Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Select Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net income of $20.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share

Net interest income of $61.6 million and $14.2 million of non-interest income Total revenue 1 of $75.8 million

Net interest margin of 3.76%

Return on average assets of 1.17%

Efficiency ratio of 55.29%

Non-interest bearing deposits totaled 40.5% of total deposits

Originated loans and leases increased $425.1 million, loan and lease production, net of loan sales of $443.0 million

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 10.26%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. ("Byline", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us")BY, the parent company of Byline Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021.

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter results as our team continued to move with agility and execute well in a highly dynamic environment. We continued to experience healthy growth in our loan and lease portfolio as we eclipsed $5.0 billion in loans and leases and surpassed $7.0 billion total assets. I want to thank our employees for their hard work and unwavering dedication to our business."

Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. added, "Our second quarter results reflect the strength and durability of our business model as we posted strong growth in net interest income. Loan and lease growth exceeded our expectations with annualized growth of 34.2%, excluding PPP loans. Credit quality remains solid, and we continue to manage our operating expenses prudently. As we head into the second half of the year we face an uncertain economic environment. However, we believe we are well positioned for the range of possible outcomes given our strong liquidity and capital ratios, our diversified business mix, and our well-established risk management track record."

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On July 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on August 23, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of August 9, 2022.

Company Completes Branch Consolidations

The Company continued to execute on its previously announced strategic efforts to optimize its branch network by consolidating six branches during the second quarter 2022, which resulted in a one-time charge of $267,000 during the quarter. These consolidations conclude the Company's branch consolidation and real estate reduction strategic efforts announced on December 10, 2021.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,034 $ 74 0.45 % $ 74,822 $ 29 0.16 % $ 75,382 $ 28 0.15 % Loans and leases(1) 5,009,077 59,674 4.78 % 4,670,070 55,426 4.81 % 4,491,197 54,324 4.85 % Taxable securities 1,330,200 5,904 1.78 % 1,339,345 5,475 1.66 % 1,477,070 5,947 1.62 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 168,567 1,131 2.69 % 169,652 1,124 2.69 % 187,967 1,281 2.73 % Total interest-earning assets $ 6,573,878 $ 66,783 4.07 % $ 6,253,889 $ 62,054 4.02 % $ 6,231,616 $ 61,580 3.96 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,883 ) (55,885 ) (65,848 ) All other assets 461,730 507,982 554,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,975,725 $ 6,705,986 $ 6,720,492 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 615,831 $ 415 0.27 % $ 579,297 $ 178 0.12 % $ 626,886 $ 220 0.14 % Money market accounts 1,307,320 1,194 0.37 % 1,255,431 474 0.15 % 1,052,223 279 0.11 % Savings 664,954 83 0.05 % 649,269 76 0.05 % 607,035 72 0.05 % Time deposits 627,199 436 0.28 % 662,080 359 0.22 % 717,795 487 0.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,215,304 2,128 0.27 % 3,146,077 1,087 0.14 % 3,003,939 1,058 0.14 % Other borrowings 497,082 1,083 0.87 % 290,545 395 0.55 % 642,586 482 0.30 % Federal funds purchased 2,527 14 2.32 % — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated notes and debentures 110,649 1,694 6.14 % 110,490 1,600 5.87 % 110,030 1,597 5.82 % Total borrowings 610,258 2,791 1.83 % 401,035 1,995 2.02 % 752,616 2,079 1.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,825,562 $ 4,919 0.52 % $ 3,547,112 $ 3,082 0.35 % $ 3,756,555 $ 3,137 0.33 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,265,426 2,248,035 2,085,358 Other liabilities 104,085 78,678 68,089 Total stockholders' equity 780,652 832,161 810,490 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,975,725 $ 6,705,986 $ 6,720,492 Net interest spread(3) 3.55 % 3.67 % 3.63 % Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 61,864 $ 58,972 $ 58,443 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4) 3.77 % 3.82 % 3.76 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (237 ) 0.01 % (236 ) 0.01 % (269 ) 0.02 % Net interest income $ 61,627 $ 58,736 $ 58,174 Net interest margin(4) 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.74 % Net loan accretion impact on margin $ 1,383 0.08 % $ 1,476 0.10 % $ 1,395 0.09 %

