Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," or together with its affiliates and subsidiaries, "Eastern") (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced its 2022 second quarter financial results and the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $51.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $51.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, reported for the first quarter of 2022. Operating net income* for the second quarter of 2022 was $52.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $55.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, reported for the prior quarter.

"Our financial results for the second quarter were strong, with net interest income benefiting from the combination of the rising rate environment and our asset-sensitive balance sheet," said Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. "Our net interest margin expanded by twenty-one basis points from the prior quarter, driving an eight percent increase in net interest income and record quarterly revenue. Loan growth was also strong, as we achieved double-digit annualized growth in each of our major lending categories while maintaining excellent credit quality and underwriting standards. We remain focused on achieving our strategic priorities and are optimistic about the strength and resiliency of our local economy."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

Operating net income* of $52.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 was 42% higher than the comparable prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $137.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 was 8% higher than the prior quarter and 32% higher than the comparable prior year quarter.

The net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis* of 2.63% for the second quarter was 21 basis points higher than the prior quarter.

The cost of deposits was 6 basis points in the second quarter, a decrease of one basis point from the prior quarter.

Loan growth excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans was 10.5% on an annualized basis, and included double-digit annualized growth in commercial (excluding PPP loans), residential, and consumer lending.

The Company repurchased 4,216,469 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2022 at a weighted average price of $19.24 excluding commissions, for an aggregate purchase price of $81.1 million.

The results for the comparable prior year quarter do not reflect the Company's acquisition of Century Bancorp, Inc. ("Century"), which was completed on November 12, 2021.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets were $22.4 billion at June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $485.2 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022.

Total securities decreased $287.2 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, to $8.0 billion, primarily due to a decline in the market value of available for sale securities driven by higher interest rates. Cash and equivalents declined $461.6 million from the prior quarter to $368.9 million.

Total loans were $12.4 billion, representing an increase of $216.5 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by strong loan growth in all categories, partially offset by PPP loan paydowns of $98.7 million. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans grew $218.6 million, residential loans grew $53.4 million and consumer loans grew $43.1 million, reflecting growth of 10.0%, 11.1%, and 13.3%, respectively, on an annualized basis.

Deposits totaled $19.2 billion, representing a decrease of $229.0 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter. Deposits declined by approximately $300 million on April 1, 2022 in connection with the previously announced transfer to Needham Bank of the Company's cannabis and money services business originally acquired through the Century transaction.

Shareholders' equity was $2.7 billion, representing a decrease of $290.0 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by decreases in accumulated other comprehensive income of $248.5 million and additional paid-in capital of $77.2 million and partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $34.5 million. Please refer to Appendix D to this press release for a roll forward of tangible shareholders' equity*.

At June 30, 2022, book value per share was $15.17 and tangible book value per share* was $11.52.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $137.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $128.1 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $9.6 million from the prior quarter.

The increase in net interest income on a consecutive quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in the net interest margin, which benefited primarily from higher short-term interest rates. This was partially offset by a decline in average interest-earning asset balances of $410.7 million from the prior quarter, attributable to a lower average cash balance for the period, which was driven by lower average deposits.

The net interest margin on a FTE basis* was 2.63% for the second quarter, representing a 21 basis point increase from the prior quarter, as asset yields benefited from higher interest rates in the period, partially offset by lower net PPP fee accretion compared to the prior quarter.

Included in net interest income in the second quarter and prior quarter, respectively, was $2.5 million and $5.8 million of PPP fee accretion net of deferred cost amortization. During the second quarter, $98.7 million in PPP loans were forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration or otherwise paid down, compared to $190.2 million in the prior quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $46.4 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $4.5 million. Noninterest income on an operating basis* was $48.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $53.3 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $5.2 million.

Insurance commissions decreased $4.0 million to $24.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $28.7 million in the prior quarter, driven by lower annual incentive payments received. Compared to the comparable prior year quarter, insurance commissions increased $1.0 million, or 4%.

Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.2 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $8.3 million.

Trust and investment advisory fees decreased $0.1 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $6.0 million.

Debit card processing fees increased $0.3 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $3.2 million.

