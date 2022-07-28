Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 per Share

Company to Host Conference Call on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") EIG, a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged primarily in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Gross premiums written of $179.4 million, up 22% year-over-year;

Net premiums earned of $165.2 million, up 21% year-over-year;

Record number of ending policies in-force of 117,256, up 9% year-over-year;

Net investment income of $20.0 million, up 10% year-over-year;

Net loss of $15.6 million, a loss of $0.56 per common share;

Adjusted net income of $21.9 million, $0.79 per diluted share;

The Company repurchased 365,359 shares of its common stock at an average price of $39.81 per share.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Katherine Antonello commented: "Consistent with the momentum we have experienced in recent prior quarters, our written and earned premiums rose sharply year-over-year and we achieved yet another record number of policies in-force. This growth resulted from strong new and renewal business writings within our Employers segment, strong new business writings within our Cerity segment and further audit premium recognition.

We maintained our current accident year loss and LAE ratio on voluntary business at 64.0%, largely consistent with the 63.5% we recorded throughout 2021. We also performed our routine mid-year full reserve study and recognized $9.6 million of net favorable prior year loss reserve development from our voluntary business. Our combined ratio for Employers, our largest segment, was 92.4% versus 98.8% a year ago, driven primarily by the favorable loss reserve development recognized as well as a significantly lower underwriting expense ratio of 20.2% versus 23.0% a year ago."

Ms. Antonello continued, "We remain committed to maintaining the highest level of underwriting discipline as we thoughtfully expand our underwriting appetite at both Employers and Cerity. The additional classes of business are contributing nicely to our top-line growth.

Our Cerity operations, which offers digital workers' compensation insurance solutions directly to consumers, experienced solid premium growth again this quarter, due to both its appetite expansion and its recent collaboration with Intuit's QuickBooks. Cerity continues to develop additional strategic opportunities which will support our growth initiatives by attracting an untapped segment of our target market.

The sharp increases in market interest rates that have occurred throughout the first six months of 2022 have benefited our net investment income while generating unrealized investment losses from our fixed maturity portfolio. These unrealized losses, coupled with unrealized losses from our equity portfolio, have led to a decline in our book value and book value per share metrics.

Our balance sheet and underwriting capital remain very strong and are highly supportive of our continued growth and success."

Summary of Second Quarter 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. the second quarter of 2021, unless noted otherwise).

Gross premiums written were $179.4 million, an increase of 22%. The increase was primarily due to higher new and renewal premiums and higher final audit premiums. Net premiums earned were $165.2 million, an increase of 21%.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $93.3 million, an increase of 11%. The increase was primarily due to higher earned premiums, partially offset by an increase in net favorable prior accident year loss reserve development. The Company recognized $10.0 million of favorable development during the quarter versus $1.6 million of favorable development a year ago.

Commission expenses were $23.7 million, an increase of 32%. The increase was due primarily to higher earned premiums and higher agency incentives.

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses were $39.4 million, an increase of 6%. The increase resulted primarily from higher premium taxes, assessments and bad debt expenses, each of which vary with earned premium.

Net investment income was $20.0 million, an increase of 10%. The increase was primarily due to higher bond yields.

Income tax (benefit) expense was $(5.8) million (27% effective rate) versus $6.0 million (19% effective rate). The effective rates during each of the periods presented included income tax benefits and exclusions associated with tax-advantaged investment income, LPT adjustments, and deferred gain amortization.

The Company's book value per share of $35.70 and book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $39.72 decreased by 8% and 7% during the second quarter of 2022, respectively, computed after taking into account dividends declared. These measures were adversely impacted by $73.5 million of after-tax unrealized losses arising from fixed maturity securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet) and $33.2 million of net after tax unrealized losses arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement).

Summary of Results by Segment

(see page 14 of the Financial Supplement for a description of our reportable segments. All comparisons vs. the second quarter of 2021, unless noted otherwise).

Employers Segment

The Employers segment reported a net loss before income taxes of $11.6 million versus net income of $35.0 million.

