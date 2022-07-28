Black Rifle Coffee Company to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

BRC Inc. (("The Company", "BRCC" or "Black Rifle Coffee Company", NYSE:BRCC) a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 11, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
When: August 11, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Live Call: (877) 407-0609 or (201) 689-8541
A webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC). For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 11, 2022 through August 18, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is (877) 660-6853, and the international replay dial-in number is (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13730916.
About Black Rifle Coffee Company
Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.
To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://www.coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.