Loan-level interest rate swap income was $1.6 million in the second quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $1.3 million. The decrease was driven by a $0.8 million decrease in the fair value adjustment of such interest rate swap transactions and a $0.5 million decrease in cash income due to lower swap transaction volume.

Losses from investments held in rabbi trust accounts were $7.3 million in the second quarter compared to losses of $4.4 million in the prior quarter due to weaker investment performance in the period as compared to the prior quarter.

Realized losses on available for sale securities were $0.1 million in the second quarter compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter.

Other noninterest income increased $1.9 million in the second quarter to $5.4 million, due primarily to increases in income on bank owned life insurance policies, gains on the sale of fixed assets, and other miscellaneous fee income.

Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses*.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $111.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $108.9 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $2.3 million. Noninterest expense on an operating basis* for the second quarter of 2022 was $114.4 million, compared to $110.9 million in the prior quarter, an increase of $3.5 million.

Salaries and employee benefits expense was $73.0 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of $3.5 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in equity award and incentive compensation expense which was partially offset by a decrease in benefits expense primarily attributable to the lower market value of investments held in rabbi trust accounts associated with the Company's defined contribution supplemental executive retirement plan.

Office occupancy and equipment expense was $9.9 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior quarter, in part due to lower costs related to Century compared to the prior quarter.

Data processing expenses were $14.3 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $1.0 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower core data processing expenses.

Professional services expense was $4.0 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $0.7 million from the prior quarter due primarily to lower legal fees and other professional fees.

Marketing expense was $2.7 million in the second quarter, an increase of $1.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher advertising expenses in the period.

Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses*.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for loan losses was $125.5 million at June 30, 2022, or 1.01% of total loans, compared to $124.2 million or 1.02% of total loans at March 31, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for the allowance for loan losses totaling $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-performing loans totaled $59.9 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $33.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the migration to nonaccrual status of one syndicated credit facility which is in an active workout process. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded total net recoveries of $0.3 million, or 0.01% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million or 0.01% of average total loans in the prior quarter, respectively.

At June 30, 2022, approximately $19.9 million in COVID-19 modified loans remained under modified payment terms, down from $49.0 million at March 31, 2022. The commercial real estate portfolio contained $12.8 million of the remaining COVID-19 modifications at period end, all of which were in the hotel segment.

DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.

The Company repurchased 4,216,469 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2022 at a weighted average price of $19.24 excluding commissions, for an aggregate purchase price of $81.1 million. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021 and through June 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased 8,218,968 shares of its common stock in total under the Company's current repurchase authorization at a weighted average price of $20.06 excluding commissions, for an aggregate purchase price of $164.9 million. At June 30, 2022, there were 1,118,932 shares available for repurchase and $60.1 million in total market value remaining under the Company's current repurchase authorization, which expires on November 30, 2022 and is limited to $225.0 million in total market value.

ABOUT EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of June 30, 2022, Eastern Bank had approximately $22 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

