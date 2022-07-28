LTC Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activities

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC ("LTC" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Net income available to common stockholders $ 54,065 $ 18,126 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.36 $ 0.46 NAREIT funds from operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders $ 25,350 $ 22,171 NAREIT diluted FFO per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.57 FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 24,491 $ 22,304 Funds available for distribution ("FAD") $ 26,779 $ 22,781 FAD, excluding non-recurring items $ 25,598 $ 22,914

Second quarter 2022 results were impacted by:

Higher rental income due to: a $1.2 million lease termination fee received in connection with the sale of a 74-unit assisted living community; rent received from properties transitioned from the former Senior Lifestyle and Senior Care portfolios; increases in property tax revenue from properties formerly leased to Senior Care and the acquisition of four skilled nursing centers during the 2022 second quarter; and rental income from completed development projects and annual rent escalations.

The increase in rental income was partially offset by: the sale of three assisted living communities and a skilled nursing center during the 2022 second quarter, and a skilled nursing center during 2021; and, temporary rent deferrals.

Higher interest income from mortgage loans due to mortgage loan originations in 2022 and 2021.

Higher interest and other income due to a mezzanine loan origination and additional funding under working capital loans partially offset by loan payoffs.

Higher interest expense due to 2021 term loan originations, the issuance of $75.0 million senior unsecured notes during the quarter and higher interest rates on LTC's revolving line of credit, partially offset by a lower outstanding balance, and scheduled principal paydowns on its senior unsecured notes.

Higher provision for credit losses due to 2022 second quarter mortgage loan originations, partially offset by principal paydowns.

Higher general and administrative expenses due to increased costs related to conference sponsorships and travel, as well as higher non-cash compensation charges, and increases in overall costs due to inflationary pressures.

During the second quarter of 2022, LTC completed the following:

Acquired four newer skilled nursing centers located in Texas with a combined total of 339 beds for $51.5 million and leased these centers to an affiliate of Ignite Medical Resorts ("Ignite"), a current LTC operating partner. The lease term is 10 years, with two five‑year renewal options, and contains a purchase option beginning in the sixth lease year through the end of the seventh lease year. The Company expects to receive rent of approximately $1.0 million in each of the third and fourth quarters of 2022, and approximately $4.3 million during 2023. Rent will increase annually beginning on the third anniversary of the lease by 2.0% to 4.0% based on the change in the Medicare Market Basket Rate. Additionally, LTC provided Ignite a 10-year working capital loan for up to $2.0 million, of which $1.9 million has been funded, at 8% for first year, increasing to 8.25% for the second year, then increasing annually with the lease rate.

Originated two mortgage loans for $35.9 million secured by four newer assisted living communities and a land parcel. The four assisted living communities located in North Carolina, have a combined total of 217 units, and are operated by an existing LTC partner. The communities are newly constructed with an average age of under four years. The land parcel includes approximately 7.6 acres adjacent to one of the assisted living communities and is being held for the future development of a seniors housing community. The loans are cross-defaulted, have a four-year term, an interest rate of 7.25% and an IRR of 8%.

Sold three assisted living communities and a skilled nursing center as follows: Two assisted living communities in California with a total of 232 units to the operator pursuant to the purchase option under their lease for $43.7 million, and recognized a gain on sale of $25.9 million. The communities had a gross book value of $31.8 million and a net book value of $16.8 million; A 121-bed skilled nursing center in California for $13.3 million, and recognized a gain on sale of $10.8 million. The property had a gross book value of $4.6 million and a net book value of $1.8 million; and, A 74-unit assisted living community in Virginia for $16.9 million, and recognized a gain on sale of $1.3 million. The community had a gross book value of $16.9 million and a net book value of $15.5 million. In connection with the sale, the current operator paid LTC a $1.2 million lease termination fee.

Received $5.3 million of principal paydown on a working capital loan with HMG Healthcare. The current outstanding balance under the working capital loan is $13.3 million, with a remaining availability of up to $11.7 million;

Provided a temporary reduction of rent totaling $600,000 in the second quarter 2022 to Anthem and provided a $900,000 temporary reduction of rent for third quarter 2022 to $1.8 million. However, LTC anticipates receiving total annual cash rent from Anthem in 2022 of approximately $10.8 million as LTC believes occupancy at the properties under Anthem's master lease will recover and Anthem expects to receive additional stimulus funds from the Employee Retention Tax Credit program that will be used to pay the deferred rent. Anthem has paid its agreed upon rent of $600,000 for the month of July 2022.

Provided $702,000 of net deferred rent, which excludes the deferred rent provided to Anthem discussed above, and $1.2 million of abated rent.

Sold $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.66% senior unsecured notes. The notes have an average 10-year life, scheduled principal payments and will mature on May 17, 2033.

Repaid $101.9 million under the Company's revolving line of credit.

