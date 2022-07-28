Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Camden Property Trust CPT (the "Company") announced today operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders ("EPS"), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Per Diluted Share 2022 2021 2022 2021 EPS (1) $4.54 $0.30 $5.37 $0.61 FFO $1.64 $1.28 $3.14 $2.52 AFFO $1.44 $1.10 $2.81 $2.21 (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, EPS included a non-cash gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests of approximately $4.32 and $4.37 per diluted share, respectively.

Quarterly Growth Sequential Growth Year-To-Date Growth Same Property Results 2Q22 vs. 2Q21 2Q22 vs. 1Q22 2022 vs. 2021 Revenues 12.1% 3.2% 11.6% Expenses 4.7% 2.7% 4.2% Net Operating Income ("NOI") 16.5% 3.5% 16.0%

Same Property Results 2Q22 2Q21 1Q22 Occupancy 96.9% 96.9% 97.1%

For 2022, the Company defines same property communities as communities wholly-owned and stabilized since January 1, 2021, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1) July 2022* July 2021 2Q22 2Q21 New Lease Rates 13.5% 18.4% 16.3% 9.1% Renewal Rates 12.7% 11.0% 14.4% 6.7% Blended Rates 13.1% 14.5% 15.3% 7.9% New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (2) July 2022* July 2021 2Q22 2Q21 New Lease Rates 15.5% 13.0% 15.3% 5.2% Renewal Rates 14.6% 6.6% 13.4% 4.1% Blended Rates 15.1% 9.7% 14.3% 4.7% *Data as of July 25, 2022 (1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed. (2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

Occupancy and Turnover Data July 2022* July 2021 2Q22 2Q21 Occupancy 96.7% 97.1% 96.9% 96.9% Annualized Gross Turnover 59% 60% 53% 54% Annualized Net Turnover 52% 50% 46% 45% *Data as of July 25, 2022

Development Activity

During the quarter, construction was completed at Camden Buckhead in Atlanta, GA and construction commenced at Camden Village District in Raleigh, NC. Leasing began at Camden Tempe II in Tempe, AZ and leasing continued at Camden Hillcrest in San Diego, CA.

Development Communities - Construction Completed and Projects in Lease-Up ($ in millions) Total Total % Leased Community Name Location Homes Cost as of 7/25/2022 Camden Buckhead Atlanta, GA 366 $162.2 85% Camden Hillcrest San Diego, CA 132 91.7 82% Total 498 $253.9

Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions) Total Total % Leased Community Name Location Homes Estimated Cost as of 7/25/2022 Camden Tempe II Tempe, AZ 397 $115.0 10% Camden Atlantic Plantation, FL 269 100.0 Camden NoDa Charlotte, NC 387 105.0 Camden Durham Durham, NC 420 145.0 Camden Village District Raleigh, NC 369 138.0 Total 1,842 $603.0

Acquisition/Disposition Activity

During the quarter, Camden acquired two land parcels for a combined acreage of 42.6 in Charlotte, NC and a 3.8-acre land parcel in Nashville, TN for future development purposes.

In April 2022, Camden purchased the remaining 68.7% ownership interests in two discretionary Funds for cash consideration of approximately $1.1 billion, after adjusting for our assumption of approximately $515 million of existing secured mortgage debt of the Funds, which remains outstanding. The gross asset valuation of these communities acquired was approximately $2.1 billion and the Company now owns 100% of the interests in 7,247 apartment homes. In conjunction with this acquisition, we recognized a non-cash, non-FFO gain of approximately $474 million which represented a step-up to fair value on our previously held 31.3% equity interests in the Funds.

Capital Markets Transactions

During the quarter, the Company issued 2,900,000 common shares in a public equity offering and received approximately $490.3 million in net proceeds. The Company used the net proceeds to reduce borrowings under its $900 million unsecured line of credit.

Liquidity Analysis

As of June 30, 2022, Camden had approximately $907.8 million of liquidity comprised of approximately $72.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $835.7 million of availability under its unsecured credit facility. At quarter-end, the Company had $247.7 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline and no scheduled debt maturities until 3Q22.

