PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $9.1 million for Q2 2022 and Announces Name Change of its Subsidiary, Pacific City Bank, to PCB Bank

PCB Bancorp (the "Company") PCB, the holding company of Pacific City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $10.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $9.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter.

The Company also announced that the Bank will change its name to PCB Bank, effective August 25, 2022. In addition, the Company introduced a new logo, which will also be utilized by the Bank after its name change.

Q2 2022 Highlights

Net income totaled $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the current quarter; The Company recorded a reversal for loan losses of $109 thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.2 million for the previous quarter and $934 thousand for the year-ago quarter. Allowance for loan losses ("Allowance") to loans held-for-investment (1) ratio was 1.15% at June 30, 2022 compared with 1.22% at March 31, 2022, 1.29% at December 31, 2021 and 1.45% at June 30, 2021. Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio (2) was 1.15% at June 30, 2022 compared with 1.23% at March 31, 2022, 1.34% at December 31, 2021 and 1.62% at June 30, 2021. Net interest income was $21.4 million for the current quarter compared with $20.0 million for the previous quarter and $19.0 million for the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 4.01% for the current quarter compared with 3.87% for the previous quarter and 3.83% for the year-ago quarter. Gain on sale of loans was $2.0 million for the current quarter compared with $3.8 million for the previous quarter and $4.0 million for the year-ago quarter.



Total assets were $2.34 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $144.8 million, or 6.6%, from $2.20 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $194.8 million, or 9.1%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $284.6 million, or 13.8%, from $2.06 billion at June 30, 2021;

Loans held-for-investment were $1.83 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $90.1 million, or 5.2%, from $1.74 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $100.8 million, or 5.8%, from $1.73 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $113.4 million, or 6.6%, from $1.72 billion at June 30, 2021; SBA PPP loans totaled $1.6 million, $22.9 million, $65.3 million, and $181.0 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. The Company had no loans under modified terms related to COVID-19 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. Loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $16.2 million at June 30, 2021.



Total deposits were $2.00 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $87.2 million, or 4.6%, from $1.91 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $130.5 million, or 7.0%, from $1.87 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $200.0 million, or 11.1%, from $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021; and

On May 24, 2022, the Company issued 69,141 shares of preferred stock in exchange for a capital investment of $69.1 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury (the "Treasury") under the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP").

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Loans held-for-investment are presented net of deferred fees and costs in this press release. (2) Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans from loans held-for-investment. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

"We are pleased with another solid financial performance for the second quarter of 2022," stated Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to maintain an asset-sensitive balance sheet and executed another quarterly performance of a well-balanced deposit and loan growth combined with a record net interest income."

"During the second quarter of 2022, our deposits increased at an annualized rate of 18% and we funded $161 million in loans held-for-investment, resulting in a 26% annualized growth rate, excluding SBA PPP loans. Our outstanding credit quality continued as demonstrated by our non-performing assets to loans held-for-investment ratio of 0.09% and classified assets to total assets ratio of 0.20%. Our net interest margin expanded 14 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 4.01% for the second quarter while we maintained our efficiency rate at 49%."

"As we look ahead to the second half of this year, in spite of the challenging economic outlook ahead, we will remain opportunistic with our strong capital position and continue to invest in our franchise value by expanding our footprint. We are on schedule to open two new full-service branches in Dallas, Texas and a new full-service branch in Palisades Park, New Jersey during the third quarter of this year," concluded Kim.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Net income $ 9,092 $ 10,240 (11.2 )% $ 9,844 (7.6 )% $ 19,332 $ 18,404 5.0 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.67 (10.4 )% $ 0.64 (6.3 )% $ 1.27 $ 1.19 6.7 % Net interest income $ 21,351 $ 19,993 6.8 % $ 18,996 12.4 % $ 41,344 $ 36,815 12.3 % Reversal for loan losses (109 ) (1,191 ) (90.8 )% (934 ) (88.3 )% (1,300 ) (2,081 ) (37.5 )% Noninterest income 3,648 5,286 (31.0 )% 5,151 (29.2 )% 8,934 8,008 11.6 % Noninterest expense 12,245 12,071 1.4 % 11,139 9.9 % 24,316 20,808 16.9 % Return on average assets (1) 1.65 % 1.92 % 1.96 % 1.78 % 1.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 12.48 % 16.01 % 16.49 % 14.13 % 15.59 % Return on average tangible common equity ("TCE") (2) 13.85 % 16.01 % 16.49 % 14.92 % 15.59 % Net interest margin (1) 4.01 % 3.87 % 3.83 % 3.94 % 3.77 % Efficiency ratio (3) 48.98 % 47.75 % 46.13 % 48.36 % 46.42 %

