Kinsale Capital Group Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL reported net income of $27.1 million, $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $35.6 million, $1.55 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $58.9 million, $2.55 per diluted share, for the first half of 2022 compared to $67.7 million, $2.94 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021.

Net operating earnings(1) were $44.4 million, $1.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $29.4 million, $1.28 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net operating earnings(1) were $82.1 million, $3.56 per diluted share, for the first half of 2022 compared to $54.9 million, $2.38 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Net income decreased by 24.0% from a decline in the fair value of equity investments during the quarter compared to an increase in the fair value of these investments during the same period last year

Net operating earnings(1) of $44.4 million increased by 51.0% compared to the second quarter of 2021

Gross written premiums increased by 42.7% to $277.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2021

Net investment income increased by 42.6% to $10.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021

Underwriting income(2) was $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in a combined ratio of 76.8%, compared to $28.7 million and a combined ratio of 79.2% in the second quarter of 2021

Annualized operating return on equity(4) of 24.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022

"Our business continues to perform at high level with 43% premium growth for the second quarter over the same period last year and a combined ratio of just under 77%. These results reflect the combination of a superior business model and favorable E&S market conditions. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to create shareholder value through best-in-class underwriting and technology driven low costs," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $277.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $194.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 42.7%. Gross written premiums were $522.5 million for the first half of 2022 compared to $362.9 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 44.0%. The increase in gross written premiums during the second quarter and first half of 2022 over the same periods last year reflected strong submission flow from brokers and a favorable pricing environment.

Underwriting income(2) was $44.1 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 76.8%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $28.7 million and a combined ratio of 79.2% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) quarter over quarter was due to a combination of premium growth and favorable rate increases from a strong underwriting environment and lower levels of relative reported losses and operating expenses. Loss and expense ratios were 56.3% and 20.5%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 57.5% and 21.7% for the second quarter of 2021. Results for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $9.5 million, or 5.0 points, and $9.1 million, or 6.6 points, respectively.

Underwriting income(2) was $81.7 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 77.8%, for the first half of 2022, compared to $53.3 million and a combined ratio of 79.5% for the first half of 2021. The increase in underwriting income(2) period over period was due to a combination of premium growth and favorable rate increases from a strong underwriting environment and lower levels of relative reported losses and operating expenses. Loss and expense ratios were 56.8% and 21.0%, respectively, for the first half of 2022 compared to 57.3% and 22.2% for the first half of 2021. Results for the first six months of 2022 and 2021 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $17.9 million, or 4.8 points, and $16.2 million, or 6.2 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company's operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 277,001 $ 194,061 $ 522,514 $ 362,937 Ceded written premiums (34,658) (26,308) (63,673) (50,886) Net written premiums $ 242,343 $ 167,753 $ 458,841 $ 312,051 Net earned premiums $ 190,158 $ 137,700 $ 368,720 $ 260,741 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 107,040 79,115 209,545 149,375 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 38,972 29,889 77,517 58,025 Underwriting income(2) $ 44,146 $ 28,696 $ 81,658 $ 53,341 Loss ratio 56.3 % 57.5 % 56.8 % 57.3 % Expense ratio 20.5 % 21.7 % 21.0 % 22.2 % Combined ratio 76.8 % 79.2 % 77.8 % 79.5 % Annualized return on equity(3) 16.7 % 23.4 % 17.7 % 22.5 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 27.3 % 19.3 % 24.6 % 18.2 %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 116,531 61.3 % $ 85,416 62.0 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 21 — % 2,834 2.1 % Effect of prior accident year development (9,512) (5.0) % (9,135) (6.6) % Total $ 107,040 56.3 % $ 79,115 57.5 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 227,320 61.6 % $ 162,673 62.4 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 83 — % 2,910 1.1 % Effect of prior accident year development (17,858) (4.8) % (16,208) (6.2) % Total $ 209,545 56.8 % $ 149,375 57.3 %

Investment Results

Net investment income was $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 42.6%. Net investment income was $19.7 million in the first half of 2022 compared to $14.4 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 37.0%. These increases were driven by growth in the Company's investment portfolio generated largely from the investment of strong operating cash flows since June 30, 2021. Net operating cash flows were $278.7 million in the first half of 2022 compared to $194.9 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 42.9%. The Company's investment portfolio had an annualized gross investment return(5) of 2.6% for both the first six months of 2022 and 2021. The Company expects the current rising interest rate environment to contribute to higher reinvestment yields on fixed-maturity securities prospectively. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities with an average credit quality of "AA-" and the weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.2 years and 4.3 years at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.8 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2021.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, excluding cash equivalents, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of the average beginning and ending book values of those investments during the period.

Other

On July 22, 2022, the Company entered into a Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement and issued 5.15% senior promissory notes of $125.0 million, the proceeds of which will be available to fund surplus at Kinsale Insurance Company, refinance indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

On July 22, 2022, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which primarily extended the maturity date to July 22, 2027 and increased the aggregate commitment to $100.0 million.