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended Change from June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 59,674 $ 55,426 $ 54,324 7.7 % 9.8 % Interest on securities 6,264 6,155 6,359 1.8 % (1.5 )% Other interest and dividend income 608 237 628 157.2 % (3.3 )% Total interest and dividend income 66,546 61,818 61,311 7.6 % 8.5 % INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,128 1,087 1,058 95.8 % 101.2 % Other borrowings 1,097 395 482 178.0 % 128.0 % Subordinated notes and debentures 1,694 1,600 1,597 5.9 % 6.0 % Total interest expense 4,919 3,082 3,137 59.6 % 56.8 % Net interest income $ 61,627 $ 58,736 $ 58,174 4.9 % 5.9 %

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $61.6 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 4.9%, from the first quarter of 2022.

The increase in net interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $4.2 million in interest income on loans and leases, primarily due to loan and lease growth.

Partially offset by:

An increase of $1.0 million in interest expense on deposits due to the rising interest rate environment.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.77%, a decrease of five basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed eight basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of two basis points. PPP loan interest income and net fee income combined, contributed $746,000 to net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.9 million.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.16% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of eight basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 41.3% of average total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 41.7% during the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses was $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $913,000 compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in provision during the second quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by changes to qualitative factors surrounding macroeconomic environment and rising interest rates, as well as growth in the loan and lease portfolio.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended Change from June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 2,059 $ 1,884 $ 1,768 9.2 % 16.4 % Loan servicing revenue 3,384 3,380 3,188 0.1 % 6.1 % Loan servicing asset revaluation (4,636 ) (1,231 ) 7 NM NM ATM and interchange fees 1,131 1,049 1,044 7.9 % 8.4 % Net realized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale 52 — (136 ) NM NM Change in fair value of equity securities, net (697 ) (35 ) 517 NM NM Net gains on sales of loans 9,983 10,827 12,270 (7.8 )% (18.6 )% Wealth management and trust income 900 1,048 722 (14.2 )% 24.5 % Other non-interest income 1,985 2,504 1,622 (20.7 )% 22.4 % Total non-interest income $ 14,161 $ 19,426 $ 21,002 (27.1 )% (32.6 )%

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.2 million, a decrease of $5.3 million or 27.1%, compared to $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022

The decrease in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $3.4 million in loan servicing asset revaluation charges due to higher downward asset revaluation adjustment resulting from unfavorable fair value adjustments due to increased discount rates; and

A decrease of $844,000 in net gains on sales of loans due to lower premiums on government guaranteed loan sales.

During the second quarter of 2022, we sold $118.5 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $102.3 million during the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended Change from June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 27,697 $ 28,959 $ 24,588 (4.4 )% 12.6 % Occupancy and equipment expense, net 4,409 5,128 4,856 (14.0 )% (9.2 )% Impairment charge on assets held for sale — — 1,943 NM NM Loan and lease related expenses 942 (891 ) 1,503 NM (37.4 )% Legal, audit and other professional fees 1,820 2,600 2,898 (30.0 )% (37.2 )% Data processing 3,396 3,186 2,847 6.6 % 19.3 % Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 158 54 389 189.5 % (59.4 )% Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,868 1,596 1,848 17.0 % 1.1 % Other non-interest expense 3,483 3,923 2,109 (11.1 )% 65.1 % Total non-interest expense $ 43,773 $ 44,555 $ 42,981 (1.8 )% 1.8 %

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $43.8 million, a decrease of $782,000, or 1.8%, from $44.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The decrease in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:

A decrease of $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to lower payroll taxes and higher deferred salary costs related to loan and lease originations; and

A decrease of $780,000 in legal, audit and other professional fees due to higher reimbursements of legal fees; and

A decrease of $719,000 in occupancy and equipment expense due to the net effects of our branch consolidation and real estate strategy.