Earnings Guidance

Camden updated its earnings guidance for 2022 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for third quarter 2022 as detailed below. Expected EPS excludes, gains, if any, from real estate transactions not completed by quarter end.

3Q22 2022 2022 Midpoint Per Diluted Share Range Range Current Prior Change EPS $0.24 - $0.28 $5.87 - $6.07 $5.97 $1.37 $4.60 FFO $1.68 - $1.72 $6.48 - $6.68 $6.58 $6.51 $0.07 2022 2022 Midpoint Same Property Growth Range Current Prior Change Revenues 10.75% - 11.75% 11.25% 10.25% 1.00% Expenses 4.50% - 5.50% 5.00% 4.20% 0.80% NOI 13.75% - 15.75% 14.75% 13.75% 1.00%

Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company's 2022 financial outlook and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

CAMDEN OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING DATA Property revenues (a) $ 361,716 $ 276,523 $ 673,075 $ 544,091 Property expenses Property operating and maintenance 79,418 65,544 149,855 129,023 Real estate taxes 48,393 37,427 88,266 74,880 Total property expenses 127,811 102,971 238,121 203,903 Non-property income Fee and asset management 1,190 2,263 3,640 4,469 Interest and other income 662 257 2,793 589 Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans (14,678 ) 6,400 (22,175 ) 10,026 Total non-property income/(loss) (12,826 ) 8,920 (15,742 ) 15,084 Other expenses Property management 7,282 6,436 14,496 12,560 Fee and asset management 359 1,019 1,534 2,151 General and administrative 15,734 15,246 30,524 29,468 Interest 29,022 24,084 53,564 47,728 Depreciation and amortization 157,734 99,586 270,872 192,727 Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans (14,678 ) 6,400 (22,175 ) 10,026 Total other expenses 195,453 152,771 348,815 294,660 Gain on sale of operating property — — 36,372 — Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests 474,146 — 474,146 — Equity in income of joint ventures — 2,198 3,048 4,112 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 499,772 31,899 583,963 64,724 Income tax expense (886 ) (460 ) (1,476 ) (812 ) Net income 498,886 31,439 582,487 63,912 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,571 ) (1,260 ) (4,427 ) (2,386 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 497,315 $ 30,179 $ 578,060 $ 61,526 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income $ 498,886 $ 31,439 $ 582,487 $ 63,912 Other comprehensive income Reclassification of net loss on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation 369 372 738 745 Comprehensive income 499,255 31,811 583,225 64,657 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,571 ) (1,260 ) (4,427 ) (2,386 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders $ 497,684 $ 30,551 $ 578,798 $ 62,271 PER SHARE DATA Total earnings per common share - basic $ 4.59 $ 0.30 $ 5.41 $ 0.61 Total earnings per common share - diluted 4.54 0.30 5.37 0.61 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 108,106 100,701 106,729 100,127 Diluted 109,745 100,767 108,393 100,197

(a) We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recognized $361.7 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $320.9 million of rental revenue and approximately $40.8 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $276.5 million recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021, made up of approximately $242.9 million of rental revenue and approximately $33.6 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we recognized $673.1 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $597.9 million of rental revenue and approximately $75.2 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease contracts. This compares to the $544.1 million of property revenue recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2021, made up of approximately $478.6 million of rental revenue and approximately $65.5 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $9.4 million and $7.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively and was $17.7 million and $15.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CAMDEN FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and property data amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 497,315 $ 30,179 $ 578,060 $ 61,526 Real estate depreciation and amortization 155,206 97,122 265,743 187,829 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures — 2,630 2,709 5,229 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,571 1,260 4,427 2,386 Gain on sale of operating property — — (36,372 ) — Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests (474,146 ) — (474,146 ) — Funds from operations $ 179,946 $ 131,191 $ 340,421 $ 256,970 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (a) (21,430 ) (18,808 ) (35,681 ) (31,488 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 158,516 $ 112,383 $ 304,740 $ 225,482 PER SHARE DATA Funds from operations - diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.28 $ 3.14 $ 2.52 Adjusted funds from operations - diluted 1.44 1.10 2.81 2.21 Distributions declared per common share 0.94 0.83 1.88 1.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: FFO/AFFO - diluted 109,745 102,444 108,393 101,896 PROPERTY DATA Total operating properties (end of period) (b) 171 169 171 169 Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (b) 58,425 57,611 58,425 57,611 Total operating apartment homes (weighted average) 58,282 49,887 54,608 49,663 (a) Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. (b) Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any.

