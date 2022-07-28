The Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2022 Guidance

The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp" or "we") TBBK, a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, The Bancorp earned pre-tax income of $41.1 million, compared to $37.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The 2021 quarter included $4.3 million of Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") related interest and fees, substantially all of which were eliminated in the current year quarter. For those respective periods, net income amounted to $30.4 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $29.4 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share.

Return on assets and equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 amounted to 1.7% and 19%, respectively, compared to 1.7% and 19%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (all percentages "annualized").

Net interest margin amounted to 3.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $54.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $54.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The 2021 quarter included $4.3 million of PPP related interest and fees, substantially all of which were eliminated in the current year quarter.

Excluding commercial loans, at fair value, which were originally generated for sale, total loans increased to $4.75 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.16 billion at March 31, 2022 and $2.92 billion at June 30, 2021. Those increases reflected growth of 13% quarter over quarter and 61% year over year. Those percentage increases exclude the impact of $55.6 million of June 30, 2022 balances previously included in discontinued assets which were reclassified to loans in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross dollar volume ("GDV"), representing the total amounts spent on prepaid and debit cards, increased $1.29 billion, or 5%, to $28.39 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. GDV was increased in 2021 by the impact of pandemic related government stimulus payments.

SBLOC (securities backed lines of credit), IBLOC (insurance backed lines of credit) and investment advisor financing loans collectively increased 35% year over year and 10% quarter over quarter to $2.43 billion at June 30, 2022.

Small Business Loans, including those held at fair value, grew 6% year over year to $729.8 million at June 30, 2022, and 3.5% quarter over quarter. That growth is exclusive of PPP loan balances which amounted to $10.3 million and $129.4 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Direct lease financing balances increased 15% year over year to $583.1 million at June 30, 2022, and 8% quarter over quarter.

We resumed non-SBA commercial real estate bridge lending in the third quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2022, the balance of such real estate bridge loans was $1.11 billion compared to $803.5 million at March 31, 2022, reflecting quarter over quarter growth of 38%.

The average interest rate on $6.38 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities during the second quarter of 2022 was 0.44%. Average deposits of $6.25 billion for second quarter 2022, reflected a decrease of 0.1% from the $6.26 billion of average deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which had increased 17% over the June 30, 2020 quarter. Deposit levels during these periods reflected variability resulting from the pandemic and related government stimulus payments.

As of June 30, 2022, tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 9.51%, 13.46%, 13.84% and 13.46%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively. The Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, each remain well capitalized under banking regulations.

Book value per common share at June 30, 2022 was $11.55 per share compared to $10.77 per share at June 30, 2021, an increase of 7%, primarily as a result of retained earnings. Increases resulting from retained earnings and reductions in shares from related repurchases were partially offset by reductions in the market value of securities, which are recognized through equity.

The Bancorp repurchased 577,926 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $25.95 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"The second quarter continued to show strong growth across our platform. With the anticipated continued increase in interest rates based on fed funds futures and strong business pipelines, we expect profitability to steadily increase over the next 18 months. We are raising our guidance for 2022 from $2.15 per share to a range of $2.25 to $2.30 per share. This range excludes the impact of 2022 share repurchases but includes interest rate assumptions based on fed funds expectations."