Partially offset by:

An increase of $1.8 million in loan and lease related expenses due to second quarter loan and lease growth and recapture of government guaranteed loan expenses during the first quarter of 2022.

Our efficiency ratio was 55.29% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 54.96% for the first quarter of 2022.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $5.8 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate was 22.3% and 22.0% for the second quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate is a result of tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $7.1 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $297.1 million compared to $6.8 billion at March 31, 2022.

The current quarter increase was primarily due to:

An increase in net loans and leases of $376.0 million primarily due to growth in originated commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in securities available-for-sale of $96.2 million primarily due to changes in market values.

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 1,672,438 32.4 % $ 1,527,920 31.9 % $ 1,156,824 25.9 % Residential real estate 401,095 7.7 % 399,638 8.3 % 389,758 8.7 % Construction, land development, and other land 434,132 8.4 % 351,519 7.3 % 271,710 6.1 % Commercial and industrial 1,861,582 36.0 % 1,698,025 35.5 % 1,350,471 30.2 % Paycheck Protection Program 10,391 0.2 % 36,260 0.8 % 476,282 10.7 % Installment and other 926 0.0 % 945 0.0 % 982 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 438,379 8.5 % 379,527 7.9 % 267,300 6.0 % Total originated loans and leases $ 4,818,943 93.2 % $ 4,393,834 91.7 % $ 3,913,327 87.6 % Acquired impaired loans Commercial real estate $ 60,075 1.2 % $ 67,092 1.4 % $ 91,313 2.0 % Residential real estate 39,902 0.8 % 47,347 1.0 % 67,401 1.5 % Construction, land development, and other land 1,184 0.0 % 1,357 0.0 % 2,008 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 3,232 0.1 % 3,792 0.1 % 7,444 0.2 % Installment and other 157 0.0 % 163 0.0 % 180 0.0 % Total acquired impaired loans $ 104,550 2.1 % $ 119,751 2.5 % $ 168,346 3.7 % Acquired non-impaired loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 167,425 3.2 % $ 184,353 3.8 % $ 254,739 5.6 % Residential real estate 40,174 0.8 % 47,735 1.0 % 65,119 1.5 % Construction, land development, and other land 191 0.0 % 196 0.1 % 208 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 32,569 0.6 % 37,794 0.8 % 58,320 1.3 % Installment and other 227 0.0 % 248 0.0 % 311 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 3,992 0.1 % 5,157 0.1 % 9,087 0.3 % Total acquired non-impaired loans and leases $ 244,578 4.7 % $ 275,483 5.8 % $ 387,784 8.7 % Total loans and leases $ 5,168,071 100.0 % $ 4,789,068 100.0 % $ 4,469,457 100.0 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (62,436 ) (59,458 ) (61,719 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses $ 5,105,635 $ 4,729,610 $ 4,407,738

PPP loans outstanding were $10.4 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $36.3 million as of March 31, 2022. The decreased was as a result of forgiveness of PPP loans. Forgiveness for the second quarter 2022 was $25.9 million compared to $73.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, 115 PPP loans remain outstanding, and more than 97% of PPP loan balances have been forgiven.

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022 Change from (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 33,944 $ 20,277 $ 35,514 67.4 % (4.4 )% Past due loans and leases 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — — —% —% Total non-performing loans and leases $ 33,944 $ 20,277 $ 35,514 67.4 % (4.4 )% Other real estate owned 4,749 2,221 4,417 113.8 % 7.5 % Total non-performing assets $ 38,693 $ 22,498 $ 39,931 72.0 % (3.1 )% Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1) $ 1,358 $ 1,456 $ 2,395 (6.7 )% (43.3 )% Total non-performing loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.66 % 0.42 % 0.79 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.54 % 0.33 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans and leases 183.94 % 293.23 % 173.79 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 1,731 $ 1,832 $ 5,847 (5.5 )% (70.4 )% Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest guaranteed — — — —% —% Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 1,731 $ 1,832 $ 5,847 (5.5 )% (70.4 )% Accruing troubled debt restructured loans guaranteed (1) $ — $ — $ — —% —% Total non-performing loans and leases not guaranteed as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.62 % 0.39 % 0.66 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed as a percentage of total assets 0.52 % 0.30 % 0.52 %

