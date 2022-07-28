BARK Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

BARK, Inc. BARK ("BARK" or the "Company"), a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, held at the InterContinental Boston hotel in Boston, MA on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Matt Meeker, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.bark.co. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog's breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs' dental needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