The Bancorp reported net income of $30.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $29.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Bancorp, Inc. Financial highlights (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Consolidated condensed income statements 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Net interest income $ 54,569 $ 54,069 $ 107,422 $ 107,826 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (1,450) (951) 3,509 (129) Non-interest income ACH, card and other payment processing fees 2,338 1,904 4,322 3,700 Prepaid, debit card and related fees 20,038 19,447 38,690 38,655 Net realized and unrealized gains on commercial loans, at fair value 3,682 2,579 10,517 4,575 Leasing related income 1,545 1,767 2,518 2,732 Other non-interest income 350 164 470 273 Total non-interest income 27,953 25,861 56,517 49,935 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,999 27,087 49,847 52,745 Data processing expense 1,246 1,146 2,435 2,272 Legal expense 1,474 2,044 2,268 4,098 Legal settlement 1,152 — 1,152 — FDIC insurance 673 2,589 1,647 4,969 Software 4,165 3,706 8,029 7,390 Other non-interest expense 8,136 7,311 15,819 14,292 Total non-interest expense 42,845 43,883 81,197 85,766 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 41,127 36,998 79,233 72,124 Income tax expense 10,725 7,840 19,865 16,906 Net income from continuing operations 30,402 29,158 59,368 55,218 Discontinued operations Income from discontinued operations before income taxes — 361 — 237 Income tax expense — 84 — 55 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 277 — 182 Net income $ 30,402 $ 29,435 $ 59,368 $ 55,400 Net income per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 1.04 $ 0.96 Net income per share from discontinued operations - basic $ — $ — $ — $ 0.01 Net income per share - basic $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 1.04 $ 0.97 Net income per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.49 $ 1.03 $ 0.93 Net income per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ — $ — $ — $ 0.01 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.50 $ 1.03 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares - basic 56,801,518 57,230,576 56,962,000 57,232,557 Weighted average shares - diluted 57,453,730 59,022,925 57,772,538 59,086,956

Note: Compared to higher rates in recent periods, the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 approximated 21% as a result of the impact of tax deductions related to stock-based compensation, recorded as discrete items. The large deductions and tax benefits resulted from the increase in the Company's stock price as compared to the original various grant dates.

Condensed consolidated balance sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2022 (unaudited) 2022 (unaudited) 2021 2021 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 12,873 $ 11,399 $ 5,382 $ 5,470 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 329,992 662,827 596,402 583,498 Total cash and cash equivalents 342,865 674,226 601,784 588,968 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 826,616 907,338 953,709 1,106,075 Commercial loans, at fair value 995,493 1,180,885 1,388,416 1,758,264 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 4,754,697 4,164,298 3,747,224 2,915,344 Allowance for credit losses (19,087) (19,051) (17,806) (15,292) Loans, net 4,735,610 4,145,247 3,729,418 2,900,052 Federal Home Loan Bank and Atlantic Central Bankers Bank stock 1,643 1,663 1,663 1,667 Premises and equipment, net 16,693 16,314 16,156 17,392 Accrued interest receivable 19,264 17,284 17,871 18,668 Intangible assets, net 2,248 2,348 2,447 2,646 Other real estate owned 18,873 18,873 18,873 17,343 Deferred tax asset, net 23,344 18,521 12,667 10,923 Investment in unconsolidated entity, at fair value — — — 24,988 Assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations — — 3,268 12,105 Other assets 124,511 99,961 96,967 91,516 Total assets $ 7,107,160 $ 7,082,660 $ 6,843,239 $ 6,550,607 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 5,394,562 $ 5,506,083 $ 5,561,365 $ 5,225,024 Savings and money market 486,189 722,240 415,546 459,688 Total deposits 5,880,751 6,228,323 5,976,911 5,684,712 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 42 42 42 42 Short-term borrowings 385,000 — — — Senior debt 98,866 98,774 98,682 98,498 Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Other long-term borrowings 39,125 39,318 39,521 39,901 Other liabilities 33,439 50,507 62,228 94,944 Total liabilities $ 6,450,624 $ 6,430,365 $ 6,190,785 $ 5,931,498 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 56,865,494 and 57,458,287 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 56,865 57,155 57,371 57,458 Additional paid-in capital 323,774 336,604 349,686 363,241 Retained earnings 298,474 268,072 239,106 183,853 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (22,577) (9,536) 6,291 14,557 Total shareholders' equity 656,536 652,295 652,454 619,109 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,107,160 $ 7,082,660 $ 6,843,239 $ 6,550,607