Sold 909,800 shares of common stock for $34.2 million in net proceeds under the Company's equity distribution agreement. The proceeds from the sale were used to paydown LTC's unsecured revolving line of credit which was used to fund investments and for general corporate purposes.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, LTC completed the following:

Terminated a master lease covering 12 assisted living communities with a total of 625 units, and transitioned the communities to an existing LTC operator. The former operator was one of the few for whom we had provided assistance in form of rent deferrals and abatements. LTC is evaluating options for this portfolio. In connection with the lease termination, LTC abated rent for June 2022 and has forgiven the former operator's outstanding deferred rent balance of $7.1 million. Also, LTC paid the former operator a $500,000 lease termination fee in exchange for cooperation and assistance in facilitating an orderly transition; and, The new master lease has a two-year term, with zero rent for the first four months. Thereafter, cash rent will be based on mutually agreed upon fair market rent. In connection with the new master lease, LTC paid the new operator a $410,000 lease incentive payment which will be amortized as a yield adjustment to rental income over the two-year lease term.

Provided $240,000 of abated rent in July 2022 and agreed to provide rent abatements up to $240,000 for each of August and September of 2022 to an operator pursuant to a master lease covering two assisted living communities. LTC is evaluating options for these communities.

Agreed to defer $150,000 of the $445,000 monthly contractual rent for August and September of 2022 from a lessee that operates eight assisted living communities under a master lease. The operator requested rent assistance due to protracted lease-up of their portfolio during COVID. LTC anticipates they will be able to repay the total $300,000 of deferred rent in 2023, upon receipt of additional stimulus funds from the Employee Retention Credit program. This operator is current on rent through July 2022.

Borrowed a net of $20.5 million under its unsecured revolving line of credit.

Paid $20.2 million in regular scheduled principal paydowns under LTC's senior unsecured notes; and,

Sold 125,200 shares of common stock for $4.8 million in net proceeds under its equity distribution agreement. The proceeds from the sale were used to paydown LTC's unsecured revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental income $ 31,628 $ 29,804 $ 61,952 $ 61,777 Interest income from mortgage loans 10,097 7,933 19,733 15,855 Interest and other income 1,299 392 2,126 777 Total revenues 43,024 38,129 83,811 78,409 Expenses: Interest expense 7,523 6,860 14,666 13,832 Depreciation and amortization 9,379 9,508 18,817 19,385 Provision (recovery) for credit losses 305 — 659 (9) Transaction costs 67 133 99 225 Property tax expense 4,019 3,800 8,001 7,781 General and administrative expenses 5,711 5,337 11,519 10,370 Total expenses 27,004 25,638 53,761 51,584 Other operating income: Gain on sale of real estate, net 38,094 5,463 38,196 4,690 Operating income 54,114 17,954 68,246 31,515 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 376 376 751 665 Net income 54,490 18,330 68,997 32,180 Income allocated to non-controlling interests (107) (91) (202) (179) Net income attributable to LTC Properties, Inc. 54,383 18,239 68,795 32,001 Income allocated to participating securities (318) (113) (407) (233) Net income available to common stockholders $ 54,065 $ 18,126 $ 68,388 $ 31,768 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.37 $ 0.46 $ 1.74 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.73 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per common share: Basic 39,492 39,169 39,347 39,135 Diluted 39,665 39,170 39,520 39,136 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 1.14 $ 1.14

Supplemental Reporting Measures

FFO and FAD are supplemental measures of a real estate investment trust's ("REIT") financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Investors, analysts and the Company use FFO and FAD as supplemental measures of operating performance. The Company believes FFO and FAD are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of a REIT. Real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, but cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. We believe that by excluding the effect of historical cost depreciation, which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO and FAD facilitate like comparisons of operating performance between periods. Occasionally, the Company may exclude non-recurring items from FFO and FAD in order to allow investors, analysts and our management to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items.

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), means net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on the sale of real estate and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO to that of other REITs.

We define FAD as FFO excluding the effects of straight-line rent, amortization of lease inducement, effective interest income, deferred income from unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation charges, capitalized interest and non-cash interest charges. GAAP requires rental revenues related to non-contingent leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. This method results in rental income in the early years of a lease that is higher than actual cash received, creating a straight-line rent receivable asset included in our consolidated balance sheet. At some point during the lease, depending on its terms, cash rent payments exceed the straight-line rent which results in the straight-line rent receivable asset decreasing to zero over the remainder of the lease term. Effective interest method, as required by GAAP, is a technique for calculating the actual interest rate for the term of a mortgage loan based on the initial origination value. Similar to the accounting methodology of straight-line rent, the actual interest rate is higher than the stated interest rate in the early years of the mortgage loan thus creating an effective interest receivable asset included in the interest receivable line item in our consolidated balance sheet and reduces down to zero when, at some point during the mortgage loan, the stated interest rate is higher than the actual interest rate. FAD is useful in analyzing the portion of cash flow that is available for distribution to stockholders. Investors, analysts and the Company utilize FAD as an indicator of common dividend potential. The FAD payout ratio, which represents annual distributions to common shareholders expressed as a percentage of FAD, facilitates the comparison of dividend coverage between REITs.