Highlights include the following:

– Underwriting income of $12.5 million versus $1.7 million;

– Combined ratio of 92.4% versus 98.8%;

– Current accident year loss and LAE ratio of 63.9% versus 63.7%;

– Calendar year loss and LAE ratio of 57.8% versus 62.6%;

– Commission expense ratio of 14.4% versus 13.2%;

– Underwriting expense ratio of 20.2% versus 23.0%;

– Net investment income of $18.7 million versus $17.4 million; and

– Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $(42.8) million versus $15.8 million.

Cerity Segment

The Cerity segment reported a net loss before income taxes of $3.1 million versus a net loss of $1.6 million.

Highlights include the following:

– Underwriting loss of $3.0 million versus a loss of $2.5 million;

– Written premium of $0.9 million versus $0.3 million;

– Net investment income of $0.8 million versus $0.7 million;

– Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $(0.9) million versus $0.2 million; and

– Underwriting expenses of $3.3 million versus $2.6 million.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other activities reported a net loss before income taxes of $6.7 million versus a net loss of $1.0 million.

Highlights include the following:

– LPT amortization, which served to reduce losses and LAE, of $2.1 million versus $2.0 million;

– Net investment income of $0.5 million versus $0.1 million;

– Net realized and unrealized losses on investments recorded through the income statement of $6.4 million versus zero; and

– General and administrative expenses of $2.8 million versus $2.9 million.

Share Repurchases and First Quarter 2022 Dividend Declarations

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 365,359 shares of its common stock at an average price of $39.81 per share. During the period from July 1, 2022 through July 28, 2022, the Company repurchased a further 96,223 shares of its common stock at an average price of $40.89 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $52.6 million.

On July 27, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 10, 2022.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and is available on our website.

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are "Non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

Employers Holdings, Inc.

