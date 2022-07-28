Pear Therapeutics to Issue Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") PEAR, the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced it will issue its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will hold its investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the Company's financial and business highlights.
To access the live conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investors.peartherapeutics.com/news-events/events-presentations. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived for up to 30 days.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics, Inc., which is traded on Nasdaq as PEAR, is the parent company of Pear Therapeutics (US), Inc. Pear is the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). Pear aims to redefine care through the widespread use of clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has the first end-to-end platform to discover, develop, and deliver PDTs to patients and a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from the FDA. Pear's product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear's second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear's third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA's traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA's Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.
