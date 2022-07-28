Redwood Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT ", Redwood", or the ", Company", ))), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Key Financial Results and Metrics

GAAP book value per common share was $10.78 at June 30, 2022, approximately a 10% decrease from $12.01 per share at March 31, 2022

GAAP net loss of $(0.85) per diluted common share, of which $(0.74) per share was attributable to net fair value changes on long-term investments, substantially all of which were unrealized

Economic return on book value of (8.3)% (1)

of (8.3)% Recourse leverage ratio of 2.5x at June 30, 2022 (2)

Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the second quarter 2022

Operational Business Highlights

Investment Portfolio

Deployed $166 million of capital into new, attractively priced organic and third-party investments

Credit performance remained strong with stable delinquencies and continued home price appreciation

Investment Portfolio secured leverage of 1.4x as of June 30, 2022

Business Purpose Mortgage Banking

Funded $923 million in business purpose loans, essentially flat with first quarter 2022 fundings Second quarter fundings included $561 million of bridge loans (up 35% from the first quarter) and $361 million of single-family rental ("SFR") loans (down 28% from the first quarter)

Securitized $563 million of loans in two transactions (one backed by $313 million of SFR loans, and one backed by $250 million of bridge loans with a 24-month revolving feature)

Received a special servicing ranking from DBRS Morningstar, acknowledging CoreVest's successful performance in loan management

Residential Mortgage Banking

Distributed $1.2 billion of jumbo loans through whole loan sales; at June 30, 2022, total net jumbo loan exposure was $751 million, down 44% from the end of the first quarter (3)

Locked $1.0 billion of jumbo loans, down from $2.6 billion in first quarter 2022 (4) ; loan purchase commitments were $0.5 billion, down from $2.0 billion in first quarter 2022 (5) Second quarter lock mix was 82% purchase money loans and 18% refinancings (4)

; loan purchase commitments were $0.5 billion, down from $2.0 billion in first quarter 2022

Financing and Capital Markets Highlights

Maintained robust balance sheet with unrestricted cash of $371 million and available capital of $190 million at June 30, 2022 (6)

Successfully closed new warehouse facility with up to $400 million of capacity to fund CLO-eligible multifamily bridge loans originated by CoreVest

Raised $215 million of gross proceeds through a convertible debt offering with a 5-year term; use of proceeds includes opportunistic deployment of capital into attractive investments in our investment portfolio and operating businesses

Repurchased 3.7 million shares of Redwood's common stock at a cost of $33 million (including $25 million purchased in conjunction with RWT's June convertible debt offering and an additional $8 million through open market purchases), resulting in $0.10 per share of book value accretion in the second quarter

RWT Horizons Highlights

Completed three new investments in the second quarter of 2022

Recognized approximately $10 million of pre-tax valuation gain from an early RWT Horizons investment

Since inception, RWT Horizons has completed 24 technology venture investments in 21 companies with an aggregate of over $25 million of allocated capital

Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") Highlights

Published inaugural ESG report, which included reporting aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB")

Post Q2'22 Activity

Closed the previously announced acquisition of Riverbend Funding, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Riverbend"), a best-in-class private mortgage lender to investors in transitional residential and multifamily real estate, for an initial cash purchase price of approximately $44 million paid at closing (7)

Redwood's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $125 million of its common stock

"Our financial results reflect the historic volatility and spread widening that characterized markets during the second quarter," said Christopher Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood. "The magnitude of rapidly rising rates impacted our Residential Mortgage Banking business, while demand for shorter-term financing from our business purpose lending borrowers proved more resilient. Despite a challenging environment for execution and loan distribution, we enter the third quarter in a healthy risk position with low levels of inventory due to the depth of our distribution channels, and sound credit fundamentals within our investment portfolio."

Continued Abate, "With our recent capital raise, we are well-positioned to take advantage of an array of opportunities for our investment portfolio or within our capital structure, further driving shareholder value."

(1) Economic return on book value is based on the period change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share in the period. (2) Recourse leverage ratio is defined as recourse debt at Redwood divided by tangible stockholders' equity. Recourse debt excludes $9.3 billion of consolidated securitization debt (ABS issued and servicer advance financing) and other debt that is non-recourse to Redwood, and tangible stockholders' equity excludes $35 million of intangible assets. (3) Total net jumbo loan exposure represents the sum of $1.0 billion of loans held on balance sheet and $0.3 billion of loans identified for purchase (locked loans not yet purchased), less $0.5 billion of loans subject to forward sale commitments, each at June 30, 2022. (4) Lock volume does not account for potential fallout from pipeline that typically occurs through the lending process. (5) Loan purchase commitments include estimated potential fallout from locked pipeline that typically occurs through the lending process. (6) Available capital of $190 million represents our available investable capital at June 30, 2022 and is adjusted for the cash purchase price paid for Riverbend Lending at closing of approximately $44 million (subject to certain adjustments including potential earnout consideration). (7) Subject to certain adjustments including potential earnout consideration.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC. ($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Financial Performance Net income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.85 ) $ 0.24 Return on Equity (annualized) (28.8 ) % 8.6 % Book Value per Share $ 10.78 $ 12.01 Dividend per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Economic Return on Book Value (1) (8.3 ) % 1.5 % Available Capital (in millions) $ 190 $ 140 Recourse Leverage Ratio (2) 2.5x 2.1x Operating Metrics Business Purpose Loans SFR fundings $ 361 $ 505 Bridge fundings $ 561 $ 415 SFR securitized $ 313 $ — Bridge securitized $ 250 $ — SFR sold $ — $ 332 Residential Jumbo Loans Locks $ 1,011 $ 2,630 Purchases $ 1,137 $ 2,008 Securitized $ — $ 687 Sold $ 1,238 $ 1,827

