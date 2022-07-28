Domo Executives to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Domo DOMO today announced management will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:30pm ET.
A live webcast of Domo's presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR.
About Domo
Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo's low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo's fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.
Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information
Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo's website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.
