SkyWest, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Profit

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Pre-tax income of $73 million, net income of $54 million, or $1.07 per diluted share

Took delivery of six E175 aircraft for Alaska Airlines and two E175 aircraft for Delta Air Lines under previously announced agreements

Celebrated the 50-year anniversary of SkyWest's founding

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q2 2022, including net income of $54 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $62 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for Q2 2021.

Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, said, "The quarter results reflect the continued strong demand for our product and the impact of our improved fleet mix as we continue investing in our E175 fleet. As we work through the constraints of an ongoing pilot imbalance and industry-wide staffing challenges, demand for our product remains exceptionally strong. I want to thank our people for their dedicated, world-class efforts."

Financial Results

Revenue was $799 million in Q2 2022, up $142 million or 22%, from $657 million in Q2 2021. This quarter's increase in revenue under SkyWest's flying contracts came from adding 43 aircraft to its operations since Q2 2021, with the remaining revenue increase largely due to COVID-19 revenue concessions given to our major airline partners in Q2 2021.

Operating expenses were $710 million in Q2 2022, up 31% from $542 million in Q2 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to $114 million in payroll support program grants received from U.S. Treasury reflected as an offset to Q2 2021 operating expenses and operating costs from aircraft added to SkyWest's fleet since Q2 2021.

Capital and Liquidity

SkyWest had $975 million in cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2022, up from $856 million at March 31, 2022 and $860 million at December 31, 2021.

Total debt at June 30, 2022 was $3.3 billion, up from $3.2 billion at March 31, 2022, reflecting the financing of eight new E175 aircraft delivered in Q2 2022. Capital expenditures during Q2 2022 were $197 million for the purchase of eight E175s and other fixed assets.

Status Update on Previously Announced Agreements

SkyWest is coordinating with its major airline partners to optimize the timing of upcoming fleet deliveries under previously announced agreements. SkyWest expects to finance the future E175 deliveries discussed below through debt. The anticipated future delivery dates summarized below are based on currently available information and are subject to change.

Flying contract with American for 20 E175 aircraft

18 aircraft were delivered in 2021 and two deliveries are expected in Q3 2022.

15 aircraft were placed into service during Q1 and Q2 2022 and five aircraft are expected to be placed into service by the end of 2022.

Flying contract with Delta for 16 E175 aircraft

Two aircraft were delivered in Q2 2022.

14 aircraft deliveries are anticipated in the second half of 2022.

Flying contract with Alaska for 11 E175 aircraft

Six aircraft were delivered in Q2 2022. Four aircraft were delivered in Q1 2022 and the remaining one aircraft delivery is expected in the first half of 2023.

Combined, SkyWest anticipates placing 47 E175 aircraft into service under these three previously announced agreements by early 2023. As of June 30, 2022, 30 aircraft were delivered and 17 aircraft have deliveries scheduled through early 2023. By mid-2023, SkyWest is scheduled to operate a total of 240 E175 aircraft.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of over 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 230 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 36 million passengers in 2021.

SkyWest will host its conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results today, July 28, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Forward Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SkyWest's business, financial condition and results of operations, the scheduled aircraft deliveries for SkyWest in upcoming periods, including the return to pre-COVID production levels and expected timing thereof, expected production levels in 2022 and associated staffing challenges, SkyWest's coordination with major airline partners to optimize the delivery of aircraft under previously announced agreements, the expected terms, timing and benefits related to SkyWest's leasing and joint venture transactions, as well as SkyWest's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the impact of the funding received under the U.S. Treasury Department's payroll support programs on SkyWest's business and operations, the continued uncertainty of the duration, scope and impact of COVID-19, a further spread or worsening of COVID-19, and other potential future outbreaks of infectious diseases or other health concerns, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic to economic conditions, the travel industry and our major partners in general and the financial condition and operating results of SkyWest in particular, the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft, ongoing negotiations between SkyWest and its major partners regarding their contractual obligations, uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft, the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots and related staffing challenges, the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements, and the ability to obtain aircraft financing.

