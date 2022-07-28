McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

McGrath RentCorp MGRC (the "Company"), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $177.0 million, an increase of 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income of $26.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $20.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
SECOND QUARTER 2022 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Rental revenues increased 17% to $110.6 million.
- Total revenues increased 21% to $177.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 13% to $66.3 million.
- Dividend rate increased 5% to $0.455 per share for the second quarter of 2022. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.2% yield on the July 27, 2022 close price of $81.18 per share.
Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:
"We were very pleased with our second quarter results. Our 21% growth in total company revenues was a result of strong performance in both rental operations and sales revenues. Demand was healthy across each of our rental segments. Mobile Modular rental revenues grew 22%, with approximately half of the growth attributable to our Design Space and Titan Storage Container acquisitions. Excluding the acquisitions, the modular segment rental revenues grew by 11%. Rental revenue growth was also strong at TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks, which grew 7% and 18%, respectively.
Mobile Modular saw broad-based strength across our commercial, education and portable storage customer bases. We responded to this strong rental demand with increased capital spending to organically grow our fleet to capture growth opportunities, while also improving overall fleet utilization and increasing pricing. Operating expenses were elevated as we continued to spend robustly to prepare modular equipment for rent as we enter what is typically our busiest time of year for new project shipments. Our initiatives to also grow modular sales showed progress as sales revenues increased by 68% compared to a year ago.
At TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks the positive trends we experienced earlier this year continued in the second quarter. TRS-RenTelco saw growth in both communications and general-purpose rentals. Adler Tanks continued to experience broad-based demand improvement across its regions and vertical markets.
We have delivered strong performance in the first half of the year, and we have entered the second half with good momentum across the business. As a result, we have increased our financial outlook for the full year."
DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:
All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.
MOBILE MODULAR
For the second quarter of 2022, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $23.9 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 32%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $6.3 million, or 21%, to $35.8 million. Rental revenues increased 22% to $64.9 million, depreciation expense increased 10% to $7.7 million and other direct costs increased 51% to $24.1 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 9% to $33.1 million. The rental revenue increase reflects the 2021 Design Space and Titan Storage Containers customers that contributed approximately one half of the increase. Rental related services revenues increased 31% to $21.2 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick up activities, and higher site related and other services performed during the lease with associated gross profit increasing 39% to $6.1 million. Sales revenues increased 68% to $24.8 million, from both higher used and new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 41% compared to 39% in 2021, resulting in a 75% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $10.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 14% to $25.8 million, primarily due to increased employee salaries and benefit costs totaling $1.5 million reflecting the addition of Design Space employees, and $1.3 million higher allocated corporate expenses.
TRS-RENTELCO
For the second quarter of 2022, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $9.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 12%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $1.1 million, or 5%, to $22.1 million. Rental revenues increased 7% to $29.7 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $12.3 million and other direct costs increased 15% to $5.4 million, which resulted in a 6% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.9 million. The rental revenue increase was the result of higher average equipment on rent and higher average monthly rental rates compared to the prior year. Sales revenues increased 35% to $6.4 million and gross profit on sales revenues increased 23% to $3.6 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 9% to $6.6 million, primarily due to higher employees' salaries and benefit costs.
ADLER TANKS
For the second quarter of 2022, the Company's Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $3.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $1.9 million, or 28%, to $8.6 million. Rental revenues increased $2.5 million, or 18%, to $16.0 million, depreciation expense decreased 4% to $4.0 million and other direct costs increased 24% to $3.3 million, which resulted in an increased gross profit on rental revenues of 30%, to $8.7 million. The rental revenue increase was broad based across regions and vertical markets served. Rental related services revenues increased 17% to $6.8 million, with gross profit on rental related services increasing 63%, to $1.7 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 12% to $7.0 million primarily due to higher employees' salaries and benefit costs.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook. For the full-year 2022, the Company expects:
|
|
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Total revenue:
|
$675 million to $705 million
|
$695 million to $720 million
|
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2:
|
$260 million to $275 million
|
$266 million to $276 million
|
Gross rental equipment capital expenditures:
|
$117 million to $127 million
|
$145 million to $155 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.
- Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
110,624
|
|
|
$
|
94,581
|
|
|
$
|
214,865
|
|
|
$
|
180,668
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
28,819
|
|
|
|
22,688
|
|
|
|
53,136
|
|
|
|
42,357
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
139,443
|
|
|
|
117,269
|
|
|
|
268,001
|
|
|
|
223,025
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
36,471
|
|
|
|
28,256
|
|
|
|
52,347
|
|
|
|
42,867
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
|
1,738
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
177,031
|
|
|
|
146,435
|
|
|
|
322,404
|
|
|
|
267,630
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of rental equipment
|
|
|
24,064
|
|
|
|
23,159
|
|
|
|
47,938
|
|
|
|
44,414
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
20,853
|
|
|
|
17,276
|
|
|
|
38,996
|
|
|
|
31,880
|
|
Other
|
|
|
32,825
|
|
|
|
23,278
|
|
|
|
60,648
|
|
|
|
42,985
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
77,742
|
|
|
|
63,713
|
|
|
|
147,582
|
|
|
|
119,279
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
21,452
|
|
|
|
16,855
|
|
|
|
30,496
|
|
|
|
25,403
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
99,194
|
|
|
|
80,568
|
|
|
|
178,078
|
|
|
|
144,682
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
77,837
|
|
|
|
65,867
|
|
|
|
144,326
|
|
|
|
122,948
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
40,788
|
|
|
|
36,261
|
|
|
|
79,915
|
|
|
|
69,398
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
37,049
|
|
|
|
29,606
|
|
|
|
64,411
|
|
|
|
53,550
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(3,001
|
)
|
|
|
(2,257
|
)
|
|
|
(5,821
|
)
|
|
|
(4,040
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
33,867
|
|
|
|
27,347
|
|
|
|
58,422
|
|
|
|
49,453
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
7,730
|
|
|
|
6,739
|
|
|
|
13,492
|
|
|
|
11,447
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
26,137
|
|
|
$
|
20,608
|
|
|
$
|
44,930
|
|
|
$
|
38,006
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
$
|
1.57
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
24,360
|
|
|
|
24,229
|
|
|
|
24,323
|
|
|
|
24,191
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
24,509
|
|
|
|
24,494
|
|
|
|
24,522
|
|
|
|
24,505
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.455
|
|
|
$
|
0.435
|
|
|
$
|
0.910
|
|
|
$
|
0.870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
874
|
|
|
$
|
1,491
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,125 in 2022
and 2021
|
|
|
167,329
|
|
|
|
159,499
|
|
Rental equipment, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relocatable modular buildings
|
|
|
1,075,898
|
|
|
|
1,040,094
|
|
Electronic test equipment
|
|
|
389,383
|
|
|
|
361,391
|
|
Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes
|
|
|
309,010
|
|
|
|
309,908
|
|
|
|
|
1,774,291
|
|
|
|
1,711,393
|
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(676,766
|
)
|
|
|
(646,169
|
)
|
Rental equipment, net
|
|
|
1,097,525
|
|
|
|
1,065,224
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
137,465
|
|
|
|
135,325
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
65,800
|
|
|
|
54,945
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
44,086
|
|
|
|
47,049
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
132,305
|
|
|
|
132,393
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,645,384
|
|
|
$
|
1,595,926
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
441,460
|
|
|
$
|
426,451
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
137,729
|
|
|
|
136,313
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
77,551
|
|
|
|
58,716
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
236,610
|
|
|
|
242,425
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
893,350
|
|
|
|
863,905
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - 24,378 shares as of June 30, 2022 and 24,260 shares as of December 31, 2021
|
|
|
105,894
|
|
|
|
108,610
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
646,130
|
|
|
|
623,465
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
752,034
|
|
|
|
732,021
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,645,384
|
|
|
$
|
1,595,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
44,930
|
|
|
$
|
38,006
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
55,355
|
|
|
|
50,559
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(5,815
|
)
|
|
|
7,268
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
3,412
|
|
|
|
3,597
|
|
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
|
|
|
(16,093
|
)
|
|
|
(11,870
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Change in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(7,879
|
)
|
|
|
(5,494
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(10,855
|
)
|
|
|
(9,385
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
17,642
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
18,835
|
|
|
|
7,458
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
82,043
|
|
|
|
97,982
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of rental equipment
|
|
|
(94,820
|
)
|
|
|
(58,902
|
)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(6,594
|
)
|
|
|
(2,272
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of businesses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(284,341
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment
|
|
|
31,830
|
|
|
|
24,674
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(69,584
|
)
|
|
|
(320,841
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net borrowings under bank lines of credit
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
189,983
|
|
Borrowings under note purchase agreement
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
|
|
|
(6,128
|
)
|
|
|
(4,828
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
(22,083
|
)
|
|
|
(21,089
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(13,211
|
)
|
|
|
224,066
|
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash
|
|
|
(617
|
)
|
|
|
1,174
|
|
Cash balance, beginning of period
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
1,238
|
|
Cash balance, end of period
|
|
$
|
874
|
|
|
$
|
2,412
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
5,821
|
|
|
$
|
3,987
|
|
Net income taxes paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
17,078
|
|
|
$
|
6,990
|
|
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
11,009
|
|
|
$
|
9,918
|
|
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
6,906
|
|
|
$
|
8,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile
|
|
TRS-
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
