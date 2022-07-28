McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

McGrath RentCorp MGRC (the "Company"), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $177.0 million, an increase of 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income of $26.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $20.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

Rental revenues increased 17% to $110.6 million.

increased 17% to $110.6 million. Total revenues increased 21% to $177.0 million.

increased 21% to $177.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 13% to $66.3 million.

increased 13% to $66.3 million. Dividend rate increased 5% to $0.455 per share for the second quarter of 2022. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.2% yield on the July 27, 2022 close price of $81.18 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

"We were very pleased with our second quarter results. Our 21% growth in total company revenues was a result of strong performance in both rental operations and sales revenues. Demand was healthy across each of our rental segments. Mobile Modular rental revenues grew 22%, with approximately half of the growth attributable to our Design Space and Titan Storage Container acquisitions. Excluding the acquisitions, the modular segment rental revenues grew by 11%. Rental revenue growth was also strong at TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks, which grew 7% and 18%, respectively.

Mobile Modular saw broad-based strength across our commercial, education and portable storage customer bases. We responded to this strong rental demand with increased capital spending to organically grow our fleet to capture growth opportunities, while also improving overall fleet utilization and increasing pricing. Operating expenses were elevated as we continued to spend robustly to prepare modular equipment for rent as we enter what is typically our busiest time of year for new project shipments. Our initiatives to also grow modular sales showed progress as sales revenues increased by 68% compared to a year ago.

At TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks the positive trends we experienced earlier this year continued in the second quarter. TRS-RenTelco saw growth in both communications and general-purpose rentals. Adler Tanks continued to experience broad-based demand improvement across its regions and vertical markets.

We have delivered strong performance in the first half of the year, and we have entered the second half with good momentum across the business. As a result, we have increased our financial outlook for the full year."

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $23.9 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 32%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $6.3 million, or 21%, to $35.8 million. Rental revenues increased 22% to $64.9 million, depreciation expense increased 10% to $7.7 million and other direct costs increased 51% to $24.1 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 9% to $33.1 million. The rental revenue increase reflects the 2021 Design Space and Titan Storage Containers customers that contributed approximately one half of the increase. Rental related services revenues increased 31% to $21.2 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick up activities, and higher site related and other services performed during the lease with associated gross profit increasing 39% to $6.1 million. Sales revenues increased 68% to $24.8 million, from both higher used and new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 41% compared to 39% in 2021, resulting in a 75% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $10.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 14% to $25.8 million, primarily due to increased employee salaries and benefit costs totaling $1.5 million reflecting the addition of Design Space employees, and $1.3 million higher allocated corporate expenses.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $9.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 12%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $1.1 million, or 5%, to $22.1 million. Rental revenues increased 7% to $29.7 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $12.3 million and other direct costs increased 15% to $5.4 million, which resulted in a 6% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.9 million. The rental revenue increase was the result of higher average equipment on rent and higher average monthly rental rates compared to the prior year. Sales revenues increased 35% to $6.4 million and gross profit on sales revenues increased 23% to $3.6 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 9% to $6.6 million, primarily due to higher employees' salaries and benefit costs.

ADLER TANKS

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company's Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $3.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $1.9 million, or 28%, to $8.6 million. Rental revenues increased $2.5 million, or 18%, to $16.0 million, depreciation expense decreased 4% to $4.0 million and other direct costs increased 24% to $3.3 million, which resulted in an increased gross profit on rental revenues of 30%, to $8.7 million. The rental revenue increase was broad based across regions and vertical markets served. Rental related services revenues increased 17% to $6.8 million, with gross profit on rental related services increasing 63%, to $1.7 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 12% to $7.0 million primarily due to higher employees' salaries and benefit costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook. For the full-year 2022, the Company expects:

Previous Current Total revenue: $675 million to $705 million $695 million to $720 million Adjusted EBITDA1, 2: $260 million to $275 million $266 million to $276 million Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $117 million to $127 million $145 million to $155 million