Note: Previous balance sheets included assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations, which were reclassified to continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022. Previous balance sheets also included investment in unconsolidated entity, which reflected Bancorp's balance of the Walnut Street investment. Walnut Street was comprised of Bancorp loans sold to that entity, which was partially financed by an independent investor. In the third quarter of 2021, The Bancorp and that investor dissolved the entity, as the remaining balance did not warrant ongoing administrative and accounting expenses.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs** $ 5,467,516 $ 55,100 4.03% $ 4,572,712 $ 49,378 4.32% Leases-bank qualified* 3,665 63 6.88% 5,783 96 6.64% Investment securities-taxable 879,112 5,432 2.47% 1,081,419 7,201 2.66% Investment securities-nontaxable* 3,559 31 3.48% 3,878 32 3.30% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 545,027 1,004 0.74% 1,120,039 300 0.11% Net interest earning assets 6,898,879 61,630 3.57% 6,783,831 57,007 3.36% Allowance for credit losses (20,295) (16,406) Assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations — — — 98,895 781 3.16% Other assets 243,459 201,539 $ 7,122,043 $ 7,067,859 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 5,697,507 $ 4,390 0.31% $ 5,736,776 $ 1,327 0.09% Savings and money market 556,847 1,200 0.86% 526,112 192 0.15% Total deposits 6,254,354 5,590 0.36% 6,262,888 1,519 0.10% Short-term borrowings 11,593 32 1.10% — — — Repurchase agreements 41 — — 41 — — Subordinated debentures 13,401 139 4.15% 13,401 112 3.34% Senior debt 98,816 1,280 5.18% 100,239 1,280 5.11% Total deposits and liabilities 6,378,205 7,041 0.44% 6,376,569 2,911 0.18% Other liabilities 89,422 83,353 Total liabilities 6,467,627 6,459,922 Shareholders' equity 654,416 607,937 $ 7,122,043 $ 7,067,859 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 54,589 $ 54,877 Tax equivalent adjustment 20 27 Net interest income $ 54,569 $ 54,850 Net interest margin * 3.17% 3.19%

* Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory Federal tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021.

** Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans.

NOTE: In the table above, the 2021 interest on loans reflects $3.0 million of interest and fees which were earned on a short-term line of credit to another institution to initially fund Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which did not significantly increase average loans or assets and which are not expected to recur. Interest on loans for 2022 and 2021 includes $41,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, of interest and fees on PPP loans.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs** $ 5,302,850 $ 105,638 3.98% $ 4,524,911 $ 97,189 4.30% Leases-bank qualified* 3,839 130 6.77% 6,379 214 6.71% Investment securities-taxable 909,017 10,323 2.27% 1,136,631 16,009 2.82% Investment securities-nontaxable* 3,559 62 3.48% 3,960 67 3.38% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 616,865 1,351 0.44% 935,239 483 0.10% Net interest earning assets 6,836,130 117,504 3.44% 6,607,120 113,962 3.45% Allowance for credit losses (19,075) (16,241) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations — — — 103,983 1,634 3.14% Other assets 232,402 203,821 $ 7,049,457 $ 6,898,683 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 5,636,415 $ 5,796 0.21% $ 5,619,608 $ 2,944 0.10% Savings and money market 544,515 1,400 0.51% 466,978 341 0.15% Total deposits 6,180,930 7,196 0.23% 6,086,586 3,285 0.11% Short-term borrowings 6,104 32 1.05% 6,491 8 0.25% Repurchase agreements 41 — — 41 — — Subordinated debentures 13,401 255 3.81% 13,401 225 3.36% Senior debt 98,770 2,559 5.18% 100,190 2,559 5.11% Total deposits and liabilities 6,299,246 10,042 0.32% 6,206,709 6,077 0.20% Other liabilities 95,716 91,837 Total liabilities 6,394,962 6,298,546 Shareholders' equity 654,495 600,137 $ 7,049,457 $ 6,898,683 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 107,462 $ 109,519 Tax equivalent adjustment 40 59 Net interest income $ 107,422 $ 109,460 Net interest margin * 3.14% 3.26%

* Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory Federal tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021.

** Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans.

NOTE: In the table above, the 2021 interest on loans reflects $4.5 million of interest and fees which were earned on a short-term line of credit to another institution to initially fund PPP loans, which did not significantly increase average loans or assets and which are not expected to recur. Interest on loans for 2022 and 2021 includes $481,000 and $3.7 million, respectively, of interest and fees on PPP loans.

