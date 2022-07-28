Domo Executives to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Domo DOMO today announced management will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:30pm ET.

A live webcast of Domo's presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR.

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo's low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo's fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

