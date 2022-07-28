Intuit to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2022 Results on Aug. 23; Investor Day Set for Sept. 29

Intuit Inc. INTU, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2022 on August 23 following the close of market. The company's fourth quarter ends on July 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 23. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-839-5689, or 402-220-2570 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit's website for one week after the conference call.

Annual Investor Day

Intuit will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 29 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA and can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. The half-day event will include presentations from Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, and other leaders.

About Intuit