As of and for the three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Earnings data Net interest income $ 137,757 $ 128,124 $ 122,437 $ 102,691 $ 104,608 Noninterest income 41,877 46,415 49,001 43,209 45,733 Total revenue 179,634 174,539 171,438 145,900 150,341 Noninterest expense 111,139 108,866 143,602 98,970 107,335 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 68,495 65,673 27,836 46,930 43,006 Provision for (release of) allowance for loan losses 1,050 (485 ) (4,318 ) (1,488 ) (3,300 ) Pre-tax income 67,445 66,158 32,154 48,418 46,306 Net income 51,172 51,516 35,087 37,106 34,809 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 52,518 55,107 44,860 37,391 37,097 Per-share data Earnings per share, basic $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Book value per share $ 15.17 $ 16.40 $ 18.28 $ 18.36 $ 18.37 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 11.52 $ 12.83 $ 14.80 $ 16.33 $ 16.33 Profitability Return on average assets (1) 0.92 % 0.90 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.83 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.89 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 7.16 % 6.38 % 4.07 % 4.27 % 4.10 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (1) 7.34 % 6.82 % 5.19 % 4.30 % 4.36 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.28 % 7.96 % 4.80 % 4.79 % 4.61 % Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.53 % 8.53 % 6.14 % 4.84 % 4.91 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.63 % 2.42 % 2.54 % 2.53 % 2.69 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Fee income ratio 23.31 % 26.59 % 28.58 % 29.62 % 30.42 % Efficiency ratio 61.87 % 62.37 % 83.76 % 67.83 % 71.39 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.61 % 60.39 % 65.21 % 66.14 % 67.78 % Balance Sheet (end of period) Total assets $ 22,350,848 $ 22,836,072 $ 23,512,128 $ 17,461,223 $ 17,047,453 Total loans 12,398,694 12,182,203 12,281,510 9,504,562 9,621,075 Total deposits 19,163,801 19,392,816 19,628,311 13,649,964 13,250,433 Total loans / total deposits 65 % 63 % 63 % 70 % 73 % PPP loans $ 42,463 $ 141,166 $ 331,385 $ 533,965 $ 825,784 Asset quality Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") (2) $ 125,531 $ 124,166 $ 97,787 $ 103,398 $ 105,637 ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 209.64 % 367.13 % 279.53 % 245.77 % 253.74 % Total NPLs / total loans 0.48 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.44 % 0.43 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs ("NCOs") / average total loans (1) (0.01 ) % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.09 % Remaining COVID-19 loan modifications $ 19,914 $ 49,033 $ 106,657 $ 110,596 $ 149,805 Capital adequacy Shareholders' equity / assets 12.16 % 13.17 % 14.49 % 19.64 % 20.12 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.52 % 10.61 % 12.06 % 17.85 % 18.30 %

(1) Presented on an annualized basis. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2022 using the modified retrospective approach. Accordingly, at March 31, 2022 and thereafter, the allowance for loan losses was determined in accordance with ASC 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" and ASC 310, "Receivables," as amended. At December 31, 2021 and prior, the allowance for loan losses was determined in accordance with ASC 450, "Contingencies" and ASC 310, "Receivables."