($ in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change Total assets $ 2,344,560 $ 2,199,742 6.6 % $ 2,149,735 9.1 % $ 2,060,003 13.8 % Net loans held-for-investment 1,811,939 1,721,757 5.2 % 1,709,824 6.0 % 1,694,767 6.9 % Total deposits 1,997,607 1,910,379 4.6 % 1,867,134 7.0 % 1,797,648 11.1 % Book value per common share (4) $ 22.36 $ 17.47 $ 17.24 $ 16.09 TCE per common share (2) $ 17.73 $ 17.47 $ 17.24 $ 16.09 Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated) 15.37 % 12.22 % 12.11 % 11.76 % Total shareholders' equity to total assets 14.26 % 11.87 % 11.92 % 11.60 % TCE to total assets (2), (5) 11.31 % 11.87 % 11.92 % 11.60 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) Non-GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by the number of outstanding common shares. (5) The Company did not have any intangible asset component for the presented periods.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and governmental and societal responses thereto, have had a severe impact on global economic and market conditions. The U.S. government has enacted a number of monetary and fiscal policies to provide fiscal stimulus and relief in order to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a challenge to public health, including the emergence of new variants, and impact global economic and market conditions, including global supply chain disruptions and high inflation.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Company has taken a number of steps to protect the safety of its employees and to support its customers. The Company has enabled its staff to work remotely and established safety measures within its bank premises and branches for both employees and customers. In order to support its customers, the Company has been in close contact with them, assessing the level of impact on their businesses, and putting a process in place to evaluate each client's specific situation and provide relief programs where appropriate, including SBA PPP loans and loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, the Company cannot estimate the long term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but these conditions are expected to continue to impact its business, results of operations, and financial condition negatively.

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Interest income/expense on Loans $ 21,243 $ 20,190 5.2 % $ 19,511 8.9 % $ 41,433 $ 38,255 8.3 % Investment securities 668 476 40.3 % 375 78.1 % 1,144 735 55.6 % Other interest-earning assets 535 228 134.6 % 165 224.2 % 763 319 139.2 % Total interest-earning assets 22,446 20,894 7.4 % 20,051 11.9 % 43,340 39,309 10.3 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,041 850 22.5 % 1,000 4.1 % 1,891 2,311 (18.2 )% Borrowings 54 51 5.9 % 55 (1.8 )% 105 183 (42.6 )% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,095 901 21.5 % 1,055 3.8 % 1,996 2,494 (20.0 )% Net interest income $ 21,351 $ 19,993 6.8 % $ 18,996 12.4 % $ 41,344 $ 36,815 12.3 % Average balance of Loans $ 1,804,368 $ 1,773,376 1.7 % $ 1,691,704 6.7 % $ 1,788,958 $ 1,666,808 7.3 % Investment securities 135,324 123,230 9.8 % 132,249 2.3 % 129,310 128,073 1.0 % Other interest-earning assets 195,633 198,918 (1.7 )% 164,710 18.8 % 197,267 176,864 11.5 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,135,325 $ 2,095,524 1.9 % $ 1,988,663 7.4 % $ 2,115,535 $ 1,971,745 7.3 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,001,424 $ 1,034,012 (3.2 )% $ 1,026,937 (2.5 )% $ 1,017,629 $ 1,040,316 (2.2 )% Borrowings 11,132 10,400 7.0 % 19,012 (41.4 )% 10,768 47,128 (77.2 )% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,012,556 $ 1,044,412 (3.1 )% $ 1,045,949 (3.2 )% $ 1,028,397 $ 1,087,444 (5.4 )% Total funding (1) $ 1,902,247 $ 1,885,038 0.9 % $ 1,766,054 7.7 % $ 1,893,691 $ 1,751,346 8.1 % Annualized average yield/cost of Loans 4.72 % 4.62 % 4.63 % 4.67 % 4.63 % Investment securities 1.98 % 1.57 % 1.14 % 1.78 % 1.16 % Other interest-earning assets 1.10 % 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.78 % 0.36 % Total interest-earning assets 4.22 % 4.04 % 4.04 % 4.13 % 4.02 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.42 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.45 % Borrowings 1.95 % 1.99 % 1.16 % 1.97 % 0.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.43 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.46 % Net interest margin 4.01 % 3.87 % 3.83 % 3.94 % 3.77 % Cost of total funding (1) 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.29 % Supplementary information Net accretion of discount on loans $ 907 $ 908 (0.1 )% $ 1,012 (10.4 )% $ 1,815 $ 1,757 3.3 % Net amortization of deferred loan fees $ 606 $ 1,165 (48.0 )% $ 1,459 (58.5 )% $ 1,771 $ 2,679 (33.9 )%

