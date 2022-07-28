Mondee Appoints Orestes Fintiklis Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Corporate Strategy and Business Development Officer

Mondee Holdings, Inc. ("Mondee" or "the Company") MOND, the high-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, today announced that Orestes Fintiklis has been appointed to the role of Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Corporate Strategy and Business Development Officer. In his new role, Mr. Fintiklis will provide assistance in overseeing various roles including business development, strategic advisory, mergers & acquisitions and investor relations, as well as facilitate the smooth transition of Mondee from a private to a public company.

Mr. Fintiklis served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ITHAX Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company that recently completed its business combination with Mondee. on July 19, 2022 and has served as a director of Mondee since the consummation of such business combination. Mr. Fintiklis also serves as the Founder and Managing Partner of Ithaca Capital, a private equity real estate management company with a focus on hospitality special situations investing and the owner of multiple iconic and award-winning hotels such as W Hotel Bogota and JW Marriott Panama. Prior to Ithaca Capital, Mr. Fintiklis has led a distinguished career in hospitality investing, development and asset management of over 15 years. Mr. Fintiklis started his career as an attorney at Clifford Chance in London and also has extraordinary academic credentials in law having graduated first in his class from Oxford University.

"We are pleased to welcome Orestes more directly into the Mondee team where his track record of delivering strong business results and operational management experience make him the right person at this important inflection point to continue to support Mondee's future organic and inorganic growth and strategic priorities," said Prasad Gundumogula Founder & CEO of Mondee.

"I'm thrilled to become a more integral part of the Mondee team as the company continues to capitalize on growth opportunities in the travel industry and to advance its travel technology platforms, next-generation solutions as well as implement an accretive M&A strategy," said Mr. Fintiklis. "Mondee's proven business model and EBITDA profitability coupled with remarkable growth and recent introduction to the public markets will uniquely drive both further consolidation and disruption in the distribution channels of the travel industry and deliver long-term value to shareholders."

Mondee is a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace that is modernizing and disrupting the travel market. Mondee's technology-led growth strategies have produced a strong financial and market track record, especially within the legacy-anchored, assisted/affiliated travel industry. The Company is a market leader in the North America private airfare market with significant penetration in the travel experts segment, through direct connectivity with more than 500 airlines and more than 1 million hotel and alternative accommodation properties and a unique distribution network of 50,000+ leisure travel affiliates and agents.

About Mondee Holdings, Inc.:

Mondee Holdings, Inc. is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure and corporate travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with 17 offices in the USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. On July 19th, 2022, Mondee become a publicly listed company on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MOND". For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities law. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "believe," "can", ""may," "expects," "intends," "potential," "plans," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future growth, performance, business prospects and opportunities, future plans and intentions or other future events are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the recently completed business combination between ITHAX Acquisition Corp. and Mondee Holdings II, Inc., the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the business combination declared effective by the SEC on June 27, 2022 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is being made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005994/en/