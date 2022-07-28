Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Software intelligence company Dynatrace DT announced today that its executives will present at three upcoming investor conferences, as follows:
- Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
- Citi Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
These webcasts will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website, http://ir.dynatrace.com, and archived on the site for 30 days.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace DT exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.