(1) Accruing troubled debt restructured loans are not included in total non-performing loans and leases or in non-performing assets.

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $33.9 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $13.7 million from $20.3 million at March 31, 2022 primarily due to one conventional non-performing relationship.

Other real estate owned was $4.7 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $2.5 million from $2.2 million at March 31, 2022, primarily due to the transfer of one property into other real estate owned.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 59,458 $ 55,012 $ 65,590 Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses 5,908 4,995 (1,969 ) Net charge-offs of loans and leases (2,930 ) (549 ) (1,902 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 62,436 $ 59,458 $ 61,719 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end total loans and leases held for investment 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.38 % Net charge-offs to average total loans and leases held for investment, net before ALLL 0.24 % 0.05 % 0.17 % Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses to net charge-offs during the period 2.02 x 9.09 x (1.04)x

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment decreased to 1.21% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.24% at March 31, 2022, primarily due to growth in the loan and lease portfolio, as well as the change in the mix of the portfolio.

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, otherwise known as "CECL", which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects current expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. The Company anticipates adopting the standard on December 31, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.

Net Charge-Offs

Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2022 were $2.9 million, or 0.23% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, an increase of $2.4 million compared to $549,000, or 0.05% of average loans and leases, during the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of $1.0 million from $1.9 million or 0.17% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 included $2.7 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 included $362,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022

Change from (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,180,927 $ 2,281,612 $ 2,089,455 (4.4 )% 4.4 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 535,856 596,497 653,558 (10.2 )% (18.0 )% Money market demand accounts 1,323,287 1,357,679 1,023,675 (2.5 )% 29.3 % Other savings 669,164 659,218 613,136 1.5 % 9.1 % Time deposits (below $250,000) 544,759 505,141 567,469 7.8 % (4.0 )% Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 134,384 129,955 144,902 3.4 % (7.3 )% Total deposits $ 5,388,377 $ 5,530,102 $ 5,092,195 (2.6 )% 5.8 %

Total deposits decreased to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 40.5% and 41.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

The decrease in the current quarter was primarily due to:

A decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits of $100.7 million, primarily due to decreases in commercial deposits; and

A decrease in interest-bearing checking accounts of $60.6 million, driven primarily by decreases in business accounts.

Partially offset by:

An increase in time deposits of $44.0 million, principally driven by an increase in brokered deposits.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $978.2 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $462.3 million from $515.9 million at March 31, 2022, primarily driven by a $370.0 million increase in FHLB advances and a $45.0 million increase in federal funds purchased.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $765.2 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $23.5 million from $788.7 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, and the repurchase of shares of our common stock under the Company's stock repurchase program. These were offset by an increase to retained earnings.

Under its stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased an aggregate 232,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $23.84 per share during the second quarter of 2022.

The following table presents actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of June 30, 2022:

Actual Minimum Capital

Required Required to be

Considered

Well Capitalized June 30, 2022 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 853,822 13.09 % $ 521,687 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 801,925 12.34 % 519,994 8.00 % $ 649,992 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 714,195 10.95 % $ 391,265 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank $ 737,298 11.34 % 389,995 6.00 % $ 519,994 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk weighted assets: Company $ 669,195 10.26 % $ 293,449 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 737,298 11.34 % 292,496 4.50 % $ 422,495 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 714,195 10.34 % $ 276,366 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 737,298 10.68 % $ 276,159 4.00 % $ 345,199 5.00 %

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.