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an increase in overall interest rates on loans from the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by a decrease in net amortization of deferred loan fees from the decreased amount of SBA PPP loan payoffs.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate Fixed rate loans 24.5 % 4.35 % 26.7 % 4.25 % 28.4 % 3.98 % 33.9 % 3.56 % Hybrid rate loans 37.0 % 4.11 % 31.5 % 4.07 % 29.1 % 4.16 % 22.5 % 4.52 % Variable rate loans 38.5 % 5.12 % 41.8 % 4.14 % 42.5 % 3.95 % 43.6 % 3.99 %

Investment Securities. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to a decrease in net amortization of premiums on mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an increased interest rate on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") account. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year-to-date period compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to an increase in deposits and the ECIP capital investment, partially offset by an increase in loans. The Company maintains most of its cash at the FRB account.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The increases in average cost for the current quarter compared with the previous and year-ago quarters were primarily due to an increase in market rates. The decrease in average cost for the current year-to-date period compared with the previous year-to-date period was primarily due to the lower interest rates on time deposits opened throughout 2021.

Borrowings. The increase in average cost for the current quarter compared with the year-ago quarter was primarily due to matured borrowings with lower interest rates during 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company had no FHLB advances.

Reversal for Loan Losses

Reversal for loan losses was $109 thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.2 million for the previous quarter and $934 thousand for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous year-to-date periods, reversal for loan losses was $1.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The reversals for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to a decrease in qualitative adjustment factor allocations related to economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of $18 thousand for the current quarter compared with $(8) thousand for the previous quarter and $(309) thousand for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous year-to-date periods, the Company recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of $10 thousand and $(460) thousand, respectively.

Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio(1) was 1.15%, 1.23%, 1.34%, and 1.62% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes SBA PPP loans from loans held-for-investment. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Gain on sale of loans $ 2,039 $ 3,777 (46.0 )% $ 3,967 (48.6 )% $ 5,816 $ 5,289 10.0 % Service charges and fees on deposits 330 303 8.9 % 302 9.3 % 633 595 6.4 % Loan servicing income 755 700 7.9 % 545 38.5 % 1,455 1,427 2.0 % Bank-owned life insurance income 175 172 1.7 % — — % 347 — — % Other income 349 334 4.5 % 337 3.6 % 683 697 (2.0 )% Total noninterest income $ 3,648 $ 5,286 (31.0 )% $ 5,151 (29.2 )% $ 8,934 $ 8,008 11.6 %

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Gain on sale of SBA loans Sold loan balance $ 38,442 $ 39,683 (3.1 )% $ 34,107 12.7 % $ 78,125 $ 45,026 73.5 % Premium received 2,600 4,206 (38.2 )% 4,172 (37.7 )% 6,806 5,481 24.2 % Gain recognized 2,039 3,777 (46.0 )% 3,954 (48.4 )% 5,816 5,149 13.0 % Gain on sale of residential property loans Sold loan balance $ — $ — — % $ 1,615 (100.0 )% $ — $ 9,522 (100.0 )% Gain recognized — — — % 13 (100.0 )% — 140 (100.0 )%

The decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans was primarily due to reduced premiums received in the secondary market.