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of Jun 30, 2022 change from (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 ASSETS △ $ △ % △ $ △ % Cash and due from banks $ 100,309 $ 118,362 $ 58,490 (18,053 ) (15 ) % 41,819 71 % Short-term investments 268,605 712,132 1,505,757 (443,527 ) (62 ) % (1,237,152 ) (82 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 368,914 830,494 1,564,247 (461,580 ) (56 ) % (1,195,333 ) (76 ) % Available for sale ("AFS") securities 7,536,921 7,917,305 4,848,781 (380,384 ) (5 ) % 2,688,140 55 % Held to maturity ("HTM") securities 488,581 395,434 — 93,147 24 % 488,581 — % Total securities 8,025,502 8,312,739 4,848,781 (287,237 ) (3 ) % 3,176,721 66 % Loans held for sale 764 1,166 2,734 (402 ) (34 ) % (1,970 ) (72 ) % Loans: Commercial and industrial 2,840,734 2,886,560 1,740,679 (45,826 ) (2 ) % 1,100,055 63 % Commercial real estate 4,792,345 4,609,824 3,775,771 182,521 4 % 1,016,574 27 % Commercial construction 303,463 246,093 237,927 57,370 23 % 65,536 28 % Business banking 1,126,853 1,201,007 1,339,852 (74,154 ) (6 ) % (212,999 ) (16 ) % Total commercial loans 9,063,395 8,943,484 7,094,229 119,911 1 % 1,969,166 28 % Residential real estate 1,989,621 1,936,182 1,457,498 53,439 3 % 532,123 37 % Consumer home equity 1,147,425 1,099,211 834,938 48,214 4 % 312,487 37 % Other consumer 198,253 203,326 234,410 (5,073 ) (2 ) % (36,157 ) (15 ) % Total loans 12,398,694 12,182,203 9,621,075 216,491 2 % 2,777,619 29 % Allowance for loan losses (125,531 ) (124,166 ) (105,637 ) (1,365 ) 1 % (19,894 ) 19 % Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees (20,988 ) (24,434 ) (29,739 ) 3,446 (14 ) % 8,751 (29 ) % Net loans 12,252,175 12,033,603 9,485,699 218,572 2 % 2,766,476 29 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,714 10,904 10,601 (5,190 ) (48 ) % (4,887 ) (46 ) % Premises and equipment 69,019 73,180 44,733 (4,161 ) (6 ) % 24,286 54 % Bank-owned life insurance 158,890 157,954 79,634 936 1 % 79,256 100 % Goodwill and other intangibles, net 653,853 654,759 380,402 (906 ) — % 273,451 72 % Deferred income taxes, net 244,153 183,137 26,161 61,016 33 % 217,992 833 % Prepaid expenses 188,115 188,704 145,941 (589 ) — % 42,174 29 % Other assets 383,749 389,432 458,520 (5,683 ) (1 ) % (74,771 ) (16 ) % Total assets $ 22,350,848 $ 22,836,072 $ 17,047,453 $ (485,224 ) (2 ) % $ 5,303,395 31 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 6,604,154 $ 6,788,742 $ 5,399,297 $ (184,588 ) (3 ) % $ 1,204,857 22 % Interest checking accounts 5,348,181 4,662,134 2,656,610 686,047 15 % 2,691,571 101 % Savings accounts 2,015,865 2,089,427 1,403,472 (73,562 ) (4 ) % 612,393 44 % Money market investment 4,787,603 5,406,198 3,544,897 (618,595 ) (11 ) % 1,242,706 35 % Certificates of deposit 407,998 446,315 246,157 (38,317 ) (9 ) % 161,841 66 % Total deposits 19,163,801 19,392,816 13,250,433 (229,015 ) (1 ) % 5,913,368 45 % Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,560 13,689 14,323 (129 ) (1 ) % (763 ) (5 ) % Escrow deposits of borrowers 19,456 21,233 14,119 (1,777 ) (8 ) % 5,337 38 % Interest rate swap collateral funds 10,100 — — 10,100 — % 10,100 — % Total borrowed funds 43,116 34,922 28,442 8,194 23 % 14,674 52 % Other liabilities 425,535 399,942 337,956 25,593 6 % 87,579 26 % Total liabilities 19,632,452 19,827,680 13,616,831 (195,228 ) (1 ) % 6,015,621 44 % Shareholders' equity: Common shares 1,793 1,834 1,868 (41 ) (2 ) % (75 ) (4 ) % Additional paid-in capital 1,700,495 1,777,670 1,856,241 (77,175 ) (4 ) % (155,746 ) (8 ) % Unallocated common shares held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP") (140,203 ) (141,455 ) (145,219 ) 1,252 (1 ) % 5,016 (3 ) % Retained earnings 1,817,474 1,782,997 1,723,979 34,477 2 % 93,495 5 % Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of tax (661,163 ) (412,654 ) (6,247 ) (248,509 ) 60 % (654,916 ) 10484 % Total shareholders' equity 2,718,396 3,008,392 3,430,622 (289,996 ) (10 ) % (712,226 ) (21 ) % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,350,848 $ 22,836,072 $ 17,047,453 $ (485,224 ) (2 ) % $ 5,303,395 31 %