Actual operational and financial results of SkyWest will likely also vary, and may vary materially, from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected for a number of other reasons, including, in addition to those identified above: the existing global COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of any other disease or similar public health threat that affects travel demand or travel behavior; the challenges of competing successfully in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel, including related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and related decreases in customer demand and spending; the financial stability of SkyWest's major partners and any potential impact of their financial condition on the operations of SkyWest; uncertainty regarding ongoing hostility between Russia and the Ukraine and the related impacts on macroeconomic conditions and on the international operations of any of our major airline partners as a result of such conflict; fluctuations in flight schedules, which are determined by the major partners for whom SkyWest conducts flight operations; variations in market and economic conditions; significant aircraft lease and debt commitments; estimated useful life of long-lived assets, residual aircraft values and related impairment charges; labor relations and costs; the impact of global instability; rapidly fluctuating fuel costs, and potential fuel shortages; the impact of weather-related or other natural disasters on air travel and airline costs; aircraft deliveries; and other unanticipated factors. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions which could cause SkyWest's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations are contained in SkyWest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Additionally, the risks, uncertainties and other factors set forth above or otherwise referred to in the reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be further amplified by the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUES: Flying agreements $ 773,774 $ 632,967 $ 1,481,837 $ 1,144,158 Lease, airport services and other 25,311 24,023 52,400 47,387 Total operating revenues 799,085 656,990 1,534,237 1,191,545 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and benefits 288,562 233,423 588,620 453,265 Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs 174,883 190,879 323,296 394,706 Depreciation and amortization 97,249 109,895 199,994 219,492 Aircraft fuel 31,820 25,867 56,910 45,061 Airport-related expenses 17,490 22,038 36,695 46,486 Aircraft rentals 16,024 15,723 32,020 31,213 Payroll support grant — (114,144 ) — (307,317 ) Other operating expenses 84,455 58,286 156,052 112,774 Total operating expenses 710,483 541,967 1,393,587 995,680 OPERATING INCOME 88,602 115,023 140,650 195,865 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 2,559 210 2,984 494 Interest expense (30,433 ) (33,940 ) (59,025 ) (65,294 ) Other income, net 12,019 80 12,899 296 Total other expense, net (15,855 ) (33,650 ) (43,142 ) (64,504 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 72,747 81,373 97,508 131,361 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 18,796 19,379 25,823 33,467 NET INCOME $ 53,951 $ 61,994 $ 71,685 $ 97,894 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.07 $ 1.23 $ 1.42 $ 1.95 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.07 $ 1.22 $ 1.42 $ 1.93 Weighted average common shares: Basic 50,522 50,346 50,501 50,316 Diluted 50,566 50,725 50,637 50,727

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and marketable securities $ 974,679 $ 860,410 Other current assets 242,205 208,183 Total current assets 1,216,884 1,068,593 Property and equipment, net 5,468,163 5,373,635 Deposits on aircraft 91,813 124,964 Other long-term assets 559,787 558,755 Total assets $ 7,336,647 $ 7,125,947 Current portion, long-term debt $ 424,998 $ 391,798 Other current liabilities 773,415 802,823 Total current liabilities 1,198,413 1,194,621 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,864,483 2,717,420 Other long-term liabilities 928,720 946,392 Stockholders' equity 2,345,031 2,267,514 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,336,647 $ 7,125,947

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Operational Information (unaudited) SkyWest's fleet in scheduled service or under contract by aircraft type: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 E175 aircraft 223 211 193 CRJ900 aircraft 44 44 40 CRJ700 aircraft 114 114 104 CRJ200 aircraft 140 140 141 Total aircraft in service or under contract 521 509 478

As of June 30, 2022, SkyWest leased 35 CRJ700s and five CRJ900s to third parties (these aircraft are excluded from the table above). The E175 aircraft counts are based on delivery date.

Selected operational data: For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, Block hours by aircraft type: 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change E175s 165,224 149,226 10.7 % 311,401 277,724 12.1 % CRJ900s 27,479 29,713 (7.5) % 53,334 53,719 (0.7) % CRJ700s 72,120 73,380 (1.7) % 139,998 136,475 2.6 % CRJ200s 69,930 71,726 (2.5) % 141,013 132,309 6.6 % Total block hours 334,753 324,045 3.3 % 645,746 600,227 7.6 % Departures 199,678 185,498 7.6 % 375,889 340,392 10.4 % Passengers carried 11,124,468 9,301,873 19.6 % 19,911,835 15,010,462 32.7 % Adjusted flight completion 99.9 % 99.9 % — pts 99.4 % 99.9 % (0.5) pts Raw flight completion 99.1 % 99.5 % (0.4) pts 97.7 % 98.5 % (0.8) pts Passenger load factor 86.0 % 76.4 % 9.6 pts 82.1 % 67.6 % 14.5 pts Average trip length 491 533 (7.9) % 503 536 (6.2) %

Adjusted flight completion percent excludes weather cancellations. Raw flight completion includes weather cancellations.