Allowance for credit losses Six months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2022 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) 2021 (dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for credit losses at beginning of period (1) $ 17,806 $ 16,082 $ 16,082 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 844 321 1,138 SBA commercial mortgage — 23 417 Direct lease financing 199 193 412 SBLOC — 15 15 Consumer - home equity — — 10 Consumer - other — — 14 Total 1,043 552 2,006 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 33 15 51 SBA commercial mortgage — — 9 Direct lease financing 93 7 58 Consumer - home equity — — 1,099 Total 126 22 1,217 Net charge-offs 917 530 789 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses, excluding unfunded commitments 2,198 (260) 2,513 Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 19,087 $ 15,292 $ 17,806 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.02% 0.02% 0.03% Net charge-offs/average assets 0.01% 0.01% 0.01%

(1) Excludes activity from discontinued operations.

Loan portfolio June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 (in thousands) SBL non-real estate $ 112,854 $ 122,387 $ 147,722 $ 228,958 SBL commercial mortgage 425,219 385,559 361,171 343,487 SBL construction 27,042 31,432 27,199 18,494 Small business loans 565,115 539,378 536,092 590,939 Direct lease financing 583,086 538,616 531,012 506,424 SBLOC / IBLOC * 2,274,256 2,067,233 1,929,581 1,729,628 Advisor financing ** 155,235 146,461 115,770 72,190 Real estate bridge loans 1,106,875 803,477 621,702 — Other loans *** 63,514 61,096 5,014 5,840 4,748,081 4,156,261 3,739,171 2,905,021 Unamortized loan fees and costs 6,616 8,037 8,053 10,323 Total loans, including unamortized fees and costs $ 4,754,697 $ 4,164,298 $ 3,747,224 $ 2,915,344

Small business portfolio June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 (in thousands) SBL, including unamortized fees and costs $ 571,559 $ 545,462 $ 541,437 $ 593,401 SBL, included in loans, at fair value 168,579 183,408 199,585 225,534 Total small business loans **** $ 740,138 $ 728,870 $ 741,022 $ 818,935

* Securities Backed Lines of Credit, or SBLOC, are collateralized by marketable securities, while Insurance Backed Lines of Credit, or IBLOC, are collateralized by the cash surrender value of eligible life insurance policies.

** In 2020, we began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinance, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan-to-value ratios of 70%, based on third-party business appraisals, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate.

*** Includes demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $170,000 and $322,000 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the allowance for credit losses and have been immaterial.

****The small business loans held at fair value are comprised of the government guaranteed portion of certain SBA loans at the dates indicated (in thousands). A reduction in SBL non-real estate from $122.4 million to $112.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from U.S. government repayments of PPP loans authorized by The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. PPP loans totaled $10.3 million at June 30, 2022, $23.7 million at March 31, 2022 and $129.4 million at June 30, 2021.

Small business loans as of June 30, 2022 Loan principal (in millions) U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans (a) $ 375 Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP) (a) 10 Commercial mortgage SBA (b) 216 Construction SBA (c) 12 Non-guaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans (d) 100 Non-SBA small business loans (e) 21 Total principal $ 734 Unamortized fees and costs 6 Total small business loans $ 740

(a) This is the portion of SBA 7a loans (7a) and PPP loans which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk.

(b) Substantially all these loans are made under the SBA 504 Fixed Asset Financing program (504) which dictates origination date loan-to-value percentages ("LTV"), generally 50-60%, to which the Bank adheres.

(c) Of the $12 million in Construction SBA loans, $11 million are 504 first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50-60% and $1 million are SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff.

(d) The $100 million represents the unguaranteed portion of 7a loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. 7a loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7a and 504 loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners.

(e) The $21 million of non-SBA loans are primarily comprised of approximately 20 conventional coffee/doughnut/carryout franchisee note purchases.

