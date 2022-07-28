Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA, a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. ET on that day, the Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss the financial results and business outlook. The Company invites you to join the call by dialing 844-825-9789. If calling from outside the United States, the dial-in number is 412-317-5180.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register for the teleconference webcast and download any necessary software. A replay of the call will be available through September 4, 2022. To access the telephone replay, participants should dial toll-free 844-512-2921. International callers can dial 412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 10168456.
About Delta Apparel, Inc.
Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company's products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 9,100 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.
