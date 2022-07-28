Rand Capital Announces $0.15 per Share Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2022

Rand Capital Corporation RAND ("Rand"), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The cash dividend will be distributed on or about September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022. At June 30, 2022, Rand had approximately 2.6 million shares outstanding.
Additional Information Regarding Dividend Distributions
The amount and timing of dividend distributions, including future dividend distributions, are subject to the discretion of Rand's Board of Directors. When declaring distributions, Rand's Board of Directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from consolidated net income under generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of spillover income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year.
The final determination of taxable income for each tax year, as well as the tax attributes for distributions in such tax year, will be made after the close of the tax year.
ABOUT RAND CAPITAL
Rand Capital RAND is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company's investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005928/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.