64,949
|
|
|
$
|
29,718
|
|
|
$
|
15,957
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
110,624
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
21,233
|
|
|
|
813
|
|
|
|
6,773
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28,819
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
86,182
|
|
|
|
30,531
|
|
|
|
22,730
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
139,443
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
24,816
|
|
|
|
6,404
|
|
|
|
601
|
|
|
|
4,650
|
|
|
|
36,471
|
|
Other
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
111,377
|
|
|
|
37,341
|
|
|
|
23,663
|
|
|
|
4,650
|
|
|
|
177,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
7,749
|
|
|
|
12,333
|
|
|
|
3,982
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,064
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
15,116
|
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
5,073
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20,853
|
|
Other
|
|
|
24,073
|
|
|
|
5,443
|
|
|
|
3,309
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
32,825
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
46,938
|
|
|
|
18,440
|
|
|
|
12,364
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
77,742
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
14,760
|
|
|
|
2,765
|
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
|
3,509
|
|
|
|
21,452
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
61,698
|
|
|
|
21,205
|
|
|
|
12,782
|
|
|
|
3,509
|
|
|
|
99,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
33,127
|
|
|
|
11,942
|
|
|
|
8,666
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53,735
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
6,117
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
1,700
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,966
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
39,244
|
|
|
|
12,091
|
|
|
|
10,366
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
61,701
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
10,056
|
|
|
|
3,639
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
15,019
|
|
Other
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
49,679
|
|
|
|
16,136
|
|
|
|
10,881
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
77,837
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
25,755
|
|
|
|
6,614
|
|
|
|
6,979
|
|
|
|
1,440
|
|
|
|
40,788
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
23,924
|
|
|
$
|
9,522
|
|
|
$
|
3,902
|
|
|
$
|
(299
|
)
|
|
|
37,049
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,001
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(181
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,730
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
35,773
|
|
|
$
|
22,128
|
|
|
$
|
8,620
|
|
|
$
|
(230
|
)
|
|
$
|
66,291
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
1,019,927
|
|
|
$
|
382,068
|
|
|
$
|
307,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
2.12
|
%
|
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
1.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
78.1
|
%
|
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
|
51.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.72
|
%
|
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
|
|
3.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.
- Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
- Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
- Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
- Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
53,238
|
|
|
$
|
27,860
|
|
|
$
|
13,483
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
94,581
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
16,207
|
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
|
5,771
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,688
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
69,445
|
|
|
|
28,570
|
|
|
|
19,254
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
117,269
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
14,784
|
|
|
|
4,757
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
|
|
8,122
|
|
|
|
28,256
|
|
Other
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
84,572
|
|
|
|
33,783
|
|
|
|
19,958
|
|
|
|
8,122
|
|
|
|
146,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
7,074
|
|
|
|
11,916
|
|
|
|
4,169
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
23,159
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
11,804
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
4,727
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,276
|
|
Other
|
|
|
15,901
|
|
|
|
4,718
|
|
|
|
2,659
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
23,278
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
34,779
|
|
|
|
17,379
|
|
|
|
11,555
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
63,713
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
9,034
|
|
|
|
1,792
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
|
5,602
|
|
|
|
16,855
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
43,813
|
|
|
|
19,171
|
|
|
|
11,982
|
|
|
|
5,602
|
|
|
|
80,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
30,264
|
|
|
|
11,225
|
|
|
|
6,655
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
48,144
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
4,401
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,412
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
34,665
|
|
|
|
11,192
|
|
|
|
7,699
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53,556
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
5,751
|
|
|
|
2,964
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
2,520
|
|
|
|
11,401
|
|
Other
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
40,759
|
|
|
|
14,612
|
|
|
|
7,976
|
|
|
|
2,520
|
|
|
|
65,867
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
22,602
|
|
|
|
6,073
|
|
|
|
6,253
|
|
|
|
1,333
|
|
|
|
36,261
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
18,157
|
|
|
$
|
8,539
|
|
|
$
|
1,723
|
|
|
$
|
1,187
|
|
|
|
29,606
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,257
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,739
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
29,518
|
|
|
$
|
21,019
|
|
|
$
|
6,736
|
|
|
$
|
1,250
|
|
|
$
|
58,523
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
906,653
|
|
|
$
|
349,480
|
|
|
$
|
313,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
|
2.66
|
%
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
75.5
|
%
|
|
|
67.7
|
%
|
|
|
44.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.
- Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
- Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
- Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
- Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
126,487
|
|
|
$
|
58,230
|
|
|
$
|
30,148
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
214,865
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
39,594
|
|
|
|
1,484
|
|
|
|
12,058
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53,136
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
166,081
|
|
|
|
59,714
|
|
|
|
42,206
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
268,001
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
35,191
|
|
|
|
10,331
|
|
|
|
1,258
|
|
|
|
5,567
|
|
|
|
52,347
|
|
Other
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
202,022
|
|
|
|
70,832
|
|
|
|
43,983
|
|
|
|
5,567
|
|
|
|
322,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
15,582
|
|
|
|
24,362
|
|
|
|
7,994
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
47,938
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
28,296
|
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
9,456
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
38,996
|
|
Other
|
|
|
44,235
|
|
|
|
10,135
|
|
|
|
6,278
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
60,648
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
88,113
|
|
|
|
35,741
|
|
|
|
23,728
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
147,582
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
21,089
|
|
|
|
4,265
|
|
|
|
920
|
|
|
|
4,222
|
|
|
|
30,496
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
109,202
|
|
|
|
40,006
|
|
|
|
24,648
|
|
|
|
4,222
|
|
|
|
178,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
66,670
|
|
|
|
23,733
|
|
|
|
15,876
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
106,279
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
11,298
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14,140
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
77,968
|
|
|
|
23,973
|
|
|
|
18,478
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
120,419
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
14,102
|
|
|
|
6,066
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
|
21,851
|
|
Other
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
92,820
|
|
|
|
30,826
|
|
|
|
19,335
|
|
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
|
144,326
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
50,447
|
|
|
|
13,204
|
|
|
|
13,501
|
|
|
|
2,763
|
|
|
|
79,915
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
42,373
|
|
|
$
|
17,622
|
|
|
$
|
5,834
|
|
|
$
|
(1,418
|
)
|
|
|
64,411
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,821
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,492
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
44,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
66,178
|
|
|
$
|
42,781
|
|
|
$
|
15,327
|
|
|
$
|
(1,276
|
)
|
|
$
|
123,010
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
1,013,361
|
|
|
$
|
374,364
|
|
|
$
|
307,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
2.08
|
%
|
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
1.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
77.6
|
%
|
|
|
64.6
|
%
|
|
|
49.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.68
|
%
|
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.
- Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
- Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
- Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
- Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile
|
|
|
TRS-
|
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
99,895
|
|
|
$
|
55,136
|
|
|
$
|
25,637
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
180,668
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
30,258
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
10,649
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42,357
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
130,153
|
|
|
|
56,586
|
|
|
|
36,286
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
223,025
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
22,404
|
|
|
|
9,906
|
|
|
|
1,201
|
|
|
|
9,356
|
|
|
|
42,867
|
|
Other
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,738
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
153,220
|
|
|
|
67,386
|
|
|
|
37,668
|
|
|
|
9,356
|
|
|
|
267,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
12,893
|
|
|
|
23,278
|
|
|
|
8,243
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
44,414
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
21,876
|
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
|
|
8,606
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31,880
|
|
Other
|
|
|
28,776
|
|
|
|
9,252
|
|
|
|
4,957
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42,985
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
63,545
|
|
|
|
33,928
|
|
|
|
21,806
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
119,279
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
13,982
|
|
|
|
4,093
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
|
|
6,485
|
|
|
|
25,403
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
77,527
|
|
|
|
38,021
|
|
|
|
22,649
|
|
|
|
6,485
|
|
|
|
144,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
58,227
|
|
|
|
22,605
|
|
|
|
12,437
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
93,269
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
8,380
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
2,043
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,477
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
66,607
|
|
|
|
22,659
|
|
|
|
14,480
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
103,746
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
8,423
|
|
|
|
5,812
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
|
|
17,464
|
|
Other
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,738
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
75,693
|
|
|
|
29,365
|
|
|
|
15,019
|
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
|
|
122,948
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
41,839
|
|
|
|
12,371
|
|