Adtalem Global Education Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE, a leading healthcare educator, announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. EDT). The conference call will be led by Steve Beard, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Phelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the "Adtalem Call" or use conference ID: 13730300. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qeEx1Lq8
Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until Sept. 11, 2022. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13730300, or visit the Adtalem website at: https://investors.adtalem.com/overview/default.aspx.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education ATGE is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.