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp MGRC is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp's expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," or "will," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna's statements about spending robustly to prepare modular equipment for rent and the expectation of demand in the following quarter due to seasonality, as well as the statements regarding the full year 2022 in the "Financial Outlook" section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the extent and length of the restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and solid containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; our ability to successfully increase prices to offset cost increases; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Rental $ 110,624 $ 94,581 $ 214,865 $ 180,668 Rental related services 28,819 22,688 53,136 42,357 Rental operations 139,443 117,269 268,001 223,025 Sales 36,471 28,256 52,347 42,867 Other 1,117 910 2,056 1,738 Total revenues 177,031 146,435 322,404 267,630 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 24,064 23,159 47,938 44,414 Rental related services 20,853 17,276 38,996 31,880 Other 32,825 23,278 60,648 42,985 Total direct costs of rental operations 77,742 63,713 147,582 119,279 Costs of sales 21,452 16,855 30,496 25,403 Total costs of revenues 99,194 80,568 178,078 144,682 Gross profit 77,837 65,867 144,326 122,948 Selling and administrative expenses 40,788 36,261 79,915 69,398 Income from operations 37,049 29,606 64,411 53,550 Other expense: Interest expense (3,001 ) (2,257 ) (5,821 ) (4,040 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (181 ) (2 ) (168 ) (57 ) Income before provision for income taxes 33,867 27,347 58,422 49,453 Provision for income taxes 7,730 6,739 13,492 11,447 Net income $ 26,137 $ 20,608 $ 44,930 $ 38,006 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.07 $ 0.85 $ 1.85 $ 1.57 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.84 $ 1.83 $ 1.55 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,360 24,229 24,323 24,191 Diluted 24,509 24,494 24,522 24,505 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.455 $ 0.435 $ 0.910 $ 0.870

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Cash $ 874 $ 1,491 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,125 in 2022 and 2021 167,329 159,499 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 1,075,898 1,040,094 Electronic test equipment 389,383 361,391 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 309,010 309,908 1,774,291 1,711,393 Less: accumulated depreciation (676,766 ) (646,169 ) Rental equipment, net 1,097,525 1,065,224 Property, plant and equipment, net 137,465 135,325 Prepaid expenses and other assets 65,800 54,945 Intangible assets, net 44,086 47,049 Goodwill 132,305 132,393 Total assets $ 1,645,384 $ 1,595,926 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 441,460 $ 426,451 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 137,729 136,313 Deferred income 77,551 58,716 Deferred income taxes, net 236,610 242,425 Total liabilities 893,350 863,905 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,378 shares as of June 30, 2022 and 24,260 shares as of December 31, 2021 105,894 108,610 Retained earnings 646,130 623,465 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10 (54 ) Total shareholders' equity 752,034 732,021 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,645,384 $ 1,595,926

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 44,930 $ 38,006 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 55,355 50,559 Deferred income taxes (5,815 ) 7,268 Provision for doubtful accounts 49 138 Share-based compensation 3,412 3,597 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (16,093 ) (11,870 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 168 57 Amortization of debt issuance costs 9 6 Change in: Accounts receivable (7,879 ) (5,494 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,855 ) (9,385 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (73 ) 17,642 Deferred income 18,835 7,458 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,043 97,982 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (94,820 ) (58,902 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,594 ) (2,272 ) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses — (284,341 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 31,830 24,674 Net cash used in investing activities (69,584 ) (320,841 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net borrowings under bank lines of credit 15,000 189,983 Borrowings under note purchase agreement — 60,000 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (6,128 ) (4,828 ) Payment of dividends (22,083 ) (21,089 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,211 ) 224,066 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 135 (33 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (617 ) 1,174 Cash balance, beginning of period 1,491 1,238 Cash balance, end of period $ 874 $ 2,412 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 5,821 $ 3,987 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 17,078 $ 6,990 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 11,009 $ 9,918 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 6,906 $ 8,502