The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were 17.4% and 18.5%, respectively. In the first half of 2022 and 2021, the effective tax rates were lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $634.1 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $699.3 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to a decline in the fair value of the Company's fixed-maturity investments, resulting from a higher interest rate environment, offset in part by net income. Annualized operating return on equity(4) was 24.6% for the first half of 2022, an increase from 18.2% for the first half of 2021, which was attributable primarily to growth in the business from favorable market conditions and rate increases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized investment gains and losses, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 27,090 $ 35,635 $ 58,881 $ 67,714 Adjustments: Change in the fair value of equity securities, before taxes 23,353 (7,565) 31,104 (14,656) Income tax (benefit) expense (1) (4,904) 1,589 (6,532) 3,078 Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes 18,449 (5,976) 24,572 (11,578) Net realized investment gains, before taxes (1,413) (304) (1,708) (1,502) Income tax expense (1) 297 64 359 315 Net realized investment gains, after taxes (1,116) (240) (1,349) (1,187) Net operating earnings $ 44,423 $ 29,419 $ 82,104 $ 54,949 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.55 $ 2.55 $ 2.94 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share 0.80 (0.26) 1.06 (0.50) Net realized investment gains, after taxes, per share (0.05) (0.01) (0.06) (0.05) Diluted operating earnings per share(2) $ 1.92 $ 1.28 $ 3.56 $ 2.38 Operating return on equity: Average equity(3) $ 649,818 $ 608,601 $ 666,701 $ 602,937 Annualized return on equity(4) 16.7 % 23.4 % 17.7 % 22.5 % Annualized operating return on equity(5) 27.3 % 19.3 % 24.6 % 18.2 %

(1) Income taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income to net operating earnings use a 21% effective tax rate.

(2) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(3) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.

(4) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

(5) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized investment gains and losses, other expenses, other income and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net income $ 27,090 $ 35,635 $ 58,881 $ 67,714 Income tax expense 5,352 7,973 12,433 15,333 Income before income taxes 32,442 43,608 71,314 83,047 Net investment income (10,594) (7,429) (19,682) (14,371) Change in the fair value of equity securities 23,353 (7,565) 31,104 (14,656) Net realized investment gains (1,413) (304) (1,708) (1,502) Other expenses (6) 503 398 899 846 Other income (145) (12) (269) (23) Underwriting income $ 44,146 $ 28,696 $ 81,658 $ 53,341

(6) Other expenses are comprised of interest expense on the Company's Credit Facility and corporate expenses not allocated to the Company's insurance operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "outlook," "future," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can have," "prospects" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 277,001 $ 194,061 $ 522,514 $ 362,937 Ceded written premiums (34,658) (26,308) (63,673) (50,886) Net written premiums 242,343 167,753 458,841 312,051 Change in unearned premiums (52,185) (30,053) (90,121) (51,310) Net earned premiums 190,158 137,700 368,720 260,741 Net investment income 10,594 7,429 19,682 14,371 Change in the fair value of equity securities (23,353) 7,565 (31,104) 14,656 Net realized investment gains 1,413 304 1,708 1,502 Other income 145 12 269 23 Total revenues 178,957 153,010 359,275 291,293 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 107,040 79,115 209,545 149,375 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 38,972 29,889 77,517 58,025 Other expenses 503 398 899 846 Total expenses 146,515 109,402 287,961 208,246 Income before income taxes 32,442 43,608 71,314 83,047 Total income tax expense 5,352 7,973 12,433 15,333 Net income 27,090 35,635 58,881 67,714 Other comprehensive (loss) income Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes (54,882) 9,583 (118,812) (10,039) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (27,792) $ 45,218 $ (59,931) $ 57,675 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.19 $ 1.57 $ 2.59 $ 2.99 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.55 $ 2.55 $ 2.94 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,781 22,678 22,767 22,665 Diluted 23,103 23,054 23,095 23,055

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (in thousands) Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 1,493,074 $ 1,392,066 Equity securities at fair value 139,539 172,611 Short-term investments 10,770 — Total investments 1,643,383 1,564,677 Cash and cash equivalents 120,890 121,040 Investment income due and accrued 9,539 7,658 Premiums receivable, net 97,308 71,004 Reinsurance recoverables, net 135,037 122,970 Ceded unearned premiums 38,307 33,679 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 54,806 41,968 Intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Deferred income tax asset, net 43,167 2,109 Other assets 52,144 57,012 Total assets $ 2,198,119 $ 2,025,655 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,036,741 $ 881,344 Unearned premiums 442,479 347,730 Payable to reinsurers 18,870 16,112 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,557 23,250 Credit facility 42,759 42,696 Other liabilities 7,647 15,188 Total liabilities 1,564,053 1,326,320 Stockholders' equity 634,066 699,335 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,198,119 $ 2,025,655

