DermTech Appoints Chief Compliance Officer and SVP of Research and Development

DermTech, Inc. DMTK ("DermTech" or the "Company"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, has appointed two new members to its senior leadership team. Jennifer Eilemberg has been named chief compliance officer and will oversee the Company's compliance with laws, regulatory requirements, rigorous internal policies and procedures. Steven Stone has stepped into the position of senior vice president of research and development and will guide the advancement of DermTech's non-invasive skin genomics platform and diverse product pipeline.

"We are building an outstanding team of accomplished life science and healthcare leaders to steer the company as we look ahead to important operating milestones," said John Dobak, M.D., CEO, DermTech. "Jennifer and Steve both have excellent track records in their respective professions and we're thrilled to have them on our team."

Ms. Eilemberg is an accomplished healthcare law executive with more than 20 years serving in positions of increasing responsibility in transactional and regulatory healthcare, and corporate matters. She has extensive experience in Laboratory Healthcare, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Federal Stark and Anti-Kickback Law compliance, HIPAA/HITECH compliance, Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement and enrollment, state health care/professional regulatory compliance, payor/PBM contracting, mergers and acquisitions and a wide range of commercial transactions. She has provided counsel and legal representation before regulatory bodies including the Department of Justice, HHS Office of Inspector General, HHS Office for Civil Rights, Board of Medicine and Board of Pharmacy (multistate), Federal Trade Commission, FDA and Drug Enforcement Administration. She has also served as general counsel and chief compliance officer for several healthcare companies. Ms. Eilemberg is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association and a member of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida Bars as well as Registered In-House Counsel in California.

Dr. Stone is a seasoned life sciences executive with significant experience developing molecular diagnostics. He was previously the vice president of Kidney Care at CareDx, leading a team that oversaw the research and development of several kidney care test offerings. Over 25 years, Dr. Stone served in positions of increasing responsibility at Myriad Genetics including as vice president of Cancer Genomics, where his group was responsible for the development of a molecular prognostic test for newly diagnosed prostate cancer (Prolaris). At Myriad, he was involved in the discovery and characterization of several important cancer genes including BRCA1 and p16. Dr. Stone received his Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of Minnesota. He has authored over 45 peer-reviewed publications and 10 U.S. patents.

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using its Smart StickersTM. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations and evaluations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech's products and the market opportunity for these products, DermTech's positioning and potential revenue growth, financial outlook and future financial performance, operating milestones, implications and interpretations of any study results, the evaluation and judgments of the skills and experiences of the new members of DermTech's senior leadership team, and expectations with respect to their future contributions to DermTech, and DermTech's ability to expand its product offerings and develop pipeline products. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech's ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech's tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech's tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech's products; (6) DermTech's ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech's products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC, including subsequently filed reports. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