Second Quarter 2022

Financial Supplement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Table of Contents Page 1 Consolidated Financial Highlights 2 Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Summary Consolidated Income Statements 4 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment 8 Return on Equity 9 Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE 10 Consolidated Investment Portfolio 11 Book Value Per Share 12 Earnings Per Share 13 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 14 Description of Reportable Segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Selected financial highlights: Gross premiums written $ 179.4 $ 147.1 22 % $ 351.8 $ 295.4 19 % Net premiums written 178.1 146.0 22 348.5 292.9 19 Net premiums earned 165.2 137.0 21 315.4 270.9 16 Net investment income 20.0 18.2 10 39.1 36.6 7 Net (loss) income before impact of the LPT(1) (17.7 ) 24.4 (173 ) (22.0 ) 45.4 (148 ) Adjusted net income(1) 21.9 11.8 86 31.2 26.5 18 Net (loss) income before income taxes (21.4 ) 32.4 (166 ) (23.8 ) 60.0 (140 ) Net (loss) income (15.6 ) 26.4 (159 ) (17.8 ) 49.5 (136 ) Comprehensive (loss) income (82.7 ) 35.2 (335 ) (173.1 ) 22.2 (880 ) Total assets 3,685.5 3,836.7 (4 ) Stockholders' equity 977.5 1,203.6 (19 ) Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(2) 1,087.7 1,324.9 (18 ) Adjusted stockholders' equity(2) 1,182.4 1,237.1 (4 ) Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity(3) 7.2 % 3.8 % 89 % 5.1 % 4.3 % 19 % Amounts per share: Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.26 $ 0.25 404 % $ 1.51 $ 0.50 202 % Earnings (loss) per share(4) (0.56 ) 0.92 (161 ) (0.65 ) 1.71 (138 ) % Earnings (loss) per share before impact of the LPT(4) (0.64 ) 0.85 (175 ) (0.80 ) 1.57 (151 ) % Adjusted earnings per diluted share(4) 0.79 0.41 93 1.12 0.92 22 Book value per share(2) 35.70 42.54 (16 ) Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 39.72 46.83 (15 ) Adjusted book value per share(2) 43.18 43.73 (1 ) Financial information by Segment(5): Net income (loss) before income taxes Employers $ (11.6 ) $ 35.0 (133 ) % $ (9.6 ) $ 69.1 (114 ) % Cerity (3.1 ) (1.6 ) (94 ) (5.7 ) (4.6 ) (24 ) Corporate and Other (6.7 ) (1.0 ) 570 (8.5 ) (4.5 ) (89 ) (1) See Page 3 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (3) See Page 8 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) See Page 12 for description and calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (5) See Pages 4-7 for details and Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Investments, cash and cash equivalents $ 2,642.7 $ 2,811.3 Accrued investment income 15.9 14.5 Premiums receivable, net 282.4 244.7 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE 469.1 483.8 Deferred policy acquisition costs 48.4 43.7 Deferred income tax asset, net 50.0 — Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement 13.9 13.9 Other assets 163.1 171.3 Total assets $ 3,685.5 $ 3,783.2 LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and LAE $ 1,972.8 $ 1,981.2 Unearned premiums 338.8 304.7 Commissions and premium taxes payable 46.5 42.1 Deferred Gain 110.2 114.4 FHLB Advances(1) 126.0 — Deferred income tax liability, net — 7.7 Other liabilities 113.7 120.0 Total liabilities $ 2,708.0 $ 2,570.1 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 412.4 $ 411.3 Retained earnings 1,278.4 1,338.5 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (94.7 ) 60.6 Treasury stock, at cost (618.6 ) (597.3 ) Total stockholders' equity 977.5 1,213.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,685.5 $ 3,783.2 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (2) $ 1,087.7 $ 1,327.5 Adjusted stockholders' equity (2) 1,182.4 1,266.9 Book value per share (2) $ 35.70 $ 43.73 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 39.72 47.85 Adjusted book value per share (2) 43.18 45.67 (1) FHLB=Federal Home Loan Bank (2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 165.2 $ 137.0 $ 315.4 $ 270.9 Net investment income 20.0 18.2 39.1 36.6 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments(1) (50.1 ) 16.0 (67.4 ) 26.9 Other income 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.6 Total revenues 135.3 171.4 287.3 335.0 Expenses: Losses and LAE incurred (93.3 ) (83.7 ) (187.5 ) (153.3 ) Commission expense (23.7 ) (18.0 ) (44.6 ) (34.8 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses (39.4 ) (37.0 ) (78.6 ) (83.6 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) Other expenses — (0.1 ) — (3.0 ) Total expenses (156.7 ) (139.0 ) (311.1 ) (275.0 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (21.4 ) 32.4 (23.8 ) 60.0 Income tax benefit (expense) 5.8 (6.0 ) 6.0 (10.5 ) Net (loss) income (15.6 ) 26.4 (17.8 ) 49.5 Unrealized AFS investment losses arising during the period, net of tax(2) (73.5 ) 10.4 (161.9 ) (25.1 ) Reclassification adjustment for net realized AFS investment losses (gains) in net income, net of tax(2) 6.4 (1.6 ) 6.6 (2.2 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (82.7 ) $ 35.2 $ (173.1 ) $ 22.2 Net (loss) income $ (15.6 ) $ 26.4 $ (17.8 ) $ 49.5 Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses (1.7 ) (1.6 ) (3.4 ) (3.3 ) Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Net (loss) income before impact of the LPT Agreement (3) (17.7 ) 24.4 (22.0 ) 45.4 Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 50.1 (16.0 ) 67.4 (26.9 ) Severance costs — 0.1 — 3.0 Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income or loss (10.5 ) 3.3 (14.2 ) 5.0 Adjusted net income $ 21.9 $ 11.8 $ 31.2 $ 26.5

(1) Includes net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities and other investments of $(42.0) million and $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(59.0) million and $24.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) AFS = Available for Sale securities. (3) See Page 13 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and