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Loan servicing income Servicing income received $ 1,287 $ 1,230 4.6 % $ 1,124 14.5 % $ 2,517 $ 2,397 5.0 % Servicing assets amortization (532 ) (530 ) 0.4 % (579 ) (8.1 )% (1,062 ) (970 ) 9.5 % Loan servicing income $ 755 $ 700 7.9 % $ 545 38.5 % $ 1,455 $ 1,427 2.0 % Underlying loans at end of period $ 537,990 $ 531,183 1.3 % $ 492,130 9.3 % $ 537,990 $ 492,130 9.3 %

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans that are sold to the secondary market.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,125 $ 8,595 (5.5 )% $ 7,125 14.0 % $ 16,720 $ 13,307 25.6 % Occupancy and equipment 1,537 1,397 10.0 % 1,388 10.7 % 2,934 2,759 6.3 % Professional fees 642 403 59.3 % 658 (2.4 )% 1,045 1,152 (9.3 )% Marketing and business promotion 310 207 49.8 % 516 (39.9 )% 517 654 (20.9 )% Data processing 441 404 9.2 % 396 11.4 % 845 773 9.3 % Director fees and expenses 182 169 7.7 % 151 20.5 % 351 289 21.5 % Regulatory assessments 147 141 4.3 % 179 (17.9 )% 288 387 (25.6 )% Other expense 861 755 14.0 % 726 18.6 % 1,616 1,487 8.7 % Total noninterest expense $ 12,245 $ 12,071 1.4 % $ 11,139 9.9 % $ 24,316 $ 20,808 16.9 %

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The decrease in the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to decreases in incentives tied to the sales of Loan Production Offices ("LPO") originated SBA loans and vacation accrual, increases in loan origination cost, which offsets the recognition of salaries, partially offset by an increase in salaries from the increased number of employees. The increase in the current quarter compared with the year-ago quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries from the annual merit increase and the increase in number of employees, partially offset by a decrease in incentives tied to the sales of LPO originated SBA loans and an increase in loan origination cost. The increase for the current year-to-date period compared with the previous year-to-date period was primarily due to increases in salaries, the incentives tied to sales of LPO originated SBA loans, and other employee benefit expenses, and a decrease in loan origination cost.

Total loan origination cost included in salaries and employee benefits were $461 thousand, $365 thousand, and $399 thousand for the current, previous, and year-ago quarters, respectively, and $826 thousand and $1.4 million for the current and previous year-to-date periods, respectively. The Company recognized a higher loan origination cost for the previous year-to-date period primarily due to the SBA PPP loan production in the first quarter of 2021. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 271, 256, and 248 as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Professional Fees. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily to increases in internal audit and other professional fees. The decrease for the current year-to-date period compared with the previous year-to-date period was primarily due to a decrease in internal audit fees.

Marketing and Business Promotion. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to increases in marketing activities and advertisement. The decreases for the current quarter and year-to-date period compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to a decrease in advertisement, partially offset by an increase in marketing activities.

Director Fees and Expenses. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date periods compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to a new director appointed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Regulatory Assessments. The decrease for the current quarter and year-to-date periods compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to a decrease in assessment rate.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $2.34 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $144.8 million, or 6.6%, from $2.20 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $194.8 million, or 9.1%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $284.6 million, or 13.8%, from $2.06 billion at June 30, 2021. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, securities available-for-sale, and loans held-for-investment, supported by an increase in deposits and the ECIP capital investment.

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change Real estate loans Commercial property $ 1,204,142 $ 1,150,101 4.7 % $ 1,105,843 8.9 % $ 997,918 20.7 % Residential property 258,259 215,132 20.0 % 209,485 23.3 % 196,983 31.1 % SBA property 131,420 129,400 1.6 % 129,661 1.4 % 124,251 5.8 % Construction 12,595 9,522 32.3 % 8,252 52.6 % 13,475 (6.5 )% Commercial and industrial loans Commercial term 73,885 69,836 5.8 % 73,438 0.6 % 74,503 (0.8 )% Commercial lines of credit 111,916 107,406 4.2 % 100,936 10.9 % 90,286 24.0 % SBA commercial term 16,985 16,880 0.6 % 17,640 (3.7 )% 19,614 (13.4 )% SBA PPP 1,583 22,926 (93.1 )% 65,329 (97.6 )% 181,019 (99.1 )% Other consumer loans 22,225 21,752 2.2 % 21,621 2.8 % 21,607 2.9 % Loans held-for-investment 1,833,010 1,742,955 5.2 % 1,732,205 5.8 % 1,719,656 6.6 % Loans held-for-sale 9,627 18,340 (47.5 )% 37,026 (74.0 )% 11,255 (14.5 )% Total loans $ 1,842,637 $ 1,761,295 4.6 % $ 1,769,231 4.1 % $ 1,730,911 6.5 %

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $160.9 million and advances on lines of credit of $40.1 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $110.9 million. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to new funding of $278.9 million and advances of lines of credit of $69.3 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $247.3 million. SBA PPP loans of $21.3 million and $63.7 million were paid off through regular payments or forgiveness from SBA during the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively.