While the Company uses FFO and FAD as supplemental performance measures of our cash flow generated by operations and cash available for distribution to stockholders, such measures are not representative of cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered an alternative to net income available to common stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD

The following table reconciles GAAP net income available to common stockholders to each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income available to common stockholders $ 54,065 $ 18,126 $ 68,388 $ 31,768 Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,379 9,508 18,817 19,385 Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net (38,094) (5,463) (38,196) (4,690) NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 25,350 22,171 49,009 46,463 Add: Non-recurring items (859) (1) 133 (3) (436) (4) 1,183 (6) FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 24,491 $ 22,304 $ 48,573 $ 47,646 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 25,350 $ 22,171 $ 49,009 $ 46,463 Non-cash income: Less: straight-line rental adjustment (income) 293 19 527 (663) (7) Add: amortization of lease incentives 206 116 602 (5) 228 Add: Other non-cash expense — — — 758 (8) Less: Effective interest income from mortgage loans (1,387) (1,483) (2,789) (3,227) (7) Net non-cash income (888) (1,348) (1,660) (2,904) Non-cash expense: Add: Non-cash compensation charges 2,012 1,958 3,937 3,810 Less: Provision (recovery) for credit losses 305 — 659 (9) Net non-cash expense 2,317 1,958 4,596 3,801 Funds available for distribution (FAD) $ 26,779 $ 22,781 $ 51,945 $ 47,360 Add: Non-recurring items (1,181) (2) 133 (3) (1,181) (2) 1,337 (9) FAD, excluding non-recurring items $ 25,598 $ 22,914 $ 50,764 $ 48,697 (1) Represents (2) below partially offset by the provision for credit losses related to the origination of two mortgage loans during 2022 second quarter ($322). (2) Represents the lease termination fee received in connection with the sale of a 74-unit assisted living community ($1,181). (3) Represents the GAAP and cash impact of the 50% reduction of 2021 rent escalation. (4) Represents (2) from above partially offset by the provision for credit losses related to the origination of two mortgage loans during the second quarter of 2022 and a $25,000 mezzanine loan during the first quarter of 2022 ($572) and (5) below. (5) Includes a lease incentive balance write-off of $173 related to a closed property and subsequent lease termination. (6) Represents the GAAP impact of the 50% reduction of 2021 rent and interest escalation. (7) Includes the impact of the 50% reduction of 2021 rent and interest escalation on straight-line rent and effective interest. (8) Represents a straight-line rent receivable write-off due to transitioning rental revenue to cash basis. (9) Represents the cash impact of the 50% reduction of 2021 rent and interest escalation.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD (continued)

The following table continues the reconciliation between GAAP net income available to common stockholders and each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NAREIT Basic FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 1.25 $ 1.19 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 1.24 $ 1.19 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 25,350 $ 22,171 $ 49,009 $ 46,696 Weighted average shares used to calculate NAREIT diluted FFO per share attributable to common stockholders 39,665 39,170 39,520 39,333 Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 24,491 $ 22,417 $ 48,573 $ 47,879 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FFO, excluding non-recurring items, per share attributable to common stockholders 39,665 39,369 39,520 39,333 Diluted FAD $ 26,779 $ 22,894 $ 51,945 $ 47,593 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD per share 39,665 39,369 39,520 39,333 Diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items $ 25,598 $ 23,027 $ 50,764 $ 48,930 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items, per share 39,665 39,369 39,520 39,333

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except per share) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Investments: Land $ 125,786 $ 123,239 Buildings and improvements 1,284,151 1,285,318 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (374,170) (374,606) Real property investments, net 1,035,767 1,033,951 Mortgage loans receivable, net of loan loss reserve: 2022—$3,830; 2021—$3,473 379,817 344,442 Real estate investments, net 1,415,584 1,378,393 Notes receivable, net of loan loss reserve: 2022—$588; 2021—$286 58,206 28,337 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 19,340 19,340 Investments, net 1,493,130 1,426,070 Other assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,401 5,161 Debt issue costs related to revolving line of credit 2,681 3,057 Interest receivable 42,713 39,522 Straight-line rent receivable 22,689 24,146 Lease incentives 1,910 2,678 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,703 4,191 Total assets $ 1,578,227 $ 1,504,825 LIABILITIES Revolving line of credit $ 56,000 $ 110,900 Term loans, net of debt issue costs: 2022—$563; 2021—$637 99,437 99,363 Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issue costs: 2022—$1,549; 2021—$524 579,431 512,456 Accrued interest 3,946 3,745 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,917 33,234 Total liabilities 767,731 759,698 EQUITY Stockholders' equity: Common stock: $0.01 par value; 60,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 2022—40,380; 2021—39,374 404 394 Capital in excess of par value 893,155 856,895 Cumulative net income 1,513,431 1,444,636 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,139 (172) Cumulative distributions (1,610,155) (1,565,039) Total LTC Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity 802,974 736,714 Non-controlling interests 7,522 8,413 Total equity 810,496 745,127 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,578,227 $ 1,504,825