(1) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share during the period. (2) Recourse leverage ratio is defined as recourse debt at Redwood divided by tangible stockholders' equity. As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, recourse debt excluded $9.3 billion and $9.6 billion, respectively, of consolidated securitization debt (ABS issued and servicer advance financing) and other debt that is non-recourse to Redwood, and tangible stockholders' equity excluded $35 million and $38 million, respectively, of intangible assets.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC. Consolidated Income Statements (1) Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except share and per share data) 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Interest income $ 167 $ 189 $ 162 $ 146 $ 139 Interest expense (127 ) (136 ) (112 ) (104 ) (108 ) Net interest income 40 53 50 42 31 Non-interest income (loss) Residential Mortgage banking activities, net (18 ) 8 12 33 21 Business Purpose Mortgage banking activities, net (12 ) 8 24 30 33 Investment fair value changes, net (88 ) (6 ) 7 26 49 Other income, net 7 6 4 2 2 Realized gains, net — 3 — 7 8 Total non-interest income (loss), net (111 ) 19 47 98 114 General and administrative expenses (32 ) (35 ) (39 ) (48 ) (41 ) Loan acquisition costs (3 ) (4 ) (4 ) (5 ) (4 ) Other expenses (3 ) (4 ) (5 ) (4 ) (4 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 9 2 (5 ) 4 (7 ) Net income (loss) $ (100 ) $ 31 $ 44 $ 88 $ 90 Weighted average diluted shares (thousands) (2) 119,660 140,506 143,540 141,855 141,761 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.85 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 Regular dividends declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.18

(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) In the periods presented above, weighted average diluted shares included shares from the assumed conversion of our convertible and/or exchangeable debt in accordance with GAAP diluted EPS provisions. Actual shares outstanding (in thousands) at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021 were 116,753, 120,289, 114,892, 114,662, and 113,053, respectively.

Analysis of Income Statement - Changes from First to Second Quarter 2022

Net interest income decreased from the first quarter, as higher income from additional deployment of capital into our bridge loan portfolio was offset by expected decreases in yield maintenance income on our SFR securities and lower discount accretion income on our available-for-sale securities, primarily due to slower prepayments associated with rising interest rates.

Income from Residential Mortgage Banking activities declined from the first quarter due to a combination of lower volumes and margins. While sharp increases in mortgage rates negatively impacted overall industry origination volumes, given the market volatility, we also focused on risk management and were deliberate in moderating volume and moving risk quickly. Profitability during the quarter was challenged as severe credit spread widening negatively impacted both securitization and whole loan sale executions and continued interest rate volatility drove higher hedging costs.

Despite record funding volumes, income from Business Purpose Mortgage Banking activities declined from the first quarter as continued market volatility and credit spread widening negatively impacted valuations of our loan inventory held-for-sale and resulted in lower margins for SFR loans we originated during the quarter. Despite rising interest rates, demand for business purpose loans remained strong in the second quarter, with funded volumes in bridge loans increasing 35% quarter-over-quarter.

Net negative investment fair value changes on our Investment Portfolio in the second quarter reflected the historic magnitude of credit spread widening in the market during the quarter. The negative fair value changes were partially offset by fair value increases in our IO securities and MSRs, which benefited from rising interest rates, and our home equity investments ("HEI"), which benefited from continued home price appreciation. Negative fair value changes primarily reflected unrealized mark-to-market losses, while fundamental credit performance, including delinquencies and LTVs remained stable across our portfolio.

General and administrative expenses decreased from the first quarter, primarily due to a decrease in variable compensation, associated with the decrease in quarterly GAAP earnings.

Other expenses were primarily comprised of acquisition-related intangible amortization expenses.

Our benefit from income taxes resulted from GAAP losses incurred at our taxable REIT subsidiary in the second quarter.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC. Consolidated Income Statements (1) Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Interest income $ 357 $ 267 Interest expense (263 ) (211 ) Net interest income 94 56 Non-interest income (loss) Mortgage banking activities, net (14 ) 137 Investment fair value changes, net (94 ) 95 Other income 13 6 Realized gains, net 3 11 Total non-interest income (loss) (92 ) 249 General and administrative expenses (67 ) (84 ) Loan acquisition costs (8 ) (7 ) Other expenses (8 ) (8 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 12 (18 ) Net income (loss) $ (69 ) $ 187 Weighted average diluted shares (thousands) 119,772 141,139 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.60 ) $ 1.38 Regular dividends declared per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.34

(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) ($ in millions, except share and per share data) 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Residential loans $ 6,579 $ 7,217 $ 7,592 $ 6,216 $ 5,743 Business purpose loans 5,203 4,755 4,791 4,694 4,409 Consolidated Agency multifamily loans 443 452 474 483 485 Real estate securities 284 359 377 353 355 Other investments 680 636 642 422 309 Cash and cash equivalents 371 409 450 557 421 Other assets 316 425 380 347 275 Total assets $ 13,876 $ 14,253 $ 14,707 $ 13,073 $ 11,996 Short-term debt $ 1,870 $ 1,647 $ 2,177 $ 1,751 $ 1,485 Other liabilities 197 325 249 263 195 Asset-backed securities issued 8,584 8,872 9,254 8,184 7,537 Long-term debt, net 1,966 1,964 1,641 1,500 1,484 Total liabilities 12,617 12,808 13,321 11,697 10,701 Stockholders' equity 1,258 1,445 1,386 1,376 1,295 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,876 $ 14,253 $ 14,707 $ 13,073 $ 11,996 Shares outstanding at period end (thousands) 116,753 120,289 114,892 114,662 113,053 GAAP book value per share $ 10.78 $ 12.01 $ 12.06 $ 12.00 $ 11.46

(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.