The decrease in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to sales of $38.4 million, partially offset by new funding of $29.9 million. The decrease for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to sales of $78.1 million, partially offset by new funding of $51.1 million.

The following table presents a composition of commitments to extend credit as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change Real estate loans Commercial property $ 20,425 $ 21,195 (3.6 )% $ 20,194 1.1 % $ 15,277 33.7 % SBA property 4,265 3,142 35.7 % 3,068 39.0 % 6,191 (31.1 )% Construction 12,080 6,528 85.0 % 5,180 133.2 % 6,233 93.8 % Commercial and industrial loans Commercial term 2,347 2,674 (12.2 )% 1,097 113.9 % 2,950 (20.4 )% Commercial lines of credit 218,850 175,742 24.5 % 169,000 29.5 % 164,648 32.9 % SBA commercial term 383 950 (59.7 )% 149 157.0 % — — % Other consumer loans 1,086 1,080 0.6 % 595 82.5 % 118 820.3 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 259,436 $ 211,311 22.8 % $ 199,283 30.2 % $ 195,417 32.8 %

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-performing loans, non-performing assets and classified assets as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change Nonaccrual loans Real estate loans Residential property $ 450 $ 461 (2.4 )% $ — — % $ — — % SBA property 564 733 (23.1 )% 746 (24.4 )% 781 (27.8 )% Commercial and industrial loans SBA commercial term 185 199 (7.0 )% 213 (13.1 )% 600 (69.2 )% Other consumer loans 24 25 (4.0 )% 35 (31.4 )% 65 (63.1 )% Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment 1,223 1,418 (13.8 )% 994 23.0 % 1,446 (15.4 )% Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — % — — % — — % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") 1,223 1,418 (13.8 )% 994 23.0 % 1,446 (15.4 )% Other real estate owned ("OREO") 808 — — % — — % — — % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 2,031 $ 1,418 43.2 % $ 994 104.3 % $ 1,446 40.5 % Loans past due and still accruing Past due 30 to 59 days $ 682 $ 119 473.1 % $ 549 24.2 % $ 227 200.4 % Past due 60 to 89 days — 1 (100.0 )% 5 (100.0 )% — — % Past due 90 days or more — — — % — — % — — % Total loans past due and still accruing $ 682 $ 120 468.3 % 554 23.1 % $ 227 200.4 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") Accruing TDRs $ 555 $ 565 (1.8 )% $ 576 (3.6 )% $ 605 (8.3 )% Nonaccrual TDRs 10 15 (33.3 )% 17 (41.2 )% 30 (66.7 )% Total TDRs $ 565 $ 580 (2.6 )% $ 593 (4.7 )% $ 635 (11.0 )% Special mention loans $ 6,313 $ 5,562 13.5 % $ 18,092 (65.1 )% $ 18,238 (65.4 )% Classified assets Classified loans $ 3,980 $ 5,377 (26.0 )% $ 5,168 (23.0 )% $ 9,666 (58.8 )% OREO 808 — — % — — % — — % Classified assets $ 4,788 $ 5,377 (11.0 )% $ 5,168 (7.4 )% $ 9,666 (50.5 )% NPLs to loans held-for-investment 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.08 % NPAs to total assets 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Classified assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.47 %

Loan Modifications Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company had provided modifications, including interest only payments or payment deferrals, to customers that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan modifications met all criteria under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Therefore, the modified loans were not considered TDRs. As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company had no loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $16.2 million at June 30, 2021.

The Company had classified the loans that were granted modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic in excess of 6 months on a cumulative basis as special mention or classified. Special mention and classified loans included $4.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022, $4.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022, $15.6 million and $2.7 million, respectively, December 31, 2021, and $16.4 million and $6.2 million, respectively, at June 30, 2021, of the loans that were granted such modifications.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $139.1 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $7.7 million, or 5.9%, from $131.3 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $15.9 million, or 12.9%, from $123.2 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 2.6%, from $135.5 million at June 30, 2021. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to purchases of $18.1 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $6.2 million, a fair value decrease of $4.1 million, and net premium amortization of $97 thousand. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to purchases of $38.0 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $12.3 million, a fair value decrease of $9.6 million, and net premium amortization of $232 thousand.