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Jun 30, 2022 change from three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Interest and dividend income: △ $ △ % △ $ △ % Interest and fees on loans $ 107,236 $ 101,367 $ 90,936 $ 5,869 6 % $ 16,300 18 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 31,121 27,876 12,457 3,245 12 % 18,664 150 % Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 1,862 1,806 1,857 56 3 % 5 — % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 652 436 431 216 50 % 221 51 % Total interest and dividend income 140,871 131,485 105,681 9,386 7 % 35,190 33 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,061 3,322 1,031 (261 ) (8 ) % 2,030 197 % Interest on borrowings 53 39 42 14 36 % 11 26 % Total interest expense 3,114 3,361 1,073 (247 ) (7 ) % 2,041 190 % Net interest income 137,757 128,124 104,608 9,633 8 % 33,149 32 % Provision for (release of) allowance for loan losses 1,050 (485 ) (3,300 ) 1,535 (316 ) % 4,350 (132 ) % Net interest income after provision for (release of) allowance for loan losses 136,707 128,609 107,908 8,098 6 % 28,799 27 % Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 24,682 28,713 23,664 (4,031 ) (14 ) % 1,018 4 % Service charges on deposit accounts 8,313 8,537 5,708 (224 ) (3 ) % 2,605 46 % Trust and investment advisory fees 5,994 6,141 6,074 (147 ) (2 ) % (80 ) (1 ) % Debit card processing fees 3,223 2,945 3,170 278 9 % 53 2 % Interest rate swap income (losses) 1,593 2,932 (1,164 ) (1,339 ) (46 ) % 2,757 (237 ) % (Losses) income from investments held in rabbi trusts (7,316 ) (4,433 ) 4,216 (2,883 ) 65 % (11,532 ) (274 ) % Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net 49 169 848 (120 ) (71 ) % (799 ) (94 ) % (Losses) gains on sales of securities available for sale, net (104 ) (2,172 ) 1 2,068 (95 ) % (105 ) (10500 ) % Other 5,443 3,583 3,216 1,860 52 % 2,227 69 % Total noninterest income 41,877 46,415 45,733 (4,538 ) (10 ) % (3,856 ) (8 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 72,996 69,526 69,276 3,470 5 % 3,720 5 % Office occupancy and equipment 9,888 11,614 8,094 (1,726 ) (15 ) % 1,794 22 % Data processing 14,345 15,320 13,572 (975 ) (6 ) % 773 6 % Professional services 4,034 4,701 6,439 (667 ) (14 ) % (2,405 ) (37 ) % Marketing 2,651 1,574 3,497 1,077 68 % (846 ) (24 ) % Loan expenses 1,124 1,168 1,854 (44 ) (4 ) % (730 ) (39 ) % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 1,720 1,412 985 308 22 % 735 75 % Amortization of intangible assets 907 827 625 80 10 % 282 45 % Other 3,474 2,724 2,993 750 28 % 481 16 % Total noninterest expense 111,139 108,866 107,335 2,273 2 % 3,804 4 % Income before income tax expense 67,445 66,158 46,306 1,287 2 % 21,139 46 % Income tax expense 16,273 14,642 11,497 1,631 11 % 4,776 42 % Net income $ 51,172 $ 51,516 $ 34,809 $ (344 ) (1 ) % $ 16,363 47 % Share data: Earnings per share, basic $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.20

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Six months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Change Interest and dividend income: △ $ △ % Interest and fees on loans $ 208,603 $ 179,575 $ 29,028 16 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 58,997 22,663 36,334 160 % Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 3,668 3,713 (45 ) (1 ) % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,088 863 225 26 % Total interest and dividend income 272,356 206,814 65,542 32 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 6,383 2,033 4,350 214 % Interest on borrowings 92 82 10 12 % Total interest expense 6,475 2,115 4,360 206 % Net interest income 265,881 204,699 61,182 30 % Provision for (release of) allowance for loan losses 565 (3,880 ) 4,445 (115 ) % Net interest income after release of allowance for loan losses 265,316 208,579 56,737 27 % Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 53,395 51,811 1,584 3 % Service charges on deposit accounts 16,850 11,075 5,775 52 % Trust and investment advisory fees 12,135 11,737 398 3 % Debit card processing fees 6,168 5,919 249 4 % Interest rate swap income 4,525 4,241 284 7 % (Losses) income from investments held in rabbi trusts (11,749 ) 6,062 (17,811 ) (294 ) % Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net 218 2,327 (2,109 ) (91 ) % (Losses) gains on sales of securities available for sale, net (2,276 ) 1,165 (3,441 ) (295 ) % Other 9,026 6,608 2,418 37 % Total noninterest income 88,292 100,945 (12,653 ) (13 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 142,522 133,316 9,206 7 % Office occupancy and equipment 21,502 16,311 5,191 32 % Data processing 29,665 25,701 3,964 15 % Professional services 8,735 10,587 (1,852 ) (17 ) % Marketing 4,225 5,188 (963 ) (19 ) % Loan expenses 2,292 3,701 (1,409 ) (38 ) % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 3,132 1,933 1,199 62 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,734 1,157 577 50 % Other 6,198 3,490 2,708 78 % Total noninterest expense 220,005 201,384 18,621 9 % Income before income tax expense 133,603 108,140 25,463 24 % Income tax expense 30,915 25,668 5,247 20 % Net income $ 102,688 $ 82,472 $ 20,216 25 % Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic (1) 168,184,528 172,111,372 (3,926,844 ) (2 ) % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted (1) 168,248,246 172,111,372 (3,863,126 ) (2 ) % Earnings per share, basic $ 0.61 $ 0.48 $ 0.13 27 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.48 $ 0.13 27 %

