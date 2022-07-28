Western Digital Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Innovation Act

Western Digital WDC applauds the passage of the Bipartisan Innovation Act (BIA). The BIA will help accelerate strategic investments in the next generation of advanced technology innovation and development. Congress with the support and leadership of President Biden and Commerce Secretary Raimondo have delivered concrete action to strengthen our semiconductor-technology supply chains.
"We are pleased that Congress and the Biden administration have made the Bipartisan Innovation Act a priority," said David Goeckeler, CEO, Western Digital. "Passage of this legislation is an important step towards strengthening the United States' leadership in the memory and data storage sectors of the semiconductor industry."
Western Digital has supported President Biden's and Congress's work to craft targeted investments into semiconductor-technologies, like memory and data storage, that are the building blocks of economic and national security. We look forward to working with Secretary Raimondo and the administration to strengthen domestic memory and data storage development and manufacturing. These investments are critical to advancing American technological leadership and innovation.
About Western Digital
Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.
© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