Deposits

The following table presents the Company's deposit mix as of the dates indicated:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 ($ in thousands) Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 988,454 49.5 % $ 891,797 46.7 % $ 830,383 44.5 % $ 795,741 44.3 % Interest-bearing deposits Savings 14,686 0.7 % 15,037 0.8 % 16,299 0.9 % 11,671 0.6 % NOW 18,881 0.9 % 17,543 0.9 % 20,185 1.1 % 21,725 1.2 % Retail money market accounts 458,605 22.9 % 431,057 22.5 % 386,041 20.5 % 358,575 19.9 % Brokered money market accounts 1 0.1 % 1 0.1 % 1 0.1 % 4 0.1 % Retail time deposits of $250,000 or less 235,956 11.8 % 246,100 12.8 % 256,956 13.8 % 271,531 15.1 % More than $250,000 186,024 9.3 % 173,844 9.1 % 172,269 9.2 % 173,401 9.6 % State and brokered time deposits 95,000 4.8 % 135,000 7.1 % 185,000 9.9 % 165,000 9.2 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,009,153 50.5 % 1,018,582 53.3 % 1,036,751 55.5 % 1,001,907 55.7 % Total deposits $ 1,997,607 100.0 % $ 1,910,379 100.0 % $ 1,867,134 100.0 % $ 1,797,648 100.0 %

The increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and retail money market accounts for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to the overall liquid deposit market.

The increase in retail time deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to new accounts of $68.8 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $154.0 million and balance increases of $4.4 million, partially offset by matured and closed accounts of $225.2 million. The decrease for the current year was primarily due to matured and closed accounts of $413.7 million, partially offset by new accounts of $99.4 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $297.6 million and balance increases of $9.5 million.

Liquidity

The following table presents a summary of the Company's liquidity position as of June 30, 2022:

($ in thousands) 6/30/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,910 Cash and cash equivalents to total assets 12.8 % Available borrowing capacity FHLB advances $ 549,920 Federal Reserve Discount Window 21,955 Overnight federal funds lines 65,000 Total $ 636,875 Total available borrowing capacity to total assets 27.2 %

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity was $334.4 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $73.3 million, or 28.1%, from $261.1 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $78.1 million, or 30.5%, from $256.3 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $95.4 million, or 39.9%, from $238.9 million at June 30, 2021. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to net income and issuance of preferred stock (as discussed below), partially offset by cash dividends declared on common stock and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). The Company declared cash dividends of $2.2 million and $4.5 million for the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively.

Stock Repurchase

On April 8, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the date of the board meeting, which represented 775,000 shares, through September 7, 2021. The Company repurchased and retired 680,269 shares of common stock totaling $10.9 million at a weighted-average price of $15.99 per share under this program.

Issuance of Preferred Stock Under the Emergency Capital Investment Program

On May 24, 2022, the Company issued 69,141 shares of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share ("Series C Preferred Stock") for the capital investment of $69.1 million from the U.S. Treasury under the ECIP. ECIP investment is treated as tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

The Series C Preferred Stock bears no dividend for the first 24 months following the investment date. Thereafter, the dividend rate will be adjusted based on the lending growth criteria listed in the terms of the ECIP investment with an annual dividend rate up to 2%. After the tenth anniversary of the investment date, the dividend rate will be fixed based on average annual amount of lending in years 2 through 10. Dividends will be payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15, and December 15.

The Series C Preferred Stock may be redeemed at the option of the Company on or after the fifth anniversary of issuance (or earlier in the event of loss of regulatory capital treatment), subject to the approval of the appropriate federal banking regulator and in accordance with the federal banking agencies' regulatory capital regulations.

Established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the ECIP was created to encourage low- and moderate-income community financial institutions and minority depository institutions to provide loans, grants, and forbearance for small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and consumers, especially low-income and underserved communities, including persistent poverty counties, that may be disproportionately impacted by the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing direct and indirect capital investments in low- and moderate-income community financial institutions.

Capital Ratios

Based on changes to the Federal Reserve's definition of a "Small Bank Holding Company" that increased the threshold to $3 billion in assets in August 2018, the Company is not currently subject to separate minimum capital measurements. At such time as the Company reaches the $3 billion asset level, it will again be subject to capital measurements independent of the Bank. For comparison purposes, the Company's ratios are included in following discussion. The following table presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank as of dates indicated: