposits 1,491 1,586 1,430 3,077 2,747 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3 134 190 137 386 Subordinated debt 266 232 77 498 207 Other borrowings 1 23 63 24 313 Total interest expense 1,761 1,975 1,760 3,736 3,653 Net interest income 21,909 19,047 17,202 40,956 35,081 Provision for loan losses 2,240 851 762 3,091 1,800 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,669 18,196 16,440 37,865 33,281 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 577 517 1,199 1,094 1,594 Income from bank owned life insurance 376 273 281 649 563 SBA origination fees 48 — — 48 145 Swap fee income — 112 364 112 573 Loans held for sale income 45 71 226 116 301 Gain on sale and call of securities 13 — 21 13 22 Other 722 300 211 1,022 223 Total noninterest income 1,781 1,273 2,302 3,054 3,421 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,473 11,220 7,099 18,693 13,883 Occupancy and equipment 1,010 1,002 905 2,012 2,007 Data processing 304 314 276 618 566 Marketing 125 196 165 321 318 Professional fees 886 919 770 1,805 1,398 Acquisition expenses — — — — 684 Regulatory assessments 473 549 418 1,022 767 Other 2,333 2,295 1,321 4,628 3,119 Total noninterest expense 12,604 16,495 10,954 29,099 22,742 Income before income taxes 8,846 2,974 7,788 11,820 13,960 Income tax provision 1,852 555 1,457 2,407 2,844 Net income $ 6,994 $ 2,419 $ 6,331 $ 9,413 $ 11,116 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.70 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.67 $ 0.80 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available for sale $ (5,841 ) $ (8,468 ) $ (505 ) $ (14,308 ) $ (794 ) Tax effect 1,487 2,155 124 3,635 195 Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax (4,360 ) (6,313 ) (381 ) (10,673 ) (599 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,634 $ (3,894 ) $ 5,950 $ (1,260 ) $ 10,517

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Basic earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the effect of employee stock awards during the year.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Basic earnings per share: Net income $ 6,994 $ 2,419 $ 6,331 $ 9,413 $ 11,116 Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,446,335 13,345,565 13,397,747 13,396,240 13,419,929 Net income per share $ 0.52 $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.70 $ 0.83 Diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 6,994 $ 2,419 $ 6,331 $ 9,413 $ 11,116 Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,446,335 13,345,565 13,397,747 13,396,240 13,419,929 Add: dilutive effect of employee restricted stock and options 628,550 613,807 564,822 614,006 521,900 Total weighted average diluted stock outstanding 14,074,885 13,959,372 13,962,569 14,010,246 13,941,829 Net income per share $ 0.50 $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.67 $ 0.80 Anti-dilutive restricted stock and options 29,250 36,422 270,850 65,672 270,850

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), which we refer to as "non-GAAP financial measures." The table below provides a reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income and net income per share, which are the most comparable GAAP measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures are useful supplemental information that can enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance without considering taxes or provisions for loan losses and can be useful when comparing performance with other financial institutions. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 21,909 $ 19,047 $ 17,202 $ 40,956 $ 35,081 Total noninterest income 1,781 1,273 2,302 3,054 3,421 Total noninterest expense 12,604 16,495 10,954 29,099 22,742 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 11,086 $ 3,825 $ 8,550 $ 14,911 $ 15,760 Total adjustments to noninterest expense (1) — (2,915 ) — (2,915 ) (684 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 11,086 $ 6,740 $ 8,550 $ 17,826 $ 16,444 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.03 % 0.36 % 0.99 % 0.70 % 0.96 % Annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.63 % 0.57 % 1.33 % 1.10 % 1.36 % Adjusted annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.63 % 1.00 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.42 %

(1) Adjustments to noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2022 were related to severance and accelerated vesting expense related to the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer. Adjustments to noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were related to change in control payments to two former Marquis employees.

(Dollar amounts in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total loans held for investment, net (GAAP) $ 1,972,091 $ 1,809,161 $ 1,764,460 Add allowance for loan loss ("ALLL") 15,142 13,555 12,704 Total gross loans held for investment ("LHFI") 1,987,233 1,822,716 1,777,164 Less Professional Bank net PPP loans ("PPP") 8,176 31,097 58,615 Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1,979,057 1,791,619 1,718,549 Add purchase accounting loan marks ("PA") 9,937 11,466 13,003 Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) + PA marks $ 1,988,994 $ 1,803,085 $ 1,731,552 ALLL as a % of LHFI (GAAP) 0.76 % 0.74 % 0.71 % ALLL as a % of total LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.74 % PA marks + ALLL / LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.26 % 1.39 % 1.48 %

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 21,909 $ 19,047 $ 17,202 $ 40,956 $ 35,081 Less: PPP net interest income recognized (818 ) (1,059 ) (1,844 ) (1,877 ) (4,897 ) Net interest income excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 21,091 17,988 15,358 39,079 30,184 Less: PA premium/discounts (1,648 ) (1,661 ) (1,192 ) (3,309 ) (2,460 ) Net interest income excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 19,443 $ 16,327 $ 14,166 $ 35,770 $ 27,724 Average interest earning assets (GAAP) 2,572,318 2,599,372 2,447,242 2,585,771 2,218,056 Less: average PPP loans (19,727 ) (44,585 ) (186,912 ) (32,088 ) (188,802 ) Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 2,552,591 2,554,787 2,260,330 2,553,683 2,029,254 Add: average PA marks 10,436 12,314 16,649 11,370 18,459 Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 2,563,027 $ 2,567,101 $ 2,276,979 $ 2,565,053 $ 2,047,713 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.42 % 2.97 % 2.82 % 3.19 % 3.19 % Net interest margin excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 3.31 % 2.86 % 2.73 % 3.09 % 3.00 % Net interest margin excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) 3.04 % 2.58 % 2.50 % 2.81 % 2.73 %

Certain Performance Metrics

The following table shows the return on average assets (computed as annualized net income divided by average total assets), return on average equity (computed as annualized net income divided by average equity) and average equity to average assets ratios for the periods presented below.

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021 Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Six Months

Ended June 30,

2021 Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.36 % 0.99 % 0.70 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 12.15 % 4.23 % 11.38 % 8.20 % 10.14 % Average equity to average assets 8.47 % 8.48 % 8.70 % 8.48 % 9.44 %

Additional Materials

Forward Looking Statements

"This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations, plans or forecasts; involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties; and are not guarantees. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Those factors include, without limitation, current and future economic and market conditions, including those that could impact credit quality and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including government responses to the pandemic and the potential worsening of the pandemic resulting from variants of COVID-19, on our and our customers' operations, personnel, and business activity (including developments and volatility), as well as COVID-19's impact on the credit quality of our loan portfolio and financial markets and general economic conditions; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market; the impact of current and future interest rates and expectations concerning the actual timing and amount of interest rate movements; competition; our ability to execute business plans; geopolitical developments; legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market fluctuations; natural disasters (including pandemics such as COVID-19); critical accounting estimates; and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge investors to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, referred to above, which are available on www.proholdco.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, except as may be required by law."

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. PFHD is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two LPOs in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a LPO in Bedford, New Hampshire that specializes in search fund lending. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