(1) Shares held by the Company's ESOP that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the three months ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 8,944,652 $ 83,586 3.75 % $ 8,973,094 $ 78,226 3.54 % $ 7,301,745 $ 71,747 3.94 % Residential 1,960,014 14,683 3.00 % 1,937,494 14,471 3.03 % 1,433,056 11,397 3.19 % Consumer 1,309,864 11,494 3.52 % 1,293,489 10,450 3.28 % 1,061,900 8,597 3.25 % Total loans 12,214,530 109,763 3.60 % 12,204,077 103,147 3.43 % 9,796,701 91,741 3.76 % Investment securities 8,883,710 33,479 1.51 % 8,647,200 30,163 1.41 % 4,344,690 14,778 1.36 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 345,731 652 0.76 % 1,003,416 436 0.18 % 1,617,741 431 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 21,443,971 143,894 2.69 % 21,854,693 133,746 2.48 % 15,759,132 106,950 2.72 % Non-interest-earning assets 962,734 1,436,702 1,061,121 Total assets $ 22,406,705 $ 23,291,395 $ 16,820,253 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 2,041,495 $ 51 0.01 % $ 2,076,754 $ 51 0.01 % $ 1,385,735 $ 69 0.02 % Interest checking 4,877,256 2,061 0.17 % 4,596,026 2,032 0.18 % 2,541,862 253 0.04 % Money market 5,069,609 745 0.06 % 5,568,264 920 0.07 % 3,523,330 605 0.07 % Time deposits 426,923 204 0.19 % 481,833 319 0.27 % 246,801 104 0.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,415,283 3,061 0.10 % 12,722,877 3,322 0.11 % 7,697,728 1,031 0.05 % Borrowings 35,330 53 0.60 % 30,669 39 0.52 % 25,042 42 0.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,450,613 3,114 0.10 % 12,753,546 3,361 0.11 % 7,722,770 1,073 0.06 % Demand deposit accounts 6,661,920 6,821,811 5,355,170 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 428,373 442,591 335,816 Total liabilities 19,540,906 20,017,948 13,413,756 Shareholders' equity 2,865,799 3,273,447 3,406,497 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,406,705 $ 23,291,395 $ 16,820,253 Net interest income - FTE $ 140,780 $ 130,385 $ 105,877 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.59 % 2.37 % 2.66 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 8,993,358 $ 9,101,147 $ 8,036,362 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.63 % 2.42 % 2.69 %

(1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Presented on an annualized basis.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the six months ended Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 8,958,795 $ 161,811 3.64 % $ 7,309,803 $ 140,952 3.89 % Residential 1,948,816 29,155 3.02 % 1,413,208 22,671 3.24 % Consumer 1,301,721 21,944 3.40 % 1,083,677 17,534 3.26 % Total loans 12,209,332 212,910 3.52 % 9,806,688 181,157 3.73 % Total investment securities 8,766,108 63,642 1.46 % 3,990,080 27,360 1.38 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 672,757 1,088 0.33 % 1,678,812 863 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 21,648,197 277,640 2.59 % 15,475,580 209,380 2.73 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,198,409 1,089,585 Total assets $ 22,846,606 $ 16,565,165 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 2,059,027 $ 102 0.01 % $ 1,343,133 $ 133 0.02 % Interest checking 4,737,418 4,093 0.17 % 2,466,860 487 0.04 % Money market 5,317,559 1,665 0.06 % 3,482,002 1,193 0.07 % Time deposits 454,226 523 0.23 % 248,946 220 0.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,568,230 6,383 0.10 % 7,540,941 2,033 0.05 % Borrowings 33,012 92 0.56 % 25,332 82 0.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,601,242 6,475 0.10 % 7,566,273 2,115 0.06 % Demand deposit accounts 6,741,424 5,241,134 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 435,443 345,776 Total liabilities 19,778,109 13,153,183 Shareholders' equity 3,068,497 3,411,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,846,606 $ 16,565,165 Net interest income - FTE $ 271,165 $ 207,265 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.49 % 2.67 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 9,046,955 $ 7,909,307 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.53 % 2.70 %