CAMDEN BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Land $ 1,695,118 $ 1,343,209 $ 1,349,594 $ 1,317,431 $ 1,285,634 Buildings and improvements 10,440,037 8,651,674 8,624,734 8,536,620 8,288,865 12,135,155 9,994,883 9,974,328 9,854,051 9,574,499 Accumulated depreciation (3,572,764 ) (3,436,969 ) (3,358,027 ) (3,319,206 ) (3,219,085 ) Net operating real estate assets 8,562,391 6,557,914 6,616,301 6,534,845 6,355,414 Properties under development, including land 581,844 488,100 474,739 428,622 443,100 Investments in joint ventures — 13,181 13,730 17,788 18,415 Total real estate assets 9,144,235 7,059,195 7,104,770 6,981,255 6,816,929 Accounts receivable – affiliates 13,258 13,258 18,664 18,686 19,183 Other assets, net (a) 249,865 254,763 234,370 252,079 241,687 Cash and cash equivalents 72,095 1,129,716 613,391 428,226 374,556 Restricted cash 6,563 5,778 5,589 5,321 4,762 Total assets $ 9,486,016 $ 8,462,710 $ 7,976,784 $ 7,685,567 $ 7,457,117 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Notes payable Unsecured $ 3,222,252 $ 3,671,309 $ 3,170,367 $ 3,169,428 $ 3,168,492 Secured 514,698 — — — — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 195,070 169,973 191,651 191,648 155,057 Accrued real estate taxes 86,952 36,988 66,673 88,116 66,696 Distributions payable 103,621 100,880 88,786 87,919 86,689 Other liabilities (b) 186,143 197,021 193,052 194,634 193,975 Total liabilities 4,308,736 4,176,171 3,710,529 3,731,745 3,670,909 Equity Common shares of beneficial interest 1,156 1,127 1,126 1,114 1,098 Additional paid-in capital 5,890,792 5,396,267 5,363,530 5,180,783 4,953,703 Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders (452,865 ) (848,074 ) (829,453 ) (954,880 ) (897,761 ) Treasury shares (328,975 ) (329,521 ) (333,974 ) (334,066 ) (334,161 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (c) (3,001 ) (3,370 ) (3,739 ) (4,266 ) (4,638 ) Total common equity 5,107,107 4,216,429 4,197,490 3,888,685 3,718,241 Non-controlling interests 70,173 70,110 68,765 65,137 67,967 Total equity 5,177,280 4,286,539 4,266,255 3,953,822 3,786,208 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,486,016 $ 8,462,710 $ 7,976,784 $ 7,685,567 $ 7,457,117 (a) Includes net deferred charges of: $ 307 $ 693 $ 969 $ 1,336 $ 1,655 (b) Includes deferred revenues of: $ 358 $ 384 $ 334 $ 208 $ 232 (c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net loss on cash flow hedging activities.

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

FFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company's real estate investments between periods or to different companies. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO is provided below:

Adjusted FFO

In addition to FFO, we compute Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") as a supplemental measure of operating performance. AFFO is calculated utilizing FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to AFFO is provided below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 497,315 $ 30,179 $ 578,060 $ 61,526 Real estate depreciation and amortization 155,206 97,122 265,743 187,829 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures — 2,630 2,709 5,229 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,571 1,260 4,427 2,386 Gain on sale of operating property — — (36,372 ) — Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests (474,146 ) — (474,146 ) — Funds from operations $ 179,946 $ 131,191 $ 340,421 $ 256,970 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (21,430 ) (18,808 ) (35,681 ) (31,488 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 158,516 $ 112,383 $ 304,740 $ 225,482 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: EPS diluted 109,745 100,767 108,393 100,197 FFO/AFFO diluted 109,745 102,444 108,393 101,896 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 4.54 $ 0.30 $ 5.37 $ 0.61 Real estate depreciation and amortization 1.41 0.95 2.45 1.84 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures — 0.02 0.02 0.05 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 Gain on sale of operating property — — (0.34 ) — Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests (4.32 ) — (4.37 ) — FFO per common share - Diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.28 $ 3.14 $ 2.52 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (0.20 ) (0.18 ) (0.33 ) (0.31 ) AFFO per common share - Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.10 $ 2.81 $ 2.21

