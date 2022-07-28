Barnes' Engineered Components to Close Production Operations in Bristol, CT

Barnes Group Inc. B, a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced the planned closure of production operations at its Engineered Components facility located in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Bristol production operations, a manufacturing facility supporting the Company's Associated Spring brand with approximately 95 employees, serves the U.S. automotive industry and focuses on manufacturing, stamping and assembly of legacy transmission springs and washers. With the ongoing decline in U.S. powertrain automotive production volumes as manufacturers increase their electric vehicle models, compounded by the increasingly difficult macroeconomic environment with heightened inflation and supply chain challenges, the Company has decided to close the Bristol operations to make Engineered Components more efficient and cost competitive.

Work performed at the facility will either be transferred to other Engineered Components manufacturing locations or permanently discontinued. The Bristol, Connecticut facility closure is expected to be completed by mid-2023

No other Engineered Components manufacturing locations are affected by today's announcement, other than to support any transferred operations, and it does not impact Barnes' Corporate Headquarters, which will continue to be based in Bristol, Connecticut.

About Barnes

Forward-Looking Statements