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2022 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 64,949 $ 29,718 $ 15,957 $ — $ 110,624 Rental related services 21,233 813 6,773 — 28,819 Rental operations 86,182 30,531 22,730 — 139,443 Sales 24,816 6,404 601 4,650 36,471 Other 379 406 332 — 1,117 Total revenues 111,377 37,341 23,663 4,650 177,031 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 7,749 12,333 3,982 — 24,064 Rental related services 15,116 664 5,073 — 20,853 Other 24,073 5,443 3,309 — 32,825 Total direct costs of rental operations 46,938 18,440 12,364 — 77,742 Costs of sales 14,760 2,765 418 3,509 21,452 Total costs of revenues 61,698 21,205 12,782 3,509 99,194 Gross Profit Rental 33,127 11,942 8,666 — 53,735 Rental related services 6,117 149 1,700 — 7,966 Rental operations 39,244 12,091 10,366 — 61,701 Sales 10,056 3,639 183 1,141 15,019 Other 379 406 332 — 1,117 Total gross profit 49,679 16,136 10,881 1,141 77,837 Selling and administrative expenses 25,755 6,614 6,979 1,440 40,788 Income (loss) from operations $ 23,924 $ 9,522 $ 3,902 $ (299 ) 37,049 Interest expense (3,001 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (181 ) Provision for income taxes (7,730 ) Net income $ 26,137 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 35,773 $ 22,128 $ 8,620 $ (230 ) $ 66,291 Average rental equipment 2 $ 1,019,927 $ 382,068 $ 307,402 Average monthly total yield 3 2.12 % 2.59 % 1.73 % Average utilization 4 78.1 % 64.5 % 51.6 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.72 % 4.02 % 3.35 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 53,238 $ 27,860 $ 13,483 $ — $ 94,581 Rental related services 16,207 710 5,771 — 22,688 Rental operations 69,445 28,570 19,254 — 117,269 Sales 14,784 4,757 593 8,122 28,256 Other 343 456 111 — 910 Total revenues 84,572 33,783 19,958 8,122 146,435 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 7,074 11,916 4,169 — 23,159 Rental related services 11,804 745 4,727 — 17,276 Other 15,901 4,718 2,659 — 23,278 Total direct costs of rental operations 34,779 17,379 11,555 — 63,713 Costs of sales 9,034 1,792 427 5,602 16,855 Total costs of revenues 43,813 19,171 11,982 5,602 80,568 Gross Profit Rental 30,264 11,225 6,655 — 48,144 Rental related services 4,401 (33 ) 1,044 — 5,412 Rental operations 34,665 11,192 7,699 — 53,556 Sales 5,751 2,964 166 2,520 11,401 Other 343 456 111 — 910 Total gross profit 40,759 14,612 7,976 2,520 65,867 Selling and administrative expenses 22,602 6,073 6,253 1,333 36,261 Income from operations $ 18,157 $ 8,539 $ 1,723 $ 1,187 29,606 Interest expense (2,257 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (2 ) Provision for income taxes (6,739 ) Net income $ 20,608 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 29,518 $ 21,019 $ 6,736 $ 1,250 $ 58,523 Average rental equipment 2 $ 906,653 $ 349,480 $ 313,108 Average monthly total yield 3 1.96 % 2.66 % 1.44 % Average utilization 4 75.5 % 67.7 % 44.0 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.59 % 3.93 % 3.27 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2022 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 126,487 $ 58,230 $ 30,148 $ — $ 214,865 Rental related services 39,594 1,484 12,058 — 53,136 Rental operations 166,081 59,714 42,206 — 268,001 Sales 35,191 10,331 1,258 5,567 52,347 Other 750 787 519 — 2,056 Total revenues 202,022 70,832 43,983 5,567 322,404 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 15,582 24,362 7,994 — 47,938 Rental related services 28,296 1,244 9,456 — 38,996 Other 44,235 10,135 6,278 — 60,648 Total direct costs of rental operations 88,113 35,741 23,728 — 147,582 Costs of sales 21,089 4,265 920 4,222 30,496 Total costs of revenues 109,202 40,006 24,648 4,222 178,078 Gross Profit Rental 66,670 23,733 15,876 — 106,279 Rental related services 11,298 240 2,602 — 14,140 Rental operations 77,968 23,973 18,478 — 120,419 Sales 14,102 6,066 338 1,345 21,851 Other 750 787 519 — 2,056 Total gross profit 92,820 30,826 19,335 1,345 144,326 Selling and administrative expenses 50,447 13,204 13,501 2,763 79,915 Income (loss) from operations $ 42,373 $ 17,622 $ 5,834 $ (1,418 ) 64,411 Interest expense (5,821 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (168 ) Provision for income taxes (13,492 ) Net income $ 44,930 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 66,178 $ 42,781 $ 15,327 $ (1,276 ) $ 123,010 Average rental equipment 2 $ 1,013,361 $ 374,364 $ 307,985 Average monthly total yield 3 2.08 % 2.59 % 1.63 % Average utilization 4 77.6 % 64.6 % 49.9 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.68 % 4.02 % 3.27 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.