Small business loans by type as of June 30, 2022 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (dollars in millions) Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels $ 69 $ — $ — $ 69 19% Full-service restaurants 13 2 2 17 5% Car washes 16 1 — 17 5% Child day care services 15 — 1 16 4% Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers 15 — — 15 4% Baked goods stores 4 — 9 13 4% Funeral homes and funeral services 10 — — 10 3% Fitness and recreational sports centers 5 2 2 9 3% Offices of lawyers 9 — — 9 3% Assisted living facilities for the elderly 9 — — 9 3% Gasoline stations with convenience stores 8 — — 8 2% Lessors of nonresidential buildings 8 — — 8 2% General warehousing and storage 7 — — 7 2% Lessors of other real estate property 6 — — 6 2% All other amusement and recreation industries 5 — 1 6 2% Limited-service restaurants 1 2 2 5 1% Other miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers 5 — — 5 1% Other technical and trade schools — 5 — 5 1% Other spectator sports 5 — — 5 1% Plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors 3 — 1 4 1% Offices of dentists 2 1 — 3 1% Landscaping services 2 — 1 3 1% Other warehousing and storage 3 — — 3 1% All other miscellaneous wood product manufacturing 3 — — 3 1% Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) 3 — — 3 1% Vocational rehabilitation services 3 — — 3 1% Elementary and secondary schools 2 — — 2 1% All other miscellaneous general purpose machinery manufacturing 2 — — 2 1% Sewing, needlework, and piece goods stores 2 — — 2 1% Pet care (except veterinary) services 2 — — 2 1% Automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance 2 — — 2 1% Amusement arcades 2 — — 2 1% Offices of real estate agents and brokers 2 — — 2 1% Other** 49 1 23 73 19% Total $ 292 $ 14 $ 42 $ 348 100%

* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $79 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values.

**Loan types less than $2 million are spread over a hundred different classifications such as Commercial Printing, Pet and Pet Supplies Stores, Securities Brokerage, etc.

State diversification as of June 30, 2022 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (dollars in millions) Florida $ 67 $ — $ 5 $ 72 20% California 48 2 3 53 15% North Carolina 23 7 2 32 9% New York 25 — 3 28 8% Pennsylvania 22 — 2 24 6% Colorado 11 4 1 16 5% Illinois 15 — 2 17 5% Texas 12 — 4 16 5% New Jersey 7 — 7 14 4% Virginia 9 — 1 10 3% Connecticut 10 — — 10 3% Georgia 7 — 2 9 3% Tennessee 8 — — 8 2% Ohio 6 — — 6 2% Michigan 3 — — 3 1% Other States 19 1 10 30 9% Total $ 292 $ 14 $ 42 $ 348 100%

* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $79 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values.

Top 10 loans as of June 30, 2022 Type* State SBL commercial mortgage* (in millions) Mental health and substance abuse center FL $ 10 Hotel FL 9 Lawyer's office CA 9 General warehousing and storage PA 7 Hotel NY 6 Hotel NC 5 Assisted living facility FL 5 Mental health and substance abuse center CT 5 Technical and trade school NC 5 Hotel PA 5 Total $ 66 * All of the top 10 loans are 504 SBA loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-value and are in the commercial mortgage category. The top 10 loan table above does not include loans to the extent that they are U.S. government guaranteed.

Commercial real estate loans, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination: Type as of June 30, 2022 Type # Loans Balance Weighted average origination date

LTV Weighted average

interest rate (dollars in millions) Real estate bridge loans (multi-family apartment loans recorded at book value)* 95 $ 1,107 74% 4.52% Non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value: Multi-family (apartment bridge loans)* 48 $ 697 76% 4.74% Hospitality (hotels and lodging) 8 71 65% 5.65% Retail 4 52 71% 5.01% Other 5 13 74% 5.06% 65 833 74% 4.84% Fair value adjustment (6) Total non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value 827 Total commercial real estate loans $ 1,934 74% 4.67%

*In the third quarter of 2021, we resumed the origination of multi-family apartment loans. These are similar to the multi-family apartment loans carried at fair value, but at origination are intended to be held on the balance sheet, so are not accounted for at fair value.