Other Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Gross premiums written $ 178.5 $ 0.9 $ — $ 179.4 Net premiums written 177.2 0.9 — 178.1 Net premiums earned A 164.6 0.6 — 165.2 Net investment income 18.7 0.8 0.5 20.0 Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (42.8 ) (0.9 ) (6.4 ) (50.1 ) Other income 0.2 — — 0.2 Total revenues 140.7 0.5 (5.9 ) 135.3 Losses and LAE incurred (2) B (95.1 ) (0.3 ) 2.1 (93.3 ) Commission expense C (23.7 ) — — (23.7 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (33.3 ) (3.3 ) (2.8 ) (39.4 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.2 ) — (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Total expenses (152.3 ) (3.6 ) (0.8 ) (156.7 ) Net loss before income taxes $ (11.6 ) $ (3.1 ) $ (6.7 ) $ (21.4 ) Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D 12.5 (3.0 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 63.9 % n/m Prior years (6.1 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 57.8 n/m Commission expense ratio 14.4 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 20.2 n/m Combined ratio 92.4 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments (2) Losses and LAE in Corporate and Other represent the impact of the LPT Agreement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and

Other Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gross premiums written $ 146.8 $ 0.3 $ — $ 147.1 Net premiums written 145.7 0.3 — 146.0 Net premiums earned A 136.8 0.2 — 137.0 Net investment income 17.4 0.7 0.1 18.2 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 15.8 0.2 — 16.0 Other income 0.2 — — 0.2 Total revenues 170.2 1.1 0.1 171.4 Losses and LAE incurred (2) B (85.6 ) (0.1 ) 2.0 (83.7 ) Commission expense C (18.0 ) — — (18.0 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (31.5 ) (2.6 ) (2.9 ) (37.0 ) Interest and financing expenses — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Other expenses (0.1 ) — — (0.1 ) Total expenses (135.2 ) (2.7 ) (1.1 ) (139.0 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 35.0 $ (1.6 ) $ (1.0 ) $ 32.4 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 1.7 $ (2.5 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 63.7 % n/m Prior years (1.1 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 62.6 n/m Commission expense ratio 13.2 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 23.0 n/m Combined ratio 98.8 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments (2) Losses and LAE in Corporate and Other represent the impact of the LPT Agreement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and

Other Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Gross premiums written $ 349.7 $ 2.1 $ — $ 351.8 Net premiums written 346.4 2.1 — 348.5 Net premiums earned A 314.2 1.2 — 315.4 Net investment income 36.3 1.6 1.2 39.1 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (58.4 ) (1.3 ) (7.7 ) (67.4 ) Other income 0.2 — — 0.2 Total revenues 292.3 1.5 (6.5 ) 287.3 Losses and LAE incurred (2) B (191.0 ) (0.7 ) 4.2 (187.5 ) Commission expense C (44.6 ) — — (44.6 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (66.1 ) (6.5 ) (6.0 ) (78.6 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.2 ) — (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Total expenses (301.9 ) (7.2 ) (2.0 ) (311.1 ) Net loss before income taxes $ (9.6 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (8.5 ) $ (23.8 ) Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D 12.5 (6.0 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 64.0 % n/m Prior years (3.2 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 60.8 n/m Commission expense ratio 14.2 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 21.0 n/m Combined ratio 96.0 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments (2) Losses and LAE in Corporate and Other represent the impact of the LPT Agreement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and