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Expected FFO

Expected FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical FFO, and is considered an appropriate supplemental measure of expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, from real estate transactions not sold as of quarter close due to the uncertain timing and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS to expected FFO per diluted share is provided below:

3Q22 Range 2022 Range Low High Low High Expected earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 5.87 $ 6.07 Expected real estate depreciation and amortization 1.43 1.43 5.18 5.18 Expected adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures — — 0.02 0.02 Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.07 (Gain) on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests — — (4.32 ) (4.32 ) Reported (gain) on sale of operating properties — — (0.34 ) (0.34 ) Expected FFO per share - diluted $ 1.68 $ 1.72 $ 6.48 $ 6.68 Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 11 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 498,886 $ 31,439 $ 582,487 $ 63,912 Less: Fee and asset management income (1,190 ) (2,263 ) (3,640 ) (4,469 ) Less: Interest and other income (662 ) (257 ) (2,793 ) (589 ) Less: Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans 14,678 (6,400 ) 22,175 (10,026 ) Plus: Property management expense 7,282 6,436 14,496 12,560 Plus: Fee and asset management expense 359 1,019 1,534 2,151 Plus: General and administrative expense 15,734 15,246 30,524 29,468 Plus: Interest expense 29,022 24,084 53,564 47,728 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 157,734 99,586 270,872 192,727 Plus: Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans (14,678 ) 6,400 (22,175 ) 10,026 Less: Gain on sale of operating property — — (36,372 ) — Less: Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests (474,146 ) — (474,146 ) — Less: Equity in income of joint ventures — (2,198 ) (3,048 ) (4,112 ) Plus: Income tax expense 886 460 1,476 812 NOI $ 233,905 $ 173,552 $ 434,954 $ 340,188 "Same Property" Communities $ 187,615 $ 161,059 $ 368,893 $ 318,055 Non-"Same Property" Communities 43,416 7,154 60,093 12,440 Development and Lease-Up Communities 1,379 253 2,294 274 Other 1,495 5,086 3,674 9,419 NOI $ 233,905 $ 173,552 $ 434,954 $ 340,188

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including net operating income from discontinued operations, excluding equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests, gain on acquisition of controlling interest in joint ventures, gain on sale of operating properties including land, loss on early retirement of debt, as well as income (loss) allocated to non-controlling interests. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results and by 2 for six month results. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 497,315 $ 30,179 $ 578,060 $ 61,526 Plus: Interest expense 29,022 24,084 53,564 47,728 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 157,734 99,586 270,872 192,727 Plus: Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,571 1,260 4,427 2,386 Plus: Income tax expense 886 460 1,476 812 Less: Gain on sale of operating property — — (36,372 ) — Less: Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests (474,146 ) — (474,146 ) — Less: Equity in income of joint ventures — (2,198 ) (3,048 ) (4,112 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,382 $ 153,371 $ 394,833 $ 301,067 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $ 849,528 $ 613,484 $ 789,666 $ 602,134

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDA for the following periods:

Net Debt: Average monthly balance for the Average monthly balance for the Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unsecured notes payable $ 3,231,938 $ 3,168,180 $ 3,284,799 $ 3,167,713 Secured notes payable 514,650 — 257,325 — Total debt 3,746,588 3,168,180 3,542,124 3,167,713 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (31,302 ) (347,724 ) (360,731 ) (318,812 ) Net debt $ 3,715,286 $ 2,820,456 $ 3,181,393 $ 2,848,901

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net debt $ 3,715,286 $ 2,820,456 $ 3,181,393 $ 2,848,901 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 849,528 613,484 789,666 602,134 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 4.4x 4.6x 4.0x 4.7x