Other Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gross premiums written $ 294.8 $ 0.6 $ — $ 295.4 Net premiums written 292.3 0.6 — 292.9 Net premiums earned A 270.7 0.2 — 270.9 Net investment income 35.1 1.4 0.1 36.6 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 26.6 0.3 — 26.9 Other income 0.6 — — 0.6 Total revenues 333.0 1.9 0.1 335.0 Losses and LAE incurred (2) B (157.3 ) (0.1 ) 4.1 (153.3 ) Commission expense C (34.8 ) — — (34.8 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (68.8 ) (6.4 ) (8.4 ) (83.6 ) Interest and financing expenses — — (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Other expenses (3.0 ) — — (3.0 ) Total expenses (263.9 ) (6.5 ) (4.6 ) (275.0 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 69.1 $ (4.6 ) $ (4.5 ) $ 60.0 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 9.8 $ (6.3 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 63.8 % n/m Prior years (5.7 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 58.1 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.9 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 25.4 n/m Combined ratio 96.4 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments (2) Losses and LAE in Corporate and Other represent the impact of the LPT Agreement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Return on Equity (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income A $ (15.6 ) $ 26.4 $ (17.8 ) $ 49.5 Impact of the LPT Agreement (2.1 ) (2.0 ) (4.2 ) (4.1 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 50.1 (16.0 ) 67.4 (26.9 ) Severance costs — 0.1 — 3.0 Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income (10.5 ) 3.3 (14.2 ) 5.0 Adjusted net income (1) B 21.9 11.8 31.2 26.5 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 977.5 $ 1,203.6 $ 977.5 $ 1,203.6 Stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,109.3 1,186.6 1,213.1 1,212.8 Average stockholders' equity C 1,043.4 1,195.1 1,095.3 1,208.2 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 977.5 $ 1,203.6 $ 977.5 $ 1,203.6 Deferred Gain - end of period 110.2 121.3 110.2 121.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) - end of period 119.8 (111.1 ) 119.8 (111.1 ) Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income - end of period (25.1 ) 23.3 (25.1 ) 23.3 Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period 1,182.4 1,237.1 1,182.4 1,237.1 Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,249.2 1,230.9 1,266.9 1,223.1 Average adjusted stockholders' equity (1) D 1,215.8 1,234.0 1,224.7 1,230.1 Return on stockholders' equity A / C (1.5 ) % 2.2 % (1.6 ) % 4.1 % Annualized return on stockholders' equity (6.0 ) 8.8 (3.3 ) 8.2 Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1) B / D 1.8 % 1.0 % 2.5 % 2.2 % Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1) 7.2 3.8 5.1 4.3 (1) See Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 1,981.9 $ 2,034.1 $ 1,981.2 $ 2,069.4 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 471.7 492.3 476.9 497.0 Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period 1,510.2 1,541.8 1,504.3 1,572.4 Losses and LAE incurred: Current year losses 105.4 87.3 201.7 172.9 Prior year losses on voluntary business (9.6 ) (1.6 ) (9.6 ) (15.0 ) Prior year losses on involuntary business (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Total losses incurred 95.4 85.7 191.7 157.4 Losses and LAE paid: Current year losses 18.5 15.9 23.1 20.6 Prior year losses 76.7 87.5 162.5 185.1 Total paid losses 95.2 103.4 185.6 205.7 Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 1,510.4 1,524.1 1,510.4 1,524.1 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 462.4 483.5 462.4 483.5 Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 1,972.8 $ 2,007.6 $ 1,972.8 $ 2,007.6 Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain, which totaled $2.1 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively and $4.2 million and $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited) $ in millions June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Investment Positions: Cost or Amortized

Cost Net Unrealized

Gain (Loss) Fair Value % Fair Value % Fixed maturity securities $ 2,320.1 $ (119.8 ) $ 2,190.3 83 % $ 2,342.7 83 % Equity securities 218.8 52.3 271.1 10 344.4 12 Short-term investments 3.2 — 3.2 — 10.5 — Other invested assets 41.5 6.3 47.8 2 38.4 1 Cash and cash equivalents 129.1 — 129.1 5 75.1 3 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1.2 — 1.2 — 0.2 — Total investments and cash $ 2,713.9 $ (61.2 ) $ 2,642.7 100 % $ 2,811.3 100 % Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities: U.S. Treasuries and agencies $ 65.4 $ (2.4 ) $ 63.0 3 % $ 68.1 3 % States and municipalities 354.8 (0.8 ) 353.9 16 436.1 19 Corporate securities 1,017.7 (66.5 ) 945.3 43 1,080.3 46 Mortgage-backed securities 435.6 (31.5 ) 404.1 18 414.1 18 Asset-backed securities 69.8 (5.4 ) 64.4 3 68.5 3 Collateralized loan obligations 209.8 (6.7 ) 203.1 9 85.4 4 Bank loans and other 167.0 (6.5 ) 156.5 7 190.2 8 Total fixed maturity securities $ 2,320.1 $ (119.8 ) $ 2,190.3 100 % $ 2,342.7 100 % Weighted average book yield 3.3 % 3.0 % Average credit quality (S&P) A+ A+ Duration 4.1 3.4